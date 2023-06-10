Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant 4793 Battlefield Pkwy
4793 Battlefield Pkwy
Ringgold, GA 30736
Lunch Menu
Lunch
Fajitas Lunch Portion
Grilled chicken or beef, rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
Fajitas Lunch Mix
Ensalada Fresca
Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocado, grated cheese with grilled chicken
Burrito Desayuno
One large burrito filled with jalisco-style scrambled eggs, white cheese, and sausage. Served with rice and beans
Huevos Picosos
Spicy and savory dish. Two eggs over medium topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over medium topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
Huevos Con Chorizo
Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
Speedy Gonzales
One taco and one enchilada with your choice of rice or beans
Lunch Chimichanga
One fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad, beans, and sour cream
Quesadilla Deluxe
Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken and gooey shredded cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Lunch Pollo Asado
Rice and beans top with cheese dip
Tres Amigos Lunch
Grilled chicken served with or Mexican rice topped with our famous white cheese. Served with three flour tortillas
Lunch #1
One chile relleno, one taco. Served with beans and guacamole salad
Lunch #2
One beef burrito, rice, and beans
Lunch #3
One enchilada, one taco, rice, and beans
Lunch #4
One chile relleno, one taco, rice, and beans
Lunch #5
One taco, one burrito, and rice
Lunch #6
One chalupa, one enchilada, rice, and beans
Main Menu
Appetizers
Tres Amigos Dip
Fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes and cilantro sautéed to perfection. Mixed with our famous white Cheddar sauce. Garnished with a touch of sour cream
Spinach Dip
Cheese and Bean Dip
Small Cheese Dip
Large Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Sour Cream
Extra Cheese Dip
Over the food only
Guaca-Mex
Beef and Cheese Dip
Chorizo Dip
Flour Chips
A La Carte
Order of Hard Shell Tacos (3)
Ground beef or shredded chicken. 3 pieces
Order of Soft Shell Tacos (3)
Ground beef or chicken. 3 pieces
Order of Tacos Asada (3)
Grilled steak or chicken with lettuce and sour cream. 3 pieces
Order of Fish Tacos (3)
Grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, and lettuce. 3 pieces
Order of Shrimp Tacos (3)
Grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, and lettuce. 3 pieces
Mexican Style Taco (3)
Grilled steak, topped with cilantro, diced onions and salsa verde on the side. 3 pieces
Tamales (3)
3 pieces
Enchilada (3)
Shredded chicken, beef, or cheese. 3 pieces
Chiles Rellenos (3)
Ground beef. 3 pieces
Tostada (2)
Ground beef or shredded chicken. 2 pieces
Burritos (2)
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. 2 pieces
Small Chips
Medium Chips
Large Chips
Small Salsa
Medium Salsa
Large Salsa
Chalupas (2)
2 pieces
Salads
Tres Amigos Salad
A flour shell tortilla filled with one layer of rice, lettuce, grilled vegetables, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip and your choice of grilled chicken or steak
Ensalada Fresca
Fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, three slices of avocado, shredded cheese, and grilled chicken
Taco Salad
Crispy flour bowl tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Guacamole Salad
Sour Cream Salad
Sopa De Pollo
Quesadillas
Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken or steak or shrimp with grilled vegetables and your choice of salad, rice, or beans
Quesadilla Supreme
Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken and shredded cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Quesadilla Mexicana
One quesadilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, and cheese. Served with guacamole salad and rice
Loca Quesadilla
Low carb tortilla filled with your favorite trio of shrimp, chicken, steak and shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Low Carb Chicken Quesadilla
Low carb tortilla filled with shredded chicken and our famous gooey shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Acapulco Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and onions. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice
Cheese Quesadillas
Quesadilla Rellena
Shredded chicken or ground beef
Quesadilla with Grilled Chicken
Quesadilla with Steak
Quesadilla with Grilled Shrimp
Quesadilla with Grilled Spinach
Nachos
Half Cheese Nachos
Full Cheese Nachos
Half Nachos with Beans
Full Nachos with Beans
Half Nachos with Ground Beef
Full Nachos with Ground Beef
Half Nachos with Shredded Chicken
All shredded chicken is sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions
Full Nachos with Shredded Chicken
All shredded chicken is sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions
Half Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Full Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Half Grilled Nachos Chicken
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Full Grilled Nachos Chicken
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Half Grilled Nachos Steak
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Full Grilled Nachos Steak
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Tres Amigos Nachos
One size only. Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese, grilled chicken, steak, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with sour cream and guacamole
Tres Amigos Nachos Shrimp
One size only. Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions topped with sour cream and guacamole
Half Bf & Bean
Full Bf & Bean
Burritos
Grilled Burrito
One burrito filled with your choice of three delicious meats and rice. Topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Low Carb Burrito Bueno
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, fresh sautéed onions, and mushrooms, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Burrito Gigante
One gigantic burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, beans, and rice. Topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken and beans, and one beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, supreme sauce, and sour cream
Make Your Own Combo
Especialidades a La Plancha
Fajitas
Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, three flour tortillas, guacamole salad, sour cream, and tomatoes. Takes approximately 15-20 min
Texas Fajitas
Strips of grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp
Shrimp Fajitas
Pollo Chipotle
Pollo chipotle same as pollo picoso but with a twist of chipotle flavor
Small Tres Amigos Special
Grilled chicken served with our Mexican rice topped with our famous white cheese. Served with three flour tortillas
Large Tres Amigos Special
Grilled chicken served with our Mexican rice topped with our famous white cheese. Served with three flour tortillas
Pineapple Fajita
A delicious fresh pineapple grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
Shrimp Chipotle
Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice covered with special chipotle dip
Tilapia Fajita
Two flat grilled tilapia fillets on top of a bed of vegetables accompanied with crema salad
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp seasoned with red chile guajillo sauce, rice, and beans
Carnitas
Pork tips slowly cooked and served with a bed of grilled onions, rice, and salad
Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Deep-fried pork tips slowly cooked and smothered with spicy salsa verde, served with rice and salad
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple and cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Tres Molcajete
Pork chop, tilapia, grilled beef, grilled chicken, shrimp, and Mexican sausage with grilled onions, rice, beans, and salad for two tortillas
Carne Asada
Served with rice, beans, and salad
Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak topped with ranchero sauce and served with rice, beans, three flour tortillas, and guacamole salad
Mexican Steak
T-bone steak topped with Mexican condiments, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
Pollo Picoso
If you like it hot, this dish is for you!! Grilled chicken and sautéed onions cooked with our spiciest salsa and famous cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas
Vegetarian Combination
Vegetarian A
One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one tostada with beans and nacho cheese
Vegetarian B
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, rice, and beans
Vegetarian C
One bean burrito, one chalupa, and one cheese quesadilla
Vegetarian D
One cheese burrito, rice, and beans
Vegetarian E
Vegetable fajitas sautéed with mushrooms, rice, and beans. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, and three flour tortillas
Veggie Delight Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms served with guacamole salad and rice
Vegetable Burrito
One burrito filled with fresh sautéed tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Pololcingo Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, and onions. Served on a low carb tortilla with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Side Orders
Hard Taco
Soft Taco
Shrimp Taco
Enchilada
Burrito
Tamal
Tostada
Chalupa
Rice
Beans
Avocado
Raw Onion
Mushrooms
Pico De Gallo
Pickled Jalapeños
Fresh Jalapeños
French Fries
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Shredded Lettuce
Shredded Chicken
Diced Tomatoes
Cilantro
Flour Tortillas
3 pieces
Corn Tortillas
3 pieces
Order of Tilapia
Chiles Toreados
Tostaguac
Chorizo
Indian Rice
Chile Relleno
Ground Beef
Grilled Bell Pepper
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Pineapple
Grilled Onions
Grilled Vegetables
Mexican Style Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Suiza Salsa
Desserts
Mexican Custard Flan
A Mexican delicacy. Our richest gourmet dessert is guaranteed to satisfy any craving. Our flan custard is rich and creamy, drizzled with a delicious caramelized topping. It's like a bite of heaven melting in your mouth and as always made fresh daily
Fried Ice Cream
Treat yourself to our creamy vanilla ice cream. Quickly dipped into the fryer for just the right amount of crispiness. Then topped with all your favorites: honey, chocolate, whipped cream, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with a cherry. Enjoy on your bir
Sopapilla with Ice Cream
Indulge yourself with our most popular dessert pastry! The sopapilla is fried and topped with rich vanilla ice cream. Then drizzled with perfect combination of chocolate, honey, and sprinkled with cinnamon. A fabulous favorite!
Sopapilla
Vanilla Ice Cream
Children's and Seniors' Plates
Especialidades de la Casa
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with salsa verde, side of rice, and salad
Enchiladas Suizas
If you like hot this dish is for you! Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with creamy suiza sauce and served with fried rice
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination consisting of one shredded chicken, one cheese, one beef, and one bean enchilada, topped with supreme sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Yolandas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with supreme sauce. Served with rice and salad
Chimichangas
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga
Two fried, flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Two fried, flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans
Grilled Steak Chimichanga
Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream
Grilled Shrimp Chimichanga
Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream
Grilled Vegetables Chimichangas
Two fried flour tortillas filled with grilled vegetables, topped with cheese dip and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream served with beans
Especialidades de la Casa
Chimichanga Light
Two fried low carb tortillas filled with chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Flautas
Three deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream
Special Monterrey
"Little bit of everything" (seven items) burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice, and refried beans
Quesadilla Azteca
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, and chorizo. Served with mushrooms and onions
Choripollo
Grilled chicken with chorizo, rice, and salad topped with cheese dip
Chile Colorado
Served with rice and ranchera sauce
Senorita
Tilapia with 6 shrimps, rice, California vegetables, and cheese dip on top
Tapatio
Grilled chicken with mushroom, zucchini, rice, and salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican Restaurant
4793 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold, GA 30736