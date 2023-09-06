FOOD

STEAK

ORIGINAL PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$10.99

ONION, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPER, CHEESE WHIZ

STEAK BUFFALO PHILLY

$11.99

BUFFALO SAUCE, JALAPENOS, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE

BBQ PHILLY STEAK

$12.99

BBQ SAUCE, SAUSAGE, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE

A1 PHILLY STEAK

$10.99

A1, ONION, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE

PHILLY PIZZA

$11.49

PIZZA SAUCE, PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, MEAT

HABANERO PHILLY STEAK

$12.99

BBQ HABANERO, BACON, SAUSAGE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

CHIPOTLE PHILLY STEAK

$12.99

CHIPOTLE SAUCE, AVOCADO, JALAPENO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

AU JUS PHILLY STEAK

$12.99

AU-JUS SAUCE, MUSHROOMS, PROVOLONE CHEESE

BURGER PHILLY

$9.99

BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AMERICAN CHEESE

PHILLY SUPREME

$9.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, BEANS, SOUR CREAM, GROUND MEAT

PASTRAMI

PASTRAMI ORIGINAL PHILLY

$12.99

ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

PASTRAMI BBQ PHILLY

$12.99

BBQ SAUCE, SAUSAGE, BACON, ONION, CHEDDAR CHEESE

CHICKEN

CHICKEN ORIGINAL PHILLY

$10.99

ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, PROVOLONE CHEESE

CHICKEN BBQ PHILLY

$10.99

BBQ SAUCE, SAUSAGE, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE

CHICKEN BUFFALO PHILLY

$10.99

BUFFALO SAUCE, JALAPENO, BACON, PROVOLONE CHEESE

TURKEY

TURKEY ORIGINAL PHILLY

$10.49

ONION, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPER, PROVOLONE CHEESE

TURKEY BUFFALO PHILLY

$10.99

BUFFALO SAUCE, BACON, JALAPENO, PROVOLONE CHEESE

TURKEY BBQ PHILLY

$10.99

BBQ SAUCE, BACON, SAUSAGE, CHEDDAR CHEESE

VEGGIE SANDWICH

PIZZA VEGGIE SANDWICH

$9.99

MUSHROOMS, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

VEGGIE PHILLY

$12.99

VEGGIE PATTY, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, MOZZARELLA CHEESE

HUMMUS SANDWICH

$10.99

HUMMUS, BABY SPRING MIX, TOMATO, RED ONION

BAKED POTATO

STEAK BAKED POTATO

$10.85

MEAT, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

CHICKEN BAKED POTATO

$10.85

CHICKEN, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

TURKEY BAKED POTATO

$9.03

TURKEY, ONION, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOMS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

PLAIN BAKED POTATO

$5.25

CHEDDAR CHEESE, SOUR CREAM

PASTRAMI BAKED POTATO

$12.99

WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$12.99

7 JUMBO WINGS, CARROT, CELERY, FRIES AND SIDE RANCH

BBQ WINGS

$12.99

7 JUMBO WINGS, CARROT, CELERY, FRIES AND SIDE RANCH

LEMON PEPPER WINGS

$12.99

7 JUMBO WINGS, CARROT, CELERY, FRIES AND SIDE RANCH

TENDERS

TENDERS

$8.99

5 CHICKEN TENDER, FRIES AND 1 DRESSING

SIDES

FRIES

$2.00

REGULAR FRIES

FRIES IN A CUP

$3.75

FRIES, BACON, RANCH, CHEESE WHIZ

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.75

SWEET POTATO FRIES

FRESH PHILLY FRIES

$8.56

FRIES,CHEESE WHIZ, MEAT

SALAD

PLAIN SALAD

$7.25

SPRING MIX, RED ONION, TOMATO, SHREDDED CARROTS, CROUTONS,DRESSING

STEAK SALAD

$11.75

SPRING MIX,GRILLED ONION, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPER, RED ONION, TOMATO, SHREDDED CARROTS, CROUTONS, DRESSING

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.25

SPRING MIX,GRILLED ONION, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPER, RED ONION, TOMATO, SHREDDED CARROTS, CROUTONS, DRESSING

TURKEY SALAD

$11.00

SPRING MIX,GRILLED ONION, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPER, RED ONION, TOMATO, SHREDDED CARROTS, CROUTONS, DRESSING

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$10.75

SPRING MIX, PARMESAN CHEESE SIDE CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

SPRING MIX, SAUSAGE, BACON BITS, BBQ SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, RED ONION, TOMATO, SHREDDED CARROTS, CROUTONS

BBQ STEAK SALAD

$12.99

SPRING MIX, SAUSAGE, BACON BITS, BBQ SAUCE, CHEDDAR CHEESE, RED ONION, TOMATO, SHREDDED CARROTS, CROUTONS

ADD ONS

SIDE CHEESE WHIZ

$1.00

2oz

SIDE MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$1.00

2oz

SIDE CHEDDAR CHEESE

$1.00

2oz

SIDE AMERICAN CHEESE

$1.00

SIDE PARMESAN CHEESE

$1.00

2oz

SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

$1.00

2oz

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

2oz

SIDE HABANERO SAUCE

$1.25

2oz

SIDE CHIPOTLE SAUCE

$1.25

2oz

SIDE AU-JUS SAUCE

$1.25

4oz

SIDE A1 SAUCE

$1.00

2oz

SIDE SOUER CREAM

$1.00

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

2oz

SIDE THOUSAND ISLAN

$1.00

SIDE CAESAR

$1.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.25

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.50

2oz

SIDE ONION

$0.50

2oz

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$0.50

2oz

SIDE GREEN PEPPER

$0.50

2oz

SIDE LETTUCE

SIDE TOMATO

SIDE BACON BITS

$1.00

1oz

SIDE BACON

$1.25

SIDE BREAD

$2.00

SIDE MEAT

$5.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE TURKEY

$4.00

SIDE PASTRAMI

$5.00

SIDE VEGGIE PATTY

$5.00

SIDE PEPPERONI

$4.00

SIDE GROUND MEAT

$4.00

SIDE BURGER PATTY

$4.00

KIDS MEAL

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

3 TENDERS AND FRIES

PIZZA BITE

$6.00

8 PIZZA BITES AND FRIES

DRINKS

21oz SOFT DRINK

$2.30

DASANI WATER

$1.99

MEXICAN COKE

$2.99

ROOT BEER

$2.30

JARRITO

$2.85

DESSERTS

BYO

ICE CREAM

$3.99

3 SCOOPS

MILKSHAKE

$4.99

4 SCOOPS

ICE CREAM CONE

$2.99

2 SCOOPS

MILKSHAKE

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE MILKSHAKE

$13.99

OREO MILKSHAKE

$13.00

COOKIE IN COOKIE OUT

$13.00

RED VELVET SHAKE

$12.14

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$12.99

ABUELITA MILKSHAKE

$13.99

S'MORES MILKSHAKE

$13.99

KEY LIME MILKSHAKE

$13.99

CONE IN A JAR

$11.00

NUTTI SALTY MILKSHAKE

$14.99

PUMPKIN MILKSHAKE

$13.99

CARROT MILKSHAKE

$13.99

CAKE

SLICE CARROT CAKE

$4.99

SLICE CHEESECAKE

$5.99

SLICE KEYLIME PIE

$5.99

SLICE BROWNIE

$5.50

SLICE RED VELVET

$4.99

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.50

SANDWICH OREO

$3.99

HOT AND COLD

BROWNIE IN A JAR

$8.99

VANILLA ICE CREAM AND BROWNIE

ROLL IN A JAR

$8.99

VANILLA ICE CREAM AND CINNAMON ROLL

VELVET IN A JAR

$8.99

VANILLA ICE CREAM AND RED VELVET