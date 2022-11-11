Joelene's 4400 N 23rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Simple, Southern, Food brought to you by the Teddy's Barbecue family.
Location
4400 N 23rd, McAllen, TX 78504
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Reserva Coffee Roasters Courtyard Plaza
No Reviews
5401 N 10th St #102 McAllen, TX 78504
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in McAllen
Reserva Coffee Roasters - Palms Crossing
4.6 • 537
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130 McAllen, TX 78501
View restaurant