Happys Inn
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Happy’s Inn – the only bar that boasts a place on all official highway maps and located about half-way between Libby and Kalispell in the heart of the Thompson Chain of Lakes, a premier fishing and hunting area. We offer a restaurant, cafe, bar, gambling, convenience store, gas and diesel, camping and cabins for rent.
Location
72576 US Highway 2, Libby, MT 59923
