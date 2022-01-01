Hot Dog House imageView gallery

Hot Dog House 510 Route 17 South

review star

No reviews yet

510 Route 17 South

Carlstadt, NJ 07072

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Michael Ray
Double D

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$2.50

Plain hot dog, no toppings.

House Special

$3.55

Hot dog topped with your choice of Mild or Hot chili, peppers, onions and cheese.

Double D

$3.55

Hot dog topped with HOT chili, cheese and raw onion.

Italian

$3.20

Hot dog topped with peppers, onions and red potatoes.

Texas Weiner

$3.20

Hot dog topped with your choice of Mild or Hot chili, topped with raw onion.

All The Way

$3.20

Hot dog topped with your choice of Mild or Hot chili, mustard and raw onion.

Taco

$3.55

Hot dog topped with your choice Mild or Hot chili, cheese, lettuce, tomato and raw onion.

Mexican

$3.20

Hot dog topped with salsa and jalapeño peppers.

Chicago

$3.55

Hot dog topped with dill pickle, tomato, raw onion and celery salt.

Dee's Special

$3.55

Hot dog topped with ketchup, baked beans, relish and raw onion.

HBLT

$3.55

Hot dog topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Lily Kraut

$2.85

Hot dog topped with our famous Lily Kraut. (Sauerkraut tossed with butter and garlic).

Gang Green

$3.20

Hot dog topped with sauerkraut and relish.

Big Blue

$3.55

Hot dog topped with your choice of Hot or Mild chili, sauerkraut and cheese.

Jersey

$3.20

Hot dog topped with dill pickle and raw onion.

Double Dog 1 Bun

$4.80

2 Hot Dogs on 1 bun.

Mr. Leonard

$3.55

Hot dog topped with baked beans, BBQ sauce, your choice of cooked or raw onion and cheese.

Pizza Dog

$3.20

Hot dog topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Kelvin Ramsey

$3.90

Hot dog with mild chili, red potato, raw onion and cheese.

Michael Ray

$3.55

Hot dog with HOT chili, cheese, raw onion and ketchup.

Jalapeno Popper

$3.55

Hot dog topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeno peppers, drizzled with tabasco sauce!

Cowboy

$3.55

Hot dog topped with baked beans, bacon, raw onion and BBQ sauce!

Kitchen Sink

$3.90

Hot dog topped with mustard, mild chili, kraut, cheese and cooked onions.

Darryl Dawkins

$3.55

Deep Fried

Big One

$4.50

Deep fried Foot Long Frankfurter.

Fried Sabrett

$2.50

Deep fried regular sized hot dog.

Hot Sausage

$4.00

Hickory smoked hot Italian sausage.

Side Orders

Onion Rings

$4.00

Deep fried onion rings.

Fries

$3.50

Deep fried, salted, shoe string cut french fries.

Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Fried dough filled with pockets of sweet corn kernels.

Chicken Nuggets

$4.75

6 pieces battered chicken breast nuggets. (Chicken raised with no antibiotics)

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Waffle cut, seasoned, deep fried french fries.

Cup of Hot Chili

$5.00

Cup of our delicious homemade chili.

Cup Of Mild Chili

$5.00

Cup of Beans

$5.00

Cup of our delicious homemade baked beans.

Cup of Kraut

$5.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of ranch dressing.

Pizza Fries

$5.50

French fries topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Ranch Fries

$6.25

French fries topped with shredded mexican cheese blend, topped with bacon bits, served with side of ranch dressing.

Disco Fries

$5.50

French fries topped with gravy and melted mozzarella cheese.

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Side order of brown gravy.

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side order of melted cheddar cheese.

Side of Hot Chili

$2.00

Side order of HOT chili.

Side of Mild Chili

$2.00

Side order of mild chili.

House Special Fries - Hot

$6.25

French fries topped with HOT chili, cheese and raw onion.

House Special Fries - Mild

$6.25

French fries topped with Mild chili, cheese and raw onion.

Taco Fries

$6.25

French fries topped with your choice if HOT or Mild chili, shredded mexican cheese blend, lettuce, tomato raw onion, topped sour cream.

Darryl Dawkins Fries

$6.25

French fries topped mustard, HOT chili, cheese and raw onion.

Side Of Kraut

$1.00

Cup of Cooked Onion

$5.00

Cup of Raw Onion

$2.00

Cup of Cheese

$3.50

Cup of Lily Kraut

$5.00

Cup of Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Baked Beans

$1.00

Side of Bacon Bits

$2.00

Drinks

Boylan's Bottled Drinks

$3.35

Medium Fountain Soda

$2.50

Large Fountain Soda

$3.00

Yoo-Hoo

$3.35

Poland Springs Bottled Water

$2.00

Chips

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Misc.

School Lunch

$5.63

HDH Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Cake Pop

$3.00Out of stock

Tee Shirts

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

HDH Sticker

HDH Sticker

$4.00

Bulk

5lb package of hot dogs

$40.00

5LB Package Raw Sabrett All Beef Hot Dogs.

Package of rolls

$5.00

Rockland Bakery's dozen of rolls!

Bag of Kraut

$5.00

32oz Bag of Sabrett Sauerkraut

Package 10

$35.00

10 Individually wrapped Sabrett ALL BEEF Hot Dogs, with your choice of 4 toppings!

Package 20

$65.00

20 Individually wrapped Sabrett ALL BEEF Hot Dogs, with your choice of 4 toppings!

Package 30

$95.00

30 Individually wrapped Sabrett ALL BEEF Hot Dogs, with your choice of 4 toppings!

RAW DOG

$85.00

5LB Package Raw Hotdogs & 4 Dozen Rolls. Includes your choice of 4 toppings.

Catering Fries

$22.00

Catering (1/2 Tray) of our famous salted shoe string french fries!

Catering Corn Nuggets

$22.00

Catering (1/2 Tray) deep fried corn fritters!

Catering Onion Rings

$22.00

Catering (1/2 Tray) of our golden fried beer battered onion rings!

Catering Waffle Fries

$22.00

Catering (1/2 Tray) of our cross cut, seasoned waffle fries!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

510 Route 17 South, Carlstadt, NJ 07072

Directions

Gallery
Hot Dog House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tavolino Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 426
435 Paterson Ave Wallington, NJ 07057
View restaurantnext
Annabella's House of Mozz
orange starNo Reviews
900 Patterson Plank Road East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurantnext
Sparta Taverna - Wood-Ridge
orange star4.8 • 597
202 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
AL TORO
orange starNo Reviews
187 Hackensack Street Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075
View restaurantnext
DUMPLING DOJO
orange starNo Reviews
16 Glen Rd Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Bobby Wong’s Tao House - Rutherford
orange starNo Reviews
73 Park Avenue Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carlstadt

La Fortaleza - Carlstadt
orange star4.2 • 692
335 Paterson Plank Road Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
The New Maggie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 275
442 Hackensack St Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carlstadt
East Rutherford
review star
No reviews yet
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Garfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston