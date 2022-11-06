Elm Street Taproom
288 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Elm Street Taproom sits in the heart of Somerville’s Davis Square. Elm Street Taproom draws upon the unique energy of the Somerville community to create a welcoming gathering space for locals and visitors alike. They serve a range of shareable plates, modern twists on classic comfort food, and large party catering options.
256 Elm St., Somerville, MA 02144
