Annabella's House of Mozz
No reviews yet
900 Patterson Plank Road
East Rutherford, NJ 07073
Popular Items
Appetizers
Anna Bread With Cheese
Chicken Dumplings
Chicken Fingers
Eggplant Stacker
Fried Artichoke Hearts with Annabella Sauce
Fried Calamari
Fries
Italian Eggroll
Meatballs 3
Mozzarella and Tomato Platter
Our famous Mozzarella with Fresh Tomato, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, and Arugula, Topped with A Touch of Pesto
Mozzarella Sticks
Mussels To Die For
Onion Rings
Zucchini Sticks
Wings
Panzarotti
SANDWICHES
Alyssa's Dream
Salami, Ham, Mortadella, and Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Vinegar
Bacciagaloop Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Broccoli Rabe, and Fresh Mozzarella
Buffalo Soldier
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with our Homade Buffalo Sauce, Gorgonzola, Celery Salad
Capo Di Tutti Capi
Prosciutto, Cappicolla, Sopressata, Mozzarella, Sun Dried Tomato, and Roasted Peppers
Carmine Jr
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, and Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Ceran Wrap
Grilled Eggplant, Grilled Zucchini, Sun Dried Tomato, Roasted Peppers, in Spinach Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Vodka Parm Sand
Clipper
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo or Annabella Sauce
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Elf
Fresh Mozzarella, Avacado, Roasted Peppers topped with Annabella Sauce on Charred Italian
Felicia No Capisce
Fried Eggplant with thinly sliced Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Roasted Peppers, and Vinaigrette
Friend
Grilled Marinated Steak with Cheese (American, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or Provolone
Gangster Wrap
Grilled Marinated Steak, Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, and Annabella Sauce
General Tso's Revenge
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Hot Stuffed Peppers, and Lettuce with Oriental Sauce
Gino My Boy
Our Very Own Roast Beef, Horseradish Cheese, Red Onion and Horseradish Sauce
Good Idea
Il Cuore
Fried Eggplant with Stuffed Hot Peppers, Provolone, and Annabella Sauce
Italo Wrap
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oil & Vinegar
Leora Wrap
Grilled Eggplant, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers and Pesto
Major Marisol
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Vine Ripe Tomato, Basil, Oil and Balsamic Vinegar
Meatball Parmigiana
Moofy Monster
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Bacon, and Pepper Jack Cheese topped with Annabella Sauce
Mozzy
Fresh Mozzarella, Grilled Eggplant, and Roasted Peppers on Charred Italian
Mutzenarpy
Fresh Mozzarella and Roasted Peppers
Nice One!
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Roasted Peppers, and Vinaigrette
Pinky Carbone
Grilled Marinated Steak with Fresh Mozzarella and Annabella Sauce
Plata
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella and Annabella Sauce
Pollo Italiano
Grilled Pesto Chicken with Fresh Mozzarella, and Roasted Peppers
Pop-Pop & Nanny
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, and Arugala, Topped with Annabella Vinaigrette
Pope
Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Fresh Mozzarella, and Roasted Peppers
Roberto
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, and Roasted Peppers
Rumple Wrap
Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack and Annabella Sauce
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Shrimp Parmigiana
Steak Caesar Wrap
Stupid Cupid
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Hot Stuffed Peppers, Provolone, and Annabella Sauce
Tempo
Our Very Own Roasted Turkey Breast, Roasted Peppers, and Sharp Provolone
Ty One On
Breaded Chicken Cutlet with Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe and Annabella Sauce
Uncle Sal's Inferno
Hot Cappicolla, Hot Stuffed Peppers, Provolone, and Annabella Sauce on Charred Italian
Viper
Grilled Steak with Grilled Portobello Mushrooms, Red Onion, and Melted Provolone with a Splash of Vinagrette
Volpe
Grilled Steak with Fresh Mozzarella and Prosciutto
Wrap In The Mouth
Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers, Prosciutto and Arugala
Wrap This
Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sweet or Hot Peppers, and Annabella Sauce
Steak Parm
Italian Sub
SALADS LUNCH
Annabella's Grilled Steak Salad (L)
Grilled Marinated Steak over a Bed of Mixed Greens with Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomato and Cucumber with Annabella Vinaigrette
Big Cobb Chop (L)
Grilled Marinated Chicken over Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Crisp Bacon, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives served with your choice of dressing
Catch A Falling Star (L)
Marinated Grilled Pesto Chicken, Roasted Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella served with your choice of dressing
Caesar Salad (L)
Chancellor (L)
Grilled Marinated Steak over Romaine Lettuce with Mozzarella, Avocado and Roasted Peppers served with Annabella Sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad (L)
House Salad (L)
Shrimp Caesar Salad (L)
Steak Caesar Salad (L)
ENTREES LUNCH
Blaken. Salmon
Cavatelli & Broccoli (DIL)
Cheese Ravioli (L&TG)
Chicken Parmigiana (L&TG)
Chicken Vodka Parmigiana (L&TG)
Fire Fire Yo' Pants on Fire (L&TG)
Meatballs And Pasta (L&TG)
Pasta Bella (DIL)
Pasta Marinara
Penne Con Salmon (L&TG)
Penne Vodka (DIL)
Pollo Estivo (L&TG)
Salmone Al Forno (L&TG)
Seafood Manicotti(DIL)
Shrimp Scampi (DIL)
Sparky Marky
Steak Parmigiana
Blackend Chicken
Eggplant Parm Lunch
CUSTOM
SODA
Snapple
San Pellegrino Sodas
Antica Ricetta
Antica Ricetta Sicilians Melograno
Antica Ricetta Sicilians Tonica
Antica Ricetta Sicilians Aranciata
Antica Ricetta Sicilians Spuma
Antica Ricetta Sicilians Limonata
Antica Ricetta Sicilians Gassosa
Antica Ricetta Sicilians Chinotto
Mandarino
Bio Sicilia The Limone
Chioschi Chinotto
Limonata/Siciliana
Limonata Sicilia
Aranciata Sicilia
Limonata/Bio
Arancia Rossq/bio
Chinnotto/Bio
The Pesca/Bio
Polara Cola
Dinner for 4 (Copy)
Sides & Sauces (Copy)
Annabella Sauce Side
Broccoli Rabe (Take-Out)
Long Hot
Meatball Parm Sliders
Pasta Side
Roasted Potatoes
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Vegetables
Sautéed Mushrooms
Mac and Cheese
Small Side Salad
Pickle
Eggplant Rollatini Pc.
Meatball (ea)
Vodka Sauce OTS
Marinara Sauce OTS
Side Of Polenta
Mozz Side
Sludge
Rissotto Side
Desserts
Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Lava Cake
Cannoli
Bindi
Rice Pudding
Mini Canolli
Apple Tart
Assorted Cookies
Bombolini
Bread Pudding
Brownie
Cheesecake Whole 10"
Cheesecake 8"
Gelato
Sfogliatelli
TARTUFO Ice Cream Bombs
Pistachio Cake
Choco Late Night
Snacks
Dirty Sea Salted
Dirty Sour Cream & Onion
Dirty Funky Fusion
Dirty Mesquite BBQ
Honchos Ranch
Dirty Buffalo Blue
Dirty Maui Onions
Dirty Jalapeno Heat
Dirty Reduced Salt
Dirty Cracked Pepper
Dirty Siracha Honey
Ditry Salt And Vin
Ice Bag
Ice Sleeve
Panettone Chocalate Chips
Pandoro Specialty Cake
Doritos/fritos
Fudge Stripes
Pring Sour Cream
Miss Vic Sea Salt
Miss Vic Jalapeno
Miss Vic Salt & Vin
Miss Vic Bbq
Nutella & Go
Rollino Latte Single
Rollino Latte Pack
Mix Max 1 Pc
Mix Mx Pack
Lays Chip
Dorito 2.5
Cookies
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
900 Patterson Plank Road, East Rutherford, NJ 07073