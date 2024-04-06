Fryer Tuck's 415 W Bertrand
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Small-town pizza trailer in a permanent location with a large patio to enjoy food and friends. We plan on inviting in other food trucks, having live music and hosting different events for our small town. We will cater, deliver and do private parties on site.
415 West Bertrand Avenue, Saint Marys, KS 66536
