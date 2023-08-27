Specialty Drinks

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50

A double shot of our handcrafted La Doña espresso served with velvety steamed milk foam

Espresso

$2.95

A double shot of our delicious, hand crafted La Doña espresso

Hot Bens Meteor

Delicious freshly grated abuelita chocolate, just like our abuelita makes. We added a couple of shots of espresso to give it kickass boost of flavor.

Hot Big Dipper

A creamy French Vanilla Latte topped with sweet Caramel drizzle

Hot Cappucino

A Traditional Italian Espresso drink. Shots of our handcrafted La Doña espresso blend with equal parts Steamed and Foamed milk.

Hot Launch Pad (Americano)

$4.25+

Shots of our special espresso blend, La Doña combined with Reverse Osmosis filtered fresh water.

Hot Planet Caramel

Do you love sweet, creamy, caramel flavors? Then this is the drink for you! Made with our handcrafted La Doña espresso,

Hot Red Eye

One of the stronger drinks on our menu. A rich, black coffee of your choice city or full city roast, with shots of our hand crafted La Doña espresso

Hot Meteor

$4.40+

Mexican hot chocolate just like Abuelita used to make. We grind our chocolate daily.

French Vanilla Latte Iced

Shots of La Doña espresso milk (non-dairy options available) and work famous Torani french vanilla.

Oreo Orbit

$5.25+
Caramel Frio Iced

Do you love sweet, creamy, caramel flavors? Then this is the drink for you! Made with our handcrafted La Doña espresso, silky Torani Caramel, and brought together by velvety smooth milk. Served on ice or blended.

Big Dipper Iced

A creamy French Vanilla Latte topped with sweet Caramel drizzle, served over ice.

Red Eye Iced

One of the stronger drinks on our menu. A rich, black coffee of your choice city or full city roast, with shots of our hand

Launch Pad Iced (Americano)

Shots of our special espresso blend, La Doña Combined with pre filtered fresh water.

Cold Brew Iced

$3.95+

Mochas

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani White Chocolate Sauce, Shots of our handcrafted La Doña espresso blend, and steamed milk. Topped with our signature French Vanilla Whipped Cream and White Chocolate Drizzle.

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha

A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani Dark Chocolate Sauce, Shots of our handcrafted La Doña espresso blend, and steamed milk. Topped with our signature French Vanilla Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate Drizzle.

Hot Gray Chocolate Mocha

White and Dark Chocolate Mix

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani Chocolate Syrups, Espresso, Milk, and topped with Whipped Cream and Caramel drizzle to give you the perfect sip by sip experience. Comes in your choice of Blended or Over Ice.

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

A Coffee House Classic. Our Mochas are made with Torani Chocolate Syrups, Espresso, Milk, and topped with Whipped Cream and Dark Chocolate drizzle to give you the perfect sip by sip experience. Comes in your choice of Blended or Over Ice.

Iced Gray Chocolate Mocha

A Coffee House Classic. Our Gray Mocha is a mix of our Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate sauces, Shots of Espresso, and Milk. Each Gray Mocha is topped with our delicious Whipped Cream and a blend of our Caramel and Dark Chocolate Drizzle. Comes Blended or Over Ice.

Lattes

Hot Latte

Shots of our world famous La doña espresso combined with rich velvety milk.

Cold Over Ice Latte

MoonMud

Hot MoonMud

$4.90+

Vietnamese style Hot Coffee. Made with our signature Full City roast and Lechera Sweetened Condensed milk to give it a rich, creaminess that is unforgettable.

MoonMud Iced

$5.25+

A Vietnamese Style of Coffee. Full City Roast Coffee with Lechera Sweetened Condensed Milk to give it a rich, bold, creamy flavor.

Brewed Coffee

Pour Over

Pour Over Full City

$2.95

Rotated every week. Our signature, handcrafted Full City Roast coffee. Depending on the week our varietals include Guatemalan, Costa Rican, Colombian, and Mexican coffee's. Ask a Barista for the roast of the day!

Pour Over City

$2.95

Rotated every week. Our signature, handcrafted City Roast coffee. Depending on the week our varietals include Guatemalan, Costa Rican, Colombian, and Mexican coffee's. Ask a Barista for the roast of the day!

Teas

Tea

Hot Chai

$4.50+

The original that started a coffeehouse trend. Our sweet and mildly spiced signature flavor features a blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip.

Hot Matcha. Unsweetened

$5.40+

100% Premium Japanese Matcha This shade-grown tea from the tencha leaf is deveined then stone ground into a fine powder. This bright green powder is whipped into water that is heated to just before boiling resulting in a smooth, vegetal sweetness with no astringency.

Hot London Fog Unsweetened

$4.65+

Bergamot orange is a fragrant citrus fruit native to southern Italy. Our quality blend uses a superior, light liquoring leaf combined with top grade natural bergamot oil. You will note with pleasure the happy, citrusy taste of this tea. Combined with your choice of milk and delicious happens.

Hot Blueberry Lavender Unsweetened

$3.25+

Sip, refresh and nourish your skin from the inside out. This hydrating, violet-hued herbal infusion contains a proprietary blend of botanicals that can help improve your skin complexion.* Indulge in a daily beauty ritual with this juicy blueberry and calming lavender caffeine-free tea.

Hot The Peoples Green Unsweetened

$3.25+

Celebrated for its refreshing delivery of smooth flavor and beautiful hue. The true essence of this delicate tea will energize and allow the ultimate promise of physical well-being. Formerly Higher Mind Tea.

Hot Ginger Peach Black Unsweetened

$3.25+

Offering the lushness of a ripe peach and the tingle of spicy ginger in a fresh green tea base. This is a flavorful and healthy cup that will make the head wiggle with delight.

Hot Chamomile lemon Unsweetened

$3.25+

Chamomile is blended with Lemon balm, linden flowers, orange blossoms, lavender flower, skullcap, passion flower and valerian root to produce a fragrant and soothing cup. These potent botanicals surrender a sweet & tranquil tea - delighting palate, mind & body.

Hot Passion Fruit Papaya Black Unsweetened

$3.25+

Let the lush, sweet fruits of the tropics fill your cup. This exotic blend infuses fine black tea with golden papaya, tart-sweet pineapple and delicate sunflower petals. Experience the warm inviting taste of the islands at any latitude. Fantastic served hot, refreshing when iced. Insert paper umbrella if desired!

Hot Cranberry Blood Orange Unsweetened

$3.25+

Ready to take on the day? A cup of this tart-sweet, fruitful blend is a step in the right direction. Rich cranberries are deliciously sweet and tart. Blood oranges are named for their crimson flesh and have a sunny citrus flavor. Every sip brings forth a flavor you will surely savor. Enjoy sip by sip.

Hot Pinapple Ginger Green Unsweetened

$3.25+

Exotic sweet flavors and the tingle of spicy ginger is infused into fresh, green tea to make a truly intriguing cup. this refreshing, soothing tea provides a paradisiacal escape to far away places. Enjoy hot or over ice. Formerly Tiger Heart Tea and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon Tea.

Hot Earl Greyer Unsweetened

$3.25+

Bergamot orange is a fragrant citrus fruit native to southern Italy. Our quality blend uses a superior, light liquoring leaf combined with top grade natural bergamot oil. You will note with pleasure the happy, citrusy taste of this tea.

Iced Chai

$5.40+

The original that started a coffeehouse trend. Our sweet and mildly spiced signature flavor features a blend of black tea, honey, smooth vanilla and chai spices in every delicious sip. Add milk of choice, pour over ice and enjoy

Iced Matcha Unsweetened

$5.40+

100% Premium Japanese Matcha This shade-grown tea from the tencha leaf is deveined then stone ground into a fine powder. This bright green powder is whipped into water that is heated to just before boiling resulting in a smooth, vegetal sweetness with no astringency. Now just pour over ice for a cool refreshing summer treat.

Iced London Fog Unsweetened

$4.95+

Bergamot orange is a fragrant citrus fruit native to southern Italy. Our quality blend uses a superior, light liquoring leaf combined with top grade natural bergamot oil. You will note with pleasure the happy, citrusy taste of this tea. Combined with milk of your choice and delicious happens.

Iced Blueberry Lavandar Unsweetened

$3.60+

Sip, refresh and nourish your skin from the inside out. This hydrating, violet-hued herbal infusion contains a proprietary blend of botanicals that can help improve your skin complexion.* Indulge in a daily beauty ritual with this juicy blueberry and calming lavender caffeine-free tea. Just add ice and let the dog days of summer just melt away.

Iced Ginger Peach Black Unsweetened

$3.60+

Offering the lushness of a ripe peach and the tingle of spicy ginger in a fresh green tea base. This is a flavorful and healthy cup that will make the head wiggle with delight.

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.65+Out of stock

Mango

$5.65+Out of stock

Peach

$5.65+Out of stock

Food

Blueberyy Muffin

$5.35

Banana Nut Muffin

$5.35

Croisant

$3.50

Iced Lemon Pound Cake

$5.50

Carrot Cake Pound Cake

$5.50

Marble Cake

$5.50

Crumb Cake

$5.95

Coffee Streusel Cake

$5.95

Medelienes

$1.05

Breakfast Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Breakfast Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Turkey Hummas Spinach Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Grilled Flat Bread

$8.50

Dirty Funky Fushion Chips

$2.35

Whole Coffee Beans

City Roast Colombia

$17.50
City Roast Guatemala

$18.00
City Roast Costa Rica

$18.00

City Roast Mexico

$17.50
Full City Roast Colombia

$17.50
Full City Roast Guatemala

$18.00
Full City Roast Costa Rica

$18.00
Full City Roast Mexico

$17.50

Espresso

$20.00

Hero To Go Traveler 96oz serves 12

City 96oz

$18.00
Full City 96oz

$18.00

Chai 96oz

$25.00
Meteor 96oz

$20.00
MoonMud 96oz

$25.00

Merchandise

Gift Card

MoonBeans 3" Stickers

$4.62

MoonBeans Tote Bag

$13.13

MoonBeans Hoodie

$32.93

Bottled Beverages

Water

$2.75
Topo Chico

$3.25
Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$3.50

Cold Brew 8oz Cans

$3.50

Cold Brew 8oz Cans Four Pack

$14.00

Non-Coffee

Milk

$2.50+

Italian Soda

$3.25+