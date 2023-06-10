  • Home
Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant 4793 Battlefield Pkwy

No reviews yet

4793 Battlefield Pkwy

Ringgold, GA 30736

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lunch Menu

Lunch

Fajitas Lunch Portion

$8.75

Grilled chicken or beef, rice, beans, and three flour tortillas

Fajitas Lunch Mix

$9.00

Ensalada Fresca

$8.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocado, grated cheese with grilled chicken

Burrito Desayuno

$7.25

One large burrito filled with jalisco-style scrambled eggs, white cheese, and sausage. Served with rice and beans

Huevos Picosos

$7.99

Spicy and savory dish. Two eggs over medium topped with tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Two eggs over medium topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas

Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas

Speedy Gonzales

$8.50

One taco and one enchilada with your choice of rice or beans

Lunch Chimichanga

$8.00

One fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with nacho cheese and garnished with guacamole salad, beans, and sour cream

Quesadilla Deluxe

$9.50

Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken and gooey shredded cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Lunch Pollo Asado

$8.99

Rice and beans top with cheese dip

Tres Amigos Lunch

$7.99

Grilled chicken served with or Mexican rice topped with our famous white cheese. Served with three flour tortillas

Lunch #1

$8.50

One chile relleno, one taco. Served with beans and guacamole salad

Lunch #2

$8.50

One beef burrito, rice, and beans

Lunch #3

$8.50

One enchilada, one taco, rice, and beans

Lunch #4

$8.50

One chile relleno, one taco, rice, and beans

Lunch #5

$8.50

One taco, one burrito, and rice

Lunch #6

$8.50

One chalupa, one enchilada, rice, and beans

Main Menu

Appetizers

Tres Amigos Dip

$6.75

Fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes and cilantro sautéed to perfection. Mixed with our famous white Cheddar sauce. Garnished with a touch of sour cream

Spinach Dip

$6.75

Cheese and Bean Dip

$6.75

Small Cheese Dip

$4.75

Large Cheese Dip

$8.50

Guacamole Dip

$4.75

Sour Cream

$1.25

Extra Cheese Dip

$2.50

Over the food only

Guaca-Mex

$7.99

Beef and Cheese Dip

$8.25

Chorizo Dip

$7.25

Flour Chips

$1.25

A La Carte

Order of Hard Shell Tacos (3)

$6.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken. 3 pieces

Order of Soft Shell Tacos (3)

$6.00

Ground beef or chicken. 3 pieces

Order of Tacos Asada (3)

$10.25

Grilled steak or chicken with lettuce and sour cream. 3 pieces

Order of Fish Tacos (3)

$9.00

Grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, and lettuce. 3 pieces

Order of Shrimp Tacos (3)

$8.50

Grilled tilapia, pico de gallo, and lettuce. 3 pieces

Mexican Style Taco (3)

$9.99

Grilled steak, topped with cilantro, diced onions and salsa verde on the side. 3 pieces

Tamales (3)

$7.50

3 pieces

Enchilada (3)

$7.00

Shredded chicken, beef, or cheese. 3 pieces

Chiles Rellenos (3)

$7.25

Ground beef. 3 pieces

Tostada (2)

$7.75

Ground beef or shredded chicken. 2 pieces

Burritos (2)

$7.50

Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese. 2 pieces

Small Chips

$1.75

Medium Chips

$2.50

Large Chips

$4.50

Small Salsa

$1.25

Medium Salsa

$1.75

Large Salsa

$3.50

Chalupas (2)

$6.75

2 pieces

Salads

Tres Amigos Salad

$11.99

A flour shell tortilla filled with one layer of rice, lettuce, grilled vegetables, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip and your choice of grilled chicken or steak

Ensalada Fresca

$11.75

Fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, three slices of avocado, shredded cheese, and grilled chicken

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour bowl tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream

Tossed Salad

$4.75

Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Guacamole Salad

$4.25

Sour Cream Salad

$3.25

Sopa De Pollo

$6.99

Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.75

Chicken or steak or shrimp with grilled vegetables and your choice of salad, rice, or beans

Quesadilla Supreme

$8.75

Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken and shredded cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Quesadilla Mexicana

$8.75

One quesadilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef, beans, and cheese. Served with guacamole salad and rice

Loca Quesadilla

$11.25

Low carb tortilla filled with your favorite trio of shrimp, chicken, steak and shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Low Carb Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Low carb tortilla filled with shredded chicken and our famous gooey shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Acapulco Quesadilla

$10.25

One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and onions. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and rice

Cheese Quesadillas

$2.50

Quesadilla Rellena

$4.00

Shredded chicken or ground beef

Quesadilla with Grilled Chicken

$5.75

Quesadilla with Steak

$5.75

Quesadilla with Grilled Shrimp

$7.50

Quesadilla with Grilled Spinach

$4.75

Nachos

Half Cheese Nachos

$4.75

Full Cheese Nachos

$5.75

Half Nachos with Beans

$4.99

Full Nachos with Beans

$6.25

Half Nachos with Ground Beef

$5.49

Full Nachos with Ground Beef

$6.49

Half Nachos with Shredded Chicken

$5.49

All shredded chicken is sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Full Nachos with Shredded Chicken

$6.49

All shredded chicken is sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Half Nachos Supreme

$5.95

Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Full Nachos Supreme

$7.45

Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Half Grilled Nachos Chicken

$7.25

Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Full Grilled Nachos Chicken

$8.99

Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Half Grilled Nachos Steak

$7.25

Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Full Grilled Nachos Steak

$8.99

Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Tres Amigos Nachos

$12.99

One size only. Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese, grilled chicken, steak, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Topped with sour cream and guacamole

Tres Amigos Nachos Shrimp

$14.75

One size only. Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese, sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions topped with sour cream and guacamole

Half Bf & Bean

$5.49

Full Bf & Bean

$6.49

Burritos

Grilled Burrito

$10.25

One burrito filled with your choice of three delicious meats and rice. Topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Low Carb Burrito Bueno

$10.99

One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, fresh sautéed onions, and mushrooms, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Burrito Gigante

$11.99

One gigantic burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, beans, and rice. Topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes

Burrito Deluxe

$10.99

Two burritos, one chicken and beans, and one beef and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, supreme sauce, and sour cream

Make Your Own Combo

Pick 2

$8.99

Served with rice and beans

Pick 3

$9.99

Served with rice and beans

Especialidades a La Plancha

Fajitas

$14.75

Your choice of chicken or steak grilled with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, three flour tortillas, guacamole salad, sour cream, and tomatoes. Takes approximately 15-20 min

Texas Fajitas

$18.99

Strips of grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.75

Pollo Chipotle

$12.99

Pollo chipotle same as pollo picoso but with a twist of chipotle flavor

Small Tres Amigos Special

$8.99

Grilled chicken served with our Mexican rice topped with our famous white cheese. Served with three flour tortillas

Large Tres Amigos Special

$12.65

Grilled chicken served with our Mexican rice topped with our famous white cheese. Served with three flour tortillas

Pineapple Fajita

$17.49

A delicious fresh pineapple grilled with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp

Shrimp Chipotle

$16.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice covered with special chipotle dip

Tilapia Fajita

$16.24

Two flat grilled tilapia fillets on top of a bed of vegetables accompanied with crema salad

Camarones a La Diabla

$13.24

Grilled shrimp seasoned with red chile guajillo sauce, rice, and beans

Carnitas

$12.50

Pork tips slowly cooked and served with a bed of grilled onions, rice, and salad

Carnitas en Salsa Verde

$12.50

Deep-fried pork tips slowly cooked and smothered with spicy salsa verde, served with rice and salad

Pollo Asado

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with pineapple and cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Tres Molcajete

$29.99

Pork chop, tilapia, grilled beef, grilled chicken, shrimp, and Mexican sausage with grilled onions, rice, beans, and salad for two tortillas

Carne Asada

$15.00

Served with rice, beans, and salad

Steak Ranchero

$15.99

T-bone steak topped with ranchero sauce and served with rice, beans, three flour tortillas, and guacamole salad

Mexican Steak

$15.99

T-bone steak topped with Mexican condiments, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas

Pollo Picoso

$12.99

If you like it hot, this dish is for you!! Grilled chicken and sautéed onions cooked with our spiciest salsa and famous cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and three flour tortillas

Vegetarian Combination

Vegetarian A

$9.50

One bean burrito, one cheese enchilada, and one tostada with beans and nacho cheese

Vegetarian B

$9.50

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, rice, and beans

Vegetarian C

$9.50

One bean burrito, one chalupa, and one cheese quesadilla

Vegetarian D

$9.50

One cheese burrito, rice, and beans

Vegetarian E

$10.99

Vegetable fajitas sautéed with mushrooms, rice, and beans. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, and three flour tortillas

Veggie Delight Quesadilla

$8.24

One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms served with guacamole salad and rice

Vegetable Burrito

$8.24

One burrito filled with fresh sautéed tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Pololcingo Quesadilla

$9.99

One quesadilla filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, and onions. Served on a low carb tortilla with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Side Orders

Hard Taco

$2.25

Soft Taco

$2.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

Enchilada

$3.50

Burrito

$4.25

Tamal

$3.25

Tostada

$4.00

Chalupa

$3.99

Rice

$2.75

Beans

$2.75

Avocado

$3.75

Raw Onion

$1.50

Mushrooms

$3.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.25

Pickled Jalapeños

$1.25

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.50

French Fries

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$2.50

Shredded Lettuce

$1.75

Shredded Chicken

$4.25

Diced Tomatoes

$1.25

Cilantro

$1.25

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

3 pieces

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

3 pieces

Order of Tilapia

$5.00

Chiles Toreados

$2.25

Tostaguac

$4.00

Chorizo

$6.00

Indian Rice

$5.50

Chile Relleno

$4.25

Ground Beef

$4.00

Grilled Bell Pepper

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$7.25

Grilled Steak

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp

$9.99

Grilled Pineapple

$3.00

Grilled Onions

$2.50

Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Mexican Style Taco

$4.00

Carne Asada Taco

$3.99

Suiza Salsa

$3.75

Desserts

Mexican Custard Flan

$4.99

A Mexican delicacy. Our richest gourmet dessert is guaranteed to satisfy any craving. Our flan custard is rich and creamy, drizzled with a delicious caramelized topping. It's like a bite of heaven melting in your mouth and as always made fresh daily

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Treat yourself to our creamy vanilla ice cream. Quickly dipped into the fryer for just the right amount of crispiness. Then topped with all your favorites: honey, chocolate, whipped cream, sprinkled with cinnamon and topped with a cherry. Enjoy on your bir

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$5.75

Indulge yourself with our most popular dessert pastry! The sopapilla is fried and topped with rich vanilla ice cream. Then drizzled with perfect combination of chocolate, honey, and sprinkled with cinnamon. A fabulous favorite!

Sopapilla

$2.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Children's and Seniors' Plates

One Enchilada, Rice, and Beans

$6.99

One Taco, One Enchilada, and Rice

$6.99

Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.99

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice, and Beans

$6.99

Chicken Fingers and Fries

$6.99

Grilled Chicken, Rice, and Beans

$6.99

Taco, Rice and Beans

$6.99

Especialidades de la Casa

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.25

Two shredded chicken enchiladas covered with salsa verde, side of rice, and salad

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.00

If you like hot this dish is for you! Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with creamy suiza sauce and served with fried rice

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.99

Supreme combination consisting of one shredded chicken, one cheese, one beef, and one bean enchilada, topped with supreme sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Yolandas

$10.50

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with supreme sauce. Served with rice and salad

Chimichangas

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Two fried, flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$11.99

Two fried, flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans

Grilled Steak Chimichanga

$13.99

Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$13.50

Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream

Grilled Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Topped with white cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream

Grilled Vegetables Chimichangas

$12.00

Two fried flour tortillas filled with grilled vegetables, topped with cheese dip and garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream served with beans

Especialidades de la Casa

Chimichanga Light

$11.99

Two fried low carb tortillas filled with chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce and garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Flautas

$8.75

Three deep-fried, rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream

Special Monterrey

$14.95

"Little bit of everything" (seven items) burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice, and refried beans

Quesadilla Azteca

$14.99

Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, and chorizo. Served with mushrooms and onions

Choripollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken with chorizo, rice, and salad topped with cheese dip

Chile Colorado

$11.99

Served with rice and ranchera sauce

Senorita

$15.99

Tilapia with 6 shrimps, rice, California vegetables, and cheese dip on top

Tapatio

$10.99

Grilled chicken with mushroom, zucchini, rice, and salad

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Minute Maid

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Bottle Soda

$2.75

20 oz

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Catering

Taco bar

Taco bar

$8.75

Fajita Bar

$11.75

Nacho Bar

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
