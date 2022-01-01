Taquikardia Mexican Fish Taqueria

Restaurant info

A family owned restaurant with more than 30 years of combined experience, we are delighted to bring to you three authentic cuisines under one rooftop. Continuing with Texan tradition of Tex-Mex foods, and including two important cultural foods from Mexico, the tradition of Tacos, and fresh seafood from the pacific side of Mexico. We hope that our recipes are of your enjoyment. Atte: Familia Gonzalez-Herrera