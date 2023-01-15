Hill and Holler Pizzeria and Taproom
646 Reviews
$$
970 Jefferson St N
Lewisburg, WV 24901
Small Bites
Fried Shrimp
Wings
Garlic & Herb Breadsticks
garlic puree sauce, fontina, fresh herbs
Crab Cake
served with creamy cole slaw and remoulade
Meatball Parmigiano
house-made meatballs served with marinara, basil, three cheeses and garlic bread
Soup du Jour
with bread
Flatbread
Extra Sauces
Salads
Caesar Salad
baby kale, organic hearts of romaine, pesto croutons, Pecorino-Romano
Garden Salad
organic baby greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red and green bell peppers
Grilled Caprese
grilled fresh sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, pesto
Loaded Kate
organic baby greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion, red and green bell peppers, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, feta, pesto chicken
Sandwiches
Italian Sandwich
pepperoni, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, red onion
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
house-made meatballs, house tomato sauce, mozzarella
Prosciutto Grilled Cheese
grilled with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, pesto
Pancetta & Ricotta
fresh ricotta, pancetta, sliced tomato, shaved parmesan, arugula/spinach mix
Crispy Shrimp Sandwich
deep fried shrimp, romaine/kale mix, tomato, cole slaw, remoulade
Steak & Beer Cheese Sandwich
garlic puree sauce, shaved sirloin, bell pepper, red onion, herbs, mozzarella, house-made beer cheese
State Fair Sandwich
marinara, Italian sausage, mozzarella, bell pepper, red onion
Brisket Sandwich
Gyro Sandwich
Pizza
Basil Pesto
basil pesto sauce, feta, fresh tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pine nuts
Buffalo Chicken
buffalo sauce, pulled chicken, pancetta, red onion, mozzarella
Cheese Pizza
house marinara sauce, mozzarella
Forager
garlic puree sauce, wild mushrooms, pancetta, fontina cheese, fresh herbs
Jalapeno Popper
herbed cream cheese, salsa verde, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, pancetta, toasted panko crumbs
Margherita
house marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Mary B
Mediterranean
sun-dried tomato pesto, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, fresh tomato, red onion, feta
Nashville Hot Chicken
Nashville hot sauce, pulled chicken, smoked mozzarella, dill pickles, cole slaw
Pepperoni Pizza
house marinara sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Pizza Special of the Day
Prosciutto & Pesto
basil pesto sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, microgreens mix, Pecorino-Romano
Soppressata
marinara sauce, mozzarella, soppressata, roasted red peppers
Spinach & Feta
garlic puree sauce, caramelized onions, kalamata olives, feta
Spinach & Ricotta
four cheeses, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers
State Fair Pizza
marinara sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage bell pepper, red onion
Steak & Beer Cheese
garlic puree sauce, shaved sirloin, bell pepper, red onion, herbs, mozarella, house-made beer cheese
T-Rex
pepperoni, soppressata, capicola, house sausage, fresh mozzarella
Bbq Brisket
Hills Gyro
Dough
Ice Cream Sandwiches
House-Made Sauces
Bag of Chips
Beer
Guinness
Electric Petting Zoo
Cougar Bait
Big Timber Blonde
Wv Wheat
Vienna Lager
Hawk Knob
Bold Rock
Luponic Rhapsody
Sour Monkey
Roedy Red
The Yard
Old Man Winter
Stone Delicious
Cell Block 304
Black & Tan
Big Timber Porter
The Crisp
Stella
Big Timber Bourbon Barrel Porter
Big Timber IPA
Bud Light
Bud Zero
Budweiser
Dale's Pale Ale
DB Premium Lager
Devil's Backbone Juicy Magic
Fat Tire
GBVB BRAXXIE Blonde
Guinness Draught Can
GVBC Devil Anse
GVBC Mothman
GVBC Ol Ran'l Pilsner
GVBC Zona's Revenge Witbier
Hard Kombucha
Hawk Knob Cider
Heineken
Jai Alai
Juice Force
Labatt Blue
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo
Rogue Dbl Choc Stout
Samuel Smith's Organic Lager
Sierra Nevada Powder
Bells Oberon
Stone IPA
Sunner Kolsch
White Claw
Yuengling
Bo Red Can
Gambino
Big Draft Sudsy
Hershey Porter
Coors Lite
Buckets O Beer
Cocktails
Baby Beer
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Buttery Nipple
Cocktail Specail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fat Tuesday Shot
Gimlet
Green Tea Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
MONDAY Punch
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
PB&J Shot
Pimms Cup
Rusty Nail
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Shirley Temple
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Shirley Temple
Virgin Mary
Liquor
absolut
Absolut Citron
Bluberry Vodka
Grey Goose
Luksusowa
Titos
Well Vodka
Skyy
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Rangpur
Well Gin
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Myers
Kraken
Well Tequila
el Jimador
Lunazul
Patron
Herradura
Clase Azul
1792 Aged 12 yrs
1792 Sweet Wheat
Angel's Envy
Angel's Envy Rye
Baker's 107
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Toast
Bib&Tucker
Blanton's
Bookers NOE
Buffalo Trace
Contradiction Rye
Eagle Rare Striaght
EH Taylor Jr Small Batch
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig 18 yr
Elijah Craig Store Pick Sing B
Ezra Brooks 99 proof
Four Roses Small Batch
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Coy Hills
Jack Daniels Sinatra
Jim Beam
Knob Creek 12
Knob Creek Single B 120 proof
Knob Creek Smoked Maple
Legent
Little Book
Longbranch
Maker's Mark
Michter's Small Batch
Old Elk Armagnac Finished
Old Elk Cognac Finished
Old Elk Wheated
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920 Craft
Old Forester Statesman
Old Forester Store Pick
Ragged Branch Double Oaked
Ragged Branch Rye
Ragged Branch Signature
Ragged Branch Wheated
Russells Reserve
Sazerac Rye
Smooth Ambler Cask Strength Rye
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye
Smooth Ambler GBV Store Pick
Smooth Ambler Old Scout American
Smooth Ambler Old Scout Straight
Smooth Ambler Toasted Rye
Swilled Dog Cask Strength
Well Whiskey
Weller
Whistle Pig 18 year Rye
Whistle Pig Rye 15 yrs
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 101 Rye
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
WT Russel's Res Single B
Yellowstone
Tsr Baby Uncorn
Basil Hayden Smoke
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Green Spot
Jameson
Johnny Walker Red
Macallan
Paddy
Quiet Man
Red Breast
Tullamore Dew
Amaretto di Saronno
American Honey
Bailey's
Bell Isle Moonshine
Brandy
Campari
Dry Vermouth
Fireball
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Pimms
Razzmatazz
Sambuca
Screwball
St. Germain
Sweet Vermouth
Trakal
Wine
Drink Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wood-fired, Neapolitan style pizza with a bistro flair. Sixteen craft beers on tap plus a full bar. Casual, family friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
