Redbones BBQ Restaurant 55 CHESTER ST

Appetizers

Fried Pickles and Jalapenos

$9.50

Battered and fried pickled chips and jalapenos served with tartar sauce. This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar, Garlic

Hushpuppies

$5.50

Fried balls of cornbread, served with our signature vinegar sauce. Hushpuppies are Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar

BBQ Hash Appetizer

$7.50

A mix of pulled pork, chopped brisket, potatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served in an appetizer portion. Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Fish**, Sugar, Garlic

Buffalo Shrimp Appetizer (8)

$9.50

8 pieces of battered and fried shrimp smothered in buffalo sauce, comes with 1 container of blue cheese. Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish, Garlic Blue Cheese is Vegetarian and Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar, Garlic

Buffalo Wings (8)

$13.50

8 chicken wings fried and smothered in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese. Spice Level: Medium Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic

Buffalo Wings (12)

$18.00

12 chicken wings fried and smothered in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese. Spice Level: Medium Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic

Buffalo Wings (20)

$28.00

20 chicken wings fried and smothered in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese. Spice Level: Medium Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic

Sandwiches

Our sandwiches are served on a brioche roll and come with one side of your choice and sauces. All sauces are on the side. BBQ Sauce Info: Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

Our tangy pulled pork is served on a brioche roll, comes your with choice of side and BBQ sauce on the side. Pulled Pork: is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Our pulled chicken comes smothered in it's own signature sauce and is served on a brioche roll. Comes with your choice of side and BBQ Sauce on the side. Pulled Chicken: is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy

Smoked Sliced Beef Brisket

$18.50

Our sliced brisket served on a brioche roll, comes with your choice of side and BBQ sauce on the side. Sliced Brisket: is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun: is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$18.50

Our chopped burnt ends come smothered in their own juices served on a brioche roll and with your choice of side and BBQ sauce. Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy

Jerk Beef Brisket

$18.50

Our brisket, shredded and mixed with our unrivaled jerk sauce, served on a brioche bun with your choice of side and BBQ sauce. Spice Level: Extremely Hot Jerk Sauce: Potential Allergens: Fish** Brisket: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Pit Grilled Angus Cheeseburger

$17.50

Our cheeseburger is pit grilled angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried pickles and sweet BBQ sauce, served with your choice of side. Cheeseburger: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy

Veggie Burger

$17.50

Our veggie burger is a poblano and black bean patty pan fried and topped with lettuce, fried pickles and tomato chutney with your choice of side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Our fried chicken breast, batter and fried, choose our regular recipe regular or hot, served on a brioche roll and topped with coleslaw, pickle chips, and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of regular French fries or French fries with cheesy sauce on the side. Please no substitutions. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Slaw Topping: Potential Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar Brioche Bun: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy Fries: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer Cheesy Sauce: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy Chipotle Sauce/Mayo: Potential Allergens: Egg, Sugar

Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$16.50

Our fried chicken breast, batter and fried, choose regular or spicy, served between two homemade golden waffles and topped with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and maple syrup. Served with your choice of regular French fries or French fries with cheesy sauce on the side. Please no substitutions. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Waffle: Potential Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Sugar Maple Syrup: Potential Allergen: Sugar Fries: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer Cheesy Sauce: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy Chipotle Sauce/Mayo: Potential Allergens: Egg, Sugar

Sides

All of our sides are served in pint sizes. ½ pint serves 1, a pint serves 2-4, and a quart serves 4-6

Cornbread & Butter

$2.75

1 piece of our cornbread served with butter This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar

2 Biscuits & Peach Jam

$4.75

Two fluffy biscuits served with our homemade peach jam This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy

French Fries

$7.50

Handcut potatoes, fried and seasoned with kosher salt This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer

French Fries with Cheesy Sauce

$8.50

Our handcut french fries served with cheesy sauce FF: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer Cheesy Sauce: Gluten, Dairy

Mac & Cheese

$7.00+

Our mac & cheese comes is served as either: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

BBQ Baked Beans

$7.00+

Our BBQ Baked Beans are slow cooked with brisket and are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 BBQ Beans: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Coleslaw

$6.50+

Our coleslaw is served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar

Collard Greens

$7.00+

Our collard greens are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This Item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, and Garlic

Mashed Potatoes

$6.50+

Our Mashed Potatoes are served with gravy on top, the mashed potatoes by themselves are gluten free and vegetarian. Our Mashed Potatoes are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This Item is Vegetarian and Gluten Free w/o Gravy, Potential allergens without gravy: dairy Potential allergens with gravy: gluten and dairy

Pinto Beans

$6.50+

Our slow cooked pinto beans are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar

Dirty Rice

$6.50+

Our dirty rice is a mixture of rice, peppers, onions and spices It's served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 Dirty Rice: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Garlic

Mac & Meat with Pulled Pork

$15.00

A pint of Mac & Cheese topped with our signature Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Pulled Pork: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic

Mac & Meat with Pulled Chicken

$15.00

A pint of our Mac & Cheese topped with Pulled Chicken Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Pulled Chicken: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic

Mac & Cheese with Sliced Brisket

$17.50

A pint of our Mac & Cheese topped with Sliced Brisket Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Sliced Brisket: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Mac & Meat with Burnt Ends

$17.50

A pint of our Mac & Cheese topped with Chopped Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Dinners with 2 Sides

All of our dinners except the BBQ Meat Plater, contain one meat served as a dinner portion with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side BBQ Sauce Info: Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar

Pulled Pork Dinner

$19.50

Our savory Pulled Pork is slow smoked and served with your choice of two sides and BBQ Sauce on the side. Pulled Pork: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic

Pulled Chicken Dinner

$19.50

Our pulled chicken is slow smoked, shredded, and smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce served with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side. Pulled Chicken: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic

Buffalo Shrimp Dinner

$21.75

Our battered and fried shrimp smothered in buffalo sauce, served with your choice of 2 sides and blue cheese dressing on the side. Spice Level: Medium Buffalo Shrimp: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish, Garlic

BBQ Meat Platter

$20.75

Our BBQ Meat platter features our mouthwatering pulled pork, pulled chicken and burnt ends with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side. Pulled Pork: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Pulled Chicken:This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Burnt Ends Dinner

$22.75

Our chopped burnt ends served as dinner portion with your choice of two sides Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner

$22.75

Our brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours, and is served to you sliced, with your choice of two sides and BBQ Sauce on the side. Sliced Brisket:This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Baby Back Ribs Dinner

$28.00

1/2 of a rack of our slow smoked in a sweet wet rub, Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of two sides and BBQ Sauce on the side. Baby Back Ribs: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

St. Louis Ribs Dinner

$28.00

1/2 rack of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style ribs served with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side. St. Louis Ribs: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Texas Beef Ribs Dinner

$29.00

1/2 of a rack of savory dry rubbed Texas style beef ribs, served with your choice of two side and BBQ sauce on side. Texas Ribs: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Combos with 2 Sides

Try a variety of our meats with a combo, choose Any Two or Any Three meats, served with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side. BBQ Sauce Info: Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar Some exclusions apply, please no substitutions.

Choose Any 2 Meats

$29.00

Choose 2 Meats: BBQ Hash, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken (Breast or Thigh), Sliced Brisket (+ $3) St. Louis Ribs (+ $4), or Baby Back Ribs (+ $4) For allergy information: For Meats: See the Dinner with Two Sides Menu For Sides: See the Sides Menu or go to Redbones.com

Choose Any 3 Meats

$31.00

Choose Three Meats: BBQ Hash, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken (Breast or Thigh), Sliced Brisket (+ $3) St. Louis Ribs (+ $4), or Baby Back Ribs (+ $4)

Dinner Specials

Our original dinner special comes with your choice of either 1/3 pound of pulled meat (Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken) or 1/3 pound of Sliced Brisket , or 1/3 rack of ribs (St. Louis or Baby Back) or two pieces of Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of two sides, a piece of cornbread and BBQ sauce on the side. Our Hash Special comes with a 1/3 pound of BBQ Hash, your choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread. BBQ Sauce Info: Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar

Dinner Special

$19.50

Choose one: 1/3 pound of pulled meat or BBQ Hash, Two Pieces of Fried Chicken, 1/3 pound of sliced brisket (+ $3) or a 1/3 of a rack of ribs (+ $4) served with your choice of two sides and cornbread. For allergy information: For Meats: See the Dinner with Two Sides Menu For Sides: See the Sides Menu or go to Redbones.com

BBQ Hash Special

$14.50

A mix of pulled pork, chopped brisket, potatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with 2 sides and cornbread. BBQ Hash: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Cornbread: This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar For Sides: See The Sides Menu

Add-Ons

Want a little more BBQ? Try an addon of either 1/3 pound of our pulled meat or a 1/3 of a rack of our ribs. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce. BBQ Sauce Info: Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar

Bun

$0.75

A single brioche bun This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy

1/3 Pound of Pulled Pork

$10.50

Our 1/3 pound of savory pulled pork is slow smoked and served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic

1/3 Pound of Pulled Chicken

$10.50

Our 1/3 pound of pulled chicken is slow smoked, chopped, and smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce served with BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic

1/3 Pound of Sliced Brisket

$10.50

Our 1/3 of a pound of brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours, and is served to you sliced, with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

1/3 Pound of Burnt Ends

$10.50

Our 1/3 pound of chopped burnt ends are slow smoked and smothered in their own juices, served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

1/3 Rack of St. Louis Ribs

$15.50

1/3 of a rack of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

1/3 Rack of Baby Back

$15.50

1/3 of a rack of our slow smoked in a sweet wet rub, baby back ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens:Sugar, Garlic

Fried Chicken

Whether you're trying to feed yourself or a crowd, we have fried chicken a plenty, from single pieces to large buckets. Choose from either our classic recipe or Hot, all of our fried chicken is served with chicken gravy on the side, all of our buckets are served with 1/2 pint of chicken gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Chicken: Very Spicy Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Fried Chicken Thigh with Gravy

$5.50

1 piece of fried chicken thigh with your choice of either our regular recipe or hot option, served with chicken gravy served on the side. Spice Level of Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Fried Chicken Breast with Gravy

$8.25

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Our fried chicken breast, batter and fried, choose our regular recipe regular or hot, served on a brioche roll and topped with coleslaw, pickle chips, and chipotle mayo. Served with your choice of regular French fries or French fries with cheesy sauce on the side. Please no substitutions. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Slaw Topping: Potential Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar Brioche Bun: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy Fries: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer Cheesy Sauce: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy Chipotle Sauce/Mayo: Potential Allergens: Egg, Sugar

Fried Chicken and Waffle Sandwich

$16.50

Our fried chicken breast, batter and fried, choose regular or spicy, served between two homemade golden waffles and topped with lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo and maple syrup. Served with your choice of regular French fries or French fries with cheesy sauce on the side. Please no substitutions. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Waffle: Potential Allergens: Eggs, Dairy, Sugar Maple Syrup: Potential Allergen: Sugar Fries: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer Cheesy Sauce: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Dairy Chipotle Sauce/Mayo: Potential Allergens: Egg, Sugar

Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.50

Our Fried chicken breast and thigh choose either our regular recipe or hot, served with mashed potatoes, collard greens and cornbread. Please no substitutions Want to choose your sides? Try a Fried Chicken Dinner special Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Mashed Potatoes Without Gravy: This Item is Vegetarian and Gluten Free without Gravy, Potential Allergens without gravy: dairy Mashed With Gravy: Gluten, Dairy Greens: This Item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, and Garlic Cornbread: This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$17.50

Our fried chicken, choose either our regular recipe or hot option served with two golden house made waffles, mashed potatoes topped with gravy and gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Mashed Potatoes: This Item is Vegetarian and Gluten Free without Gravy, Potential Allergens Without Gravy: Dairy; With gravy: Gluten and Dairy Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sugar

Bucket of Fried Chicken 4 Light/4 Dark

$51.50

8 pieces of fried breast and thigh, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Bucket Fried Chicken Light Meat - 8 pieces

$62.00

8 pieces of fried breast, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot

Bucket Fried Chicken Dark Meat - 8 pieces

$41.50

8 pieces of fried thigh, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Desserts

All of our desserts are handmade in house

Beignets (4 pieces)

$7.50

4 pieces of light and fluffy fried dough served in powdered sugar. This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sugar

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Our creamy banana pudding is served with sliced bananas, house made banana pudding and topped with house made whip cream. Note: Banana Pudding is preassembled and cannot have ingredients added, changed or removed. This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Dairy, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar

Pecan Pie Slice

$7.50

A slice of our nutty and sweet pecan pie, served with house-made whip cream on the side. This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Dairy, Nuts, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

$7.50

Our chocolatey Texas style sheet cake is served with our house made whipped topping on the side. This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar

Whole Pecan Pie

$40.00

A whole lotta pie, our whole pecan pie is served with our house made whipped cream on the side. Pecan Pie: This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Dairy, Nuts, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar

Easy Orders

Our Easy Orders are designed to make ordering for a crowd as easy as possible, choose your favorite rib, pulled meat, and sides. Some exclusions apply, please no substitutions. For allergy information: Brioche Bun: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy For Meats: See the Dinner with Two Sides Menu For Sides: See the Sides Menu or go to Redbones.com

Easy Order 4-6

$145.00

Your Choices: Ribs: 1 Rack Baby Back or 1 Rack St. Louis Style Fried Chicken: 4 Pieces of Regular Recipe or 4 Pieces of Hot Fried Chicken Sides: 3 Pint Sized Sides Sauces (Served as 1/2 Pints): 1 Pint of Sweet BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint of Hot BBQ Sauce or Two Half Pints of Each Meal Includes: 6 Rolls Some Exclusions Apply, Please No Substitutions

Easy Order 6-8

$232.00

Your Choices: Ribs: 1 & 1/2 Rack Baby Back or 1 & 1/2 Rack St. Louis Style Fried Chicken: 8 Pieces of Regular Recipe or 8 Pieces of Hot Fried Chicken Sides: 3 Quart Sized Sides Sauces (Served in Pint Container): 2 Pints of Sweet BBQ Sauce, 2 Pints of Hot BBQ Sauce or 1 Pint of Each Meal Includes: 8 Rolls Some Exclusions Apply, Please No Substitutions

Bulk Meats

Choose from any of our pulled meats in the pint size or any of our ribs in the rack or half rack size. All meats served a la carte.

Bulk Size BBQ Sauces

$4.50+

Our sauces (Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ, and Vinegar Sauce) are sold in 1/2 pint, Pint and Quart Sizes. Spice Level for Hot: Medium

Buffalo Wings (20)

$28.00

20 chicken wings fried and smothered in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese. Spice Level: Medium Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic

Rack of Texas Beef Ribs

$45.50

A full rack (6 Ribs) of our savory, dry rubbed Texas beef ribs served with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side, served a la carte. Serves 2-4

1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$22.75

1/2 rack of our wet rub baby back ribs, served a la carte, with your choice of sweet or hot BBQ sauce.

Rack of Baby Back Ribs

$45.50

A full rack (12 ribs) of our slow smoked in a sweet wet rub, Baby Back pork Ribs served with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side. Served a la carte Serves 2-4

1/2 Rack of St. Louis Ribs

$22.75

A 1/2 rack of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style pork ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Served a la carte

Rack of St. Louis Ribs

$45.50

A full rack (12 ribs) of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style pork ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Served a la carte Serves 2-4

Pint of Pulled Pork

$20.75

A pint of our savory, slow smoked Pulled Pork, with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Serves 2-4

Pint of Pulled Chicken

$20.75

A pint of our slow smoked, shredded, pulled chicken smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Serves 2-4

Pint of BBQ Hash

$20.75

A pint of our signature mixture of pulled pork, chopped brisket, potatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Serves 2-4

Pint of Smoked Sliced Beef Brisket

$31.00

A pint of our beef brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours, and is served to you sliced, with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side. Serves 2-4

Pint of Chopped Burnt Ends

$31.00

Our pint of chopped burnt ends are slow smoked and smothered in their own juices, served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.

Pint of Jerk Beef Brisket

$31.00

A pint of brisket, shredded and mixed with our unrivaled jerk sauce, served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Serves 2-4 Spice Level: Extremely Hot

Bucket of Fried Chicken 4 Light/4 Dark

$51.50

8 pieces of fried breast and thigh, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Bucket Fried Chicken Light Meat - 8 pieces

$62.00

8 pieces of fried breast, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot

Bucket Fried Chicken Dark Meat - 8 pieces

$41.50

8 pieces of fried thigh, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Served on ice, in a quart container

Iced Tea

$5.00

Unsweetened tea, served on ice, in a quart container.

Sweet Tea

$5.00

Sweetened with simple syrup and served on ice, in a quart container

Coke

$3.00

Served in the can

Diet Coke

$3.00

Served in the can

Sprite

$3.00

Served in the can

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Served in the can

Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Served in the can

Root Beer

$3.00

Served in the can

Extras and Utensils

Need extra sauces? We've got you covered, order single servings of any of our sauces or bulk sized portions of our BBQ, Jerk, or Vinegar sauce. There's also bulk sized Chicken Gravy, if you're into that.

Utensils

$1.00

Extra Sweet BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Extra Hot BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Spice Level: Medium Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic

Extra Vinegar Sauce

$0.50

Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar

Cheesy Sauce

$1.00

Cheesy Sauce: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

Extra Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Sauce: Potential Allergens: Fish**

Bulk Size BBQ Sauces

$4.00+

Our bulk sauces are sold in 1/2 Pint, Full Pint (PT) or a Quart (QT) Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar

Bulk Size Chicken Gravy

$4.00+

Our chicken gravy is sold in 1/2 Pint or Full Pint Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

BBQ Restaurant and Bar, Dine-In, Take-Out, Delivery, Catering.

Location

55 CHESTER ST, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Main pic

