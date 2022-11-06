Restaurant header imageView gallery

Elm Street Taproom

288 Reviews

$$

256 Elm St.

Somerville, MA 02144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Skinny Burger
Crunch Wrap
Sauced Chicken Sando

Snacks

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Fried pickles with tangy cajun sauce

Nuggets

Nuggets

$12.00

Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch

Chicken Parm Sliders

Chicken Parm Sliders

$12.00

fried chicken, marinara, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce

Waffle Fries

$11.00

buffalo ranch, special sauce

Chips and Queso

$12.00

hot cheese, house chips

Side Fries

$4.00

honey mustard and special sauce (v)

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

fan favorite

Creamy Tomato Bisque

$9.00

bowl of soup

Fish Tacos

$14.00

fried cod, slaw, lime crema, pico, corn tortillas

Shares & Salads

Taproom Nachos

Taproom Nachos

$18.00

Gluten free, chili cheese "doritos," poblano queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, olives, lime crema, cilantro

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Fried cauliflower, house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dip

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Gluten free, ground chicken, bean sprouts, cucumber, chopped nuts, peanut sauce, sambal oelek Substitute Cauliflower *vegan

Grilled Banana Bread

Grilled Banana Bread

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese, house dorito chips

Apple Salad

$15.00

Tree nut, vegetarian, spring mix, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, cider vinaigrette

Potato Skins

$14.00

cheddar, scallions, lime crema on potato wedge

Mains

Skinny Burger

Skinny Burger

$13.00+

Four ounce burger, american cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato roll. Choose single, double or triple patty!

Sauced Chicken Sando

Sauced Chicken Sando

$17.00

Fried chicken thigh tossed in choice of sauce, potato bun, lettuce, pickles: barbecue - cajun dry rub - buffalo ranch - nashville hot - mango habanero

Crunch Wrap

Crunch Wrap

$16.00

Chili-lime beef, queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, lime crema, fried and soft tortillas Sub House Made Veggie Patty $1

Fish and Chips

$17.00

beer battered cod, waffle fries, coleslaw, tartar

Cauliflower Po'Boy

Cauliflower Po'Boy

$16.00

fried cauliflower, guacamole, coleslaw, special sauce, ciabtta (V)

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Four ounce burger, American cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato roll

Turkey Press

$17.00

roasted turkey, honey mustard, bacon, swiss, carmalized onions, sourdough

Ma! The Meatloaf

$18.00

crispy onions, meatloaf, mozzarella, sourdough mushroom gravy dip

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Greens

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Extra Sauce

Side Bacon

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Tortilla Chip Refill

$1.00

Lettuce Wrap Refill

Side Cup Queso

$3.00

Side Small Queso

$1.00

Side Tomato Bisque

$4.00

Retail

T Shirt

$15.00

Snapback Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

2022 Online Mug Club Membership

$38.24

Please select your mug number carefully!

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Elm Street Taproom sits in the heart of Somerville’s Davis Square. Elm Street Taproom draws upon the unique energy of the Somerville community to create a welcoming gathering space for locals and visitors alike. They serve a range of shareable plates, modern twists on classic comfort food, and large party catering options.

Website

Location

256 Elm St., Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Elm Street Taproom image
Elm Street Taproom image
Elm Street Taproom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boston Burger Company - Somerville - 37 Davis Square
orange starNo Reviews
37 davis square somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Orleans Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 482
65 Holland St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
45 Day St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Five Horses Tavern - Somerville
orange starNo Reviews
400 Highland Avenue Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Mike's Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
9 Davis Square Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Foundry On Elm
orange star4.0 • 1,786
255 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Foundry On Elm
orange star4.0 • 1,786
255 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
The Burren
orange star4.0 • 1,602
247 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
DakZen
orange star4.6 • 1,397
195 Elm St Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,219
381 Summer Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston