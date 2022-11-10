Growler Cafe 43 W Grant St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We pride ourselves in giving an experience that resonates with our style and passion for great food with attention to fresh and house made ingredients
Location
43 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR 97355
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Armando's Mexican Restaurant- Oregon - 122 Spaulding Avenue
No Reviews
122 Spaulding Avenue Brownsville, OR 97327
View restaurant