Goma 2079 E 4th Street
19 Reviews
$$$
2079 E 4th Street
Cleveland, OH 44115
Food
Appetizers
Tuna Tartare
Shichi-mi Tograshi Tartar Sauce
Spicy "Chips"
Tuna, Tobiko, Scallions, Pringles (4 pieces)
Oysters
Sesame, Soy, Ginger, Onion Dressing
Chilled Octopus & Ogonori
Sesame Mussels & Crab
Crispy Fried Calamari
Shiitake, Scallions, Spicy Mayo
Kaniyaki Crab Rangoon
Napa Cabbage, Carrots, House-made Duck Sauce
Shishito Peppers
Yuzu, Bonito
Chili Fried Green Beans & Eggplant
Edamame
Goma Sake Tataki
Toro Poke
Otoro Uni Tartare
Hama Kama
Tachino Shio Yaki
Maguro Kama Shio Yaki
Wagyu Dumplings
Toro Steak Special
Salads
Sashimi Appetizers
Salmon [Flash Cooked]
Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori
Oyster [Flash Cooked]
Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori
Beef Tenderloin [Flash Cooked]
Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori
White Tuna [Flash Cooked]
Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori
Scallop [Flash Cooked]
Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori
Tuna [Flash Cooked]
Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori
Otoro [Flash Cooked]
Served with Yuzu, Soy, Sesame, Ginger, Garlic, Crispy Nori
Yellowtail Otsukuri
Jalapeño, Onion, Ponzu, Cilantro
Salmon Otsukuri
Goma Cucumbers, Miso Dust, Ikura, Crisp Skin
Tuna Otsukuri
Garlic, Soy, Mushrooms, Rice Crackers
Toro [Flash Cooked] w/ Uni
Add Uni
Goma Noodles
Shabu Shabu
Tobanyaki
Beef Tenderloin
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions
Tuna Toban
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions
Mushroom
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions
Pork Belly
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions
Salmon Toban
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions
Scallop Toban
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions
Tofu
Bok Choy, Shiitake, Enoki, Lotus, Asparagus, Onions
Tempura
Wok Fried
Main
Scallops Main
Eggplant, Miso Glaze, Picked Radishes
Duck Main
Toasted Quinoa, Snow Peas, Ginger, Mango
Salmon Main
Sushi Rice Cake, Baby Bok Choy, Preserved Plums
Certified Angus Ribeye Main
16oz Ribeye, Garlic Chives, Fingerlings, Shiitake, Black & White Goma Vinaigrette
Pork Chop
Striped Bass
Desserts
Gomakase
Nigiri or Sashimi
Anago
Sea Eel
Botan Ebi
Sweet Shrimp
Ebi
Cooked Shrimp
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Hirame
Fluke
Hokkigai
Surf Clam
Hotate
Scallop
Ika
Squid
Madai
Japanese Snapper
Maguro
Tuna
Sake
Salmon
Sake Kunsei
Smoked Salmon
Shiro Maguro
White Tuna
Tako
Octopus
Tamago
Japanese Omelet
Taraba Kani
King Crab
Toro
Fatty Tuna
Tsubugai
Whelk
Unagi
Fresh Water Eel
Zuwai Kani
Snow Crab
Shima Aji
Otoro
Kanpachi
Katsuo
Saba
Fresh Wasabi
Himedai
Sawara
Hakatsuo
Renkodai
Kasago
Kurosoi
Specialty Nigiri
Maguro Tataki
Seared Tuna, Shaved Truffle
Toro Tataki
Seared Fatty Tuna, Osetra Caviar
Surf & Turf
Seared Japanese Wagyu Beef & King Crab
Hotate Aburi
Seared Scallop with Pork Belly
Sake Toro Aburi
Seared Salmon Belly, Uni, Ikura
Unagi Foie Gras
Barbecue Eel, Duck Liver, Umeboshi, Shiso
Botan-Ebi Aburi
Sweet Shrimp, Uni, Tobiko
Hamachi Aburi
Jalapeño, Ponzu Gelee, Ginger, Garlic
Toro Steak
Iwashi Whole
Ishidai Whole
Kurosoi Whole
Madai Toyusu Whole
Iwashi
Kurodai
Gunkan
Specialty Maki Rolls
Goma Roll
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware, Romaine Lettuce, Daikon, Sesame Sauce
Lobster Roll
Lobster, Avocado, Seaweed, Yum Yum Sauce
Angus Roll
Beef Ribeye, Yama Gobo, Scallions
King Crab Roll
Cucumber, Mango
Zen Roll
Yellowtail, Avocado, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Yuzu
Sake Kawa
Salmon Skin, Tartare, Ikura
Shiro Roll
White Tuna, Wasabi Whitefish, Daikon, White Onion
Oishi
Lobster, Sea Urchin, Osetra Caviar, Gold Leaf, Yuzu
Spicy Scallop Roll
Simesaba Bowzushi
Maki Rolls
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll
Tuna, Masago, Scallions, Cucumber
Tempura Shrimp Roll
Shrimp, Asparagus, Tobiko, Goma Miso
Tempura Soft Shell Crab
Avocado, Tobiko, Cucumber, Soy Paper
Negi Hama
Yellowtail, Scallion
Negi Toro
Fatty Tuna, Scallion
Tekka
Tuna
Uni Roll
Sea Urchin
Sake Roll
Salmon, Avocado
California
Snow Crab, Cucumber, Avocado
Una Kyu
Eel, Cucumber
Vegetable Maki Rolls
Oshi Sushi
Drinks
Liquor
Belvedere
Chopin
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Le Citron
Grey Goose Le Poire
Grey Goose Strawberry
Haku Vodka
Ketel One
Ketel One Peach/Orange Blossoms
Tito's
135 East Hyogo
Bar Hill
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Botanist
Empress Gin
Gray Whale
Hendricks
Monkey 47
Nolet's Silver
Roku
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Rangpur
Tanqueray Sevilla Orange
Uncle Vals Botanical Gin
Bacardi
Kraken Spiced Rum
Plantation Reserve 5
Plantation Pineapple
Mount Gay
Bacardi 10
Cantera Negra Anejo
Cantera Negra Extra Anejo
Casa Komos Clear Añejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposdo
Cazadores Silver
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Espolon Silver
Espolon Reposado
Herradura Anejo
Illegal Mezcal Reposado
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Patron Silver
Tres Gen Anejo
Tres Gen Blanco
Tres Gen Reposado
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Toast
Bookers
Crown
Crown Rye
Four Roses
Four Roses Single Barrel
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Michter's Rye
Michters
Old Elk Sherry
Old Forrester
Pikesville Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Weller Antique
Weller Special Reserve
Piggy Back 6
Whistle Pig 10
Legent Bourbon
Whistle Pig 12
Willett 4 Yr Rye
Woodford Reserve
Teeling
William Larue Weller
Ardbeg 10
Balvenie Double Wood
Dewars White
Hakushu 12
Hakushu 18
Hatozaki
Hatozaki Small Batch
Hibiki Harmony
Johnnie Walker Black
Lagavulin 16
Macallan 12
Macallan 25
Nikka 12
Nikka Coffey Grain
Nikka Coffey Malt
Oban 14
Oban 18
Suntory Toki
Tottori
Yamazaki 12
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Chartuese, Yellow
Cointreau
St. Germaine
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Midori
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Creme de Cassis
Cynar
1738
Fernet
Courvoisier VS
Hennesy VS
Hennesy XO
Hennesy vsop
Goma Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Aviation
Boulevardier
Brooklyn
Chocolate Martini
Collins
Corpse Reviver #2
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark and Stormy
Espresso Martini
French 75
Gimlet
Gin Rickey
Last Word
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Mai Tai
Margarita
Mojito
Negroni
Moscow Mule
New York Sour
Paloma
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Side Car
Sour
Vanilla Latte Martini
Vieux Carre
Lychee Martini
Beer
Wine BTG
GLS Pinot Noir
GLS Malbec
GLS Cab
GLS Fiction Red Blend
GLS Zephyr
GLS Riesling
GLS Pinot Grigio
GLS Sauv Blanc
GLS Gyotaku
GLS Drouhin Chard
GLS Calera Chard
GLS Rose
GLS Prosecco
GLS Champagne
GLS Sparking Rose
BTL Chemistry PN
BTL Eral Bravo Malbec
BTL Martin Ray Cab
BTL Field Rec Blend
BTL Zephyr
BTL Strub Riesling
BTL Garda PG
BTL Old Coach Sauv Blanc
BTL Gyotaku
BTL Drouhin Chard
BTL Calera Chard
BTL La Spinetta Rose
BTL Ocean Prosecco
BTL Henriot Champagne
BTL Calvet Rose
GLS Hatsukuru Plum wine
BTL Hatsukuru Plum Wine
Anniv Bubbles
Sake BTG
Bottle Sakes
Hiro Gold
Hoyo, Fair Maiden
Tedorigawa, Lady Luck
Tamagawa, Heart of Gold
Kamotsuru, Tokusei Gold
Wandering Poet 300ml
Star-filled Sky 300
Brooklyn Kura
Nagurayama, Yokikana
Dewazakura, Oka
Nagai Shuzo, Mizubasho
Kamoizumi, Three Dots
Hoyo, Summer Breeze
Yuho, Eternal Embers
Oka Kura, Maneki Wanko
Sho Chiku Bai, Kyoto Fushimizu
Yuchi, Kaze No Mori
Takatenjin, Sword Of The Sun
Niizawa, Atago No Matsuama
Kirinzan, Classic
Sho Chiku Bai, Nigori Creme de Sake
Kurosawa, Nigori
Kikusui, Perfect Snow
Snow Maiden
SPARKLING btb
WHITE btb
Far Niente Chard
St. Supery Semillon/SB
Trefethen Dry Riesling
Rombauer SB
Duckhorn SB
Sandhi Chard
Brown Chardonnay
Frog's Leap SB
Rutherford "Round Pond" SB
Mason SB
Wiemer Dry Riesling
Chanson Chablis
La Perriere Sancerre
Chaumeau d'Anais Sancerre
Hugel Riesing
Gyotaku
Legende Bordeaux Blanc
Picpoul
Terlano Gewurtraminer
Pieropan Soave
Kettmeir Pinot Bianco
Penfolds Bin 51 Riesling
Donnhoff Estate Riesling
Stoneleigh SB
Selbach Oster Riesling
ROSE btb
RED btb
Corison Cab
Caymus Cab
Silver Oak Cab
Burgess "Hillside Vineyards" Cab
Reeve Pinot Noir
Roco The Stalker
Grace Grenache
Caymus-Suisun Petit Syrah
Buehler Cab
Quest Cellers Cab
Righetti Amarone
Lucente
Il Molino Chianti
Chateau Moulin Cab/Merlot
Coursodon Saint-Joseph
Cahors Malbec
Vileneuve Cab Franc
Balbo Malbec
Terrazas Malbec
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Refill Coke
Refill Diet
Refill Sprite
Refill Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Ramune
Soda
Tonic
Shirley Temple
Genmai Cha
BTL Sparkling
Refill Soda
Refill Tonic
Refill Shirley Temple
Green Tea
BTL Still
Mocktail
Redbull
Juice
Cold Brew
Giappone
Cocktails
Beer
Wine
Bottle Service
Tito's
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Haku
Patron Silver
Casamigos
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Maker's Mark
Jameson
Basil Hayden
Toki
Dom Perignon
Veuve Brut
Veuve Rose
Cristal Brut
Snacks
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2079 E 4th Street, Cleveland, OH 44115
