Annabella's House of Mozz

Order Again

Popular Items

Plata
Alyssa's Dream
Nice One!

Sunday

Sunday Gravy

$29.75

Super Bowl

$35.00

Appetizers

Anna Bread With Cheese

$3.75

Chicken Dumplings

$6.75

Chicken Fingers

$6.75

Eggplant Stacker

$6.75

Fried Artichoke Hearts with Annabella Sauce

$7.75

Fried Calamari

$12.75

Fries

$4.75
Italian Eggroll

Italian Eggroll

$3.75

Meatballs 3

$7.75

Mozzarella and Tomato Platter

$15.75

Our famous Mozzarella with Fresh Tomato, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, and Arugula, Topped with A Touch of Pesto

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.75

Mussels To Die For

$10.75

Onion Rings

$4.75

Zucchini Sticks

$6.75

Wings

$11.75

Panzarotti

$3.75

SANDWICHES

Alyssa's Dream

Alyssa's Dream

$10.75

Salami, Ham, Mortadella, and Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar

Bacciagaloop Wrap

$12.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Broccoli Rabe, and Fresh Mozzarella

Buffalo Soldier

$12.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with our Homade Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Celery Salad

Capo Di Tutti Capi

$14.75

Prosciutto, Cappicolla, Sopressata, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomato, and Roasted Peppers

Carmine Jr

$14.75

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, and Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

Ceran Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, in Spinach Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.75
Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.75

Chicken Vodka Parm Sand

$14.75

Clipper

$10.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo or Annabella Sauce

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$12.75

Elf

$10.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Avacado, Roasted Peppers topped with Annabella Sauce on Charred Italian

Felicia No Capisce

$12.75

Fried Eggplant with thinly sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Roasted Peppers, and Vinaigrette

Friend

$12.75

Grilled Marinated Steak with Cheese (American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or Provolone

Gangster Wrap

$14.75

Grilled Marinated Steak, Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, and Annabella Sauce

General Tso's Revenge

$12.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Hot Stuffed Peppers, and Lettuce with Oriental Sauce

Gino My Boy

$10.75

Our Very Own Roast Beef, Horseradish Cheese, Red Onion and Horseradish Sauce

Good Idea

$14.75

Il Cuore

$12.75

Fried Eggplant with Stuffed Hot Peppers, Provolone, and Annabella Sauce

Italo Wrap

$9.75

Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar

Leora Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Eggplant, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and Pesto

Major Marisol

$9.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Vine Ripe Tomato, Basil, Oil and Balsamic Vinegar

Meatball Parmigiana

$12.75

Moofy Monster

$12.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Pepper Jack Cheese topped with Annabella Sauce

Mozzy

$9.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Eggplant, and Roasted Peppers on Charred Italian

Mutzenarpy

$10.75

Fresh Mozzarella and Roasted Peppers

Nice One!

$14.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Roasted Peppers, and Vinaigrette

Pinky Carbone

$17.75

Grilled Marinated Steak with Fresh Mozzarella and Annabella Sauce

Plata

Plata

$12.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella and Annabella Sauce

Pollo Italiano

$12.75

Grilled Pesto Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, and Roasted Peppers

Pop-Pop & Nanny

$12.75

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, and Arugala, Topped with Annabella Vinaigrette

Pope

$12.75

Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, and Roasted Peppers

Roberto

$12.75

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, and Roasted Peppers

Rumple Wrap

$10.75

Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack and Annabella Sauce

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$14.75

Shrimp Parmigiana

$15.75

Steak Caesar Wrap

$14.75
Stupid Cupid

Stupid Cupid

$12.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Hot Stuffed Peppers, Provolone, and Annabella Sauce

Tempo

$10.75

Our Very Own Roasted Turkey Breast, Roasted Peppers, and Sharp Provolone

Ty One On

$14.75

Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe and Annabella Sauce

Uncle Sal's Inferno

$12.75

Hot Cappicolla, Hot Stuffed Peppers, Provolone, and Annabella Sauce on Charred Italian

Viper

$17.75

Grilled Steak with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, and Melted Provolone with a Splash of Vinagrette

Volpe

$17.75

Grilled Steak with Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto

Wrap In The Mouth

$12.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto and Arugala

Wrap This

$10.75

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sweet or Hot Peppers, and Annabella Sauce

Steak Parm

$16.75

Italian Sub

$9.75

SALADS LUNCH

Annabella's Grilled Steak Salad (L)

$18.75

Grilled Marinated Steak over a Bed of Mixed Greens with Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato and Cucumber with Annabella Vinaigrette

Big Cobb Chop (L)

Big Cobb Chop (L)

$15.75

Grilled Marinated Chicken over Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Crisp Bacon, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives served with your choice of dressing

Catch A Falling Star (L)

$15.75

Marinated Grilled Pesto Chicken, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella served with your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad (L)

$12.75

Chancellor (L)

$18.75

Grilled Marinated Steak over Romaine Lettuce with Mozzarella, Avocado and Roasted Peppers served with Annabella Sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad (L)

$16.75

House Salad (L)

$6.75

Shrimp Caesar Salad (L)

$18.75

Steak Caesar Salad (L)

$18.75

ENTREES LUNCH

Blaken. Salmon

$18.75

Cavatelli & Broccoli (DIL)

$14.75

Cheese Ravioli (L&TG)

$8.75+

Chicken Parmigiana (L&TG)

$17.75

Chicken Vodka Parmigiana (L&TG)

$17.75

Fire Fire Yo' Pants on Fire (L&TG)

$18.75

Meatballs And Pasta (L&TG)

$16.75

Pasta Bella (DIL)

$18.75

Pasta Marinara

$12.75

Penne Con Salmon (L&TG)

$20.75

Penne Vodka (DIL)

$14.75

Pollo Estivo (L&TG)

$19.75

Salmone Al Forno (L&TG)

$19.75

Seafood Manicotti(DIL)

$22.75

Shrimp Scampi (DIL)

$20.75

Sparky Marky

$24.75

Steak Parmigiana

$14.75

Blackend Chicken

$12.75

Eggplant Parm Lunch

$16.75

CUSTOM

CUSTOM COLD

CUSTOM HOT

SODA

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke 2 Lt

$5.50

Diet Coke 2 Lt

$5.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Sprite 2 Lt

$5.50

Schweppes Ginger Can

$2.00

Manhattan Special

$3.00

Manhattan Special Diet

$3.00

Oka Aloe

$3.00

OKA Aloe Mango

$3.00

Unsweetend Tribe

$3.00

Mango Pocasville

$3.25

Waters

Poland Flavor Water

$1.75

Panna 500

$3.75

Snapple

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Lemon Iced Tea Snapple

$3.00

Snapple Apple

$2.25

Diet Lemon

$2.25

Peach Tea

$2.25

Diet Peach Tea

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Diet Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Orange

$2.75

Mango Madness

$2.75

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

San Pellegrino Sodas

Limonatta Can

$3.25

Antica Ricetta

Antica Ricetta Sicilians Melograno

$2.25

Antica Ricetta Sicilians Tonica

$2.25

Antica Ricetta Sicilians Aranciata

$2.25

Antica Ricetta Sicilians Spuma

$2.25

Antica Ricetta Sicilians Limonata

$2.25

Antica Ricetta Sicilians Gassosa

$2.25

Antica Ricetta Sicilians Chinotto

$2.25

Mandarino

$2.75

Bio Sicilia The Limone

$2.75

Chioschi Chinotto

$6.75

Limonata/Siciliana

Limonata Sicilia

$3.25

Aranciata Sicilia

$3.25

Limonata/Bio

$2.75

Arancia Rossq/bio

$2.75

Chinnotto/Bio

$2.75

The Pesca/Bio

$2.75

Polara Cola

$3.00

Dinner for 4 (Copy)

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Entree for 4

$49.75

Chicken Parmigiana Entree for 4

$49.75

Chicken Franchese Entree for 4

$49.75

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree for 4

$49.75

Eggplant Rollentini Entree for 4

$49.75

Steak & Broccoli Rabe Entree for 4

$69.75

Salmon Entree for 4

$59.75

Chicken Marsala Entree for 4

$49.75

Sides & Sauces (Copy)

Bag

$0.35

Annabella Sauce Side

$0.75

Broccoli Rabe (Take-Out)

$6.75

Long Hot

$6.75

Meatball Parm Sliders

$10.75

Pasta Side

$5.75

Roasted Potatoes

$5.75

Sauteed Spinach

$6.75

Sauteed Vegetables

$3.75

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.25

Mac and Cheese

$10.75

Small Side Salad

$4.75

Pickle

$1.25

Eggplant Rollatini Pc.

$3.75

Meatball (ea)

$1.50

Vodka Sauce OTS

$1.50

Marinara Sauce OTS

$1.50

Side Of Polenta

$7.00

Mozz Side

$4.00

Sludge

$14.00

Rissotto Side

$4.75

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.75

Tiramisu

$7.75

Lava Cake

$7.75

Cannoli

$4.75

Bindi

$7.25

Rice Pudding

$6.75

Mini Canolli

$1.25

Apple Tart

$8.75

Assorted Cookies

$7.59

Bombolini

$6.75

Bread Pudding

$6.75

Brownie

$2.75

Cheesecake Whole 10"

$68.00

Cheesecake 8"

$38.00

Gelato

$8.75

Sfogliatelli

$3.75

TARTUFO Ice Cream Bombs

$6.75

Pistachio Cake

$7.75

Choco Late Night

$7.75

PIZZA

PLAIN PIZZA

$12.75

MARGHERITA

$13.75

POMPERINO

$14.75

Snacks

Dirty Sea Salted

$2.35

Dirty Sour Cream & Onion

$2.35

Dirty Funky Fusion

$2.35

Dirty Mesquite BBQ

$2.35

Honchos Ranch

$2.35

Dirty Buffalo Blue

$2.35

Dirty Maui Onions

$2.35

Dirty Jalapeno Heat

$2.35

Dirty Reduced Salt

$2.35

Dirty Cracked Pepper

$2.35

Dirty Siracha Honey

$2.35

Ditry Salt And Vin

$2.35

Ice Bag

$2.00

Ice Sleeve

$10.00

Panettone Chocalate Chips

$28.00

Pandoro Specialty Cake

$16.99

Doritos/fritos

$1.25

Fudge Stripes

$0.50

Pring Sour Cream

$0.50

Miss Vic Sea Salt

$1.35

Miss Vic Jalapeno

$1.35

Miss Vic Salt & Vin

$1.35

Miss Vic Bbq

$1.35

Nutella & Go

$1.25

Rollino Latte Single

$1.35

Rollino Latte Pack

$5.99

Mix Max 1 Pc

$1.35

Mix Mx Pack

$5.99

Lays Chip

$0.75

Dorito 2.5

$1.79

Cookies

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

900 Patterson Plank Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Directions

Gallery
Annabella's House of Mozz image
Annabella's House of Mozz image
Annabella's House of Mozz image
Annabella's House of Mozz image

Map
