Calacas Tacos & Beer - Pharr

review star

No reviews yet

2101 North Cage Boulevard Suite 110 & 111

Pharr, TX 78577

Order Again

Starters

Charro Beans

$1.99

Charros Especiales

$2.99

Choriqueso

$7.99

Guacamole Bandera

$8.99

Ceviche Bandera

$9.99

Panchos

$14.99

Continuacion

To-go

Street Tacos

ORDEN Bistec

$8.94

ORDEN Pastor

$8.94

ORDEN Fajita

$11.94

ORDEN Cochinita Pibil

$8.94

ORDEN Tripita

$11.94

Taco Bistec

$1.49

Taco Pastor

$1.49

Taco Fajita

$1.99

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$1.49

Taco Tripita

$1.99

Quesadillas

Pirata Quesadilla

$8.99

Gringa Quesadilla

$7.99

Birria Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

$7.27

Continuacion

To-go

Antojitos

Tostada De Deshebrada

$2.29

Orden Flautas

$8.99

Tostada De Tinga

$1.99

Volcan

$2.29

Continuacion

To-go

Street tostada

$2.29

Signature Tacos

Orden de Baja Taco

$9.99

Orden de Quesabirria

$9.99

Tako-Keto

$6.99

Huarache Norteno

$7.99

Molleja (order only)

$9.99
PANCITA TACOS

PANCITA TACOS

$13.49

Chulitos Tacos

$13.99

RIBEYE

$21.99

Continuacion

To-go

Taco Baja Individual

$2.79

Taco Quesabirria Individual

$2.79

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Orden Bistec - Kids

$5.99

Extras

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Corn Tortillas (5)

$1.50

Gomitas Preparadas 8oz

$4.99

Carne Seca

$8.99

Orden Cebolla Azada

$2.50

Porcion Cebolla Azada

$0.75

Salsa

$0.25

Crema

$0.75

Fruit Cup (8oz)

$3.99

Chips

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Panela

$2.50

Chipotle (4oz)

$0.75

Double Tortilla

$1.50

Queso

$0.75

Aguacate

$0.75

Fruta PrepRada 4oz

$1.99

Michelada Mix To-Go 6oz

$5.99

T-Shirt Team Member

$15.00

Caps

Visors

$11.99

Comsome Birria

$0.75

Tshirt

$19.99

Gomitas Preparadas 4oz

$2.50

Toreados

$0.50

Chips, Queso, Beans

$2.99

Cebolla Curtida

$0.75

Tortilla Artesanal

$0.75

Desserts

Pie De Guayaba

$6.99

Pie De Mango

$6.99

Cheescake

$6.99

Paletas de fruta

$2.75

Paletas de crema

$3.50

Drinks

LIMONADA

$4.99

LIMO FRESA

$5.99

LIMO PIÑA

$5.99

LIMO MANGO

$5.99

LIMO PEPINO

$5.99

LIMO TAMARINDO

$5.99

Coca Cola Lata

$1.50

Sprite Lata

$1.50

Dr Pp Lata

$1.50

Diet Coke Lata

$1.50

Coca Zero

$1.50

Joya De Ponche

$3.50

Coca Mexicana

$3.50

Fanta

$1.50

Joya Manzana

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Koolaid

$0.99

Beer

Ultra

$3.99

UItra Gold

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Dos XX

$4.99

Indio

$4.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Tecate Roja

$4.99

Tecate Lite

$4.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Victoria

$4.16

Sol

$4.99

Smirnoff

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Canijilla Pepino

$4.16

Canijilla Mango

$4.16

Shiner

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Corona Premie

$4.99

Liquor

Margarita

$6.99

Margarita shots (6)

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2101 North Cage Boulevard Suite 110 & 111, Pharr, TX 78577

