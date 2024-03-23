- Home
901 East Criner Street
Grandview, TX 76050
Traditional Coffee
- Americano$3.00+
Two shots of espresso over hot water
- Latte$4.25+
Two shots of espresso topped steamed milk
- Mocha$5.00+
Two shots of espresso topped with steamed milk and chocolate sauce
- Cappuccino 8OZ$3.00
One Shot of espresso with steamed milk
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.00+
- Espresso$2.00
2 shots of espresso
- Cortado$3.50
Beverages
- Fruit Pebbles Matcha$4.75+
Fruity Pebbles syrup, butterfly pea powder, matcha, & your choice of milk
- Cherry Limeade$3.50+Out of stock
- Frozen Lemonade$4.00
16OZ frozen lemonade with your choice of an added flavor!
- Lemonade$3.50+
Perfect summer refresher! Choose from our regular lemonade or add a flavor!
- Hot Chocolate$1.75+
- Frappe$4.00+
- Chai$4.50+
Rishi Chai with steamed milk
- Matcha$4.50+
Rishi matcha with steamed milk and maple syrup
Signature Drinks
- Irish Cream$5.00+
House made irish cream syrup, espresso, & your choice of milk
- Turtle Latte$5.00+
Mocha sauce, caramel sauce, hazelnut syrup, your choice of milk, & espresso
- Zebra Latte$5.00+
Mocha sauce, white chocolate mocha sauce, espresso, & milk
- Coconut Latte$5.00+
- Toffee-Tastic$5.00+
Two shots of espresso, toffee syrup, caramel sauce, brown sugar cinnamon syrup, and steamed milk
- The Jacob$5.00+
Two shots of espresso, caramel sauce, simple syrup, and steamed milk
- Carolyn Deen$5.00+
Housemade Brown sugar cinnamon syrup, espresso, and steamed milk
Lotus Drinks
- Blue Raspberry & Coconut$5.25
Blue raspberry syrup, coconut syrup, white lotus, & club soda
- Raspberry$5.25
Raspberry syrup, white lotus, & club soda
- Green Apple$5.25
Green apple syrup, white lotus, & club soda
- Peach Lotus$5.25
Peach Syrup, Lotus, Oat Cream, & Club Soda
- Coconut Cream$5.25
White Lotus, Coconut Syrup, & oat cream topped with club soda.
- Blue Raspberry$5.25
Blue Lotus, & Blue Raspberry syrup topped with club soda.
- Strawberries & Cream$5.25
Red Lotus, Strawberry syrup, & oat cream topped with club soda.
- Sugar Free Coconut$5.25
Skinny White lotus, & Sugar Free Coconut topped with club soda.
- Create Your OWN$5.25
Choose Your Lotus, Syrup, and choice of cream!
Smoothies and Bowls
- Tropical Smoothie$5.00+
Strawberries, bananas, dates, avocado, coconut syrup, & almond milk
- Strawberry/Banana/Blueberry$4.50+
- Strawberry/Banana$4.50+
- Banana Protein$5.00+
- The Friendship$10.50
Almond Milk, Bananas, Almond Butter topped with honey, fruit, & granola
- The Beauty$10.50
Almond Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, & Maple Syrup topped with honey, fruit, & granola
On The Go
Toast
- Lucky Charm's Toast$4.50
Lucky Charm's cream cheese topped with lucky charm's marshmallows & air fried
- Avocado Toast$4.75
Homemade bread, chili oil, mashed avocado, salt, & pepper.
- Strawberry Cream Cheese$4.50
Homemade bread, house-made strawberry cream cheese & honey
- PB Banana Toast$4.50
White toast topped with peanut butter, sliced bananas, and honey
Breakfast Tacos
Pastries
Merchandise
- Spoil Your Teacher$25.00
Tumbler & inspirational post-it notes
- For the Mom$30.00
Journal & candle
- All Things are possible with God$25.00
Scripture cards & candle
- Coffee Lover$30.00
Tumbler & 1lb bag of coffee
- Prayer$30.00
Prayer journal & tumbler
- Something inspirational$30.00
Journal & candle
- You Matter$30.00
Sweatshirt & car freshie
- Pay it Forward- First Responder$5.00
- Whole Bean Coffee$15.75
1lb bag- note if you want it whole or ground.
- Tumbler 18OZ$20.00
Optional Colors: Black, Blush, Dusty Blue, Ivory, Sage, Seaglass
- Candle$15.00
Scents: Apple Cider Donut, Caramel Apple, Dulce Pumpkin, Gypsy Soul
- Daily Grace Journal$16.50
Be Still Journal, Prayer Journal, or Hymns for a Mother's Heart
- Daily Grace Lunch Box Cards$10.00
- Car Air Freshener$8.00
Scent: Dulce Pumpkin, Caramel Apple
- Entwined Grounds Sweatshirt$25.00
Gildan Sweatshirt
- Your Story Matters Shirt$20.00
Bella Canvas Shirt
Pre-Order Items
- 16OZ Bottled Latte$6.00
PRE-ORDER ONLY *MUST ORDER BY 12PM FOR PICK UP NEXT BUSINESS DAY* 2 shots of espresso, milk, and your choice of flavor.
- 4- 16OZ Bottled Latte's$20.00
PRE-ORDER ONLY *MUST ORDER BY 12PM FOR PICK UP NEXT BUSINESS DAY* 2 shots of espresso, milk, and your choice of flavor.
- Chocolate Chip Cookies$12.00+
PRE-ORDER BY 12PM for pick up or delivery the next open business day.
- Muffins$15.00+
Pre-Order Only: choose: banana nut, blueberry, coffee cake
Call for Open Hours
Serving specialty coffee, healthy food, deli sandwiches and making sure you know your story matters!
901 East Criner Street, Grandview, TX 76050