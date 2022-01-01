Restaurant header imageView gallery

25th Lane @ Flamingo Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

3301 N 23rd St

Mcallen, TX 78501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Nachos
Hamburger
25th Lane Sampler

Starters

Donut Holes

Donut Holes

$6.29

12 cinnamon-sugar dusted donut holes served with two sauces of your choice for dipping: dulce de leche, raspberry or chocolate.

25th Lane Sampler

25th Lane Sampler

$17.59

Please the entire team with this assortment of cheese quesadillas, chicken strips, breaded mozzarella and fried pickle chips. Served with sides of marinara, ranch dipping sauce and pico de gallo.

Breaded Mozzarella

Breaded Mozzarella

$7.35

Six crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with your choice of warm marinara or ranch dipping sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.35

Crispy butter breaded mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce.

Buffalo Bacon Ranch Tots

Buffalo Bacon Ranch Tots

$7.59

Our famous tots drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing then topped with applewood bacon.

Dip Duo

Dip Duo

$5.99

Fresh tortilla chips served with our fresh made guacamole and a side of our pico de gallo.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed and tossed with kosher salt, served with a side of soy sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.30

Finger lickin' good breaded pickle chips served with ranch dipping sauce.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.99

Tossed in olive oil and perfectly seasoned with fresh chopped garlic and parsley.

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.35

One dozen mini corn dogs served with mustard.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$10.50+

Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans covered with shredded cheese and your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken breast. Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Panchos

Panchos

$6.30+

Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans covered with shredded cheese. Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pork Egg Rolls

Pork Egg Rolls

$6.30

Four egg rolls filled with tender shredded pork and asian vegetables, served with Frank's RedHot Sweet Chili™ Sauce.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.35

Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with jack & cheddar cheeses along with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo and fresh made guacamole.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69+

The healthier alternative to our fries, but still delicious!

Small Fries

Small Fries

$3.29
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.59
Small Tater Tots

Small Tater Tots

$3.29
Large Tater Tots

Large Tater Tots

$5.29

Chips & Snacks

Nachos

Nachos

$3.99

Tostito's tortilla chips covered in warm nacho cheese sauce. Served with jalapeños upon request.

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Frito Corn Chips covered with chili and cheese sauce.

Corn Nuts Chile Picante

Corn Nuts Chile Picante

$1.50
Corn Nuts Ranch

Corn Nuts Ranch

$1.50
Crunchy Cheetos

Crunchy Cheetos

$1.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.50
Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Flamin' Hot Cheetos

$1.00
Fritos

Fritos

$1.00Out of stock
Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Chips

Miss Vickie's Jalapeño Chips

$1.50
Lay's Regular

Lay's Regular

$1.50
Takis

Takis

$2.50Out of stock

Candies

Airhead Xtremes

Airhead Xtremes

$2.00
Crunch

Crunch

$2.00
Hershey's

Hershey's

$2.00
Hershey's Cookies & Cream

Hershey's Cookies & Cream

$2.00
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$2.00
M&M Peanut

M&M Peanut

$2.00
M&M Plain

M&M Plain

$2.00
Reese's

Reese's

$2.00
Skittles Original

Skittles Original

$2.00
Skittles Wild Berry

Skittles Wild Berry

$2.00
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00
Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$2.00
Sour Punch Rainbow

Sour Punch Rainbow

$2.00Out of stock

Greens & Chicken

25th Lane Salad

25th Lane Salad

$11.55

Crisp iceberg & leaf lettuce topped with char-grilled chicken breast, avocado, applewood bacon, tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Six crispy chicken wings breaded using cayenne pepper and a blend of other spices. Served with celery and carrot sticks along with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dipping sauce.

Chicken Tender Platter

Chicken Tender Platter

$8.79

Southern-style tenders fried to perfection. Served with fries or tots and your choice of Heinz® BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour Sauce.

6 Piece Nuggets

6 Piece Nuggets

$4.20

Tempura battered chicken nuggets served with your choice of Heinz® BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour Sauce.

12 Piece Nuggets

12 Piece Nuggets

$7.35

Tempura battered chicken nuggets served with your choice of Heinz® BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.55

Smoked deli ham, deli sliced turkey breast, applewood bacon, Cheddar and Swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and mayo, layered between three slices of white toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.55

Char-grilled chicken breast, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onions and pickles.

BLT

BLT

$7.50

The original bacon, lettuce and tomato served between two slices of white toast.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

American cheese melted inside lightly grilled Texas toast.

Burgers & More

25th Lane Cheeseburger

25th Lane Cheeseburger

$10.55

A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned, topped with your choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar or Pepper Jack cheese. Served on a toasted bun with fries or tots.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.85

A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned then topped with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.55

A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned then topped with applewood bacon, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.20

All beef classic served butterflied.

Chicago Burger

Chicago Burger

$13.85

A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned then topped with smoked deli ham, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.

Sliders Bacon Cheeseburger

Sliders Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon and American cheese.

Sliders All American

Sliders All American

$11.25

Three sliders served with American cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.65

A one-third pound burger char-grilled and seasoned, topped with leaf lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles. Served with fries or tots.

Under 500

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$8.40

Grilled chicken breast, carrots and brocolli served over brown rice and quinoa.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.50

Steamed and tossed with kosher salt, served with a side of soy sauce.

Kids Menu

Served with fries or tots and your choice of a small soft drink or apple juice.
Kids Sliders

Kids Sliders

$6.50

Two beef sliders served with pickles and mustard.

Kids Sliders w/Cheese

Kids Sliders w/Cheese

$7.25

Two beef sliders topped with American cheese and served with pickles and mustard.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Small hot dog just for kids.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Breaded all white meat chicken nuggets. Kid's love them! (5 nuggets per order)

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Cheddar and jack cheeses melted between two flour tortillas.

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.25+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.25+
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.25+
Gatorade Lemon-Lime

Gatorade Lemon-Lime

$2.25+
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.25+
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.25+
Manzanita Sol

Manzanita Sol

$2.25+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.25+
Aquafina

Aquafina

$2.00
Jamaica

Jamaica

$2.50+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50+
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25+
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.25+
Coffee

Coffee

$1.50
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$1.65
Tap Water

Tap Water

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

25th Lane came to life in 1990, after Fiesta Lanes was purchased by a professional bowler out of Mexico City. The bowling center at that time only included 24 lanes and was renamed Flamingo Bowl. With that in mind, he decided to call the lounge 25th Lane. The bowling experience evolved a few years later with the addition of 16 lanes and a bigger lounge area along with live music. Over the years the space inside Flamingo Bowl has changed multiple times with the lounge moving back to its original location to make room for a state of the art arcade. Since then the lounge has become a quiet place for bowlers to relax before or after competition. All of the décor you see in the main lounge is bowling related in one way or another. Flamingo Bowl’s vision is to create the best times of your life. What are you waiting for? Let’s Bowl!

Website

Location

3301 N 23rd St, Mcallen, TX 78501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
25th Lane image
25th Lane image

Similar restaurants in your area

Joelene's - 4400 N 23rd
orange starNo Reviews
4400 N 23rd McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
Salomé on Main
orange starNo Reviews
1409 N Main Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Dragon Warrior Noodle on 29th - DWN 29th
orange starNo Reviews
2825 Pecan Boulevard McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
DWN on 29th - DWN on 29th
orange starNo Reviews
2825 Pecan Boulevard Suite A McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Il Forno a Legna
orange starNo Reviews
3817 North 10th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Kumori Sushi - Nolana
orange starNo Reviews
400 W Nolana Ave McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mcallen

Dirty Al's Bayou Grill - DA4 Inc
orange star4.6 • 1,296
5712 N 10th St McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurantnext
The Patio on Guerra
orange star4.6 • 1,193
116 South 17th Street McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Roosevelt’s at 7 - 821 N Main St
orange star4.4 • 1,054
821 N Main St McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
house. wine. & bistro.
orange star4.6 • 611
1117 West Business 83 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
orange star4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurantnext
Toucan Lounge - McAllen
orange star4.5 • 187
300 E Expressway 83 McAllen, TX 78503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mcallen
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Laredo
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston