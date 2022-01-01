25th Lane @ Flamingo Bowl

Restaurant info

25th Lane came to life in 1990, after Fiesta Lanes was purchased by a professional bowler out of Mexico City. The bowling center at that time only included 24 lanes and was renamed Flamingo Bowl. With that in mind, he decided to call the lounge 25th Lane. The bowling experience evolved a few years later with the addition of 16 lanes and a bigger lounge area along with live music. Over the years the space inside Flamingo Bowl has changed multiple times with the lounge moving back to its original location to make room for a state of the art arcade. Since then the lounge has become a quiet place for bowlers to relax before or after competition. All of the décor you see in the main lounge is bowling related in one way or another. Flamingo Bowl’s vision is to create the best times of your life. What are you waiting for? Let’s Bowl!

