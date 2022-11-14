Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grandmere, LLC.

review star

No reviews yet

32 Atlantic Avenue

Lynbrook, NY 11563

Order Again

Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Lemon Crunch Cookies

$3.00

Vanilla Butter Crunch

$3.00

Coconut Crunch Cookies

$3.00

Vanilla Oatmeal Raisin

$3.00

Olive Oil Cake (SLICE)

$3.00

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$3.50

Pina Colada Muffin

$3.50

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$3.50

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Vanilla Loaf (Chocolate Drizzle)

$3.00

Vanilla Loaf (Dulce de Leche Drizzle)

$3.00

Vanilla Loaf (Vanilla Drizzle)

$3.00

Mocha Magic

$3.00

Lemon Loaf Cake

$3.00

Coconut Loaf Cake

$3.00

Cake Pops

$3.00

Cake Pops (2)

$5.00

Merchandise

Teapots

$25.00

Lavender Sachets

$1.00+

Candles

$10.00

Lavender Soaps

$3.00+

Almond Milk

Almond Milk

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Grand–Mère is the brainchild of Zakiya Cush, a native New Yorker, medical student, entrepreneur, and coffee enthusiast. After her work in different cafes, and exposure to the culinary world from her mother and grandmothers, she decided to embark on her own culinary journey and create a café & bakery with her family, honoring her grandmothers. With her paternal grandmother from Guyana, and maternal grandmother from Mississippi, Zakiya was exposed to exotic cuisines, from both North and South America. The gifts of cooking, family and fun were passed down from generation to generation, and now we bring that culinary joy to you all. We invite you to embark on this culinary journey with us, as we bring Grand–Mère to the world. Bienvenue à la famille! ~Merci!~

32 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY 11563

Directions

