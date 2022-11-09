A map showing the location of Friedmans - Edison Hotel 228 West 47 StreetView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Friedmans - Edison Hotel 228 West 47 Street

No reviews yet

228 West 47 Street

New York, NY 10036

Friedmans Burger
Herb Fries
Sweet Potato Fries

Breakfast (Until 4pm)

House Made Granola

$14.00

Oatmeal

$13.00
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$18.00

Mixed grains, seasonal veggies, sunny side eggs, sesame lime vinaigrette. Served with whole wheat toast.

B.E.L.T.

B.E.L.T.

$17.00

Bacon, over easy eggs, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli on grilled sourdough.

Bagel and Lox

Bagel and Lox

$23.00

Fresh New York Bagels, nova salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion, lettuce. Served open face.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$19.00

Challah bread, poached eggs, chili flakes, hemp seeds

Eggs With Style

Eggs With Style

$19.00

Two eggs any style, potato hash, whole wheat toast and a choice of bacon, seasonal fruit or Israeli salad.

French Toast

French Toast

$19.00
Pastrami Hash

Pastrami Hash

$23.00

Pastrami, potato hash, Spanish onions. Served with two sunny side eggs and whole wheat toast.

Chicken Chilaquiles

Chicken Chilaquiles

$22.00

Housemade tortilla chips, avocado, cotija cheese, red onion, sour cream, tomatillo salsa, two sunny side eggs.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$20.00

Tomato, peppers, olives, feta, grilled bread

Nova Benny

Nova Benny

$24.00

Two poached eggs served on smoked salmon, sautéed kale, and potato latkes. Topped with house made hollandaise

Side One Pancake

$9.00

Omelette

$19.00
Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$19.00

Bueberry compote

Blueberry Pancakes

$19.00

Chocolate Pancakes

$19.00

Starters, Salads & Soups

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$19.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$21.00

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.

Sesame Salmon Salad

Sesame Salmon Salad

$21.00

Mixed greens, kale, wild rice, pickled beets and carrots, avocado, edamame, sesame soy dressing.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

Butternut squash, pepitas, ricotta salata, cranberries, lemmon vinaigrette.

Vegetable Potstickers

Vegetable Potstickers

$13.00

Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce

Korean BBQ Chicken Wings (7)

Korean BBQ Chicken Wings (7)

$17.00

Friedman's famous Korean BBQ style wings!

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$15.00

corn tortilla chips

Broccoli Falafel

$12.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Pastrami on Rye

Pastrami on Rye

$21.00

Mustard, pickle, herb fries.

Pastrami Ruben

$22.00
Chicken Swisswich

Chicken Swisswich

$20.00

Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$21.00

Aged cheddar, gruyere, on challah bread. Served with homemade tomato soup and vinegar chips.

BLAT

$17.00

bacon, bib lettuce, avocado, tomatos, sourdough bread.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$18.00

Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries

Friedmans Burger

Friedmans Burger

$22.00

All natural angus beef and herb fries.

Garden Veggie

Garden Veggie

$18.00

house made hummus, cucumber, avocado, sprouts, pickled carrots, lettuce, tomato, pickled peppers.

Beyond Burger

$20.00

Breakfast Burger

$27.00

Entrees

carrots, cucumber, bean sprouts, radicchio, over brown rice, with cilantro/mint sesame lime dressing.
Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

Chicken & Cheddar Waffle

$30.00
Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

three corn tortillas, citrus fennel slaw, tomatillo salsa, sriracha aioli, cilantro

Chicken Schnitzel

$28.00Out of stock
Roasted Salmon

Roasted Salmon

$30.00

mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, ginger soy sauce

Brick Chicken

$28.00

Grain Bowl

$17.00

Crispy Baja Fish Taco

$21.00Out of stock

Slaw, pico de gallo, crush avocado, corn tortilla

Meatloaf

$28.00

Mashed potato, tomato relish, garlic string beans

Maple BBQ Baby Rack

$30.00

Slaw, cheddar corn bread

All Day Sides

Market Plate (Choose Any Three Sides)

Market Plate (Choose Any Three Sides)

$27.00
Herb Fries

Herb Fries

$10.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Blue cheese aioli.

Plain Fries

$9.00

Potato Latke

$8.00

Potato Hash

$6.00
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$15.00

Spicy Green Beans

$10.00

Sautéed Brocoli

$9.00

Side Two Farm Eggs

$6.00

Toast

$6.00

Avocado

$6.00

Chicken Sausage

$8.00Out of stock

Thick Cut Bacon

$7.00

Fried Chicken (3 piece)

$18.00

A mix of drums, thighs and breast dredged in our secret recipe and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Side One Pancake

$9.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Market Fruit

$10.00

Bagel

$6.00

Coffee, Cappucino and More!

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Americano

$5.00

Iced Latte & Cappuccino

$4.50

Drip Coffee by La Colombe

$4.00

Decaf Drip Coffee by La Colombe

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

Espresso (Copy)

$3.00

Hot Tea (Copy)

$4.00

Soda, Iced Tea and Juices

Coke Can

Coke Can

$2.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50
Ginger Ale Can

Ginger Ale Can

$2.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$2.50
Seltzer Can

Seltzer Can

$2.50

Iced Tea

$5.00+

Brewed with fresh mint.

Lemonade

$5.00+

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Summer on ice!

BTL Saragota Water

$8.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Green Juice

$6.00

Ginger Shot

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Glass Milk

$5.00

Choc. Milk

$5.00

Apple Cider

$4.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Cookie Plate

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Logical Conclusion IPA

$11.00

Mangers

$9.00

Amstel Light

$9.00

Guinness

$9.00

Glutenburg

$9.00

Gluten free beer.

Sweet Action

$9.00

Wolfer Cider

$9.00

Modelo

$9.00

Red Wines

The Pinot Project, CA (Pinot Noir)

$45.00

Dos Minas, AR (Malbec)

$50.00

Ramsay, CA (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$45.00

Cretum, Italy (Super Tuscan)

$45.00

White Wines

Camp, Sonoma Country, CA (Chardonnay)

$60.00

Badissa, Venetian, IT (Pinot Grigio)

$50.00

Prisma, Chile (Sauvignon Blanc)

$45.00

Borealis, Willamette Valley, OR (Riesling Blend)

$45.00

Rosé

L’Instant Côtes de Provence, FR (Château Barbanau)

$45.00

Sparkling Wine

Cavahill (Prosecco)

$50.00

Castellroig, Cataluña, SP (Rose Cava)

$45.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

228 West 47 Street, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

