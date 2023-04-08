A map showing the location of Goma 2079 E 4th StreetView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Goma 2079 E 4th Street

19 Reviews

$$$

2079 E 4th Street

Cleveland, OH 44115

Food

Appetizers

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Shichi-mi Tograshi Tartar Sauce

Spicy "Chips"

$12.00

Tuna, Tobiko, Scallions, Pringles (4 pieces)

Oysters

$18.00

Sesame, Soy, Ginger, Onion Dressing

Chilled Octopus & Ogonori

$15.00

Sesame Mussels & Crab

$16.00

Crispy Fried Calamari

$15.00

Shiitake, Scallions, Spicy Mayo

Kaniyaki Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Napa Cabbage, Carrots, House-made Duck Sauce

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Yuzu, Bonito

Chili Fried Green Beans & Eggplant

$10.00

Edamame

$6.00

Goma Sake Tataki

$24.00

Toro Poke

$25.00

Otoro Uni Tartare

$40.00

Hama Kama

$30.00

Tachino Shio Yaki

$20.00

Maguro Kama Shio Yaki

$50.00

Wagyu Dumplings

$26.00Out of stock

Toro Steak Special

$30.00

Salads

Field Greens

$12.00

Mesclun, Daikon, Carrot, Orange Miso Vinaigrette

Seaweed

$14.00

Wakame, Tosaka Ao, Tosaka Aka, Hon-Shimeji, Ponzu Dressing, Tofu Croutons

Chilled Lobster

$32.00

Soba Noodles, Asian Pear, Spicy Lemon Dressing

Japanese Mushrooms

$16.00

Shaved Fresh Hearts of Palm, Yuzu Ginger Dressing

Soups + Rice

Shiro Miso

$4.00

Truffled Lobster Miso

$8.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sashimi Appetizers

Salmon [Flash Cooked]

$19.00

Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori

Oyster [Flash Cooked]

$18.00

Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori

Beef Tenderloin [Flash Cooked]

$24.00

Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori

White Tuna [Flash Cooked]

$20.00

Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori

Scallop [Flash Cooked]

$18.00

Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori

Tuna [Flash Cooked]

$25.00

Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori

Otoro [Flash Cooked]

$50.00

Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori

Yellowtail Otsukuri

$26.00

Jalapeño, Onion, Ponzu, Cilantro

Salmon Otsukuri

$22.00

Goma Cucumbers, Miso Dust, Ikura, Crisp Skin

Tuna Otsukuri

$25.00

Garlic, Soy, Mushrooms, Rice Crackers

Toro [Flash Cooked] w/ Uni

$50.00

Add Uni

$20.00

Goma Noodles

Udon

$18.00

Thick White Noodles, served with Poached Egg, Pork Belly, Tofu, Shiitake, Bok Choy, Scallions, Nori

Ramen

$18.00

Egg Noodles, served with Poached Egg, Pork Belly, Tofu, Shiitake, Bok Choy, Scallions, Nori

Shabu Shabu

Certified Angus Beef

$30.00

6oz of Beef, Cabbage, Onion, Shititake, Enoki, Carrot, Memoji Oroshi, Ponzu, Goma Dari

Wagyu Beef

$60.00

6oz of Beef, Cabbage, Onion, Shititake, Enoki, Carrot, Memoji Oroshi, Ponzu, Goma Dari

Tobanyaki

Beef Tenderloin

$24.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions

Tuna Toban

$24.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions

Mushroom

$15.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions

Pork Belly

$16.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions

Salmon Toban

$19.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions

Scallop Toban

$18.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions

Tofu

$15.00

Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions

Tempura

Green Vegetables

$14.00

Broccoli, Avocado, Bok Choy, Green Beans, Shishito

Night Shade Vegetables

$14.00

Eggplant, Tomatoes, Purple Potatoes, Peppers

Mushrooms

$16.00

Shiitake, Hon Shimeji, Enoki, Oyster

King Crab Leg

$28.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$18.00

Cuttlefish

$25.00Out of stock

Wok Fried

Stir Fried Beef and Rice

$21.00

Strip Steak, Shiitake, Burdock Root, Broccoli

Wok Fried Vegetables and Rice

$16.00

Mushrooms, Ginger, Asian Greens, Squash, Sprouts

Chicken Oyakodon

$17.00

Braised Lotus, Bean Sprouts

Yakisoba

$18.00

Stir-fried Noodles, Pork Belly, Shrimp, Cabbage, Carrots, Scallions

Main

Scallops Main

$32.00

Eggplant, Miso Glaze, Picked Radishes

Duck Main

$28.00

Toasted Quinoa, Snow Peas, Ginger, Mango

Salmon Main

$29.00

Sushi Rice Cake, Baby Bok Choy, Preserved Plums

Certified Angus Ribeye Main

$38.00

16oz Ribeye, Garlic Chives, Fingerlings, Shiitake, Black & White Goma Vinaigrette

Pork Chop

$27.00

Striped Bass

$32.00

Desserts

Tempura Brownie

$12.00

Green Tea Creme Brulee

$10.00

Black Sesame Ice Cream Sandwich

$9.00

Chocolate Soufflé Cake

$10.00

Ice Cream Push Pop

$6.00

Black Sesame, Dark Chocolate Ice Cream

Free Dessert

Special

$10.00

Mochi

$10.00

Cake Cutting

$3.00

Gomakase

Sashimi Tasting

$89.00

Goma Nigiri

$79.00

9 Pieces served with oto-shi and miso soup

5 Course

$110.00

Nigiri or Sashimi

Anago

$8.00

Sea Eel

Botan Ebi

$6.00

Sweet Shrimp

Ebi

$5.00

Cooked Shrimp

Hamachi

$7.00

Yellowtail

Hirame

$7.00

Fluke

Hokkigai

$6.00

Surf Clam

Hotate

$6.00

Scallop

Ika

$6.00

Squid

Madai

$8.00

Japanese Snapper

Maguro

$7.00

Tuna

Sake

$6.00

Salmon

Sake Kunsei

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

Shiro Maguro

$7.00

White Tuna

Tako

$6.00

Octopus

Tamago

$5.00

Japanese Omelet

Taraba Kani

$10.00

King Crab

Toro

$10.00

Fatty Tuna

Tsubugai

$6.00

Whelk

Unagi

$7.00

Fresh Water Eel

Zuwai Kani

$8.00

Snow Crab

Shima Aji

$10.00

Otoro

$14.00

Kanpachi

$10.00

Katsuo

$8.00

Saba

$6.00

Fresh Wasabi

$8.00

Himedai

$8.00

Sawara

$10.00

Hakatsuo

$8.00

Renkodai

$9.00

Kasago

$9.00

Kurosoi

$8.00

Specialty Nigiri

Maguro Tataki

$12.00

Seared Tuna, Shaved Truffle

Toro Tataki

$11.00

Seared Fatty Tuna, Osetra Caviar

Surf & Turf

$18.00

Seared Japanese Wagyu Beef & King Crab

Hotate Aburi

$10.00

Seared Scallop with Pork Belly

Sake Toro Aburi

$14.00

Seared Salmon Belly, Uni, Ikura

Unagi Foie Gras

$14.00

Barbecue Eel, Duck Liver, Umeboshi, Shiso

Botan-Ebi Aburi

$12.00

Sweet Shrimp, Uni, Tobiko

Hamachi Aburi

$10.00

Jalapeño, Ponzu Gelee, Ginger, Garlic

Toro Steak

$12.00

Iwashi Whole

$30.00Out of stock

Ishidai Whole

$60.00Out of stock

Kurosoi Whole

$50.00Out of stock

Madai Toyusu Whole

$50.00Out of stock

Iwashi

$10.00

Kurodai

$8.00Out of stock

Gunkan

Ikura

$6.00

Salmon Roe

Tobiko

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

Uni

$14.00

Sea Urchin

Spicy Hotate Tobiko

$8.00

Scallop, Flying Fish Roe

Otoro Caviar

$20.00

Tuna Belly, Caviar

Komo-Tsuna

$6.00

Marinated Asian Vegetables

Spicy Tako

$6.00

Octopus, Shiso, Daikon

Specialty Maki Rolls

Goma Roll

$16.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Romaine Lettuce, Daikon, Sesame Sauce

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Lobster, Avocado, Seaweed, Yum Yum Sauce

Angus Roll

$16.00

Beef Ribeye, Yama Gobo, Scallions

King Crab Roll

$19.00

Cucumber, Mango

Zen Roll

$16.00

Yellowtail, Avocado, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Yuzu

Sake Kawa

$13.00

Salmon Skin, Tartare, Ikura

Shiro Roll

$16.00

White Tuna, Wasabi Whitefish, Daikon, White Onion

Oishi

$99.00

Lobster, Sea Urchin, Osetra Caviar, Gold Leaf, Yuzu

Spicy Scallop Roll

$16.00

Simesaba Bowzushi

$26.00

Maki Rolls

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Tuna, Masago, Scallions, Cucumber

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$14.00

Shrimp, Asparagus, Tobiko, Goma Miso

Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

Avocado, Tobiko, Cucumber, Soy Paper

Negi Hama

$9.00

Yellowtail, Scallion

Negi Toro

$12.00

Fatty Tuna, Scallion

Tekka

$9.00

Tuna

Uni Roll

$16.00

Sea Urchin

Sake Roll

$8.00

Salmon, Avocado

California

$15.00

Snow Crab, Cucumber, Avocado

Una Kyu

$10.00

Eel, Cucumber

Vegetable Maki Rolls

Asparagus

$6.00

Kappa

$6.00

Cucumber

Ume Kyu

$7.00

Plum, Shiso, Cucumber

Avocado Cucumber

$7.00

Vegetable Tempura

$8.00

Vegan Roll

$12.00

Taro Root, Lettuce, Asparagus, Soy Paper

Oshi Sushi

Pork Belly & Salmon Belly

$16.00

Spicy Mayonaise

Red and White Tuna

$18.00

Ginger, Garlic, Scallion, Cilantro

Unagi and Avocado

$20.00

Barbecue Eel, Avocado, Umeboshi, Goma

"sushi"/fire

With sushi

Sushi course

Fire Course 4

Fire Course 5

Seperate By Seat

Drinks

Liquor

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.50

Grey Goose Le Citron

$10.50

Grey Goose Le Poire

$10.50

Grey Goose Strawberry

$10.50

Haku Vodka

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Peach/Orange Blossoms

$10.00

Tito's

$10.00

135 East Hyogo

$12.00Out of stock

Bar Hill

$14.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Botanist

$12.00

Empress Gin

$13.00

Gray Whale

$12.50

Hendricks

$12.00

Monkey 47

$17.00

Nolet's Silver

$14.00

Roku

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$9.00

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange

$9.00

Uncle Vals Botanical Gin

$11.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Kraken Spiced Rum

$9.00

Plantation Reserve 5

$11.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Bacardi 10

$15.00

Cantera Negra Anejo

$20.00Out of stock

Cantera Negra Extra Anejo

$30.00

Casa Komos Clear Añejo

$40.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposdo

$16.00

Cazadores Silver

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Espolon Silver

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.50Out of stock

Illegal Mezcal Reposado

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$13.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$23.00

Tres Gen Blanco

$13.00

Tres Gen Reposado

$15.00

Angels Envy

$14.50

Basil Hayden

$13.50

Basil Hayden Toast

$16.00

Bookers

$36.00Out of stock

Crown

$10.00

Crown Rye

$10.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$13.00

Michters

$13.00

Old Elk Sherry

$26.00

Old Forrester

$9.00Out of stock

Pikesville Rye

$18.50Out of stock

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Weller Antique

$17.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Piggy Back 6

$16.00

Whistle Pig 10

$28.00

Legent Bourbon

$12.00

Whistle Pig 12

$47.00

Willett 4 Yr Rye

$23.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Teeling

$15.00

William Larue Weller

$112.00

Ardbeg 10

$18.00Out of stock

Balvenie Double Wood

$20.00

Dewars White

$9.00

Hakushu 12

$45.00

Hakushu 18

$128.00

Hatozaki

$14.00

Hatozaki Small Batch

$19.00

Hibiki Harmony

$30.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$28.00

Macallan 12

$27.00

Macallan 25

$825.00Out of stock

Nikka 12

$20.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$26.00

Nikka Coffey Malt

$28.00

Oban 14

$27.00

Oban 18

$36.00

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Tottori

$14.00Out of stock

Yamazaki 12

$42.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse, Green

$14.00

Chartuese, Yellow

$14.00

Cointreau

$10.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Frangelico

$13.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Midori

$1.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Creme de Cassis

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

1738

$16.00

Fernet

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Hennesy VS

$15.00

Hennesy XO

$62.00

Hennesy vsop

$25.00

Goma Cocktails

Spiced Plum Negroni

$13.00

Chai Colada

$13.00

Goma Old Fashioned

$14.00

Lemongrass Roots 2.0

$13.00

Whisky King

$13.00

Midnight Sangria

$13.00

Mirto Mule

$13.00

OTC

$13.00

Frz Shiso Margarita

$14.00

Frozen Pink Legroni

$14.00

Thai Chili Daquiri

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Aviation

$13.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brooklyn

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Collins

$11.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$14.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Rickey

$11.00

Last Word

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island

$11.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

New York Sour

$12.00

Paloma

$10.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Side Car

$12.00

Sour

$12.00

Vanilla Latte Martini

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Beer

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi

$8.00

BK White Rajah

$8.00

GL Fitzgerald

$8.00

Helles Lager

$9.00

Goldhorn Polka City Pilsner

$8.00

Royal Docks Sour

$9.00

High Noon - Watermelon

$8.00

High Noon - Pineapple

$8.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Wine BTG

GLS Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Malbec

$11.00

GLS Cab

$15.00

GLS Fiction Red Blend

$13.00

GLS Zephyr

$11.00

GLS Riesling

$13.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GLS Gyotaku

$14.00

GLS Drouhin Chard

$15.00

GLS Calera Chard

$14.00

GLS Rose

$13.00

GLS Prosecco

$11.00

GLS Champagne

$30.00

GLS Sparking Rose

$14.00

BTL Chemistry PN

$48.00

BTL Eral Bravo Malbec

$40.00

BTL Martin Ray Cab

$56.00

BTL Field Rec Blend

$48.00

BTL Zephyr

$40.00

BTL Strub Riesling

$48.00

BTL Garda PG

$40.00

BTL Old Coach Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Gyotaku

$52.00

BTL Drouhin Chard

$56.00

BTL Calera Chard

$52.00

BTL La Spinetta Rose

$48.00

BTL Ocean Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Henriot Champagne

$116.00

BTL Calvet Rose

$52.00

GLS Hatsukuru Plum wine

$9.00

BTL Hatsukuru Plum Wine

$36.00

Anniv Bubbles

Sake BTG

Tedorigawa, Lady Luck

$21.00

Kamoizumi, Three Dots

$15.00

Gls Cherry Bouquet

$14.00

Hoyo, Summer Breeze

$12.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Classic

$15.00

Ozeki, Premium Junmai

$15.00

Ozeki, Go

$13.00

Sake Flight (3)

$28.00

Sake Pairing (5 course)

$35.00

Sake Course 2

Sake Course 3

Sake Course 4

Sake Course 5

Bottle Sakes

Hiro Gold

$225.00

Hoyo, Fair Maiden

$68.00

Tedorigawa, Lady Luck

$190.00

Tamagawa, Heart of Gold

$110.00

Kamotsuru, Tokusei Gold

$95.00

Wandering Poet 300ml

$40.00

Star-filled Sky 300

$38.00

Brooklyn Kura

$66.00

Nagurayama, Yokikana

$75.00

Dewazakura, Oka

$120.00

Nagai Shuzo, Mizubasho

$30.00Out of stock

Kamoizumi, Three Dots

$68.00

Hoyo, Summer Breeze

$110.00

Yuho, Eternal Embers

$70.00

Oka Kura, Maneki Wanko

$13.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Kyoto Fushimizu

$26.00

Yuchi, Kaze No Mori

$62.00

Takatenjin, Sword Of The Sun

$34.00

Niizawa, Atago No Matsuama

$48.00

Kirinzan, Classic

$40.00

Sho Chiku Bai, Nigori Creme de Sake

$17.00

Kurosawa, Nigori

$21.00

Kikusui, Perfect Snow

$30.00

Snow Maiden

$38.00

SPARKLING btb

Roederer, Cristal

$460.00

Dom Perignon

$380.00

Goutorbe, Millesime

$200.00

Veuve Rose

$150.00

Veuve Brut

$135.00

Moet & Chandon

$112.00

Geoffroy, "Expression"

$106.00

Mumm, Brut

$76.00

Roederer Estate, Cuvee

$62.00

Raventos Rose

$57.00

WHITE btb

Far Niente Chard

$115.00

St. Supery Semillon/SB

$74.00Out of stock

Trefethen Dry Riesling

$62.00

Rombauer SB

$60.00

Duckhorn SB

$60.00

Sandhi Chard

$56.00

Brown Chardonnay

$44.00

Frog's Leap SB

$52.00

Rutherford "Round Pond" SB

$60.00

Mason SB

$45.00

Wiemer Dry Riesling

$44.00

Chanson Chablis

$70.00

La Perriere Sancerre

$74.00Out of stock

Chaumeau d'Anais Sancerre

$70.00

Hugel Riesing

$58.00

Gyotaku

$54.00

Legende Bordeaux Blanc

$45.00

Picpoul

$45.00

Terlano Gewurtraminer

$60.00

Pieropan Soave

$45.00

Kettmeir Pinot Bianco

$45.00

Penfolds Bin 51 Riesling

$66.00

Donnhoff Estate Riesling

$62.00Out of stock

Stoneleigh SB

$48.00

Selbach Oster Riesling

$50.00

ROSE btb

Miraval Rose

$62.00

Grgich Hills Rose

$55.00Out of stock

Ultimate Provence Rose

$52.00

Tavel Rose

$45.00

RED btb

Corison Cab

$240.00

Caymus Cab

$190.00

Silver Oak Cab

$185.00

Burgess "Hillside Vineyards" Cab

$124.00

Reeve Pinot Noir

$104.00

Roco The Stalker

$80.00

Grace Grenache

$74.00

Caymus-Suisun Petit Syrah

$67.00

Buehler Cab

$60.00

Quest Cellers Cab

$55.00

Righetti Amarone

$87.00

Lucente

$68.00

Il Molino Chianti

$45.00

Chateau Moulin Cab/Merlot

$120.00

Coursodon Saint-Joseph

$80.00

Cahors Malbec

$54.00

Vileneuve Cab Franc

$42.00Out of stock

Balbo Malbec

$50.00

Terrazas Malbec

$48.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet

Refill Sprite

Refill Ginger Ale

Lemonade

$3.50

Ramune

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Genmai Cha

$3.00

BTL Sparkling

$8.00

Refill Soda

Refill Tonic

Refill Shirley Temple

Green Tea

$3.00

BTL Still

$8.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Redbull

$6.00

Juice

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Retail

GOMA Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

X-Large

$15.00

2X-Large

$15.00

Aprons

Server Apron

$15.00

MisL

Hot sauce

$3.00

Valet

$150.00

Room Charge

$400.00

Rental Charge

$921.11

Minimum

$1,446.50

Wine Package

$250.00

Giappone

Cocktails

Kohidorinku

$16.00

Geisha

$16.00

Mamushi

$16.00

Wokou

$16.00

Sayonara Monsieur

$16.00

Hidden Temple

$16.00

Shogun

$16.00

Furidamu

$16.00

Hennessy Sweet Tea

$16.00

Hennessy 75

$16.00

Giappone Cocktail

$16.00

Beer

Helles Lager

$9.00

Goldhorn Polka City Pilsner

$8.00

BK White Rajah

$8.00

GL Fitzgerald

$8.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Asahi

$8.00

Wine

GLS Prosecco

$11.00

BTL Ocean Prosecco

$40.00

GLS Cab

$15.00

BTL Martin Ray Cab

$56.00

GLS Zephyr

$11.00

BTL Zephyr

$40.00

GLS Drouhin Chard

$15.00

BTL Drouhin Chard

$56.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$12.00

BTL Old Coach Sauv Blanc

$44.00

Oka Kura, Maneki Wanko

$13.00

Bottle Service

Tito's

$210.00

Ketel One

$250.00

Grey Goose

$265.00

Haku

$280.00

Patron Silver

$275.00

Casamigos

$275.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$210.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$230.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$250.00

Maker's Mark

$235.00

Jameson

$215.00

Basil Hayden

$250.00

Toki

$275.00

Dom Perignon

$380.00

Veuve Brut

$170.00

Veuve Rose

$210.00

Cristal Brut

$900.00

Snacks

Santen Mori

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2079 E 4th Street, Cleveland, OH 44115

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

