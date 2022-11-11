Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kumori Sushi - North 10th

No reviews yet

8001 N 10th St

Mcallen, TX 78504

Popular Items

Kumori Rice
Fortune Roll
Fiji Roll

Kumori Express

Chester Burrito

Chester Burrito

$14.99

Our famous Chester roll turned burrito with a twist. Shrimp tempura, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, nori seaweed, tossed with hot Cheetos and served with yuzu ranch sauce.

Funky Geisha

Funky Geisha

$11.99

Tempura shrimp, kanikama, cream chesse, eel sauce, and topped with avocado and sesame seeds.

Bonsai Karage

Bonsai Karage

$7.99

Deep-fried broccoli crowns tossed with shichimi and served with smokey and sweet mayo.

Tori Dynamite

Tori Dynamite

$9.99

Tender chicken with our special marinated. Served deep fried and tossed with our Korean dynamite sauce, served with Gohan or fried rice.

Tonkatsu Don

Tonkatsu Don

$9.99

Pork tenderloin deep fried and served with Gohan or fried rice, coleslaw salad, green onion, and our smokey and sweet mayo.

Tampico Oniguiri Pc

Tampico Oniguiri Pc

$3.49

Sushi rice filled of your choosing (Tampico paste or Spicy crab). Deep fried or fresh.

Kani Oniguiri Pc

$3.49

Sushi

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$11.99

Salmon, cream chesse, avocado, kanikama, spicy mayo, tornado sauce, furikake and wraped in tempura crumbs.

Angel Roll

Angel Roll

$14.99

Fresh salmon, tempura shrimp, spicy crab, topped with fresh tuna, ikura, avocado, serrano pepper, tornado sauce and sweet soy sauce.

Atomic Roll

Atomic Roll

$13.49

Fresh salmon, white fish, shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, kanikama, mozzarella cheese, carrots and zucchini, topped with spicy mayo.

Beef Jalapeño Roll

Beef Jalapeño Roll

$11.99

Beef tempura, avocado, tempura bell pepper, soy paper, fried onion, fresh jalapeno, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Bonsai Roll

Bonsai Roll

$6.99

Tempura vegetables with sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

California Roll

California Roll

$8.49

Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.

California Special Roll

California Special Roll

$8.99

Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese and masago on the outside.

Century Roll

Century Roll

$11.49

Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and crab on top.

Chester Roll

Chester Roll

$12.49

Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos, cilantro, avocado and spicy mayo.

EBI Crunch Roll

EBI Crunch Roll

$10.99

Shrimp, spicy tempura crumbs topped with avocado, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

Flamed Tuna Rock Roll

Flamed Tuna Rock Roll

$13.99

Tuna, spicy kanikama, avocado, tobiko mayo, tempura shrimp, cream cheese and cilantro.

Fortune Roll

Fortune Roll

$9.99

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.

Godzilla Roll

Godzilla Roll

$11.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with a special spicy mayo.

Golden Dragon Roll

Golden Dragon Roll

$11.99

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with grilled fresh water eel, sweet soy sauce, red tobiko caviar, scallions and sesame seeds.

Hulk Roll

Hulk Roll

$11.99

Spicy kanikama, avocado, unagui sauce, tempura crumbs, tobiko.

Kalypso Roll

Kalypso Roll

$11.99

Salmon, cream cheese, crab, topped with shrimp, avocado, masago and spicy mayo.

Kanki Roll

Kanki Roll

$11.99

Avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, spicy kanikama, salmon on top, serrano pepper and spicy mayo.

Kobore Roll

Kobore Roll

$15.99

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy kanikama, fried onion, toban mayo, green onion, eel sauce.

Komasa Roll

Komasa Roll

$9.99

Crab, cream cheese, avocado, shredded tempura vegetables, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.

Kumori Yasae Roll

Kumori Yasae Roll

$10.49

Sweet potato, asparagus, avocado, cucumber, soy paper.

Maki Salmon

Maki Salmon

$11.99

Classic sushi maki: rice, salmon and seaweed.

Maki Tuna

Maki Tuna

$12.99

Classic sushi maki: rice, tuna and seaweed.

Maui Wowie Roll

Maui Wowie Roll

$15.49

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cream cheese, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions and sesame seeds.

McAllen Roll

McAllen Roll

$15.99

Tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, kanikama, white fish, masago, tempura crumbs, spicy sauce, mayo, cream cheese and avocado.

Neptune Roll

Neptune Roll

$9.99

Breaded shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$8.49

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.

Quinoa Roll

Quinoa Roll

$11.49

Cucumber, avocado, asparagus, salmon, tempura carrot, spring mix, quinoa. Dressing on the side.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.49

Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, tuna, salmon and masago on top.

Reynosa Roll

Reynosa Roll

$13.49

Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, eel, shrimp, crab, masago, mayo, spicy sauce, sesame seeds and sweet sauce.

Rock Shrimp Roll

Rock Shrimp Roll

$11.99

Tempura shrimp, avocado, rock shrimp tempura on top, thai sweet chili sauce, shichimi pepper and cilantro.

Salmon Fire Roll

Salmon Fire Roll

$11.99

Avocado, cucumber, outside charred salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, scallion, rice crackers.

San Francisco Roll

San Francisco Roll

$13.49

Riceless roll with kanikama, tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, spring mix lettuce wrapped in soy paper and topped with fresh salmon, scallions, furikake and creamy sauce.

Skinny Roll

Skinny Roll

$13.49

Shrimp tempura, kanikama, fish tempura, avocado, cream cheese, soy paper, topped with our tempura crumbs, serrano pepper, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.99

Tuna, masago, scallions, avocado and cucumber in a special spicy sauce.

Chihuahua Roll

Chihuahua Roll

$10.99

Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, breaded, sweet sauce and sesame seeds.

Cosmos Roll

Cosmos Roll

$10.99

Octopus, shrimp, crab, cream cheese, avocado, tempura, sesame seeds with sweet sauce.

Earth Roll

Earth Roll

$11.49

Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce.

Fiji Roll

Fiji Roll

$10.99

Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top.

Fire Cracker Roll

Fire Cracker Roll

$10.99

Jalapeño pepper, avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.

Gunkan Roll

Gunkan Roll

$10.99

Avocado, eel, cream chesse, kanikama, sweet soy, siracha, tempura crumbs and tornado sauce.

Jupiter Roll

Jupiter Roll

$10.99

Crab, cream cheese, tampico paste, avocado, chipotle sauce and tempura.

Kumori Special Roll

Kumori Special Roll

$11.99

Crab, fresh water eel, cream cheese, salmon, breaded, sesame seeds and sweet sauce on top.

Omega Roll

Omega Roll

$10.99

Tempura shrimp, tampico paste, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, ponzu sauce and tempura fried.

Teriyaki Roll

Teriyaki Roll

$10.99

Sweet spicy sauce, serrano pepper, mozzarella cheese, asparagus, beef portion, avocado, sushi rice.

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)

$8.99

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)

$15.99

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)

$9.49

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)

$15.99

Mixed Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)

$9.49

Mixed Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)

$15.99

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)

$8.49

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)

$14.99

Susuki Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)

$8.49

Susuki Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)

$14.99

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi - 1/2 Order (5 Pieces)

$8.99

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi - Full Order (9 Pieces)

$15.49

Special Appetizers

Chesse Kushiage

Chesse Kushiage

$7.49

Breaded mozzarella served with tomato sauce.

Crab Crispy Rice

Crab Crispy Rice

$8.99

Crispy sushi rice cake topped with spicy tuna or spicy salmon or spicy crab. Avocado, furikake and tornado sauce.

Ebi Spicy

Ebi Spicy

$7.99

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and spicy sauce on top.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$5.99

Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.

Hand Grenade

Hand Grenade

$3.49

Fresh sushi rice wrapped with shrimp and nori seaweed, topped with fresh scallop and spicy mayonnaise, baked and drizzled with special sweet soy sauce.

Jalapeno Firecracker

Jalapeno Firecracker

$3.99

Fresh jalapeño stuffed with crab, cream cheese, tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and sweet soy sauce.

New Style Sashimi - Mix 3 Kind

$15.99
New Style Sashimi - Sake

New Style Sashimi - Sake

$12.99

White fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.

New Style Sashimi - Tuna

New Style Sashimi - Tuna

$14.99

Fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.

New Style Sashimi - White Fish

New Style Sashimi - White Fish

$12.99

Fish in olive oil, scallions and lemon-soy sauce.

Octopus Carpaccio

Octopus Carpaccio

$11.49

Octopus sashimi, seared with hot oil, dressed with sichimi, scallions, yuzu soy and topped with green mixed salad

Salmon Crispy Rice

Salmon Crispy Rice

$8.99

Crispy sushi rice cake topped with spicy tuna or spicy salmon. Avocado, furikake and tornado sauce

Spicy Calamari

Spicy Calamari

$9.99

Fried calamari over mixed greens with spicy sauce.

Steamed Edamame - Salty

Steamed Edamame - Salty

$5.99

Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted.

Steamed Edamame - Spicy

Steamed Edamame - Spicy

$5.99

Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted. Your selection of salty, spicy or UME.

Steamed Edamame - UME

Steamed Edamame - UME

$5.99Out of stock

Steamed soybean pods, lightly salted. Your selection of salty, spicy or UME.

Temari Fried Shrimp Balls

Temari Fried Shrimp Balls

$7.99

4 crab balls with cream chesse and kanikama mixed. Rolled with shrimp and deep fried tempura. Served with creamy sauce, unagi sauce and green onion.

Tuna Crispy Rice

Tuna Crispy Rice

$8.99

Crispy sushi rice cake topped with spicy tuna or spicy salmon or spicy crab. Avocado, furikake and tornado sauce.

Yasae Tempura

Yasae Tempura

$7.49

Mixed veggies deep fried in tempura batter and served with tempura sauce.

Soup

Kumori Miso Soup

Kumori Miso Soup

$2.49

Rice

Kumori Gohan Rice

Kumori Gohan Rice

$2.99

Steamed white rice.

Kumori Rice

Kumori Rice

$5.99

Fried rice with vegetables, shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms and bean sprouts seasoned with a touch of garlic.

Yakimeshi

Yakimeshi

$3.99

Fried rice with vegetables.

Yakimeshi Beef

Yakimeshi Beef

$4.99

Fried rice with vegetables and beef.

Yakimeshi Chicken

Yakimeshi Chicken

$4.99

Fried rice with vegetables and chicken.

Yakimeshi Mixed

Yakimeshi Mixed

$5.49

Fried rice mixed with vegetables, shrimp, beef and chicken.

Yakimeshi Shrimp

Yakimeshi Shrimp

$4.99

Fried rice with vegetables and shrimp.

Salads

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$6.99

Cucumber salad with crab and a creamy sauce.

Hiyashi Wakame

Hiyashi Wakame

$5.99

Cucumber, swaweed salad, ginger dressing, vinegar, fried onion, rice cracker and radish.

Sunomono Salad - Mixed

Sunomono Salad - Mixed

$7.99

Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Salmon & Tuna Salad

Salmon & Tuna Salad

$11.99

Fresh salmon & tuna mixed with sesame oil, scallions, shichimi and ponzu sauce served over cucumber strips. Ginger, shichimi and fried onion.

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$9.99

Cucumber salad served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$5.99

Cucumber salad with served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Sunomono Salad - Crab

Sunomono Salad - Crab

$6.99

Cucumber salad with crab served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Sunomono Salad - Octopus

Sunomono Salad - Octopus

$6.99

Cucumber salad with octopus served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Sunomono Salad - Shrimp

Sunomono Salad - Shrimp

$6.99

Cucumber salad with shrimp served with furikake and sweet vinegar.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Fresh salmon or tuna mixed with sesame oil, scallions, shichimi and ponzu sauce served over cucumber strips. Ginger, shichimi and fried onion.

Rock Shrimp Salad

$10.99

Bowls

Crab Kakiage Bowl

Crab Kakiage Bowl

$11.49

Sushi rice bowl with tempura veggies, sesame seeds, unagui sauce, kanikama salad and tornado dressing.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$15.50

Fresh salmon, cucumber, avocado, scallions, spicy mayo, masago, daikon, sesame seeds, sushi rice, nori

Spicy Tuna Poke

Spicy Tuna Poke

$16.00

Fresh tuna, spicy mayo, gochujan sauce, fried onion, scallions, avocado, daikon, yuzu dressing, sushi rice, sesame seeds, nori