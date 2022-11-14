Grandmere, LLC.

Restaurant info

Grand–Mère is the brainchild of Zakiya Cush, a native New Yorker, medical student, entrepreneur, and coffee enthusiast. After her work in different cafes, and exposure to the culinary world from her mother and grandmothers, she decided to embark on her own culinary journey and create a café & bakery with her family, honoring her grandmothers. With her paternal grandmother from Guyana, and maternal grandmother from Mississippi, Zakiya was exposed to exotic cuisines, from both North and South America. The gifts of cooking, family and fun were passed down from generation to generation, and now we bring that culinary joy to you all. We invite you to embark on this culinary journey with us, as we bring Grand–Mère to the world. Bienvenue à la famille! ~Merci!~