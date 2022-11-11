Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Fruit Revolution & Deli

review star

No reviews yet

2042 E. MAIN

Alice, TX 78332

Order Again

House M.D.'s

Combo #1

$10.50

Combo #2

$8.75

Combo #3

$6.75

Single Sandwiches

Ham Sandwich

$5.75

Turkey Sandwich

$5.75

Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.25

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$6.25

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$6.25

Pepper Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$5.75

TP Sandwich

$5.75

Crab Sandwich

$5.75

Cranberry Pecan Sandwich

$5.75

Hawaiian Ckn S Sandwich

$5.75

Waldorf Ckn S Sandwich

$5.75

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$5.75

Ham and turkey

$5.75

Wraps

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$5.75

Trio Wrap

$5.75

Italian Wrap

$5.75

Tuna Melt Wrap

$5.75

Turkey Breast Club Wrap

$6.25

Chicken Breast Club Wrap

$6.25

Caesar Wrap

$5.75

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.75

Garden With a Scoop

$9.00

Chef Salad

$9.50

Chef Salad W/ a Scoop

$10.95

Berry Nut Salad

$7.75

Peary Nut Salad

$7.75

Berry/Perry Nut Salad With a Scoop

$9.50

Chicken Breast Salad

$9.50

Spring Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$3.75

One Scoop

$3.90

Two Scoops

$7.50

One Pound

$9.50

Berry Nut Salad w/ deli meat

$9.50

Over Night Pasta

8 Oz Pasta

$3.50

12 Oz Pasta

$4.25

16 Oz Pasta

$5.50

Veggie Cups

Veggie cup

$5.00

Veggie Cup W/Meat or Scoop

$7.00

Fruit Cups

#1 Original Mix

$3.25+

#2 Original Mix Plus

$3.75+

Copa de Todo

$4.25+

Escamocha

$4.25+

Sweet Cup

$3.75+

Tornado

$3.75+

Lancha

$6.75

Bionico

$4.75

Bionico Cream

$1.50+

Fresas con Crema

$4.25+

Singles

$2.00+

Snacks

Corn Cup

$3.75+

Nachos with Cheese

$4.00

Nachos With Chili And Cheese

$4.50

Single Hot Dogs

$2.75

Frito Pie

$3.25

Hot Cheetos With Chili And Cheese

$3.50

Hot Cheetos & Cheese

$3.25

Pickle

$1.00+

Pickled Cucumbers

$2.75

Shrimp Cocktails

$3.50+

Crazy Corn Nuts

$3.00

Chips

$1.25

Ice Cream

Banana Splits

$5.75

Sundaes

$3.75+

Fruity Sundae

$5.75

Cake Cones (1 Size Only)

$2.75

Waffle Cones

$3.50+

Ice Cream Cup

$3.00+

Banana Vanilla Wafers

$5.00+

Whipped cream, bananas, vanilla ice cream, and wafer cookies layered.

La Fiesta

Large Fruit Bowl

$50.00

Medium Fruit Bowl

$35.00

Small Fruit Bowl

$26.00

Croissant Tray

$38.00

Sandwich Tray Mix

$35.00

All Chicken Salad Tray

$40.00

Wrap Tray

$38.00

Veggie Tray

$28.00

Small Over Nite Salad

$20.00

Medium Over Nite Salad

$30.00

Small Shrimp Cocktail Bowl

$39.00

Medium Shrimp Cocktail Bowl

$59.00

Large Shrimp Cocktail Bowl

$79.00

Whip Bag

$6.00

Gallon Tea

$8.00

Gallon Agua

$15.00

Gallon Half Tea And Lemonade

$11.50

Special

$25.00

Fountain Drink

Sm Coke

$1.59

Med Coke

$1.79

Lg Coke

$1.99

Sm Diet Coke

$1.59

Md Diet Coke

$1.79

Lg Diet Coke

$1.99

Sm Dr Pepper

$1.59

Md Dr Pepper

$1.79

Lg Dr Pepper

$1.99

Sm Diet Dr Pepper

$1.59

Md Dr Pepper

$1.79

Lg Dr Pepper

$1.99

Sm Sprite

$1.59

Md Sprite

$1.79

Lg Sprite

$1.99

Sm Powerade

$1.59

Md Powerade

$1.79

Lg Powerade

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Coke

$1.89

Bottled Diet Coke

$1.89

Bottled Coke Zero

$1.89

Bottled Dr Pepper

$1.89

Bottled Diet Dr Pepper

$1.89

Bottled Sprite

$1.89

Bottled Orange Fanta

$1.89

Big Red

$1.89

Bottled Root Beer

$1.89

Bottled Water

$1.75

Can Drink

Coke

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Coke Zero

$1.25

Dr Pepper

$1.25

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Aguas Frescas

Sm Lemonade

$2.50

Md Lemonade

$2.75

Lg Lemonade

$3.50

Sm Watermelon

$2.50

Md Watermelon

$2.75

Lg Watermelon

$3.50

Sm Cantaloupe

$2.50

Md Cantaloupe

$2.75

Lg Cantaloupe

$3.50

Sm Pineapple

$2.50

Md Pineapple

$2.75

Lg Pineapple

$3.50

Sm Strawberry

$2.50

Md Strawberry

$2.75

Lg Strawberry

$3.50

Ice Tea

Sm Sweet

$1.25

Md Sweet

$1.75

Lg Sweet

$2.25

Sm Unsweet

$1.25

Md Unsweet

$1.75

Lg Unsweet

$2.25

Sm Half Sweet Half Unsweet

$1.25

Md Half & Half

$1.75

Lg Half & Half

$2.25

Sm Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Med Arnol Palmer

$2.25

Lg Arnol Palmer

$2.75

Gallon Tea

$8.00

Milk Shakes

Regular

$4.25

Large

$5.25

House Smoothie

Regular

$4.25

Large

$5.25

Fruity Freeze

Regular

$4.25

Large

$5.25

Special Freeze

Regular

$4.25

Large

$5.25

Wild Freeze

Regular

$4.25

Large

$5.25

Ice cups

Small

$0.25

Medium

$0.25

Large

$0.25

Ice Cream Cones

Cake Cone

$2.50

Small Waffle Cone

$3.00

Large Waffle Cone

$3.75

Side Orders

2oz S/L/CH

$1.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

8oz Pickle Spears

$1.00

Avocado Size

$1.00

Whole Chicken Breast

$3.75

Half Chicken Breast

$1.75

8oz Over Night Pasta

$3.25

12oz Over Night Pasta

$4.00

16oz Over Night Pasta

$5.50

8oz Regular Fruit

$2.50

8oz Deluxe Fruit

$3.25

8oz Veggies

$2.00

8oz Avocado

$2.50

Extra topping

$0.75

Dressing

$1.00

Sourdough

$1.00

Club Cracker

$0.10

Croissant

$1.00

Saltine Cracker

$0.15
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
2042 E. MAIN, Alice, TX 78332

