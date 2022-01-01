Mcallen restaurants you'll love
Mcallen's top cuisines
Must-try Mcallen restaurants
Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point
3300 N McCall RD Suite O, McAllen
|Popular items
|Hand-Made Pork Gyoza (6)
|$9.00
Fresh handmade pork dumpling, Steam or Pan fried
|The Spicy Warrior
|$15.00
18 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Hon Shimenji, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Bean Sprouts, Thai Red Chili, Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil
|Dragon Warrior
|$14.00
Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken ,Shiitake, Ajitama*, Menma, Fried Bacon & Garlic, Green Onion(ADD Gyoza for OG DRAGON WARRIOR)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dirty Al's Bayou Grill
5712 N 10th St, McAllen
|Popular items
|Shrimp & Fish
|New England Chowder
|Fried Calamari
|$9.99
Salomé on Main
1409 N Main Street, McAllen
|Popular items
|Estofado
|$30.00
braised beef short rib, mole negro, poblano golden potatoes, heirloom carrots, nixtamal tortillas
|Suadero
|$15.00
confit beef belly, yellow onion, cilantro,
chile de árbol salsa
|Birria
|$18.00
braised beef brisket, oaxaca cheese crust,
birria salsa, salsa verde, salsa roja, onions,
cilantro
Kumori Sushi
4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
|California Roll
|$7.49
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Kumori Sushi
400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Firecracker
|$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
|Fortune Roll
|$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
|Sunomono Mixed
|$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Reserva Coffee Roasters
5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen
|Popular items
|Wildflower Honey Latte (HOT)
Espresso & steamed milk sweetened with honey and a touch of lemon.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
|Wildflower Honey Latte (ICED)
Espresso and milk sweetened with honey and a touch of lemon.
16 oz./20 oz.
|Latte (HOT)
Single/double/triple espresso, steamed milk and micro foam.
12 oz,/ 16 oz. /20 oz.
house. wine. & bistro.
1117 West Business 83, McAllen
|Popular items
|Butternut Squash Risotto
|$18.00
almonds, garlic, basil, chicken
|Garlic Lime Shrimp
|$18.00
texas gulf shrimp, garlic lime beurre blanc, focaccia
|Bistecca Asiago
|$28.00
prime ribeye, campanelle, wild mushroom, gruyere
El Zorro Snacks & Micheladas
1410 S Jackson Rd Suite 600, McAllen
|Popular items
|Fresas Con Crema
|$7.50
Deliciosas Fresas Bañadas en Nuestra Crema Especial
|Paloma
|$7.49
64 Oz = 1893 ml
32 Oz = 945 ml
16 Oz = 473 ml
|Mangonada
|$4.75
Prueba Nuestra Riquisima Mangonada con Fruta Natural
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki
1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
|California Roll
|$7.49
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
|Jalapeno Firecracker
|$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Kiss & Fly
5204 N 10th Street, McAllen
|Popular items
|$1 Bone-In Wings
|$1.00
Choose your favorite sauce for you bone-in wings
|Asada Fries
|$12.00
House Fries Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
SALT - New American Table
210 North Main Street, Mcallen
|Popular items
|Baked Alaska
|$10.00
Orange & Vanilla Ice Cream, Dark Choco Cake, Marshmallow Meringue, Orange Ganache
|Fried Chicken
|$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
|Salt Chips
|$10.00
House Made Potato Chips, Smoked Salt, Gorgonzola Cream
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
MORI Japanese Grill
2200 S 10th St, McAllen
|Popular items
|KOBORE ROLL (OVERFLOW)
|$15.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy kanikama, fried onion, toban mayo, green onion, eel sauce
|MORI RICE
|$8.00
Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, beans sprouts, mushroom, garlic butter
|FORTUNE ROLL
|$9.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top
Kumori Sushi
3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen
|Popular items
|Eda-Mame
|$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
|Fiji Roll
|$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
|Yakimeshi Mixed
|$5.49
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
25th Lane
3301 N 23rd St, Mcallen
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$8.65
A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned, topped with leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles. Served with fries or tots.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.50
A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned then topped with applewood bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.
|Panchos
Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans covered with shredded cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
KOKIO KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN
5401 N 10th St Suite #129, McAllen
|Popular items
|Half Soy garlic
|$11.49
|Tender Red hot
|$12.49
|Corn Salad
|$3.99
Costa Messa
5248 North 10th Street, McAllen
|Popular items
|Caldo de Res
|$12.50
Meat, beef broth with vegetables, rice & tortillas
|Guacamole al Molcajete
|$13.50
With jalapeño, onion, & tomato
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.50
With chicken, white cheese, green sauce, rice & beans
Kumori Sushi
8001 N 10th St, Mcallen
|Popular items
|Rock Shrimp Roll
|$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
|Kumori Rice
|$5.99
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
|Chester Roll
|$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
Reserva Coffee Roasters
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen
|Popular items
|French Vanilla Latte (HOT)
French vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and micro foam.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
|Canelita Latte (HOT)
Seasonal availability. Comforting latte made with caramel, horchata and a touch of cinnamon.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
|Dulce de Leche Latte (ICED)
Creamier version of caramel. Paired with espresso and milk.
16 oz./20 oz.
El Divino Dining & Cocktails
5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN
|Popular items
|Ropa Vieja
|$21.00
Braised Beef, Polenta, Pickled Red Onions, Lemon-Honey Raita
|Divino Burger
|$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
|Buttermilk Cornbread
|$7.00
Cumin-Honey Butter
Il Forno a Legna
3817 North 10th Street, McAllen
|Popular items
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$30.00
Serving for 8-10 people. Must be reheated at time of serving. Heating instruction will be included.
|Christmas Feast To Go
|$195.00
Take home the flavors of Il Forno Brands this holiday season with our delicious Heat n' Serve Meal. Our Heat n' Serve Christmas Feast which feeds 8-10. Featuring Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Garlic French Green Beans, Roasted Potatoes, Sausage Sage Stuffing, Macaroni n' Cheese, Corn on the Cob and a delicious Chocolate Cranberry Roulade, these easy Christmas meals come chilled and ready to heat in around 2 hours.
Available for pickup on 12/23 while supplies last.
Costa Messa
4013 W Expressway 83 McAllen, Tx 78503, Mcallen
|Popular items
|Sp Carne Guisada
|$8.99
Beef stew served with rice & beans
University Draft House - McAllen
100 US Higway 83, McAllen
Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall
2200 South 10th Street, McAllen
Greens and Lemons
1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen
|Popular items
|Hibiscus/Jamaica Water
|$2.99
|Green Fish Ceviche
|$14.99
|Alanas Poke
|$15.99
'76 Bar and Kitchen: 1
400 W Nolana Ave, Mcallen
España
701 N Main St, McAllen
Dragon Warrior Noodle Bar #2
2405 W University Dr Unit E, Edinburg
Cookshack Mcallen
2600 W Expressway 83, McAllen
- 2