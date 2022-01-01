Restaurant header imageView gallery

Happys Inn

72576 US Highway 2

Libby, MT 59923

Order Again

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Onion Rings

$7.50

Gizzards

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Breaded Mushrooms (12)

$8.50

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$9.50

Pot Stickers (6)

$8.50

Wings

$10.50

Wing (Wing Wed Only)

$1.00

Nachos Grande

$13.50

Shrimp Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Fish Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Beef Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Hog Handles (3)

$10.50

Soup & Salad

Taco Salad

$9.00

Large Caesar Salad

$7.50

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Large House Salad

$7.50

Small House Salad

$4.50

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup Cup

$4.00

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Chili Cup

$5.00

Homemade Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

12" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

12" Ranch House Pizza

$16.00

12" Meaty Pizza

$17.00

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

12" Taco Pizza

$18.00

12" Supreme Pizza

$19.00

12" Pulled Pork Pizza

$20.00

12" Alfredo Pizza

$20.00

16" Cheese Pizza

$19.00

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$21.00

16" Ranch House Pizza

$26.00

16" Meaty Pizza

$23.00

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

16" Taco Pizza

$27.00

16" Supreme Pizza

$27.00

16" Pulled Pork Pizza

$27.00

16" Alfredo Pizza

$27.00

12'' Pizza

16" Pizza Half

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.50

The Hot Juan Burger

$12.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.50

Happy's Inn Burger

$14.50

Cheese Burger

$11.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

French Dip Sandwich

$10.50

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.50

Happys Clubhouse

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Basket Meals

Fish 'n Chips

$10.50

Shrimp Basket

$11.50

Chicken Strips

$10.50

Tacos

$10.50

Clam Strip

$11.50

Hot Dog Basket

$6.50

Breakfast

Happy's Early Bird

$8.00

The Mountain Man

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Omelet

$7.50

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$9.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.50

Steak and Eggs

$13.50

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$6.50

Blueberry Pancakes (2)

$7.50

French Toast (2)

$7.50

Blueberry French Toast

$8.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Scramble Breakfast

$8.50

Sides

Bacon (2)

$2.95

Sausage Links (2)

$2.95

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Eggs (2)

$2.50

Hash Browns

$2.50

Side of Gravy

$3.50

Extra Dip

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Toast

$2.50

Sausage Patty (1)

$2.95

Pancake (1)

$3.25

My Girlfriends Not Hungry

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strip Meal

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Corn Dog

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.50

Kids Hot Dog

$4.50

Drinks

Milk

$2.19

Chocolate Milk

$2.19

Italian Soda

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Coffee (For Here)

$0.99

Coffee (To Go)

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Espresso (Extra Shots)

$2.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Chai Tea

$5.00

Italian Soda

$4.00

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Bakery

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Cake

$5.00

Pudding

$2.50

Mousse

$3.50

Pie

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Beer/Seltzers

Coors Light

$3.00

Kokanee

$3.00

Happy's Beer

$4.50

Haybag

$4.50

Yard Sale

$4.50

Deschutes

$4.50

Yak Attack

$4.50

1/2 Price Domestic - Veteran

$1.50

1/2 Price Craft - Veteran

$2.25

Bud Light

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Busch Light

$2.75

Busch N/A

$2.75

Cold Smoke

$4.50

Coors Light

$2.75

Creeper Pigeon

$4.50

Deschutes Fresh Haze

$4.00

Deschutes Haze Tron

$4.00

Hazy IPA - Big Sky Brewing

$4.00

Hazy Little Thing

$4.00

Irish Death

$4.00

Keystone

$2.75

Kokanee

$2.75

Miller Lite

$2.75

Montucky

$4.00

PBR

$2.75

Rainer

$2.75

Strange Hazy

$4.00

Tamarack Hat Trick

$4.50

Twoski Brewski

$4.00

Voodoo Ranger

$4.50

Ranier

$3.00

Kokanee

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Ultra Gold

$3.00

Amber Bach

$3.00

Space Dust

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Moose Drool

$4.00

Goose Island

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Flat Tire

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$4.50

Lagunitas

$4.50

White Claw

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Jack Daniels

$3.75

Mike's Hard

$3.75

Smirnoff

$3.75

PBR Coffee

$4.50

Liquor

Nikolai

$3.50

Titos

$4.50

Kettle One

$4.50

Grey Goose

$6.00

Skyy

$5.00

Absolute

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$5.00

UV Cherry

$4.50

UV Blue

$4.50

360 Lemon

$4.50

360 Huckleberry

$4.50

360 Raspberry

$4.50

44 North Nectarine

$5.00

44 North Huckleberry

$5.00

Firefly

$4.50

Smirnoff Whipped

$4.50

Pearl Cucumber

$4.50

Nikolai Gin

$3.50

Tanquerey

$4.50

Bombay

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Well Rum

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Kraken

$4.50

Sailor Jerry

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Tippy Cow Orange

$4.50

Juarez

$3.50

Tarantula

$4.50

Sauza

$5.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Lun Azul

$5.00

Patron

$6.00

Tequila Rose

$4.50

Jose Cuervo

$4.50

Don Julio

$6.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Rumchata

$4.50

Rumchata Lemon

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Butterscotch Schnapps

$4.50

Midori

$4.50

Grape Pucker

$4.50

Amaretto

$4.50

Blue Caracao

$4.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.50

Creme de Cacao

$4.50

Creme de Menthe

$4.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.50

Red Apple Schnapps

$4.50

Sambuca

$5.00

Kailua

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Orphan Girl

$5.00

Rumplemints

$5.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's

$4.50

Hot Damn

$4.50

Watermelon Pucker

$4.50

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Skrewball

$5.00

Pendleton

$6.00

Fireball

$4.50

Crown

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Black

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Black Velvet

$4.50

Jack Daniel's Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$4.50

Seagram's VO

$4.50

McNaughton

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$4.50

Canadian Mist

$4.50

Yukon Jack

$4.50

Maker's Mark

$5.00

Red Stag

$5.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$4.50

BV Toasted Carmel

$4.50

R&R

$4.50

Johnny Walker Black Label

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$6.00

Quiet Man

$6.00

Buschmill's

$6.00

Soco

$4.50

Mr. Brandy Blackberry

$4.50

Christian Brothers

$4.50

Lauder's

$3.50

Bunnahabhain

$6.00

Dewar's

$6.00

Glennlivvet

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$4.50

Liquid Coccaine

$5.00

Hot Pussy

$4.50

Jolly Rancher

$4.50

Duck Fart

$5.00

Butt Sex

$4.50

Spider Bite

$4.50

Kamikaze

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Washington Red Apple

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast

$4.50

Slim Pickins (Well)

$6.00

Double Slim Pickins (Well)

$8.00

Caesar (Well)

$6.00

Caesar (Top Shelf)

$8.00

Bloody (Well)

$6.00

Bloody (Top Shelf)

$8.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$5.00

Margarita (Top Shelf)

$7.00

White Russian (Short 1/2 Shot)

$6.00

White Russian (Tall)

$9.00

Moscow Mule (Well)

$6.00

Moscow Mule (Top Shelf)

$7.00

Blue on Blue (Short)

$6.00

Blue on Blue (Tall)

$7.00

Hot Toddie

$5.00

Hot Butter Rum

$5.00

Soda

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Roy Rogers

$2.00

Cock and Bull - Bottle

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$1.75+

Wine

$5.00

Champagne

$5.00

2.00

$2.00

2.25

$2.25

2.50

$2.50

2.75

$2.75

3.00

$3.00

3.25

$3.25

3.50

$3.50

3.75

$3.75

4.00

$4.00

4.50

$4.50

5.00

$5.00

6.00

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Happy’s Inn – the only bar that boasts a place on all official highway maps and located about half-way between Libby and Kalispell in the heart of the Thompson Chain of Lakes, a premier fishing and hunting area. We offer a restaurant, cafe, bar, gambling, convenience store, gas and diesel, camping and cabins for rent.

Location

72576 US Highway 2, Libby, MT 59923

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

