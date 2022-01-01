Cookies in Mcallen
Mcallen restaurants that serve cookies
Reserva Coffee Roasters
5401 N 10th St #102, McAllen
|Lemon Coconut Cookie
|$2.00
Lemon cookie made with real butter, white chocolate and coconut.
|Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.00
Dutch cocoa cookie loaded with white and semisweet chocolates.
|Cookies & Cream Cheesecake
|$6.50
Reserva Coffee Roasters
3400 W. Expresway 83 STE 130, McAllen
|Lemon Coconut Cookie
|$2.00
Lemon cookie made with real butter, white chocolate and coconut.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.00
Made with real butter and loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks.
|Spiced Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$2.00
Buttery oats, molasses and plenty of plump raisins.