Stars Drive In Restaurant McAllen, Texas

review star

No reviews yet

2130 West Nolana Avenue

McAllen, TX 78504

BURGERS

1/4 LB. LARGE BURGER

$4.29+

1/4 LB. PATTY ON A 5 INCH BUN WITH PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE, AND TOMATOES.

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$5.89+

1/4 LB. PATTY ON A 5 INCH BUN WITH BACON, CHEESE, PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE, AND TOMATOES.

SUPER CHEESE BURGER

$6.19+

2 - 1/4 LB. PATTIES ON A 5 INCH BUN WITH DOUBLE CHEESE, PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE, AND TOMATOES.

ULTIMATE BURGER

$7.99+

2 - 1/4 LB. PATTIES ON A 5 INCH BUN WITH DOUBLE CHEESE, BACON, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED JALAPENOS, PICKLES, LETTUCE, AND TOMATOES.

JUNIOR BURGER

$3.29+

JR. PATTY ON A 4 INCH BUN WITH PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE AND TOMATOES.

VALUE BURGER

$2.00

JR. PATTY ON A 4 INCH BUN WITH MUSTARD, KETCHUP, AND PICKLES.

CHICKEN

GRILLLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.79

GRILLED CHICKEN PATTY ON A WHEAT BUN WITH MAYO, LETTUCE AND TOMATOES.

BREADED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$5.79

CRISPY BREADED CHICKEN PATTY ON A BUN WITH MAYO, LETTUCE AND TOMATOES.

CHICKEN STRIP DINNER

$8.99

3 PC. CHICKEN STRIPS WITH FRIES, 2 ONION RINGS, TEXAS TOAST, AND GRAVY

NUGGETS

$4.49+

BITE SIZED CHICKEN CHUNKS COATED IN A CRISPY BREADING.

SANDWICHES

STEAK SANDWICH

$5.79

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK PATTY ON TEXAS TOAST WITH MAYO, LETTUCE, AND TOMATOES.

GRILLED CHEESE

$2.49

2 MELTED SLICES OF CHEESE BETWEEN 2 TOASTED TEXAS TOAST.

HOTDOGS

HOTDOG

$2.00

6 INCH FRANK ON A 6 INCH HOTDOG BUN.

REGULAR CHILI CHEESE DOG

$2.89

6 INCH FRANK ON A 6 INCH HOTDOG BUN WITH CHILI AND CHEESE.

XL CHILI CHEESE DOG

$4.89

XL FRANK ON A XL HOTDOG BUN WITH CHILI AND CHEESE.

CORN DOG

$2.00

FRANK ON A STICK COATED IN A THICK LAYER OF CORNMEAL BATTER AND DEEP FRIED.

BURRITOS

BURRITO

$2.50

BURRITO SUPREME

$6.09

BURRITO WITH CHILI, CHEESE, LETTUCE, AND TOMATOES.

FRITO CHILI PIE

FRITOS TOPPED WITH CHILI AND CHEESE

$6.09

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$6.00

FRESH CRISPY LETTUCE WITH CARROTS, RED CABBAGES, TOMATOES, SLICES OF CUCUMBERS, A BOILED EGG, AND SHREDDED CHEESE.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

FRESH CRISPY LETTUCE WITH CARROTS, RED CABBAGES, TOMATOES, SLICES OF CUCUMBERS, A BOILED EGG, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND TOPPED WITH GRILLED CHICKEN.

BREADED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.99

FRESH CRISPY LETTUCE WITH CARROTS, RED CABBAGES, TOMATOES, SLICES OF CUCUMBERS, A BOILED EGG, SHREDDED CHEESE, AND TOPPED WITH BREADED CHICKEN.

KIDS MEAL COMBO

KIDS MEAL WITH CHOICE OF NUGGETS, BURGER, GRILLED CHEESE, HOT DOG, CORN DOG, OR CHICKEN STRIPS, WITH FRIES AND APPLE JUICE.

KIDS MEAL

$4.49

SIDES

FRIES

$1.99+

CRISPY FRESH TO ORDER FRENCH FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$2.68+

CRISPY FRESH TO ORDER FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH CHEESE

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$3.93+

CRISPY FRESH TO ORDER FRENCH FRIES TOPPED WITH CHILI AND CHEESE.

TATER TOTS

$1.99+

CRISPY FRESH TO ORDER TATER TOTS

CHEESE TATER TOTS

$2.68+

FRESH TO ORDER TATER TOTS TOPPED WITH CHEESE.

CHILI CHEESE TATER TOTS

$3.93+

FRESH TO ORDER TATER TOTS TOPPED WITH CHILI AND CHEESE.

ONION RINGS

$3.29+

FRESHLY DAILY MADE ONION RINGS.

MUNCHERS

$3.49+

POTATO, CHEESE, AND JALAPENO IN A CRISPY BREADED COATING.

CHEESE STICKS

$4.29

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS COATED IN A CRISPY BREADING.

WHOLE JALAPENO

$0.69

CUP OF GRAVY

$0.69

DRINKS

CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE DRINK AND CREATE YOUR OWN ULTIMATE DRINK BY ADDING FLAVORS FOR FREE!

COKE

$1.49+

DIET COKE

$1.49+

COKE ZERO

$1.49+

DR PEPPER

$1.49+

BIG RED

$1.49+

SPRITE

$1.49+

ROOT BEER

$1.49+

FANTA ORANGE

$1.49+

FANTA STRAWBERRY

$1.49+

LEMONADE

$1.49+

MOUNTAIN BERRY POWERADE

$1.49+

PUNCH POWERADE

$1.49+

UNSWEET TEA

$1.49+

SWEET TEA

$1.49+

1/2 UNSWEET TEA & 1/2 LEMONADE

$1.49+

1/2 SWEET TEA & 1/2 LEMONADE

$1.49+

1/2 UNSWEET TEA & 1/2 SWEET TEA

$1.49+

LIMEADE

$1.49+

CHERRY LIMEADE

$1.49+

BLUE OCEAN WATER

$1.49+

BOTTLED WATER

$2.39

APPLE JUICE

$2.39

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.39

CUP OF ICE

$0.00+

CUP OF WATER

$0.00+

REFILL

$0.89

SLUSHES

CHERRY LIME SLUSH

$1.49+

CHERRY SLUSH

$1.49+

LIME SLUSH

$1.49+

BLUE COCO SLUSH

$1.49+

STRAWBERRY SLUSH

$1.49+

ORANGE SLUSH

$1.49+

GRAPE SLUSH

$1.49+

PINA COLADA SLUSH

$1.49+

MOUNTAIN BERRY POWERADE SLUSH

$1.49+

PUNCH POWERADE SLUSH

$1.49+

MANGO SLUSH

$1.49+

SLUSH

$1.49+

DESSERTS

CONE

$1.75

VANILLA SOFT SERVE IN A CRISPY WAFER CONE.

DIP CONE

$2.50

VANILLA SOFT SERVE IN A CRISPY WAFER CONE DIPPED IN CHOCOLATE.

VANILLA DISH

$1.75

VANILLA SOFT SERVE IN A DISH.

SUNDAE

$2.99

VANILLA SOFT SERVE IN A DISH TOPPED WITH A CHERRY WHIPPED CREAM AND YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPING, COOKIE, OR CANDY.

BANANA SPLIT

$4.69

3 SCOOPS OF VANILLA SOFT SERVE WITH CHOCOLATE, STRAWBERRY, AND PINEAPPLE TOPPINGS. TOPPED WITH A CHERRY AND WHIPPED CREAM.

SHAKE

$3.09+

VANILLA SOFT SERVE BLENDED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF YOUR FAVORITE FLAVOR, REAL FRUIT, APPLE PIE, COOKIE, OR CANDY.

FLOATS

$3.09+

SOFT SERVE ICE CREAM IN YOUR FAVORITE DRINK OR SLUSH.

FROSTIES

$3.09+

BLENDED FLOAT

TROPICAL FREEZE

$3.09+

VANILLA SOFT SERVE AND SLUSH BLENDED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF REAL FRUIT. STRAWBERRY, PINEAPPLE, BANANA, OR MANGO.

AVALANCHE

$3.19+

VANILLA SOFT SERVE MIXED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF YOUR FAVORITE CANDY, COOKIE, APPLE PIE, OR FLAVORING.

APPLE PIE

$1.99

APPLE PIE FILLING IN A CRISPY PIE CRUST.

LIMITED TIME OFFERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN STRIPS

$5.99

Chicken Strips dipped and covered in buffalo sauce.

ANGRY DOG

$2.89

Regular Hotdog wrapped in bacon with grilled onions, grilled jalapeños, and grilled tomato.

FISH SANDWICH

$5.49

Fish patty on a 5 inch bun with tater sauce and lettuce.

BAG OF ICE

$2.39

WHOLE JALAPENO

$0.69

CUP OF GRAVY

$0.69
All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 12:15 am
Monday9:45 am - 12:15 am
Tuesday9:45 am - 12:15 am
Wednesday9:45 am - 12:15 am
Thursday9:45 am - 12:15 am
Friday9:45 am - 12:15 am
Saturday9:45 am - 12:15 am
Restaurant info

Fast food with homemade taste delivered to your car.

Location

2130 West Nolana Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

