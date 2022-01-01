House of Noodle LLC
2025 Santiam Hwy SE
Albany, OR 97322
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Sa-te
Tender chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
Crispy Calamari
Lightly battered and fried golden. Served with house-made plum sauce.
Dynamite Wings
Golden-fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.
Golden Triangles
Chicken and shrimp stuffed in tortilla triangles then deep fried. Served with sweet and sour cucumber sauce.
Heavenly Shrimp
House Fresh Roll
Refreshing blend of tofu, lettuce, basil, carrot, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce and crushed peanut.
Mee Krob
Shrimp Tempura
Lightly battered and fried golden shrimp.. Served with house-made plum sauce.
Siam Spring Rolls
Deep fried spring roll stuffed with silver noodles, cabbage, celery, and carrots. Served with plum sauce.
Tofu Sa-te
Skewered tofu grilled to perfection. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
Westside Wontons
Shrimp and chicken stuffed wontons fried crispy. Served with plum sauce and crushed peanuts.
Lunch
L .Chicken Noodle
Chicken, wide noodles, egg, bean sprouts, and green onions cooked on the wok and topped with crushed peanuts.
L. Broccoli Oyster Sauce
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with fresh broccoli and carrots in a garlic oyster sauce.
Lunch Chicken Sa-te
Tender chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
L. Combination Fried Rice
A mix of beef, chicken, pork, and shrimp with egg, corn, green onions, tomatoes, carrots, and onion. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
L. Fried Rice
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
L. Fried Rice Shrimp
Shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
L. Garlic Lover
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic and broccoli. Garnished with cilantro.
L. Gentle Silver Noodles
Chicken cooked with bean thread noodles, egg, tomatoes, bean sprouts, celery, carrots, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with cilantro.
L. Green Curry
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green beans, corn, carrots, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.
L. Ka Pow
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with chili, garlic, green onions, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Thai basil.
L. Lunch BBQ Combo
Pork spare ribs and chicken marinated in our Thai B.B.Q. sauce and grilled. Served with plum sauce.
L. Massaman Beef
Rib-eye beef steak, potatoes, carrots, onion, and peanut.
L. Mixed Veggies
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.
L. Pad see ew
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli.
L. Pad Thai
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
L. Pad Thai w/ Shrimp
Shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
L. Panang
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, corn, carrot, and basil.
L. Prik-King
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp seasoned with a red curry paste and cooked with green beans and carrots
L. Red Curry
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, bell pepper, corn, carrots, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.
L. Spicy Drunken Noodles
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, bell pepper, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and sweet basil.
L. Spicy Fried Rice
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro
L. Spicy Fried Rice Shrimp
Shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro
L. Spicy Ginger & Mushroom
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with bell pepper, fresh ginger, carrots, green onions, celery, onion, white mushrooms, and black mushrooms. Cooked in a ginger sauce.
L. Spicy Mixed Veggies
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.
L. Sweet N Sour
Battered chicken, fried until golden, and mixed with pineapple, green onions, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, and cucumber.
L. Teriyaki
Chicken or beef marinated in teriyaki and cooked with cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and onion. Topped with sesame seeds and served with a side of white rice.
L. Tofu Sa-te
Skewered tofu grilled to perfection. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
L. Yellow Curry Chicken
Chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onion.
Side Lunch Soup / Salad / Dressing
Entree
Beef Oyster Sauce
Sliced rib-eye sauteed with onion, mushroom, and bell pepper in a brown sauce.
Broccoli Oyster Sauce
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with fresh broccoli and carrots in a garlic oyster sauce.
Duck Delight
Marinated duck that is deep-fried to a crisp and drizzled with warm honey. Served with plum sauce and cilantro.
Garlic Lover
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic and broccoli. Garnished with cilantro.
Ka Pow
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with chili, garlic, green onions, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Thai basil.
Mixed Veggies
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.
Nutty Chicken
A combination of chicken, cashew, water chestnut, onion, dried chili, bell pepper, and carrot. A house favorite!
Prik-King
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp seasoned with a red curry paste and cooked with green beans and carrots
Spicy Ginger Mushroom
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with bell pepper, fresh ginger, carrots, green onions, celery, onion, white mushrooms, and black mushrooms. Cooked in a ginger sauce.
Spicy Mixed Veggies
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.
Sweet & Sour
Battered chicken, fried until golden, and mixed with pineapple, green onions, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, and cucumber.
Seafood
Calamari Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried calamari with garlic, onion, mushroom, and broccoli.
Crab and Shrimps in Curry Sauce
Crab and shrimp cooked in curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoot, carrot, celery, onion, bell pepper, green bean, green onion, and basil.
Crab and Shrimps in Hot Pot
A combination of crab and shrimp mixed with bean thread noodles, ginger, cabbage, carrot, celery, garlic, and onion baked in a clay pot.
Curry Salmon
Salmon cooked in panang curry with bell pepper, corn, carrot, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and basil.
Pineapple Shrimp Curry
Shrimp and pineapple cooked in panang curry with bell pepper and basil.
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon, marinated with teriyaki sauce, and served on top of steamed cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and onion. Topped with sesame seeds.
Scallop Garlic Sauce
Spiced with garlic, chili, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil.
Sizzling Asparagus & Shrimp
Shrimp, sliced asparagus, mushroom, carrot, green onion, and fresh chili stir-fried in a spicy Thai brown sauce.
Spicy Calamari & Shrimps
Spiced with fresh chili, garlic, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil.
Spicy Seafood Combination
A combination of mussel, scallop, calamari, shrimp, crab, and salmon stir-fried in a red curry paste with bamboo shoot, carrot, celery, bell pepper, green bean, onion, green onion, basil, and pickled galangal.
Soup
Coconut Chicken Soup
Coconut broth, tomato, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion seasoned with galangal.
Coconut Shrimp Soup
Coconut broth, tomato, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion seasoned with galangal.
Spicy Seafood Soup
Spicy lemongrass soup with mussels, scallop, crab, calamari, shrimp, and salmon.
Tom Yum Chicken
Lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion in hot and sour soup.
Tom Yum Shrimp
Lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion in hot and sour soup.
Wonton Soup
Stuffed wonton with chicken, shrimp, and bok choy in chicken broth. Topped with green onion and cilantro.
Woon Sen Soup
Tofu, chicken, shrimp, silver noodles, mushroom, and celery in chicken broth. Topped with green onion and cilantro
Salad
Garden Salad
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pineapple, celery, bean sprout, cilantro and a hard boiled egg. Served with house-made ginger dressing.
House Salad
Chicken and shrimp on lettuce, tomato, celery, bean sprout, cilantro, and a hard boiled egg. Served with house-made peanut sauce and a westside wonton on top.
Papaya Salad
Green papaya, shrimp, green bean, and cashew tossed in lime, fish sauce, chili, and garlic.
Spicy Chicken Salad (Larb)
Grilled and minced chicken mixed with lime, chili, cilantro, and green onion.
Grilled Beef Salad
Grilled and sliced rib-eye steak mixed with cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro, and a spicy lime dressing.
Spicy Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp mixed with lime, chili, garlic, cilantro, and green onion.
Roasted Duck Salad
Grilled duck mixed with cucumber, mint leaf, chili, tomato, onion, cilantro, and a spicy lime dressing
Silver Noodle Salad
A mix of silver noodles, chicken, shrimp, tomato, and onion tossed with chili paste and lime juice.
Rice
Combination Fried Rice
A mix of beef, chicken, pork, and shrimp with egg, corn, green onions, tomatoes, carrots, and onion. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Crab Fried Rice
Rice cooked with crab, egg, corn, carrot, and onion. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Crispy Ch Over Rice
Crispy golden fried pieces of chicken served on top of our special fried rice with a side of plum sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
A combination of chicken and shrimp with tomato, currants, onion, pineapple, cashew nut, and egg. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Roast Duck Fried Rice
Rice cooked with roasted duck, egg, corn, carrot, onion, and tomato. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Special Fried Rice
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Special Fried Rice w/Shrimp
Shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
Spicy Fried Rice
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro
Spicy Fried Rice w/ Shrimp
Shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro
Spicy Seafood Fried Rice
Rice cooked with mussel, scallop, crab, calamari, shrimp, and salmon. Mixed with chili, sweet basil, onion, green onion, and bell pepper.Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.
BBQ
BBQ Combo
A combination of Thai B.B.Q. Beef, B.B.Q. Pork Spare Ribs, and Thai B.B.Q. Chicken. Served with plum sauce, a side salad, and shrimp fried rice
BBQ Pork Sparerib
Pork spare ribs marinated in our Thai B.B.Q. sauce and grilled. Served with plum sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.
Crying Tiger
Angus rib eye steak grilled until tender and layed on top of a bed of salad with tomatoes and cucumber. Served with a spicy house made sauce and a side of white rice.
Hibachi Salmon
Grilled salmon with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.
Hibachi Chicken
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.
Hibachi Scallop
Grilled scallop with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice
Hibachi Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.
Hibachi Steak
Choice of grilled chicken or steak with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.
Teriyaki
Chicken or beef marinated in teriyaki and cooked with cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and onion. Topped with sesame seeds and served with a side of white rice.
Thai BBQ Chicken
Marinated chicken cooked with our house made Thai B.B.Q. sauce until just tender. Served with plum sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.
Thai BBQ Pork
Garlic crusted pork on top or a fresh bed of salad and served with plum sauce and hibachi sauce
Stir Fried Noodles
Pad Thai
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
Pad Thai w/ Shrimp
Shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
Combo Pad Thai
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
Crab Pad Thai
Crab wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion, and topped with crushed peanut.
Chicken Noodle
Chicken, wide noodles, egg, bean sprouts, and green onions cooked on the wok and topped with crushed peanuts.
Spicy Drunken Noodles
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, bell pepper, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and sweet basil.
Pad-See-Ew
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli.
Gentle Silver Noodles
Chicken cooked with bean thread noodles, egg, tomatoes, bean sprouts, celery, carrots, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with cilantro.
The Chow Mein
A blend of beef, chicken, pork, and shrimp cooked with egg noodles and mixed vegetables.
Laht Nah
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, Chinese broccoli, garlic, and topped with a brown gravy sauce.
Noodle Soup
Tom Yum Noodles Soup
Chicken, shrimp, and tilapia fish ball with lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, chili, bean sprout, and rice vermicelli noodles.
Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, bean sprout, and rice vermicelli noodles flavored with lime juice and chili.
Shrimp Tom Yum Noodles Soup
Chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, bean sprout, and rice vermicelli noodles flavored with lime juice and chili.
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
Coconut soup with chicken, garlic, mushroom, tomato, bean sprout, rice vermicelli noodles, and a touch of lemongrass. Topped with cilantro and green onion.
Coconut Shrimp Noodle Soup
Coconut soup with chicken, garlic, mushroom, tomato, bean sprout, rice vermicelli noodles, and a touch of lemongrass. Topped with cilantro and green onion.
Coconut Seafood Noodle Soup
Coconut soup with mussels, tilapia fish ball, calamari, shrimp, mushroom, tomato, bean sprout, rice vermicelli noodles, lemongrass, cilantro, and green onion.
House Egg Noodle Soup
Bean sprout, egg noodle, cilantro, and green onion. With shrimp, chicken, tilapia fish ball, ground pork, and wontons.
Com Egg Noodle Soup
Shrimp, chicken, tilapia fish ball, calamari, and fried wontons
Shrimp Egg Noodle Soup
Bean sprout, egg noodle, cilantro, and green onion with shrimp,
Seafood Egg Noodle Soup
Shrimp, mussel, tilapia fish ball, and calamari.
Thai Boat Noodles
Beef broth with slices of tender rib-eye steak, beef meatball, rice vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, cilantro, and green onion.
Curry
Yellow Curry Chicken
Chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onion.
Panang
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, corn, carrot, and basil.
Green Curry
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.
Red Curry
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, bell pepper, corn, carrots, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.
Massaman Beef
Rib-eye beef steak, potatoes, carrots, onion, and peanut.
Yellow Curry Chicken Noodles
Chicken, coconut milk, potato, carrot, and onion.
Panang Noodles
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, corn, carrot, and basil.
Green Curry Noodles
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green beans, corn, carrots, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.
Red Curry Noodles
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.
Massaman Beef Noodles
Beef stew, rib-eye steak, potato, carrot, onion, and peanut.
Side of Rice & Noodle
Side of Sauce & Dressing
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Peanut Sauce 16 Oz
Side Ginger Dressing
Side Ginger Dressing 16oz
Side Cucumber Sauce
Side Plum Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Yellow Curry Sauce
Side Red Curry Sauce
Side Green Curry Sauce
Side Panang Curry Sauce
Chili Sauce
Chili Flakes
Soy Sauce
Side of Veggies & Salad
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
