American
Bars & Lounges

El Divino Dining & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

5001 NORTH 10TH STREET

MCALLEN, TX 78504

Popular Items

Divino Burger
Brussels Sprouts
Tuna Toastada

Specials

Special - Chili

Special - Chili

$16.00

Ground Lamb & Pork Hocks, Red Beans, Fresno Oil, Sour Cream, Cornbread

Appetizers

Fougasse Bread

Fougasse Bread

$6.00

Herb Garlic Bread, Beef Fat, Salt

Shrimp Pierogi

Shrimp Pierogi

$18.00

Shrimp-Lamb Chorizo Filling, Chorizo Broth, Fried Leeks

Tuna Toastada

Tuna Toastada

$14.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Nuts, Salsa Macha, Lime

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Atlantic Cod, Salsa Roja,Avocado Mousse, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$20.00

Pineapple-Lemon Juice, Orange Slices, Fresno Oil, Pumpkin Seeds, Rice Paper Chicharrones

Corn Waffle

Corn Waffle

$22.00

Duck Ham, Plum-Port Jam, Whipped Feta

Ropa Vieja

Ropa Vieja

$23.00

Braised Beef, Polenta, Pickled Red Onions, Lemon-Honey Raita

Fries

Fries

$7.00

House Ketchup and Smoked Cumin Aioli

Salads & Vegetables

Divino Salad

Divino Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Shaved Onions, Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Citrus Salad

$14.00

Red Kale, Orange Slices, Cara Cara Orange, Pommelo, Pistachios, Honey Mustard, Avocado

Tempura Fried Broccoli

Tempura Fried Broccoli

$15.00

Tomato-Saffron Oil, Sweet Yogurt, Parmesan Cheese

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Bacon, Pecans, Fresno Peppers, Smoked Maple

Entrees

Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$60.00

Miso Glazed, Baby Bok Choy, Caramelized Mushrooms, Asparagus, Ginger Beurre Blanc

Salmon Steak

Salmon Steak

$44.00Out of stock

Carnival & Zucchini Squash, Cipollini Onions, Heavy Cream, Chive Oil, Herb Powder

Siu Mai Pasta

Siu Mai Pasta

$21.00

Sweet Potato Stuffed Pasta, Sicilian Pesto, Pancetta, Corn Fried Sage

Thai Grilled Chicken

Thai Grilled Chicken

$26.00

Herb Marinated, Chili-Lime Sauce, Steamed Rice, Sesame Seeds

Duck Leg Confit

Duck Leg Confit

$29.00

36 Hour Confit, Brisket Ragu, Whole Grilled Carrots

Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Spare Ribs

$28.00

Sweet & Spicy Sauce, Tofu-Apple Kimchi Cabbage Rolls, Beef Broth

Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$26.00

Creamy Braised Short Rib & Potato Pie, Sherry Mushrooms

Divino Burger

Divino Burger

$16.00

House Made Patty consist of Beef Shoulder, Brisket, Short Rib, Bacon, & Ribeye Fat topped with American Cheese, Beefonnaise, Bacon Onion Marmalade, Shaved Onions, Pickles, Fries

Filet

Filet

$55.00

8oz, Potato Puree, Asparagus, Baby Carrots, Cognac Reduction

Aguachile de Ribeye

Aguachile de Ribeye

$58.00

16oz, Avocado, Serranos, Fresh Herbs

Deserts

Torta Nua

$10.00

Warm Custard Cake, Roasted Peaches, Bourbon Whipped Cream

Cookies & Cream Eclair

$11.00

Espresso Cremeux, Chocolate Crumbs, Roasted Hazelnuts, Marshmallow Meringue, Marshmallow Syrup

Wine Bottles

House Cab

$26.00

California

Ava Grace Rose

$26.00

Clay Shannon Cab

$50.00

California

Faust Cab

$100.00

California

Joseph Carr Cab

$57.00

California

Opus One Cab

$425.00Out of stock

California

Shannon Ridge Cab

$35.00

California

Unshackled Cab

$54.00

The Prisoner Blend

$83.00

California

Portillo Malbec

$30.00

Argentina

Drumheller Merlot

$26.00

Washington

Papillon Meritage

$140.00

California

Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$35.00

Oregon

Frog's Leap Zinfandel

$55.00

California

Alion - Tempranillo

$195.00

Spain

Pesus - Tempranillo

$625.00

Spain

Unico 1996 - Tempranillo

$475.00

Spain

Unico 2003 - Tempranillo

$475.00

Spain

House Chard

$26.00

California

Cakebread Chard

$76.00

California

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Italy

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Moscato

$30.00

Italy

Btl Poema Cava Brut

$35.00

Btl Segura Rose

$35.00

Moet & Chandon Burt Split

$25.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$145.00

Dom Perignon

$375.00Out of stock

2go Cocktails/Beer

2go Old Fashioned

$11.00Out of stock

Must be purchased with food. Bourbon, demerara sugar, aromatic bitters.

2go Bird Dog (4)

$38.00

Must be purchased with food. Serves 4. Blackberry infused whiskey, lime, simple syrup muddled blackberries

2go Cucumber Martini (4)

$38.00

Must be purchased with food. Serves 4. Vodka, cucumber, simple syrup.

2go Watermelon Martini (4)

$38.00

Must be purchased with food. Serves 4. Vodka, watermelon, simple syrup.

2go Missionary (4)

$38.00

Must be purchased with food. Serves 4. Gin, cucumber, blueberry shrub, simple syrup.

2go Moscow Mule (4)

$38.00

Must be purchased with food. Serves 4. Vodka, lime, ginger beer.

2go Margarita (4)

$38.00

Must be purchased with food. Serves 4. Blanco tequila, triple sec, lime, agave syrup.

2go Sangria 3L

$48.00

Must be purchased with food. Rum, lemon, lime, simple syrup, grapefruit, orange, red wine.

Michelob Ultra 6pk

$18.00

Must be purchased with food.

Bud Light 6pk

$18.00

Must be purchased with food.

Miller Light 6pk

$18.00

Must be purchased with food.

Coors Light 6pk

$18.00

Must be purchased with food.

Shiner Bock 6pk

$24.00

Must be purchased with food.

Dox XX 6pk

$30.00

Must be purchased with food.

Modelo Especial 6pk

$24.00

Must be purchased with food.

Michelada Mix (6)

$8.00

Serves 6

BTL Trechas

$8.00

BTL Chamoy

$8.00

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

16.9oz

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

16.9oz

Sprite

$3.75

16.9oz

BTL Pure Leaf Tea

$3.75

16.9oz

Acqua Panna

$3.75

16.9oz

Red Bull

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$3.95Out of stock

16.9oz

Topo Chico

$3.50

12oz

Tonic Water

$2.00

Merch

Mule Set

Mule Set

$15.00

Set of 2

Divino Glencairn

Divino Glencairn

$25.00
Divino T-Shirt

Divino T-Shirt

$25.00
Divino Hat

Divino Hat

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

El Divino would like to invite you to leave the worries of the day behind you and enter a world of craft cocktails and fine food. We squeeze our juices daily, make our own syrups, and practice classic technique to bring you the highest quality cocktail possible. All of our spirits have been carefully hand selected to ensure the highest quality and standards. Our Chef has created gourmet menus for each season offering the very freshest meats and seafood, all accompanied by fresh seasonal vegetables. We pride ourselves in bringing you the best drinking and dining experience around…..please enjoy

Website

Location

5001 NORTH 10TH STREET, MCALLEN, TX 78504

Directions

Gallery
El Divino Dining & Cocktails image
Banner pic
El Divino Dining & Cocktails image
El Divino Dining & Cocktails image

