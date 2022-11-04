- Home
- /
- Culver City
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Chicas Tacos
Chicas Tacos
1,037 Reviews
$$
9345 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Dine In
Tacos
Shrimp Taco*
Corn tortilla (Flour optional), sautéed marinated shrimp, shaved cabbage, morita aioli, pickled red onion and cilantro
Peppered Steak Taco
Corn tortilla, peppered steak, queso, guacamole, smoky morita salsa, radish, cilantro
Slow Braised Steak Taco
Corn tortilla, slow braised beef, salsa verde, radish, scallion and cilantro
Chicken Taco
Corn tortilla, yogurt marinated chicken, cherry tomato pico de gallo, morita salsa crema, queso fresco, cilantro
Beer Battered Fish Taco
Corn tortilla, beer battered fish, caesar salad, morita salsa, croutons, parmesan
Jackfruit Taco
Marinated Jackfruit on a Corn Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Avocado and Cilantro
Cauliflower & Mushroom Taco*
Corn tortilla, chorizo spiced cauliflower, mushroom, avocado crema, queso fresco, cilantro
The Crispy Taco*
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and plant based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
The Crispy Taco Supreme*
Seasoned Plant-Based Beef by Abbot's Butcher, iceberg lettuce, radish, taco sauce and supreme it up with our plant-based avocado sauce with Daiya plant-based cheddar on a crispy corn shell.
Two Taco Combo
Your choice of any two tacos served with chips & salsa