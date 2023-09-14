Stefano's Pizza Express Jackson Rd
500 N Jackson Rd
N-3
Pharr, TX 78577
Full Menu
Appetizers and Wings
Garlic Knots
6 per order. Homemade fresh dough and baked to perfection
Cheese Bread
Served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Calamari
Served with marinara sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Eight large panko breaded button mushrooms fried till golden brown served with ranch dressing
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach artichoke dip surrounded by our awesome garlic knots then baked all together to create the perfect dip
Stuffed Mushrooms
Six mushrooms stuffed with your choice of spinach, or crab meat served with lemon basil rose
Bruschetta
Chopped tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic in a balsamic vinegar reduction served on top of toast points
Italian Nachos
Fried pasta topped with Alfredo sauce black and green olives bruschetta pepperoncini and lettuce
Italian Queso
Pepperoni Wheels
Our awesome pizza dough rolled up with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara
5 Pcs Chicken Wings
Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce
10 Pcs Chicken Wings
Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce
20 Pcs Chicken Wings
Bone-in or boneless. No splits on the wing sauce
Soups and Salads
House Salad
Crisp chopped Romaine with red onion, green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, and black olives
Caesar Salad
Crisp chopped Romaine with shredded Parmesan and croutons
Greek Salad
Crisp chopped Romaine with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, pepperoncini peppers, sliced tomatoes
Chef Salad
Crisp chopped Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled eggs, ham, Turkey, and Swiss
Caprese Salad
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Cucumber Salad
Feta, cucumber, tomatoes, and spinach
Minestrone Soup
Veggies, beans and pasta in a light tomato broth
Tomato Basil Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup garnished with Parmesan
Soup Of The Day
Side Caesar
Side House
Entrées
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken breast served on top of fettuccine, spinach and Stefano's homemade Alfredo sauce
Shrimp Alfredo
Sautéed shrimp served on top of fettuccine, spinach, and Stefano's homemade Alfredo sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine , Spinach , and Stefano's Homemade Alfredo Sauce
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Creamy Parmesan sauce with Cajun spices and penne pasta topped with grilled chicken
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Creamy Parmesan sauce with Cajun spices and penne pasta topped with shrimp
Mushroom Cream Ravioli
Creamy Chicken Bacon Pasta
Chicken breast with bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, fettuccine pasta, and our creamy Alfredo sauce
Tuscan Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Chicken
Breaded chicken with spinach and sun-dried tomatoes cream sauce over penne pasta
Rosalia's
Grilled chicken with marinara and Alfredo mixed with penne pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Italian breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella cheese then oven baked served over pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Hand rolled roasted meatballs with spaghetti marinara topped with shredded Parmesan and parsley
Spaghetti Bolognese
This classic Italian dish is spaghetti served with our own freshly made meat sauce topped with shredded Parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Marinara
Ravioli with Meat Sauce
5 jumbo ravioli stuffed with ricotta and tossed together with bolognese sauce
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ricotta mixture, Italian seasoned beef, marinara, and mozzarella cheese. Made in house daily
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed together with a scoop of ricotta cheese and marinara, topped with mozzarella cheese then baked to marry the flavors
Carne Amor Ziti
Baked ziti with Italian sausage, bacon, bolognese, and pepperoni
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Our pistachio pesto mixed with cream, tossed with penne pasta and topped with grilled chicken, garnished with bruschetta
Shrimp Pesto Pasta
Our pistachio pesto mixed with cream, tossed with penne pasta and topped with sautéed shrimp, garnished with bruschetta
Chicken Tetrazzini
Chicken with a creamy mushroom sauce, spinach, tomatoes, and penne pasta topped with Cheddar cheese
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta
Bruschetta, spinach, oil, penne, grilled chicken on top
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with garlic butter and white wine
Shrimp Diablo
Sautéed onion, garlic, jalapeño and spicy marinara sauce served over penne
Fried Catfish
Corn meal breaded catfish fried till golden brown served with homemade remoulade sauce and cocktail sauce alongside french fries
Fried Shrimp
Corn meal breaded shrimp, fried till golden brown served with homemade remoulade sauce and cocktail sauce alongside french fries
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Sub bread stuffed with sliced beef, bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and provolone cheese
Chicken Philly Sandwich
Chicken, bell pepper, red onion, mushrooms, provolone
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, cooked onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, franks red hot sauce, provolone
Chicken Parmigiana (Sandwich)
Fresh band breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese in a homemade Italian marinara sauce
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
Four of our all beef meatballs topped with marinara and melted mozzarella cheese between sub bread
Little Italy Sub
Pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and red wine vinaigrette all on fresh sub bread
Turkey Pesto Sandwich
Sliced smoked turkey with pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, and spinach served on sub bread
Buffalo Shrimp Sandwich
Corn meal breaded shrimp fried, with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, remoulade sauce served in sub bread
Shrimp Po'boy Sandwich
Grilled shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, remoulade sauce served on sub bread
Fried Catfish Sandwich
Corn meal breaded catfish fried, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, remoulade sauce served on sub bread
Fried Shrimp Sandwich
Corn meal breaded shrimp, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, remoulade sauce served on sub bread
Calzones and Strombolis
Calzone
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and ham. Baked to perfection
Stromboli
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Philly Steak Stromboli
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with peppers, mushrooms, red onions, mozzarella and provolone cheese and baked to perfection
Sausage and Pepper Stromboli
Homemade fresh Italian bread dough stuffed with Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection
Desserts
Sides and Extras
4 Oz Ranch
2 Oz Ranch
4 Oz Blue Cheese
4 oz
2 Oz Blue Cheese
4 Oz Italian
4 oz
4 Oz Garlic Butter
4 oz
4 Oz Buffalo Sauce
4 oz
4 Oz BBQ Sauce
4 oz
2 Oz Marinara Sauce
2 oz
4 Oz Alfredo Sauce
4 oz
Fries
Side of Meatballs
3 pcs
Side of Bolognese Sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast
Breaded Chicken
Side Grilled Shimp
6 pcs
Kids Menu
Wings
Specialty Pizzas
10" Specialty Pizzas
10" Cheese
10" Pepperoni
10" Meat Lovers
Fully loaded-pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon
10" Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms
10" Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
10" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken bites, hot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing
10" Margherita Pizza
Fresh crushed Alta cucina tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella cheese
10" Ferrara's Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and marinara
10" Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Parmesan
10" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto, arugula, shredded Parmesan, light pizza sauce base, balsamic reduction, and olive oil
10" Meatball Parm Pizza
Ricotta, meatballs, and marinara sauce
10" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Hand-breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, in a homemade Italian marinara sauce
10" Jalapeño Popper Pizza
Cream cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños and bacon
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce and red onions
10" BBQ Brisket
Brisket, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños
10" Mexican Pizza
Fajita, pico de gallo, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese
10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Fresh chicken with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, cherub tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
10" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Grilled shrimp with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella
10" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Philly meat, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms
10" Five Pepper Pizza
Pepperoni, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, spicy marinara and mozzarella
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese
10" Pesto Veggie Pizza
Bell pepper, red onions, tomato slices, roasted garlic, spinach on a pesto sauce base
10" White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, roasted garlic, and red roasted peppers
10" Seafood Pizza
Homemade crab Alfredo sauce topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese
10" Sun-Dried Tomato Arugula Pizza
Sun-dried tomato sauce base, fresh mozzarella, shredded Parmesan topped with fresh arugula leaves and olive oil
14" Specialty Pizzas
14" Cheese
14" Pepperoni
14" Meat Lovers
Fully loaded-pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon
14" Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms
14" Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
14" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken bites, hot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing
14" Margherita Pizza
Fresh crushed Alta cucina tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh garlic, olive oil, and fresh mozzarella cheese
14" Ferrara's Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and marinara
14" Four Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Romano, parmesan
14" Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
Prosciutto, arugula, shredded Parmesan, light pizza sauce base, balsamic reduction, and olive oil
14" Meatball Parm Pizza
Ricotta, meatballs, and marinara sauce
14" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Hand breaded chicken with fresh Romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, in a homemade Italian marinara sauce
14" Jalapeño Popper Pizza
Cream cheese, mozzarella, Cheddar cheese, jalapeños and bacon
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ chicken, red sauce, mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce and red onions
14" BBQ Brisket
Brisket, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños
14" Mexican Pizza
Fajita, pico de gallo, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese
14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Fresh chicken with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, cherub tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
14" Shrimp Alfredo Pizza
Grilled shrimp with Italian herbs and spices, spinach, tomatoes, mozzarella
14" Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Philly meat, Swiss and mozzarella cheese, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms
14" Five Pepper Pizza
Pepperoni, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, roasted red peppers, jalapeños, spicy marinara and mozzarella
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, ranch, and mozzarella cheese
14" Pesto Veggie Pizza
Bell pepper, red onions, tomato slices, roasted garlic, spinach on a pesto sauce base
14" White Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, red onions, chicken, roasted garlic, and red roasted peppers
14" Seafood Pizza
Homemade crab Alfredo sauce topped with shrimp and mozzarella cheese
14" Sun-Dried Tomato Arugula Pizza
Sun-dried tomato sauce base fresh mozzarella, shredded Parmesan topped with fresh arugula leaves and olive oil
14" Specialty Half & Half
16" Specialty Pizzas
16" Cheese
16" Pepperoni
16" Meat Lovers
Fully loaded-pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Canadian bacon
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, bacon, tomato, onions, green pepper, black olives, and mushrooms
16" Veggie Lovers
Green peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and mushrooms
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Canadian bacon, pineapple, and mozzarella
16" Spicy Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken bites, hot buffalo sauce, and ranch dressing