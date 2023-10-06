Food Menu

Cheesecakes

Baklava Cheesecake

$25.00

Small

Cookies

Original Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Filled + Oreo Cookie

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Filled + Nutella Cookie

$4.00
Brownie Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
White Chocolate with Macadamia Cookie

$4.00

Creamy Red Velvet Cookie

$4.00
Kinder Bueno Cookie

$4.00

The Impossible (Gluten/Sugar Free) Cookie

$4.00

Flat Legend Cookie

$4.00

The Campfire S'mores Cookie

$4.00
2 Cookie Box

$8.99
6 Cookie Box

$20.99
12 Cookie Box

$38.99

Cake Boxes

Toblerone Cheesecake Box

$10.00
Baklava Cheesecake Box

$10.00
Strawberry Pistachito Cheesecake Box

$10.00
Carrot Cake With Toffee Cake Box

$10.00
Mostachon Banana Brulee Cake Box

$10.00
Red Velvet and Cookies Cake Box

$10.00
Chocolate With Toffee Cake Box

$10.00
Birthday Cake Cake Box

$10.00

Baklava

1 Count Baklava

$2.50
9 count Baklava Box

$20.00

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$6.99

Drink Menu

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$4.00
Americano

$4.00

Hot Latte

$5.99

Matcha Latte

$6.99

Chai Latte

$5.99

Dirty Chai

$5.99

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.00

Cold Coffee

Pris Iced Cloudy Latte

$6.99

Iced Chai Latte

$5.99

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.99

Iced Americano

$4.00
Iced Latte

$5.99
Iced Matcha Latte

$6.99

Morenito

$5.99

Extra Espresso Shot

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Water

Fiji Water

$3.50

Merchandise

Packaging

2 Cookie Box

$2.50
6 Cookie Box

$3.00
12 Cookie Box

$3.50
Large Bag

$3.50

Merchandise

Velas Nuez de Azahar

$5.00
Nuez de Azahar Cap

$35.00

Sweatshirt

$54.99

Stickers

$0.50