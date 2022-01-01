Restaurant header imageView gallery
Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant

502 Main Street

Kamiah, ID 83536

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Bacon Cheese Burger
Kid's 1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

Breakfast

Good morning America

$14.99

Pastrami Hash Combo

$14.99

Pastrami Hash (Hash Only)

$9.99

Pastrami Breakfast

$14.99

Eggs benedict

$14.99

Chicken fried steak

$14.99

Chicken Fried (No sides)

$6.99

Sunrise

$10.99

Pancake Combo

$10.99

Short Stack Pancake

$7.99

1 Pancake

$3.50

Waffle Combo

$11.99

Waffle

$8.99

Kamiah French Toast Combo

$11.99

Classic French Toast Combo

$11.99

Kamiah French Toast (No side)

$8.99

French Toast (No side)

$8.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99+

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Avocado Toast

$8.99

Oatmeal

$4.99

1 Slice French Toast (No Sides)

$6.45

Quiche Loraine

$11.99

Bacon Quiche

$11.99

Veggie Qiuche

$11.99

Bacon Omelet

$12.99

Ham Omelet

$12.99

Sausage Omelet

$12.99

Denver Omelet

$12.99

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Spinach & Bacon Omelet

$12.99

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.99

Pastrami & Swiss Omelet

$14.99

Meatlovers Omelet

$13.99

Western Omelet

$13.99

Cheese Omlete

$9.99

Omlete (no sides)

$9.99

Bacon & Onion Scrambler

$11.99

Country Scrambler

$11.99

The Works Scrambler

$14.99

Veggie Scrambler

$11.99

Burgers & Baskets

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

Rodeo Burger

$12.99

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Cali Burger

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Harty Burger

$10.99

Patty Melt

$12.99

Cheese Burger

$10.99

No Bun Burger

$9.99

Fish & Chip Basket

$12.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

Idaho Finger Steak Basket

$12.99

Sandwiches

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.99

Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

French Dip

$12.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Ham Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$14.99

Reuben Sandwich

$14.99

California Turkey Club

$14.99
Grilled Turkey Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$12.99

BLT

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Classic Tuna Sandwich

$10.99

1/2 Oven Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.25

1/2 Classic Ham Sandwich

$10.25

1/2 BLT

$10.25

1/2 Meatloaf Sandwich

$10.99

1/2 Tuna Melt

$10.25

1/2 Classic Tuna Sandwich

$8.50

1/2 Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$11.75

1/2 Reuben Sandwich

$11.75

1/2 California Turkey Club

$11.75

1/2 Grilled Turkey Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$11.75

1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.25

1/2 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.25

Soups & Salads

Chef salad

$14.99

Cobb Salad

$14.99

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.99

Ala Carte Salad

$7.99

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.99

Cup of soup

$4.99

Bowl of soup

$5.99

Half Chef Salad

$9.99

Half Cobb Salad

$9.99

Half Strawberry Spinach Salad

$8.99

Half Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake with Meat

$4.75

Kid's French Toast with Meat

$5.50

Kid's 1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$5.99

Kid's 1 egg, Meat, & toast

$3.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Corn Dog

$6.00

Kid's 2 pc Chicken Strip

$6.00

Kid's Cup of Mac and Cheese (No Sides)

$2.65

AlaCarte Meats

1 Sausage patty

$1.00

2 sausage links

$3.00

ham steak

$5.00

Half ham steak

$3.00

2 Bacon regular

$2.00

Corned beef hash

$8.99

Crispy chicken

$5.00

Grilled chicken

$5.00

Burger patty

$4.00

2 Sausage patties

$2.00

4 Sausage links

$6.00

4 Bacon regular

$4.00

Pastrami 5oz

$6.00

egg

$1.50

1 Sausage Link

$1.50

AlaCrte's all day

4 Tomato slices

$1.00

4 Avocado slices

$2.00

cottage cheese

$4.99

salsa

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

country gravy

$1.50

fruit cup

$5.99

cheese

$0.75

grilled onions

$0.75

grilled peppers

$0.75

cold mushrooms

$1.00

grilled mushrooms

$1.00

Guacamole

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.99+

country potatos

$4.99+

Toast

$2.00

Walnuts or Pecans specify

$0.50

Raisins

$0.25

Peanut butter

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Hollandaise

$2.00

Egg

$1.50

Fries Sides

Small Fry

$3.99

Small Onion Ring

$3.99

Small Sweet Fry

$3.99

Large Fry

$7.99

Large Onion Ring

$7.85

Large Sweet Fry

$7.85
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Hearthstone Bakery and Restaurant is nestled in the town of Kamiah in central Idaho. We specialize in baking bread but also have a wide menu for breakfast and lunch. One thing that a lot of people do not know is that we also are a tea house! Come on in and settle in for a meal or stop by for a cup of delicious tea.

502 Main Street, Kamiah, ID 83536

