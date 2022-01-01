  • Home
Makai Poke House 807 S Jackson Rd, Ste 5

No reviews yet

807 S Jackson Rd, Ste 5

Pharr, TX 78577

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

SMALL BOWL

$8.49

REGULAR BOWL

$11.49

LARGE BOWL

$13.49

CHICKEN BOWL

$9.49

PRE-MADE BOWLS

POKE TACOS

$7.99

KETO POKE

$11.99

VEGAN POKE

$11.49

MAKUA POKE

$10.49

NINI POKE

$13.49

HOUSE POKE

$12.49

DRINKS

WATER

$1.25

SMART WATER

$2.49

HOUSE DRINK

$1.99

MEXICAN COKE

$2.49

TOPOCHICO

$2.49

JOYA MANZANA

$2.49

JOYA PONCHE

$2.49

CELSIUS

$2.49

COKE CAN

$1.99

COKE ZERO SUGAR CAN

$1.99

SPRITE

$1.99

BAI

$2.49

SNAPPLE

$2.49

LIPTON TEA

$2.49

LIGHT LIPTON TEA

$2.49

APPETIZERS

MAKAI LOADED FRIES

$3.99

SUNOMONO

$5.99

SPICY EDAMAME

$5.49

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$5.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you, have a great day! We hope to see you soon.

Location

807 S Jackson Rd, Ste 5, Pharr, TX 78577

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

