Pharr restaurants you'll love

Pharr restaurants
Toast
  • Pharr

Pharr's top cuisines

BBQ
Barbeque
Must-try Pharr restaurants

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

209 W Nolona, Pharr

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
Moist Brisket
Moist brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Moist is marbled with fat.
Rudy's Beans
Rudy's Beans are spicy pinto beans cooked with chopped brisket, Rudy’s Original BBQ "Sause," and Rudy’s Rub.
More about Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Altamar Seafood Bar image

 

Altamar Seafood Bar

8001 South Jackson Road, Pharr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caldo de Pescado
Salsa Mary Botella$3.99
Coctel de Camaron
More about Altamar Seafood Bar
Tago Restaurant image

 

Tago Restaurant

1101 W Sam Houston Suite #1, Pharr

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tago Restaurant
Smokin' Moon BBQ & Beer Garden image

 

Smokin' Moon BBQ & Beer Garden

1617 WEST POLK AVE, PHARR

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Smokin' Moon BBQ & Beer Garden
Restaurant banner

 

JJJuice Up

4000 N. Jackson Rd, Pharr

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about JJJuice Up
