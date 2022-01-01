- Home
Redbones BBQ Restaurant 55 CHESTER ST
55 CHESTER ST
Somerville, MA 02144
Appetizers
Fried Pickles and Jalapenos
Battered and fried pickled chips and jalapenos served with tartar sauce. This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar, Garlic
Hushpuppies
Fried balls of cornbread, served with our signature vinegar sauce. Hushpuppies are Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar
BBQ Hash Appetizer
A mix of pulled pork, chopped brisket, potatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served in an appetizer portion. Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Fish**, Sugar, Garlic
Buffalo Shrimp Appetizer (8)
8 pieces of battered and fried shrimp smothered in buffalo sauce, comes with 1 container of blue cheese. Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish, Garlic Blue Cheese is Vegetarian and Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar, Garlic
Buffalo Wings (8)
8 chicken wings fried and smothered in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese. Spice Level: Medium Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic
Buffalo Wings (12)
12 chicken wings fried and smothered in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese. Spice Level: Medium Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic
Buffalo Wings (20)
20 chicken wings fried and smothered in buffalo sauce, served with celery and blue cheese. Spice Level: Medium Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our tangy pulled pork is served on a brioche roll, comes your with choice of side and BBQ sauce on the side. Pulled Pork: is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our pulled chicken comes smothered in it's own signature sauce and is served on a brioche roll. Comes with your choice of side and BBQ Sauce on the side. Pulled Chicken: is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy
Smoked Sliced Beef Brisket
Our sliced brisket served on a brioche roll, comes with your choice of side and BBQ sauce on the side. Sliced Brisket: is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun: is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Our chopped burnt ends come smothered in their own juices served on a brioche roll and with your choice of side and BBQ sauce. Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy
Jerk Beef Brisket
Our brisket, shredded and mixed with our unrivaled jerk sauce, served on a brioche bun with your choice of side and BBQ sauce. Spice Level: Extremely Hot Jerk Sauce: Potential Allergens: Fish** Brisket: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Pit Grilled Angus Cheeseburger
Our cheeseburger is pit grilled angus beef topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried pickles and sweet BBQ sauce, served with your choice of side. Cheeseburger: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar, Garlic Brioche Bun: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy
Veggie Burger
Our veggie burger is a poblano and black bean patty pan fried and topped with lettuce, fried pickles and tomato chutney with your choice of side.
Sides
Cornbread & Butter
1 piece of our cornbread served with butter This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar
2 Biscuits & Peach Jam
Two fluffy biscuits served with our homemade peach jam This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy
French Fries
Handcut potatoes, fried and seasoned with kosher salt This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer
French Fries with Cheesy Sauce
Our handcut french fries served with cheesy sauce FF: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan, Potential Allergens: trace amounts of gluten, shellfish, dairy or meats from fryer Cheesy Sauce: Gluten, Dairy
Mac & Cheese
Our mac & cheese comes is served as either: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
BBQ Baked Beans
Our BBQ Baked Beans are slow cooked with brisket and are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 BBQ Beans: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Coleslaw
Our coleslaw is served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Soy, Egg, Dairy, Sugar
Collard Greens
Our collard greens are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This Item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, and Garlic
Mashed Potatoes
Our Mashed Potatoes are served with gravy on top, the mashed potatoes by themselves are gluten free and vegetarian. Our Mashed Potatoes are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This Item is Vegetarian and Gluten Free w/o Gravy, Potential allergens without gravy: dairy Potential allergens with gravy: gluten and dairy
Pinto Beans
Our slow cooked pinto beans are served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar
Dirty Rice
Our dirty rice is a mixture of rice, peppers, onions and spices It's served as: 1/2 pint feeds 1-2 1 Pint feeds 2-4 1 Quart feeds 4-6 Dirty Rice: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Garlic
Mac & Meat with Pulled Pork
A pint of Mac & Cheese topped with our signature Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Pulled Pork: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic
Mac & Meat with Pulled Chicken
A pint of our Mac & Cheese topped with Pulled Chicken Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Pulled Chicken: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic
Mac & Cheese with Sliced Brisket
A pint of our Mac & Cheese topped with Sliced Brisket Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Sliced Brisket: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Mac & Meat with Burnt Ends
A pint of our Mac & Cheese topped with Chopped Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese: This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Dinners with 2 Sides
Pulled Pork Dinner
Our savory Pulled Pork is slow smoked and served with your choice of two sides and BBQ Sauce on the side. Pulled Pork: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic
Pulled Chicken Dinner
Our pulled chicken is slow smoked, shredded, and smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce served with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side. Pulled Chicken: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic
Buffalo Shrimp Dinner
Our battered and fried shrimp smothered in buffalo sauce, served with your choice of 2 sides and blue cheese dressing on the side. Spice Level: Medium Buffalo Shrimp: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Shellfish, Garlic
BBQ Meat Platter
Our BBQ Meat platter features our mouthwatering pulled pork, pulled chicken and burnt ends with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side. Pulled Pork: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Pulled Chicken:This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Burnt Ends Dinner
Our chopped burnt ends served as dinner portion with your choice of two sides Burnt Ends: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Smoked Beef Brisket Dinner
Our brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours, and is served to you sliced, with your choice of two sides and BBQ Sauce on the side. Sliced Brisket:This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Baby Back Ribs Dinner
1/2 of a rack of our slow smoked in a sweet wet rub, Baby Back Ribs served with your choice of two sides and BBQ Sauce on the side. Baby Back Ribs: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
St. Louis Ribs Dinner
1/2 rack of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style ribs served with your choice of two sides and BBQ sauce on the side. St. Louis Ribs: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Texas Beef Ribs Dinner
1/2 of a rack of savory dry rubbed Texas style beef ribs, served with your choice of two side and BBQ sauce on side. Texas Ribs: This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Combos with 2 Sides
Choose Any 2 Meats
Choose 2 Meats: BBQ Hash, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken (Breast or Thigh), Sliced Brisket (+ $3) St. Louis Ribs (+ $4), or Baby Back Ribs (+ $4) For allergy information: For Meats: See the Dinner with Two Sides Menu For Sides: See the Sides Menu or go to Redbones.com
Choose Any 3 Meats
Choose Three Meats: BBQ Hash, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Fried Chicken (Breast or Thigh), Sliced Brisket (+ $3) St. Louis Ribs (+ $4), or Baby Back Ribs (+ $4)
Dinner Specials
Dinner Special
Choose one: 1/3 pound of pulled meat or BBQ Hash, Two Pieces of Fried Chicken, 1/3 pound of sliced brisket (+ $3) or a 1/3 of a rack of ribs (+ $4) served with your choice of two sides and cornbread. For allergy information: For Meats: See the Dinner with Two Sides Menu For Sides: See the Sides Menu or go to Redbones.com
BBQ Hash Special
A mix of pulled pork, chopped brisket, potatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Served with 2 sides and cornbread. BBQ Hash: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Fish**, Sugar, Garlic Cornbread: This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar For Sides: See The Sides Menu
Add-Ons
Bun
A single brioche bun This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Soy
1/3 Pound of Pulled Pork
Our 1/3 pound of savory pulled pork is slow smoked and served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic
1/3 Pound of Pulled Chicken
Our 1/3 pound of pulled chicken is slow smoked, chopped, and smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce served with BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar, Garlic
1/3 Pound of Sliced Brisket
Our 1/3 of a pound of brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours, and is served to you sliced, with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
1/3 Pound of Burnt Ends
Our 1/3 pound of chopped burnt ends are slow smoked and smothered in their own juices, served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
1/3 Rack of St. Louis Ribs
1/3 of a rack of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
1/3 Rack of Baby Back
1/3 of a rack of our slow smoked in a sweet wet rub, baby back ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce. This item is Gluten-Free, Potential Allergens:Sugar, Garlic
Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Thigh with Gravy
1 piece of fried chicken thigh with your choice of either our regular recipe or hot option, served with chicken gravy served on the side. Spice Level of Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Fried Chicken Breast with Gravy
Fried Chicken Dinner
Our Fried chicken breast and thigh choose either our regular recipe or hot, served with mashed potatoes, collard greens and cornbread. Please no substitutions Want to choose your sides? Try a Fried Chicken Dinner special Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Mashed Potatoes Without Gravy: This Item is Vegetarian and Gluten Free without Gravy, Potential Allergens without gravy: dairy Mashed With Gravy: Gluten, Dairy Greens: This Item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, and Garlic Cornbread: This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Sugar
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Our fried chicken, choose either our regular recipe or hot option served with two golden house made waffles, mashed potatoes topped with gravy and gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Mashed Potatoes: This Item is Vegetarian and Gluten Free without Gravy, Potential Allergens Without Gravy: Dairy; With gravy: Gluten and Dairy Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sugar
Bucket of Fried Chicken 4 Light/4 Dark
8 pieces of fried breast and thigh, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Bucket Fried Chicken Light Meat - 8 pieces
8 pieces of fried breast, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot
Bucket Fried Chicken Dark Meat - 8 pieces
8 pieces of fried thigh, served in a bucket with your choice of our regular recipe or hot, and 1/2 pint of gravy on the side. Spice Level for Hot Option: Very Hot Fried Chicken Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Garlic Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Desserts
Beignets (4 pieces)
4 pieces of light and fluffy fried dough served in powdered sugar. This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy, Sugar
Banana Pudding
Our creamy banana pudding is served with sliced bananas, house made banana pudding and topped with house made whip cream. Note: Banana Pudding is preassembled and cannot have ingredients added, changed or removed. This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Dairy, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar
Pecan Pie Slice
A slice of our nutty and sweet pecan pie, served with house-made whip cream on the side. This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Dairy, Nuts, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar
Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake
Our chocolatey Texas style sheet cake is served with our house made whipped topping on the side. This item is Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar
Whole Pecan Pie
A whole lotta pie, our whole pecan pie is served with our house made whipped cream on the side. Pecan Pie: This item is Vegetarian: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Egg, Soy, Dairy, Nuts, Sugar Whipped Cream: Vegetarian, Potential Allergens: Dairy, Sugar
Easy Orders
Easy Order 4-6
Your Choices: Ribs: 1 Rack Baby Back or 1 Rack St. Louis Style Fried Chicken: 4 Pieces of Regular Recipe or 4 Pieces of Hot Fried Chicken Sides: 3 Pint Sized Sides Sauces (Served as 1/2 Pints): 1 Pint of Sweet BBQ Sauce, 1 Pint of Hot BBQ Sauce or Two Half Pints of Each Meal Includes: 6 Rolls Some Exclusions Apply, Please No Substitutions
Easy Order 6-8
Your Choices: Ribs: 1 & 1/2 Rack Baby Back or 1 & 1/2 Rack St. Louis Style Fried Chicken: 8 Pieces of Regular Recipe or 8 Pieces of Hot Fried Chicken Sides: 3 Quart Sized Sides Sauces (Served in Pint Container): 2 Pints of Sweet BBQ Sauce, 2 Pints of Hot BBQ Sauce or 1 Pint of Each Meal Includes: 8 Rolls Some Exclusions Apply, Please No Substitutions
Bulk Meats
Bulk Size BBQ Sauces
Our sauces (Sweet BBQ, Hot BBQ, and Vinegar Sauce) are sold in 1/2 pint, Pint and Quart Sizes. Spice Level for Hot: Medium
Rack of Texas Beef Ribs
A full rack (6 Ribs) of our savory, dry rubbed Texas beef ribs served with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side, served a la carte. Serves 2-4
1/2 Rack of Baby Back Ribs
1/2 rack of our wet rub baby back ribs, served a la carte, with your choice of sweet or hot BBQ sauce.
Rack of Baby Back Ribs
A full rack (12 ribs) of our slow smoked in a sweet wet rub, Baby Back pork Ribs served with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side. Served a la carte Serves 2-4
1/2 Rack of St. Louis Ribs
A 1/2 rack of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style pork ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Served a la carte
Rack of St. Louis Ribs
A full rack (12 ribs) of our savory, dry rubbed, St. Louis style pork ribs served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Served a la carte Serves 2-4
Pint of Pulled Pork
A pint of our savory, slow smoked Pulled Pork, with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Serves 2-4
Pint of Pulled Chicken
A pint of our slow smoked, shredded, pulled chicken smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Serves 2-4
Pint of BBQ Hash
A pint of our signature mixture of pulled pork, chopped brisket, potatoes, onions, & bell peppers. Serves 2-4
Pint of Smoked Sliced Beef Brisket
A pint of our beef brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours, and is served to you sliced, with your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side. Serves 2-4
Pint of Chopped Burnt Ends
Our pint of chopped burnt ends are slow smoked and smothered in their own juices, served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side.
Pint of Jerk Beef Brisket
A pint of brisket, shredded and mixed with our unrivaled jerk sauce, served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side. Serves 2-4 Spice Level: Extremely Hot
Soft Drinks
Lemonade
Served on ice, in a quart container
Iced Tea
Unsweetened tea, served on ice, in a quart container.
Sweet Tea
Sweetened with simple syrup and served on ice, in a quart container
Coke
Served in the can
Diet Coke
Served in the can
Sprite
Served in the can
Ginger Ale
Served in the can
Ginger Beer
Served in the can
Root Beer
Served in the can
Extras and Utensils
Utensils
Extra Sweet BBQ Sauce
Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Extra Hot BBQ Sauce
Spice Level: Medium Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic
Extra Vinegar Sauce
Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar
Cheesy Sauce
Cheesy Sauce: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Extra Jerk Sauce
Jerk Sauce: Potential Allergens: Fish**
Bulk Size Chicken Gravy
Our chicken gravy is sold in 1/2 Pint or Full Pint Chicken Gravy: Potential Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
BBQ Restaurant and Bar, Dine-In, Take-Out, Delivery, Catering.
55 CHESTER ST, Somerville, MA 02144