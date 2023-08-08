Food

HOT DOGS Y HAMBURGUESAS

HOT DOG

$4.99

SENSILLO

HOT DOG ESPECIAL

$5.99

AGUACATE, TOCINO Y QUESO

HOT DOG SUPER ESPECIAL

$5.99

COSTRA DE QUESO, AGUACATE Y TOCINO

HAMBURGUESA SENSILLA

$8.99

CARNE Y QUESO AMARILLO Y PAPAS FRITAS

HAMBURGUESA ESPECIAL

$9.99

AGUACATE, TOCINO Y QUESO AMARILLO Y PAPAS FRITAS

PANCHOS

PANCHOS ESPECIALES

$7.99

CHIPS

$1.99

CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.99

PAPAS

PAPA ASADA SENSILLA

$8.99

QUESO Y CREMA

PAPA ASADA ESPECIAL

$9.99

QUESO, CREMA Y CARNE

POSTRES Y DULCES

GANSITO

$1.25

GANSITO MARINELA

EMPANADA DE CAJETA

$3.25

EMPANADAS DE CAJETA

SALSAS

SALSA ROJA

$4.99

CHILES ROJOS

SALSA VERDE

$4.99

CHILE JALAPENO

TACOS

MATAMOROS BISTEK (5)

$9.99

TACOS DE BISTEK, AGUACATE Y QUESO FRESCO

MATAMOROS FAJITA (5)

$10.99

TACOS DE FAJITA AGUACATE Y QUESO FRESCO

FAJITA (5)

$9.99

BISTEK (5)

$8.99

TROMPO (5)

$8.99

TACOS DE TROMPO (PUERCO)

PIRATA (5)

$10.99

TACO DE HARINA CON QUESO FUNDIDO Y FAJITA (5)

GRINGA (5)

$10.99

TACO DE HARINA CON QUESO FUNDIDO Y TROMPO (5)

CAMPECHANA (5)

$10.99

TACO DE HARINA CON QUESO FUNDIDO TROMPO Y FAJITA

M. FAJITA (1)

$2.19

M. BISKET (1)

$1.90

PIRATA (1)

$1.99

GRINGA (1)

$1.99

FAJITA (1)

$2.19

BISTEK (1)

$1.99

TROMPO (1)

$1.85

SINCRONIZADA BISTEC

$11.99

SINCRONIZADA FAJITA

$12.99

SINCRONIZADA PASTOR

$11.99

SINCRONIZADA MIXTA

$12.99

Drinks

COCA COLA USA

$1.50

COCA COLA USA

SPRITE USA

$1.50

SPRITE USA

FANTA USA

$1.50

FANTA USA

DR PEPPER USA

$1.50

DR PEPPER USA

DIET COKE USA

$1.50

DIET COKE USA

COKE ZERO USA

$1.50

COKE ZERO USA

SPRITE ZERO USA

$1.50

SPRITE ZERO USA

COCA COLA MEXICANA

$3.50

COCA COLA MEXICANA

SPRITE MEXICANA

$3.50

SPRITE MEXICANA

PONCHE MEXICANA

$3.50

PONCHE MEXICANA

FANTA MEXICANA

$3.50

FANTA MEXICANA

MANZANA MEXICANA

$3.50

MANZANA MEXICANA

AGUA

$1.00