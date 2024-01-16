Farm to Fork 120 General Lee Drive
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salads
- House Salad (Large)$8.50
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon & Mixed Cheese
- House Salad (Small)$5.50
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon & Mixed Cheese
- Salmon Salad$15.50
Wood Fire Grilled Salmon, Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Diced Tomato, Bacon & Goat Cheese
- Smoke House Salad$13.50
Smoke House Sliced Chicken, Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon & Mixed Cheese & Onion Straws
- Southwest Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, Diced Tomatoes, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Topped with Sliced Smokehouse Chicken & Fried Tortilla Chips
- Stawberry Field (Large)$13.50
Fresh Strawberries, Candied Pecans and Goat Cheese on a bed of spinach
- Stawberry Field (Small)$11.50
Fresh Strawberries, Candied Pecans and Goat Cheese on a bed of spinach
Handhelds
- Cajun Chicken Philly$13.00
Cajun Chicken w/onions, peppers, & Melted Queso or Pepper Jack Cheese on a Hoagie Roll
- Chicken Salad Croissant$11.50
Smoke House Chicken Salad w/lettuce & Tomato w/Applewood Seasoning on Croissant
- Chow Burger$11.50
1/3 lb Beef, American Cheese, Iceburg Lettuce, Tomato, Slice of Onion, Dill Pickles & Mustard Sauce on a Toasted Bun
- Farm Burger$13.50
- Jammin Burger$15.50
8oz Blank Angus Burger topped w/Bacon & Onion Jam w/American Cheese
- Prime Rib Sandwich$15.50
House Smoked Prime Rib Thinly Sliced w/Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Roll, w/Horseradish and au jus
- Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich$10.50
Pulled Pork Topped w/Dill Pickles, Slaw & BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Bun
- Salmon BLT$12.50
Grilled Salmon on Toasted Hoagie Roll w/Dijonnaise, Lettuce, Bacon & Fried Green Tomato
Taco Plates
Entrees
- 10oz Sirloin$19.50
Wood fire grilled 10oz Sirloin, served with 2 sides
- 14oz Ribeye$30.50
Wood fire grilled 12oz Ribeye, served with 2 sides
- Chicken and Dressing$14.50
Hand pulled chicken with homemade dressing, chicken gravy, cranberry sauce and 2 sides
- Chicken Tender Plate$11.50
5 hand breaded chicken tender served with 2 sides
- Country Yardbird$14.50
Hand breaded deep fried boneless chicken breast with white pepper gravy and 2 sides
- Hand Battered Cod$12.50
4 hand battered cod fillets served with 2 sides
- Open Faced Prime Rib Sandwich$15.50
Slow-smoked prime rib smothered in its own gravy over Texas toast, with 2 sides
- Pulled Pork Platter$12.50
8oz of our smoked pulled por, topped with our homemade BBQ sauce
- Royal Red Fried Shrimp Platter$24.95
6 Large hand-battered Royal Red shrimp with 2 sides
- Veggie Plate$9.50
- Grilled Chicken$13.50
8oz wood fire grilled chicken breast with 2 sides, try it loaded or smothered!
- Grilled Salmon$19.50
Salmon served with a thai chili glaze and your choice of 2 sides
- Hamburger Steak$15.50
Wood fire grilled 10oz angys beef patty, served with brown gravy and 2 sides
Sides
- Baked Potato$4.00
- Bowl of Soup$6.50
- Cabbage$3.50
- Cole Slaw$3.00
- Cream Corn$3.50
- Cup of Soup$4.50
- Fried Green Tomatoes$3.50
- Fried Okra$3.50
- Fried Squash$3.50
- Fries$3.50
- Green Beans$3.00
- Grilled Squash$3.50
- Loaded Baked Potato$5.50
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$5.50
- Mac & Cheese$4.00
- Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Onion Rings$3.50
- Pinto Beans$3.50
- Steamed Broccoli$3.50
- Tater Tots$3.50
- Vegetable Medley$4.00
- Baked Beans$3.00
10" Pizza
- 10 Italian Pizza$13.50
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami, Red Onions and Italian seasoning
- 10 Classic Pizza$13.50
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage and Mushrooms
- 10 Tuscan Pizza$13.50
Marinara, Tuscan Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Spinach and Crimini Mushrooms
- 10 Hawaiian Pizza$13.50
Marinara, Smoked Ham, Pineapple and Scallions
- 10 Philly Chz Pizza$13.50
Marinara, Prime Rib, Red Onions, Green Peppers and topped with Queso
- 10 BBQ Mac Pizza$13.50
BBQ sauce, Smoke Pulled Pork, Mac and Cheese and topped with scallions
- 10 BYO Pizza$9.50
Choose your base, cheese and toppings
- 10 Cheese Pizza$9.50
- 10 Gluten-Free Pizza$14.50
- 10 Pizza of Week$13.50
17" Pizza
- 17 Italian Pizza$20.50
Marinara, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Salami, Red Onions and Italian seasoning
- 17 Classic Pizza$20.50
Marinara, Pepperoni, Sausage and Mushrooms
- 17 Tuscan Pizza$20.50
Marinara, Tuscan Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Spinach and Crimini Mushrooms
- 17 Hawaiian Pizza$20.50
Marinara, Tuscan Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Spinach and Crimini Mushrooms
- 17 Philly Chz Pizza$20.50
Marinara, Tuscan Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Roma Tomatoes, Spinach and Crimini Mushrooms
- 17 BBQ Mac Pizza$20.50
BBQ sauce, Smoke Pulled Pork, Mac and Cheese and topped with scallions
- 17 BYO Pizza$14.50
Choose your base, cheese and toppings
- 17 Cheese Pizza$14.50
- 17 Pizza of Week$20.50
Specials
- Sunset Chicken$11.99
- Brisket Nachos$14.99
- Lunch alfredo$9.99
- Dinner alfredo$15.99
- Sunday HamSteak$12.99
- 1\4 fry chick$12.50
- 1/2 Rack$18.99
- Full rack$23.99
- Not yo Mamas Meatloaf$15.99
- Frites$19.99
- 1\2 fry chicky$14.50
- Sosa Tacos$12.99
- Cuban$12.99
Heated; Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickles- Ciabatta
- Chicken caccatori$15.99
Drinks
Juice
Breakfast
- Big Breakfast Platter$9.00
- Farm Platter$7.00
- Steak and Eggs$14.00
- Biscuit & Sausage Gravy$4.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.00
- Little Platter$5.00
- Small French Toast$3.00
- 1 Pancake$2.00
- Belgian Waffle$9.00
- Strawberry Pecan Waffle$10.00
- Chicken and Waffle$10.00
- French Toast Platter$8.00
- Tall Stack$8.00
- Short Stack$7.00
- Choc Chip Pancakes$9.00
- Very Berry Pancakes$9.00
- Philly Omelet$9.00
- Western Omelet$10.00
- Smoked Brisket Omelet$10.00
- Veggie Omelet$10.00
Dessert
Cheese Cake
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
120 General Lee Street, Ringgold, GA 30736