Sandwiches
Fruit Revolution & Deli
No reviews yet
2042 E. MAIN
Alice, TX 78332
House M.D.'s
Single Sandwiches
Ham Sandwich
$5.75
Turkey Sandwich
$5.75
Roast Beef Sandwich
$6.25
Chicken Breast Sandwich
$6.25
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
$6.25
Pepper Turkey Sandwich
$6.25
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$5.75
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$5.75
TP Sandwich
$5.75
Crab Sandwich
$5.75
Cranberry Pecan Sandwich
$5.75
Hawaiian Ckn S Sandwich
$5.75
Waldorf Ckn S Sandwich
$5.75
Tuna Melt Sandwich
$5.75
Ham and turkey
$5.75
Wraps
Salads
Over Night Pasta
Fruit Cups
Snacks
Ice Cream
La Fiesta
Large Fruit Bowl
$50.00
Medium Fruit Bowl
$35.00
Small Fruit Bowl
$26.00
Croissant Tray
$38.00
Sandwich Tray Mix
$35.00
All Chicken Salad Tray
$40.00
Wrap Tray
$38.00
Veggie Tray
$28.00
Small Over Nite Salad
$20.00
Medium Over Nite Salad
$30.00
Small Shrimp Cocktail Bowl
$39.00
Medium Shrimp Cocktail Bowl
$59.00
Large Shrimp Cocktail Bowl
$79.00
Whip Bag
$6.00
Gallon Tea
$8.00
Gallon Agua
$15.00
Gallon Half Tea And Lemonade
$11.50
Special
$25.00
Fountain Drink
Bottled Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Ice Tea
Milk Shakes
House Smoothie
Fruity Freeze
Special Freeze
Wild Freeze
Ice cups
Ice Cream Cones
Side Orders
2oz S/L/CH
$1.00
Extra Egg
$1.00
8oz Pickle Spears
$1.00
Avocado Size
$1.00
Whole Chicken Breast
$3.75
Half Chicken Breast
$1.75
8oz Over Night Pasta
$3.25
12oz Over Night Pasta
$4.00
16oz Over Night Pasta
$5.50
8oz Regular Fruit
$2.50
8oz Deluxe Fruit
$3.25
8oz Veggies
$2.00
8oz Avocado
$2.50
Extra topping
$0.75
Dressing
$1.00
Sourdough
$1.00
Club Cracker
$0.10
Croissant
$1.00
Saltine Cracker
$0.15
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2042 E. MAIN, Alice, TX 78332
