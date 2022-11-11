Main picView gallery

Joelene's 4400 N 23rd

4400 N 23rd

McAllen, TX 78504

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger
Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Fresh Fried Pork Rinds

$6.00

Fresh fried Compart Duroc Pork Rinds served with Lemon and Remoulade.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Fresh Green Tomatoes tossed lightly in Cornmeal and fried to order served with Remoulade.

Fried Ribs

$12.00

Smoked and Fried Pork Spare Ribs tossed in sauce of your choice.

Pimento Cheese and Crackers

$8.00

House made Pimento Cheese made with Smoked Jalapenos and Pimentos served with House Smoked Firecrackers. Sub Cracklins for a delectable experience.

Barbecue

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Teddy's Barbecue Brisket served on a Martin's Potato Roll with Pickles and Pickled Red Onion. Served with 1 Side of Choice.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Teddy's Barbecue Pulled Whole Hog served on a Martin's Potato Bun with Pickles and Pickled Red Onion and Vinegar Sauce. Served with 1 side of Choice

Barbecue Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Teddy's Barbecue Brisket (+$2) or Pulled Whole Hog served with 2 Sides and Pickles/Pickled Red Onions. Sauce of Choice.

Brisket by the LB

$30.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork by the LB

$20.00Out of stock

Whole Rack of Pork Ribs

$40.00Out of stock

Rib Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket Sandwhich Solo

$12.00Out of stock

Whole Brisket

$160.00Out of stock

Entrees

Fried Chicken

$11.00

3 Fried Chicken Tenders, 2 Sides of Choice. Served Naked or with Choice of Sauce.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, served on a Martin's Potato Roll. Served with 1 side.

Jo Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Fried Green Tomato, Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Served on a Martin's Potato Roll. Served with 1 side.

Smash Burger

$12.00

(2) 4 oz Akaushi Beef Patties, Pickles, Onions, Burger Sauce, served on a Martin's Potato Roll. Served with 1 side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwhich

$13.00

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.00

Sides

Red Beans and Rice

$4.00Out of stock

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.00Out of stock

Collard Greens

$4.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Bernie Mac

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Specials

Beef Fat Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Chopped Beef Sandwich, 1 side, and a Drink of Choice

Beef Fat Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Banana pudding

$4.50

NA DRINKS

Coke (16 oz)

$2.50

Coke Zero (16 oz)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (16 oz)

$2.50

Sprite (16 oz)

$2.50

Sweet Tea (16 oz)

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Diet Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Simple, Southern, Food brought to you by the Teddy's Barbecue family.

Location

4400 N 23rd, McAllen, TX 78504

Directions

Main pic

