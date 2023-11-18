Fig & Tomato Italian European Eatery 100 Park Avenue
100 Park Avenue
Hillsdale, NJ 07642
Dinner
Appetizers
- Piccolo Antipasto$13.95
fresh roasted peppers, mozzarella, prosciutto di parma, sun dried tomato, red onion, evoo, arugula
- Meatball Trio$13.95
homemade beef meatballs, marinara, ricotta
- Seafood Salad$17.95
shrimp, calamari, scungilli, evoo, garlic, lemon
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.95
lemon, cocktail sauce
- Steamed Mussels$18.95
- Truffle Mac & Cheese$16.95
american, burrata, cream
- Burrata Napolitano$17.95
burrata, roasted peppers, prosciutto, grilled tuscan bread
- Fried Calamari$18.95
lemon, homemade marinara
- Fig & Tomato Appetizer$15.95
fresh fig, tomato, goat cheese, lemon honey
- Charcuterie Board$23.95
everything bagel goat cheese, vermont cheddar, jarlsberg, hot & sweet capocollo, salame toscana, prosciutto, olives, roasted peppers, hot honey, crackers
- Eggplant Tower$14.95
- Bruschetta$12.95
- Mushroom Arancini$14.95
- Stuffed Mushrooms$14.95
- Calamari Rosario$20.95
- Eggplant Rollatini APP$13.95
Salads
- Classic Caesar Salad$13.95
parmigiano, croutons
- Beet & Goat Cheese$14.95
arugula, goat cheese, walnuts, tomato, portobello mushrom, raspberry vinaigrette
- House Salad$12.95
mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, olives
- Santorini Salad$14.95
romaine, dried cranberries, feta, chickpea, red onion, tomato, lemon red wine vinaigrette
- Wedge Salad$14.95
tomato, onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
- Burrata & Fig Salad$17.95
Pasta Classics
- Penne Vodka$23.95
fresh mozzarella
- Gnocchi Pesto$25.95
cubed fresh mozzarella, homemade pesto
- Baked Manicotti$24.95
stuffed with ricotta, vodka meat sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$27.95
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$24.95
marsala cream sauce, shaved reggiano
- Short Rib Ravioli$25.95
osso bucco gravy
- Lobster Ravioli$33.95
jumbo shrimp, vodka sauce
- Mafaldine Bolognese$25.95
ribbon pasta, touch of cream, ricotta
- Linguini with Meatballs$23.95
choice of marinara or vodka sauce
- Penne Aglio e Olio$25.95
sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes
- Large Pasta Marinara$14.95
- GF SPINACH RAVIOLI$23.95
- GF CHEESE RAVIOLI$22.95
- Penne With Butter$15.95
- Linguini Marechiara$37.95
Specialty Pasta
- Milano$27.95
spaghetti, roasted wild mushroom, crispy bacon, shaved reggiano, marsala cream sauce,
- Giardino$24.95
penne, spinach, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomato, broccolini, pesto cream sauce
- Gnocchi di Casa$27.95
italian sausage, burrata, diced onion, parmesan cream sauce
- La Zanabella$25.95
penne, blackened chicken, roasted peppers, parmesan cream sauce
- Stuffed Rigatoni$31.95
ricotta filling, shrimp, mushroom, cubed fresh mozzarella, pink pesto
- Cappellini Tre Feste$35.95
- Cappellini Truffle$27.95
- Bari$28.95
Brick Oven Pizza
Chicken
- Chicken Classics$24.95
- Chicken & Shrimp Ibiza$31.95
sweet vinegar peppers, mushroom, onion, basil garlic lime sauce, yellow rice
- Chicken Amalfi$27.95
panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine
- Chicken Milanese$27.95
arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic
- CHICKEN SAN MARINO$25.95
panko crust, sun dried tomato, mushroom, fresh pesto cream
- Balsamic Chicken$24.95
- Chicken Murphy$25.95
- Chicken Bonaparte$25.95
mozzarella, cremini, broccolini, marsala au jus
- Chicken Saltimbocca$24.95
Meat
- Veal Classics$27.95
- Veal Milanese$29.95
arugula, tomato, onion, burrata, lemon balsamic
- Veal Amalfi$29.95
panko crust, artichoke hearts, sausage, cherry peppers, garlic white wine
- Grilled Pork Chop$33.95
12 oz, salt & pepper, hot or sweet peppers, mashed potatoes
- Short Rib Bourguignon$37.95Out of stock
slow cooked, mashed potato
- Veal Saltimbocca$27.95
prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella, demi glace
Seafood
Sides
Kids
Eggplant
Takeout
Small Brick Oven Pizza
- SMALL Plain Pizza$12.95
- SMALL The Margherita$14.95
fresh plum tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella
- SMALL The Fig & Prosciutto$17.95
fig marmalade, prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmigiano, olive oil
- SMALL The Hot Honey$17.95
soppressata, pepperoni, hot honey
- SMALL The Sinatra$15.95
cherry peppers, italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, olive oil
- SMALL The Venezia$15.95
sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, mushrooms, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella
- SMALL The Famous Hoboken$19.95
half calzone, half pizza pie, roni cups, mozzarella, garlic knot crust, homemade vodka sauce
- SMALL Truffle Mushroom$16.95
- SMALL Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.95
- SMALL Buffalo Chicken$16.95
- SMALL The Insalata Pizza$13.95
- SMALL THE SAINT ANN'S$15.95
- SMALL Bianco$13.95
- SMALL Arugula & Prosciutto pizza$15.95
- SMALL Caesar Salad Pizza$15.95
- SMALL Parma$15.95
Large Brick Oven Pizza
- LARGE Plain Pizza$16.95
- LARGE The Margherita$18.95
- LARGE The Fig & Prosciutto$23.95
- LARGE The Hot Honey$21.95
- LARGE The Sinatra$21.95
- LARGE The Venezia$21.95
- LARGE The Famous Hoboken$25.95
- LARGE Truffle Mushroom$23.95
- LARGE Chicken Bacon Ranch$22.95
- LARGE Buffalo Chicken$22.95
- LARGE The Insalata Pizza$21.95
- LARGE THE SAINT ANN'S$22.95
- LARGE Bianco$19.95
- LARGE Arugula & Prosciutto pizza$22.95
- LARGE Caesar Salad Pizza$22.95
- LARGE Parma Pizza$22.95
Specials for Two
Hot Sandwiches
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.95
- Chicken Milanese Sandwich$13.95
- Chicken Parm Hero$12.95
- Veal Parm Hero$15.95
- Meatball Parm Hero$12.95
- The Fox Dip$15.95
- Vodka Chicken Parm Hero$13.95
- Chicken Francese Sandwich$11.95
- Eggplant Parm Hero$11.95
- Drunken Eggplant Parm Hero$13.95
- The Knickerbocker$13.95
Cold Sandwiches
- The Fig & Tomato Sandwich$13.95
- The Hudson Street$13.95
- The Washington Street$11.95
- The Bloomfield Street$13.95
- The Garden Street$13.95
- The Park Ave$12.95
- The Willow Ave$15.95
- The Clinton Street$13.95
- The Grand Street$13.95
- The Adams Street$13.95
- The Madison Street$13.95
- The Monroe Street$13.95
- The Frank Sinatra Drive$15.95
- The Jefferson Street$11.95
Pizza Slices
Lunch
Catering
Appetizers
- Sausage, Peppers & Onions$50.00+
- Meatballs$55.00+
- Buffalo Wings$65.00+
- Mussels$50.00+
- Fried Calamari$59.00+
- Mozzarella Caprese$69.00+
- Mozzarella Sticks$55.00+
- Chicken Fingers$49.00+
- Garlic Knots$30.00+
- Racks$6.95
- Sternos$1.50
- 16oz Marinara$6.95
- 16oz Vodka Sauce$7.95
- 8oz Grated Cheese$5.95
- Bread (1 Loaf)$1.50
- Eggplant Rollatini Half Tray$55.00
Sandwich Platters
Potato & Vegetables
Pasta
Seafood
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Fig and Tomato Italian European Eatery is a BYOB spot that is cooking up a menu filled with both classic Italian dishes plus European-inspired meals.Look for brick-oven pizzas,specialty pastas and meat and seafood entrees.want to really get your mouth watering? Think: house-made dsscharcuteric boards,pella de Barcelona,Gnocchi di casa topped with creamy Burrata,Bronzino st.Barths and two fan-fave brick-oven pizzas including the Fig&prosciutto and the Hoboken (half calzone,half pizza pie). Enjoy your meal inside the spacious dining room or dine al fresco in the outdoor area.Plus outdoor live music will have you vibing on the weekends during the the summer months.Catering and a room to hold private events are available too.
100 Park Avenue, Hillsdale, NJ 07642