Mcallen restaurants you'll love

Mcallen's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Ramen
Chicken
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Must-try Mcallen restaurants

Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point image

 

Dragon Warrior Noodle at The Point

3300 N McCall RD Suite O, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hand-Made Pork Gyoza (6)$9.00
Fresh handmade pork dumpling, Steam or Pan fried
The Spicy Warrior$15.00
18 hour Smoked Pork Bone Broth, Chashu Pork Belly, Hon Shimenji, Ajitama*, Roasted Corn, Bean Sprouts, Thai Red Chili, Green Onion, Black Garlic Hot Oil
Dragon Warrior$14.00
Chicken Broth, Shoyu Blend, Chashu Chicken ,Shiitake, Ajitama*, Menma, Fried Bacon & Garlic, Green Onion(ADD Gyoza for OG DRAGON WARRIOR)
Dirty Al's Bayou Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill

5712 N 10th St, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (1296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp & Fish
New England Chowder
Fried Calamari$9.99
Salomé on Main image

 

Salomé on Main

1409 N Main Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Estofado$30.00
braised beef short rib, mole negro, poblano golden potatoes, heirloom carrots, nixtamal tortillas
Suadero$15.00
confit beef belly, yellow onion, cilantro,
chile de árbol salsa
Birria$18.00
braised beef brisket, oaxaca cheese crust,
birria salsa, salsa verde, salsa roja, onions,
cilantro
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

4500 N 10th St #50,, McAllen,

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
California Roll$7.49
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
Fiji Roll$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

400 W Nolana Ave, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jalapeno Firecracker$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Fortune Roll$8.99
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.
Sunomono Mixed$7.99
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.
Reserva Coffee Roasters image

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wildflower Honey Latte (HOT)
Espresso & steamed milk sweetened with honey and a touch of lemon.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Wildflower Honey Latte (ICED)
Espresso and milk sweetened with honey and a touch of lemon.
16 oz./20 oz.
Latte (HOT)
Single/double/triple espresso, steamed milk and micro foam.
12 oz,/ 16 oz. /20 oz.
house. wine. & bistro. image

 

house. wine. & bistro.

1117 West Business 83, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Butternut Squash Risotto$18.00
almonds, garlic, basil, chicken
Garlic Lime Shrimp$18.00
texas gulf shrimp, garlic lime beurre blanc, focaccia
Bistecca Asiago$28.00
prime ribeye, campanelle, wild mushroom, gruyere
El Zorro Snacks & Micheladas image

 

El Zorro Snacks & Micheladas

1410 S Jackson Rd Suite 600, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresas Con Crema$7.50
Deliciosas Fresas Bañadas en Nuestra Crema Especial
Paloma$7.49
64 Oz = 1893 ml
32 Oz = 945 ml
16 Oz = 473 ml
Mangonada$4.75
Prueba Nuestra Riquisima Mangonada con Fruta Natural
Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki image

 

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

1424 E Ridge Rd Suite #1, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza$5.99
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.
California Roll$7.49
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.
Jalapeno Firecracker$3.49
Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.
Kiss & Fly image

 

Kiss & Fly

5204 N 10th Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
$1 Bone-In Wings$1.00
Choose your favorite sauce for you bone-in wings
Asada Fries$12.00
House Fries Topped With Beef, Lettuce, Salsa, Crema
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
(6) Breaded Cauliflower Pieces with your choice of sauce & a side of our house fries
SALT - New American Table image

 

SALT - New American Table

210 North Main Street, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Alaska$10.00
Orange & Vanilla Ice Cream, Dark Choco Cake, Marshmallow Meringue, Orange Ganache
Fried Chicken$25.00
Holmes Farms Chicken, Jalapeno Infused Mash, Jalapeno Salt
Salt Chips$10.00
House Made Potato Chips, Smoked Salt, Gorgonzola Cream
MORI Japanese Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

MORI Japanese Grill

2200 S 10th St, McAllen

Avg 4.3 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KOBORE ROLL (OVERFLOW)$15.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy kanikama, fried onion, toban mayo, green onion, eel sauce
MORI RICE$8.00
Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, beans sprouts, mushroom, garlic butter
FORTUNE ROLL$9.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

3300 West Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eda-Mame$5.49
Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.
Fiji Roll$10.49
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.
Yakimeshi Mixed$5.49
Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.
25th Lane image

 

25th Lane

3301 N 23rd St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger$8.65
A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned, topped with leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles. Served with fries or tots.
Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned then topped with applewood bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.
Panchos
Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans covered with shredded cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
KOKIO KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN image

 

KOKIO KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

5401 N 10th St Suite #129, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Soy garlic$11.49
Tender Red hot$12.49
Corn Salad$3.99
Costa Messa image

 

Costa Messa

5248 North 10th Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caldo de Res$12.50
Meat, beef broth with vegetables, rice & tortillas
Guacamole al Molcajete$13.50
With jalapeño, onion, & tomato
Enchiladas Suizas$12.50
With chicken, white cheese, green sauce, rice & beans
Kumori Sushi image

 

Kumori Sushi

8001 N 10th St, Mcallen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rock Shrimp Roll$11.49
Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.
Kumori Rice$5.99
Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.
Chester Roll$12.49
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.
Reserva Coffee Roasters image

 

Reserva Coffee Roasters

3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Vanilla Latte (HOT)
French vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and micro foam.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Canelita Latte (HOT)
Seasonal availability. Comforting latte made with caramel, horchata and a touch of cinnamon.
12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Dulce de Leche Latte (ICED)
Creamier version of caramel. Paired with espresso and milk.
16 oz./20 oz.
El Divino Dining & Cocktails image

 

El Divino Dining & Cocktails

5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$21.00
Braised Beef, Polenta, Pickled Red Onions, Lemon-Honey Raita
Divino Burger$15.00
House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries
Buttermilk Cornbread$7.00
Cumin-Honey Butter
Banner pic

 

Il Forno a Legna

3817 North 10th Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Mac and Cheese$30.00
Serving for 8-10 people. Must be reheated at time of serving. Heating instruction will be included.
Christmas Feast To Go$195.00
Take home the flavors of Il Forno Brands this holiday season with our delicious Heat n' Serve Meal. Our Heat n' Serve Christmas Feast which feeds 8-10. Featuring Spiral-Sliced Sugar Cured Ham, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Garlic French Green Beans, Roasted Potatoes, Sausage Sage Stuffing, Macaroni n' Cheese, Corn on the Cob and a delicious Chocolate Cranberry Roulade, these easy Christmas meals come chilled and ready to heat in around 2 hours.
Available for pickup on 12/23 while supplies last.
Mikhuna image

 

Mikhuna

905 North Main Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New Years Dinner$120.00
Costa Messa image

 

Costa Messa

4013 W Expressway 83 McAllen, Tx 78503, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sp Carne Guisada$8.99
Beef stew served with rice & beans
The Patio on Guerra image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Patio on Guerra

116 South 17th Street, McAllen

Avg 4.6 (1193 reviews)
Takeout
University Draft House - McAllen image

 

University Draft House - McAllen

100 US Higway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall image

 

Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall

2200 South 10th Street, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Greens and Lemons

1300 Trenton Rd. Suite 230, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hibiscus/Jamaica Water$2.99
Green Fish Ceviche$14.99
Alanas Poke$15.99
'76 Bar and Kitchen: 1 image

 

'76 Bar and Kitchen: 1

400 W Nolana Ave, Mcallen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
España image

 

España

701 N Main St, McAllen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dragon Warrior Noodle Bar #2

2405 W University Dr Unit E, Edinburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cookshack Mcallen

2600 W Expressway 83, McAllen

No reviews yet
Takeout
