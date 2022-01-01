Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Taquikardia Mexican Fish Taqueria

462 E Hwy 67 Suite 140

Venus, TX 76084

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Quesadilla Kid's Plate
Fish Taco Plate

Taco Plate

Fish Taco Plate

Fish Taco Plate

$8.25

Three (3) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Coleslaw, tomato Sauce, and Chipotle Sauce

Shrimp Taco Plate

Shrimp Taco Plate

$8.75

Three (3) Baja Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Coleslaw, tomato Sauce, and Chipotle Sauce

Flank Steak Taco Plate

Flank Steak Taco Plate

$8.75

Three (3) Grilled Flank Steak Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Chicken Breast Taco Plate

Chicken Breast Taco Plate

$8.50

Three (3) Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Picadillo Taco Plate

Picadillo Taco Plate

$8.00

Three (3) Ground beef stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Guiso de Pollo Taco Plate

Guiso de Pollo Taco Plate

$8.00

Three (3) Chicken Stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Birria de Res Taco Plate

Birria de Res Taco Plate

$8.75

Three (3) Jalisco Style Beef Stew Tacos serve on a regular size Corn Tortilla, with Grilled Onions, Grilled BelL Peppers, Fresh Onions, Fresh Cilantro and Shredded Cheese

Vegetarian Stew Taco Plate

$7.75
Al Pastor Taco Plate

Al Pastor Taco Plate

$8.00
Menudo 32 Oz

Menudo 32 Oz

$12.95
Menudo 12 Oz

Menudo 12 Oz

$6.95

Flautas Plate Chicken

$9.25

Burrito

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$8.25

lightly breaded tilapia fish on a flour tortilla with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, red tomato sauce.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$8.75

lighlty breaded shrimp on a flour tortilla with coleslaw, chipotle sauce, red tomato sauce

Flank Steak Burrito

Flank Steak Burrito

$8.75

steak meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, grilled onions and bell peppers.

Chicken Breast Burrito

Chicken Breast Burrito

$8.50

grilled chicken on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, lettuce, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo.

Picadillo Burrito

Picadillo Burrito

$8.00

ground beef stew meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce, beans

Guiso de Pollo Burrito

Guiso de Pollo Burrito

$8.00

chicken stew meat on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle sauce

Birria de res Burrito

Birria de res Burrito

$8.75

Jalisco style beef stew on a flour tortilla with grated cheese, grilled onions and bell peppers, and your choice of Letters, Beans or Rice

Vegetarian Stew Burrito

Vegetarian Stew Burrito

$8.00

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Mango 32. Oz

Mango 32. Oz

Al Pastor Burrito

Out of stock

Al Pastor

Out of stock

Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

Fish Quesadilla

$8.25

fish battered in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.75

shrimp battered in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Flank Steak Quesadilla

Flank Steak Quesadilla

$8.75

grilled flank steakin a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Chicken Breast Quesadilla

Chicken Breast Quesadilla

$8.50

grilled chicken in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Picadillo Quesadilla

Picadillo Quesadilla

$8.00

ground beef stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Guiso de Pollo Quesadilla

Guiso de Pollo Quesadilla

$8.00

chicken stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Birria de Res Quesadilla

Birria de Res Quesadilla

$8.75

Jalisco style beef stew in a flour tortillas with melted cheese and a side of pico with sour cream setup and a side of deep fried round potatoes

Vegetarian Stew Quesadilla

Vegetarian Stew Quesadilla

$8.00

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Taco - Single

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$3.00

One (1) Baja Beer Battered Fish Tacos on a regular size Corn Tortilla

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$3.45

One (1) Baja Beer Battereed Shrimp Tacos

Flanksteak Taco

Flanksteak Taco

$3.45

One (1) Grilled Flank Steak Tacos

Chicken Breast Taco

Chicken Breast Taco

$3.25

One (1) Grilled Chicken Breast Tacos

Picadillo Taco

Picadillo Taco

$2.75

One (1) Ground beef stew meat tacos

Guiso de Pollo Taco

Guiso de Pollo Taco

$2.75

One (1) Chicken Stew Taco

Birria de Res Taco

Birria de Res Taco

$3.45

One (1) Jalisco Style Beef Stew Tacos

Vegetarian Stew Taco Single

$8.00

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$3.00

Crispy Taco Plate

Picadillo Crispy Taco Plate

Picadillo Crispy Taco Plate

$8.55

ground meat stew on a taco shell with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato

Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Plate

Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Plate

$8.55

chicken stew on a taco shell with lettuce, grated cheese, tomato

Vegetarian Stew Crispy Taco Plate

$7.75

zucchini, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Chimichanga

Flank Steak Chimichanga

Flank Steak Chimichanga

$9.85

steak and refried beans deep fried in a flour tortilla and covered with a sauce and melted cheese with rice and beans

Chicken Breast Chimichanga

Chicken Breast Chimichanga

$9.85

chicken and beand in a flour tortilla deep fried and covered in sauce of choice, with rice and beans.

Picadillo Chimichanga

Picadillo Chimichanga

$8.50

ground beef stew with beans, deep fried in a flour tortilla with sauce of choice, rice and beans.

Guiso de Pollo Chimichanga

Guiso de Pollo Chimichanga

$8.50

ground beef stew with beans, deep fried in a flour tortilla with sauce of choice, rice and beans.

Vegetarian Stew Chimichanga

Vegetarian Stew Chimichanga

$7.75

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Enchiladas

Beef Enchilada Dinner (ground beef)

Beef Enchilada Dinner (ground beef)

$8.45
Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner

Sour Cream Enchilada Dinner

$8.25

Vegetarian Option Enchiladas

$7.75

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Cheese Enchilada Dinner

$7.95

Shrimp/ Camaron

$9.50

Mexican Dinner

Mexican Dinner Plate

$8.75Out of stock

Nachos

Flank Steak Nachos

Flank Steak Nachos

$9.25
Chicken Breast Nachos

Chicken Breast Nachos

$9.25
Crazy Nachos

Crazy Nachos

$8.50

Vegetarian Stew Nachos

$7.75Out of stock

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Salad Bowl

Fish Salad Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

breaded or grilled Tilapia fish, mixed greens, coleslaw , grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce, tortilla strips.

Shrimp Salad Bowl

Shrimp Salad Bowl

$8.50

breaded fried shrimp, mixed greens, coleslaw, chipotle sauce grated cheese, sour cream.

Flank Steak Salad Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

grilled steak with mixed greens, grilled onions and bell peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grated cheese, tortilla strips.

Chicken Breast Salad Bowl

Chicken Breast Salad Bowl

$8.50

chicken breast, mixed greens, grilled onions and bell peppers, grated cheese, chipotle sauce, sour cream, tortilla strips.

Picadillo Salad Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

beef stew with,mixed greens, grilled onions and bell pepper, grated cheese, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, tortilla strips

Guiso de Pollo Salad Bowl

$8.50

chicken stew, mixed greens, grated cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grilled onions with bells peppers, tortilla strips.

Birria de Res Salad Bowl

$8.50Out of stock

chicken stew, mixed greens, grated cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, chipotle sauce, grilled onions with bells peppers, tortilla strips.

Vegetarian Stew Salad Bowl

$8.50

zucchini, coriander, potatoes, bell pepper, carrot

Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$8.45
Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Salad

Guiso de Pollo Crispy Taco Salad

$8.45
Flank Steak Crispy Taco Salad

Flank Steak Crispy Taco Salad

$9.80
Chicken Breast Crispy Taco Salad

Chicken Breast Crispy Taco Salad

$9.80

Veggie Option Taco Salad

$7.75

Tamale Dozen

$15.00Out of stock

Flautas Chicken/pollo

$9.25

Drinks

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.40

coke soda flavor imported from mexico

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

lime soda flavor imported from mexico

Mexican Fanta

Mexican Fanta

$2.75

orange flavored imported from mexico

Topochico

Topochico

$2.75

mineral water imported from mexico

Jarrito Lime

Jarrito Lime

$2.75

lime flavored imported from mexico

Mandarin Jarrito

Mandarin Jarrito

$2.75

mandarin flavored imported from mexico

Jarrito Tamarindo

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.75

tamarindo flavored imported from mexico

Jarrito Pineapple

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.75

pineapple flavored imported from mexico

Horchata 24oz

$2.95

Rice drink

Jamaica

$2.95

hubiscus tea

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
Jarrito Fruit Punch

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.75
Sangría Señoral

Sangría Señoral

$2.75
Squirt

Squirt

$2.75
Sidral Munded

Sidral Munded

$2.75
Topo Chico Limon

Topo Chico Limon

$2.75
Jarrito Guava

Jarrito Guava

$2.75
Jarrito Guava

Jarrito Guava

$2.75
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.95
Topo Chico Grande 750 Ml

Topo Chico Grande 750 Ml

$5.50
Xs Energy Drink Tamarindo

Xs Energy Drink Tamarindo

$3.25

Limonada 24oz

$2.95
Sprite 16 Oz Plastic

Sprite 16 Oz Plastic

$1.75
Coca Cola 16 Oz Plastic

Coca Cola 16 Oz Plastic

$1.95

Cafe De Ollla

$2.00

Guava

$2.95

Piña/pineapplev24 Oz

$2.95

Horchata 32 Oz

$3.50

Pina/ Pineapple 32 Oz

$3.50

Mango 24 Oz

$2.95

Mango 32oz

$3.50

Guayaba 32 Oz

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Jamaica 32 Oz

$3.50
Mango 32. Oz

Mango 32. Oz

Breakfast

Chorizo and Egg Taco

$2.35

chorizo scrambled with eggs

Sausage and Egg Taco

$2.35

sausage scrambled with eggs

Bacon and Egg Taco

$2.35

bacon scrambled with eggs

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.00

sauce of choice on fried tortilla chips and melted cheese , refried beans and potato stew.

Migas and Eggs

$8.00

fried tortilla with scramble eggs serve with potato stew with refried beans

Tamales and Eggs

$8.75Out of stock

pork in red stew tamal with egg of choice (scrambled or sunny side up), potato stew

Egg Plate

Egg Plate

$8.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.00
Menudo 16oz

Menudo 16oz

$6.95
Menudo 32oz

Menudo 32oz

$12.95

Papas Con HuevobTaco

$2.35

Egg Only

$2.35

Bean Only/ Frijoles

$2.35

Ceviche

Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$3.75Out of stock
Ceviche Order 16oz

Ceviche Order 16oz

$10.35Out of stock

Agua Chile 16oz

$11.35

Coctel Shrimp

$11.95

Kid's Menu

Crispy Taco Kid's Plate

$4.00

ground beef crispy taco with rice and beans

Quesadilla Kid's Plate

$4.00

cheese quesadilla with rice and beans

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.50

pudding with nilla wafers and whipped topping

Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.50

vanilla ice cram covered in crunch with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whip cream and cherry .

Cheesecake Chimichanga

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.50

cheesecake deep fried on a flour tortilla with strawberry gravy sauce and whipped cream with cherry garnish

Churros

$2.15

Vanilla Ice Cream With Churros

$6.50

Sides

Queso

Queso

$5.00

Melted Velveeta Cheese with diced veggies and bacon

Queso con Carnes

Queso con Carnes

$6.00

Melted Velveeta Cheese mixed with Picadillo Stew

Chips and Salsa

$2.50

Our home made tomato sauce

Guacamole

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Avocado mixed with our home made recipes

Beans and Rice

$4.00

Refried beans made with olive oil and our home made mexican rice

Beans

Beans

$2.50

Refried beans made with olive oil

Rice

$2.50

Our home made mexican rice made

Jalapeno

$3.25

8oz container. Made with Jalapenos and olive oil

Habanero

$3.25

8oz container. Made with tomatillo and abanero peppers

Serrano

$3.25

8oz container. Made with tomatillo and serrano peppers

French Fries

$2.95

Tamales

$15.00
Elote 12 Oz

Elote 12 Oz

$4.49
Elote 16 Oz

Elote 16 Oz

$5.59

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Pico De Gallo

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Limes(2)

$0.50

Vaso Con Hielo

$0.30

Chamoy Stick

$0.75

Consomepreparado/ Birria Broth 16 Oz

$4.95

Tortilla Order (4)

$2.50

Beers

Michelada 24 oz

Michelada 24 oz

$7.95
Modelo Especial 12 oz bottle

Modelo Especial 12 oz bottle

$4.50
Modelo Negra Especial 12 oz bottle

Modelo Negra Especial 12 oz bottle

$4.75

Chamoy Stick

$0.75

Topo Chico Con Clamato32 Oz

$5.00

Topo ,chico Preparado 32 Oz

$4.00

Margaritas

Frozen Regular Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Regular Margarita 12 oz

$5.00
Frozen Regular Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Regular Margarita 24 oz

$9.50
Margarita to go gallon

Margarita to go gallon

$45.00
Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 12 oz

$5.50
Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Tamarindo Margarita 24 oz

$10.50
Frozen Mango Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Mango Margarita 12 oz

$5.50
Frozen Mango Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Mango Margarita 24 oz

$10.50
Frozen Strawberry Margarita 12 oz

Frozen Strawberry Margarita 12 oz

$5.50
Frozen Strawberry Margarita 24 oz

Frozen Strawberry Margarita 24 oz

$10.50
Blue Margarita 12 oz

Blue Margarita 12 oz

$7.00
Blue Margarita 24 oz

Blue Margarita 24 oz

$12.50
Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

$5.00
Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

$9.50
Premium Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

Premium Margarita on the Rocks 12 oz

$9.00
Premium Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

Premium Margarita on the Rocks 24 oz

$16.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A family owned restaurant with more than 30 years of combined experience, we are delighted to bring to you three authentic cuisines under one rooftop. Continuing with Texan tradition of Tex-Mex foods, and including two important cultural foods from Mexico, the tradition of Tacos, and fresh seafood from the pacific side of Mexico. We hope that our recipes are of your enjoyment. Atte: Familia Gonzalez-Herrera

Location

462 E Hwy 67 Suite 140, Venus, TX 76084

Directions

Gallery
Taquikardia image
Taquikardia image
Taquikardia image
Taquikardia image

