Restaurant info

Fig and Tomato Italian European Eatery is a BYOB spot that is cooking up a menu filled with both classic Italian dishes plus European-inspired meals.Look for brick-oven pizzas,specialty pastas and meat and seafood entrees.want to really get your mouth watering? Think: house-made dsscharcuteric boards,pella de Barcelona,Gnocchi di casa topped with creamy Burrata,Bronzino st.Barths and two fan-fave brick-oven pizzas including the Fig&prosciutto and the Hoboken (half calzone,half pizza pie). Enjoy your meal inside the spacious dining room or dine al fresco in the outdoor area.Plus outdoor live music will have you vibing on the weekends during the the summer months.Catering and a room to hold private events are available too.