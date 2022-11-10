Restaurant header imageView gallery

Growler Cafe 43 W Grant St

No reviews yet

43 W Grant St

Lebanon, OR 97355

Order Again

Popular Items

Simply Salted
Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese
Candied Bacon

Appetizers

Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$7.75

Life Changer

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.25

Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Watermelon Radishes and toasted Rye Bread paired with our house Sundried Tomato Hummus

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$17.25

Various Artisal Cheese and Cured Meats with accompanying Highlights and Seasonal Accent Flavors to create the Perfect Palate Painting

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$6.25

Crisp Tortilla Chips with our House made Salsa

Pretzels

Simply Salted

Simply Salted

$8.25

Butter Salt! Order it, you won't be disappointed

Garlic Parmesan

$8.25

Fresh Baked Pretzel Garlic Buttered and finished with Parmesan Cheese

Jalapeño Cheddar

$8.25

Fresh Baked with Loads of Melted Cheddar Cheese and topped with Diced Jalapeños

Bacon Cheddar

$8.25

Lots of Cheese and Lots of Bacon what more could you want?

Cinnamon & Sugar

$8.25

one of our soft house pretzels covered in cinnamon and sugar and served with cream cheese frosting

Salads and Soups

Simple Green Salad

$12.25

a Bed of Mixed Greens topped with shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, diced Cucumbers, and Black Olives

Caesar

$12.25

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Served with House Made Caesar Dressing and Croutons

Rob Howard

Rob Howard

$16.25

The Works! Mixed Greens, Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Chicken, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Green Onion and Your Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$6.25

Mixed Greens, shredded Mozzarella, Black Olives

Sunshine Salad

Sunshine Salad

$15.25

a bed of Mixed Greens topped with warm Bacon, Goat Cheese. Red Onion, Seasonal, Fruit and Almond Slices

Cup of Soup #1

Cup of Soup #1

$4.75

Bowl of Soup #1

$6.75

Cup of Soup #2

$4.75

Bowl of Soup #2

$6.75

Sandwiches

The Cafe Club

The Cafe Club

$14.25

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and House Ranch on toasted Brioche

The Pesto

$13.75

House Walnut Pesto, Fresh Tomato, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, finished with a Balsamic Reduction served on Sourdough Bread

Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese

Blackberry Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.25

Thick Bacon, Blackberry Jam, melted Mozzarella, and fresh Jalapeños on grilled Sourdough Bread

Reuben

Reuben

$15.25

Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, House Thousand Dressing Served on Rye Bread

Mushroom

$12.75

Sauteed Mushroom with Sweet Onions, Melted Havarti Cheese Served on Rye Bread

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$14.75

Roasted Herb Chicken Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Lettuce, Melted Cheddar Cheese, House Ranch Dressing Served on toasted Brioche

Asian Tacos

Asian Tacos

$14.25

Braised Pork Shoulder with a sweet Asian Sauce, house Kimchi, Queso Fresco, Spicy Mayo, and Green Onion on Flour Tortillas

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$15.25

Signature Meatballs, House Made Tomato Sauce, Parsley, Melted Mozzarella Cheese Served on a 3 Brioche Slider Buns

Tempeh

Tempeh

$15.25

Cajun Tempeh, Guacamole, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Lettuce, Melted Havarti Cheese, Sriracha Ranch Served on House French Bread

Adult Grilled Cheese

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.75

Melted Cheddar, Mozzarella and our Signature Beer Cheese Sauce with Bacon Fresh Tomato, Lettuce and finished with White Truffle Oil Served on Sourdough Bread

Italian

$13.75

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Melted Mozzarella on toasted Brioche

BLT

BLT

$13.75

With Lots of Bacon Served on Wheat Bread

Cuban

Cuban

$14.75

Pulled Pork, sliced Ham, melted Swiss Cheese, and Dill Pickle with house Honey Mustard on toasted white bread

Notorious P.I.G.

Notorious P.I.G.

$14.25

Pulled Pork, Ham, Bacon, melted Cheddar, and Zesty Ranch on Brioche Slider Buns

Burger Sliders

$14.25

Our house-made 50/50 beef/pork meatball patties are topped with bacon, cheddar, and, our beer cheese sauce, served on a toasted slider bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo

Flatbreads

Three Cheese

$13.25

melted mozzarella, parmesan, and havarti cheeses with red sauce atop house crust

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$14.75

roasted chicken, bacon, melted mozzarella, house ranch sauce, and finished with green onion

The SNOR

$14.25

Salami, pepperoni, and ham top a house red sauce with melted mozzarella on house crust

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$14.25

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pineapple, and melted Mozzarella with a Sweet Chili Sauce Drizzle and fresh Cilantro

Blueberry Bacon

Blueberry Bacon

$15.25

Bacon, Blueberry, melted Goat Cheese and Mozzarella, Roasted Walnuts, fresh Parsley, and a drizzle of Honey and Balsamic Reduction

Specialties

Skillet Baked Mac & Cheese

Skillet Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.25

Elbow noodles tossed in our house-made beer cheese sauce and combined with stringy mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Keto Skillet

Keto Skillet

$17.25

roasted Cauliflower, Brussel Sprouts, and Broccoli, with chopped Bacon smothered in Garlic Cream Sauce and finished with Parmesan, and Red Pepper flake

Weekly Special

$15.25

Check our Intagram or Facebook for a pic and description of this week's special

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Peanut Butter Banana

$8.25

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$8.25

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$8.25

Kids Mac and Cheese

$9.25

Kid Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.25

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.25

Lot's of Texture, Flavor, and Cream Cheese Frosting with No Raisins

Special Dessert

$8.25

a la Cart

Large Beer Cheese

$2.75

Large Salsa

$2.75

Small Beer Cheese

$1.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.25

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Large Hummus

$4.75

House Made Sundried Tomato Hummus

16oz To Go

16oz ToGo #1 Wet Hop Fields of Green

$7.50

16oz To Go #2 LIGO IPA

$6.25

16oz To Go #3 Stick Hands

$6.25

16oz #4 To Go Altair

$7.00

16oz To Go #5 Call Waiting

$7.50

16oz To Go #6 RPM

$6.25

16oz To Go #7 Marionberry Sour

$10.00

16oz To Go #8 Oops All Fruit

$9.25

16oz To Go #9 Cavatica Imp. Stout

$7.50

16oz To Go #10 Nebula Stout

$7.00

16oz ToGo #11 Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

$6.75

16oz To Go #13 Whoopty Whoop Hefe

$6.50

16oz ToGo #14 Moose Drool

$7.50

16oz To Go #15 Strawberry Magic

$6.00

16oz To Go #16 Blackberry Pie

$7.50

16oz To Go #17 Grand Mimosa

$6.50

16oz To Go #18 Peach County

$6.25

16oz #19 To Go Diadala Cider

$6.50

16oz ToGo Lucido

$16.00

32oz To Go

32oz #1 Wet Hop Fields of Green

$12.00

32oz #2 LIGO IPA

$10.50

32oz #3 Sticky Hands

$10.50

32oz #4 Altair

$10.50

32oz #5 Call Waiting

$12.00

32oz #6 RPM

$10.50

32oz #7 Marionberry Sour

$16.25

32oz #8 Oops All Fruit

$15.00

32oz #9 Cavatica Stout

$12.00

32oz #10 Nebula Stout

$10.75

32oz #11 Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

$11.25

32oz #12 Ninkasi Lager

$10.00

32oz #13 Whoopty Whoop Hefe

$10.75

32oz #14 Moose Drool

$12.00

32oz #15 Strawberry Magic

$10.00

32oz #16 Blackberry Pie Cider

$12.00

32oz #17 Grand Mimosa

$12.00

32oz #18 Peach County

$10.00

32oz #19 Diadala Cider

$10.75

32oz Lucido

$25.00

64oz To Go

64oz #1 Wet Hop Fields of Green

$22.00

64oz #2 LIGO IPA

$19.00

64oz #3 Sticky Hands

$19.25

64oz #4 Altair

$21.00

64oz #5 Call Waiting

$22.00

64oz #6 RPM

$19.00

64oz #7 Marionberry Sour

$30.50

64oz #8 Oops All Fruit

$28.00

64oz #9 Cavatica Stout

$19.75

64oz #10 Nebula Stout

$19.25

64oz #11 Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

$20.25

64oz #12 Ninkasi Lager

$18.00

64oz #13 Whoopty Whoop Hefe

$19.75

64oz #14 Moose Drool

$22.00

64oz #15 Strawberry Magic

$18.00

64oz #16 Blackberry Pie Cider

$22.00

64oz #17 Grand Mimosa

$19.75

64oz #18 Peach County

$19.00

64oz #19 Diadala Cider

$19.25

64oz Lucido

$48.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Diet

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$2.50

French Press Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.50

Orange Cream Soda

$3.50

Black Cherry Soda

$3.50

Lemon Hot Lips Soda

$3.50

Frostie Blue Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.00

7up

$2.50

Milk

$2.00+

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.00+

Choco Milk

$2.50+

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Adult Beverages

Mimosa

$7.50

Champagne

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00+

Screw Driver

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
We pride ourselves in giving an experience that resonates with our style and passion for great food with attention to fresh and house made ingredients

43 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR 97355

