American
Bars & Lounges
El Divino Dining & Cocktails
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
El Divino would like to invite you to leave the worries of the day behind you and enter a world of craft cocktails and fine food. We squeeze our juices daily, make our own syrups, and practice classic technique to bring you the highest quality cocktail possible. All of our spirits have been carefully hand selected to ensure the highest quality and standards. Our Chef has created gourmet menus for each season offering the very freshest meats and seafood, all accompanied by fresh seasonal vegetables. We pride ourselves in bringing you the best drinking and dining experience around…..please enjoy
5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN, TX 78504
