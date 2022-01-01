Hot Dog House 510 Route 17 South
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
510 Route 17 South, Carlstadt, NJ 07072
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Annabella's House of Mozz
No Reviews
900 Patterson Plank Road East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurant