Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Chicas Tacos

1,037 Reviews

$$

9345 Culver Blvd

Culver City, CA 90232

Popular Items

Market Burrito
Two Taco Combo
Market Bowl

Dine In

Select this option if you are DINNING IN at Chicas Tacos.

DINE IN

Tacos

Our tacos are made fresh with non-GMO corn tortillas and award-winning flour tortillas
Shrimp Taco*

Shrimp Taco*

$5.49

Corn tortilla (Flour optional), sautéed marinated shrimp, shaved cabbage, morita aioli, pickled red onion and cilantro

Peppered Steak Taco

Peppered Steak Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, guacamole, smoky morita salsa, radish, cilantro

Slow Braised Steak Taco

Slow Braised Steak Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro

Beer Battered Fish Taco

Beer Battered Fish Taco

$4.89

Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan

Jackfruit Taco

Jackfruit Taco

$4.49

Marinated Jackfruit on a Corn Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro

Cauliflower & Mushroom Taco*

Cauliflower & Mushroom Taco*

$4.89

Corn tortilla, chorizo spiced cauliflower, mushroom, avocado crema, queso fresco, cilantro

The Crispy Taco*

The Crispy Taco*

$4.99

Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.

The Crispy Taco Supreme*

The Crispy Taco Supreme*

$5.49

Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and supreme it up with our plant-based avocado sauce with Daiya plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.

Two Taco Combo

Two Taco Combo

$10.00

Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa