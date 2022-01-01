Redbones BBQ Restaurant 55 CHESTER ST

Dinner Specials

Our original dinner special comes with your choice of either 1/3 pound of pulled meat (Pulled Pork or Pulled Chicken) or 1/3 pound of Sliced Brisket , or 1/3 rack of ribs (St. Louis or Baby Back) or two pieces of Fried Chicken. Served with your choice of two sides, a piece of cornbread and BBQ sauce on the side. Our Hash Special comes with a 1/3 pound of BBQ Hash, your choice of two sides and a piece of cornbread. BBQ Sauce Info: Sweet Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Hot Sauce: This item is Vegetarian/Vegan and Gluten Free*, Potential Allergens: Sugar, Garlic Vinegar Sauce: This item is Gluten Free, Potential Allergens: Fish**, Sugar