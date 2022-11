Augustiner Edelstoff

With a brewery dating back to 1328, Augustiner-Bräu is the oldest brewer in Munich and the last remaining independent brewer in the historic city. Classically German, the Augustiner Edelstoff is crisp, refreshing, and the German purity law defined. This world class helles lager is brewed with the best ingredients and is a treat for all beer lovers (including those who “just like lager.”)