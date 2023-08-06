Hamburgesa y Hot Dog

Hamburgesa La Silla

$9.99

Carne, queso, mayonesa, mostaza, ketchup, lechuga, tomate, cebolla y peponillos (con papas fritas)

Hamburgesa Compi

$10.99

Carne, tocino, queso, mayonesa, mostaza, ketchup, lechuga, tomate, cebolla y peponillos (con papas fritas)

Hamurgesa Monterrey

$11.99

Carne, tocino, jamon, huevo, aguacate, queso, mayonesa, mostaza, ketchup, lechuga, tomate, cebolla y peponillos (con papas fritas)

Dogo

$6.99

Salchicha, envuelta en tocino, jamon, queso, cebolla, caramelizada, tomate, cebolla, mayonesa, coronada de carne asada y aguacate

Papas Fritas

$1.99

Bebidas

Refresco Meixcano

$2.99

Jumex de Mango

$2.99

Refresco en Lata

$1.75

Agua Embotellada

$1.75

Entradas

Papa Regia

$8.99

papa asada con queso, crema y mantequlla

Papa El Primo

$9.99

papa asada con carne, queso, crema y mantequilla

Panchos Norteños

$9.99

totopos bañados en frijoles, queso cheddar gratinado, coronados de carne asada pico aguacate y crema

Tacos

Tacos Light

$8.99

4 tacos de carne asada en tortilla de maiz o harina. Incluye frijoles cahrros y cebolla asada.

Tacos Light Mixto

$10.99

4 tacos de carne asada con salchicha en tortilla de maiz o harina. Incluye frijoles cahrros y cebolla asada.

Sincronizada La Prima

$11.99

Tortilla de harina con carne asada, frijoles y queso mixto. Incluye frijoles charros

Plato Mixto

$9.99

2 tacos de carne asada en tortilla de maiz o harina. 2 tostadas de carne asada con queso mixto.Incluye frijoles cahrros y cebolla asada.

Tostadas Coronadas

$9.99

4 tostadas de carne asada con queso mixto. Incluye frijoles cahrros y cebolla asada.

Kids

Hamburgesa Niños

$4.99

Incluye papas fritas

Hot Dog Niños

$3.99

Incluye papas fritas