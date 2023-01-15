Hill and Holler Pizzeria and Taproom imageView gallery
Pizza

Hill and Holler Pizzeria and Taproom

646 Reviews

$$

970 Jefferson St N

Lewisburg, WV 24901

Order Again

Small Bites

Fried Shrimp

$14.00+

Wings

$16.00+

Garlic & Herb Breadsticks

$11.00

garlic puree sauce, fontina, fresh herbs

Crab Cake

$13.00

served with creamy cole slaw and remoulade

Meatball Parmigiano

$10.00

house-made meatballs served with marinara, basil, three cheeses and garlic bread

Soup du Jour

$6.00+

with bread

Flatbread

$11.00

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

baby kale, organic hearts of romaine, pesto croutons, Pecorino-Romano

Garden Salad

$5.00+

organic baby greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red and green bell peppers

Grilled Caprese

$10.00

grilled fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, pesto

Loaded Kate

$10.00+

organic baby greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red and green bell peppers, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta, pesto chicken

Sandwiches

Italian Sandwich

$11.00+

pepperoni, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, red onion

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$12.00+

house-made meatballs, house tomato sauce, mozzarella

Prosciutto Grilled Cheese

$11.00+

grilled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, pesto

Pancetta & Ricotta

$11.00+

fresh ricotta, pancetta, sliced tomato, shaved parmesan, arugula/spinach mix

Crispy Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

deep fried shrimp, romaine/kale mix, tomato, cole slaw, remoulade

Steak & Beer Cheese Sandwich

$11.00+

garlic puree sauce, shaved sirloin, bell pepper, red onion, herbs, mozzarella, house-made beer cheese

State Fair Sandwich

$10.00+

marinara, Italian sausage, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion

Brisket Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

Pizza

Basil Pesto

$15.00

basil pesto sauce, feta, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pine nuts

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, pancetta, red onion, mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

house marinara sauce, mozzarella

Forager

$16.00

garlic puree sauce, wild mushrooms, pancetta, fontina cheese, fresh herbs

Jalapeno Popper

$14.00

herbed cream cheese, salsa verde, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, pancetta, toasted panko crumbs

Margherita

$13.00

house marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Mary B

$14.00

Mediterranean

$15.00

sun-dried tomato pesto, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, fresh tomato, red onion, feta

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Nashville hot sauce, pulled chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickles, cole slaw

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.50

house marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Pizza Special of the Day

$15.00

Prosciutto & Pesto

$16.00

basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, microgreens mix, Pecorino-Romano

Soppressata

$14.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, roasted red peppers

Spinach & Feta

$14.00

garlic puree sauce, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, feta

Spinach & Ricotta

$15.00

four cheeses, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers

State Fair Pizza

$15.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage bell pepper, red onion

Steak & Beer Cheese

$16.00

garlic puree sauce, shaved sirloin, bell pepper, red onion, herbs, mozarella, house-made beer cheese

T-Rex

$16.00

pepperoni, soppressata, capicola, house sausage, fresh mozzarella

Bbq Brisket

$16.00

Hills Gyro

$16.00

Dough

$3.00

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Choc. Krinkle

$6.00

Gingersnap

$6.00

Snickerdoodle

$6.00

Peanut Butter

$6.00

House-Made Sauces

Gorgonzola

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Sesame Soy

$0.25

Gold Fever

$0.25

Jody Style

$0.25

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.25

Coconut Curry

$0.25

Garlic Sauce

$0.25

Bag of Chips

Bag of chips

$1.00

Beer

Guinness

$3.77+

Electric Petting Zoo

$3.77+

Cougar Bait

$3.77+

Big Timber Blonde

$3.77+

Wv Wheat

$3.77+

Vienna Lager

$3.77+

Hawk Knob

$3.77+

Bold Rock

$3.77+

Luponic Rhapsody

$3.77+

Sour Monkey

$3.77+

Roedy Red

$3.77+

The Yard

$3.77+

Old Man Winter

$3.77+

Stone Delicious

$3.77+

Cell Block 304

$3.77+

Black & Tan

$3.77+

Big Timber Porter

$3.77+

The Crisp

$3.77+

Stella

$4.50

Big Timber Bourbon Barrel Porter

$5.66

Big Timber IPA

$5.66

Bud Light

$3.77

Bud Zero

$3.30

Budweiser

$3.77

Dale's Pale Ale

$4.72

DB Premium Lager

$4.72

Devil's Backbone Juicy Magic

$4.72

Fat Tire

$4.72

GBVB BRAXXIE Blonde

$4.72

Guinness Draught Can

$4.72

GVBC Devil Anse

$4.72

GVBC Mothman

$4.72

GVBC Ol Ran'l Pilsner

$4.72

GVBC Zona's Revenge Witbier

$4.72

Hard Kombucha

$5.66

Hawk Knob Cider

$8.49

Heineken

$4.72

Jai Alai

$5.66

Juice Force

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$2.83

Michelob Ultra

$3.77

Miller High Life

$3.77

Miller Lite

$3.77

Modelo

$4.72

Rogue Dbl Choc Stout

$2.00

Samuel Smith's Organic Lager

$5.66

Sierra Nevada Powder

$4.72

Bells Oberon

$4.72

Stone IPA

$4.72

Sunner Kolsch

$10.00

White Claw

$4.72

Yuengling

$3.77

Bo Red Can

$4.50

Gambino

$5.00

Big Draft Sudsy

$4.50

Hershey Porter

$3.50

Coors Lite

$4.00

Buckets O Beer

Bud Lite Bucket

$13.00

Miller Lite Bucket

$13.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$13.00

Devil Anse Bucket

$18.00

Wild Trail Bucket

$18.00

Cocktails

Baby Beer

$4.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.00

Cocktail Specail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Fat Tuesday Shot

$4.50

Gimlet

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$4.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

MONDAY Punch

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

PB&J Shot

$4.00

Pimms Cup

$7.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Liquor

absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Bluberry Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Luksusowa

$8.00+

Titos

$8.00+

Well Vodka

$5.00+

Skyy

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$8.00+

Tanqueray Rangpur

$6.60

Well Gin

$5.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Myers

$7.00+

Kraken

$7.00+

Well Tequila

$5.00+

el Jimador

$7.00+

Lunazul

$7.00+

Patron

$11.00+

Herradura

$11.00+

Clase Azul

$25.00+

1792 Aged 12 yrs

$20.00

1792 Sweet Wheat

$18.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00

Baker's 107

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Bib&Tucker

$12.00

Blanton's

$15.00+

Bookers NOE

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Contradiction Rye

$12.00+

Eagle Rare Striaght

$12.00

EH Taylor Jr Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$9.00+

Elijah Craig 18 yr

$50.00

Elijah Craig Store Pick Sing B

$30.00

Ezra Brooks 99 proof

$6.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Coy Hills

$25.00

Jack Daniels Sinatra

$36.00

Jim Beam

$8.00+

Knob Creek 12

$15.00

Knob Creek Single B 120 proof

$12.00

Knob Creek Smoked Maple

$8.00

Legent

$10.00

Little Book

$40.00

Longbranch

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00+

Michter's Small Batch

$10.00

Old Elk Armagnac Finished

$25.00

Old Elk Cognac Finished

$25.00

Old Elk Wheated

$11.00

Old Forester 1910

$10.00

Old Forester 1920 Craft

$16.00

Old Forester Statesman

$10.00

Old Forester Store Pick

$25.00

Ragged Branch Double Oaked

$12.00

Ragged Branch Rye

$12.00

Ragged Branch Signature

$12.00

Ragged Branch Wheated

$12.00

Russells Reserve

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$11.00+

Smooth Ambler Cask Strength Rye

$15.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$10.00+

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye

$12.00

Smooth Ambler GBV Store Pick

$15.00

Smooth Ambler Old Scout American

$9.00+

Smooth Ambler Old Scout Straight

$9.00

Smooth Ambler Toasted Rye

$15.00

Swilled Dog Cask Strength

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00+

Weller

$10.00

Whistle Pig 18 year Rye

$110.00

Whistle Pig Rye 15 yrs

$50.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00+

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$9.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00+

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$11.00

WT Russel's Res Single B

$10.00

Yellowstone

$12.00

Tsr Baby Uncorn

$18.00

Basil Hayden Smoke

$9.00

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Peach

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Green Spot

$14.00

Jameson

$7.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00+

Macallan

$12.00+

Paddy

$6.00

Quiet Man

$7.00

Red Breast

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Amaretto di Saronno

$7.00+

American Honey

$7.00+

Bailey's

$5.00+

Bell Isle Moonshine

$8.00+

Brandy

$5.00+

Campari

$5.00+

Dry Vermouth

$5.00+

Fireball

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$9.43

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Midori

$5.00+

Peach Schnapps

$4.00+

Pimms

$5.00+

Razzmatazz

$4.00+

Sambuca

$5.00+

Screwball

$5.00+

St. Germain

$6.00+

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00+

Trakal

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.49

Pinot Noir

$8.49

Chardonnay

$8.49

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.49

Pinot Grigio

$8.49

Rose

$8.49

Prosecco

$8.49

Brut

$8.49

Drink Specials

Soft Drinks

Soda Water

$2.36

Coke

$2.36

Diet Coke

$2.36

Sprite

$2.36

Orange Fanta

$2.36

Pibb

$2.36

Ginger Ale

$2.36

Orange Juice

$2.36

Pineapple Juice

$2.36

Cranberry Juice

$2.36

Sweet Tea

$2.36

Unsweet Tea

$2.36

Lemonade

$2.36

Coffee

$2.36

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.36

Water

Bottle Water

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wood-fired, Neapolitan style pizza with a bistro flair. Sixteen craft beers on tap plus a full bar. Casual, family friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

970 Jefferson St N, Lewisburg, WV 24901

