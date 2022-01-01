Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

House of Noodle LLC

93 Reviews

$$

2025 Santiam Hwy SE

Albany, OR 97322

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Spicy Drunken Noodles
House Fresh Roll

Appetizers

Chicken Sa-te

$10.95

Tender chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

Crispy Calamari

$8.95

Lightly battered and fried golden. Served with house-made plum sauce.

Dynamite Wings

$9.95

Golden-fried chicken wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Golden Triangles

$10.95

Chicken and shrimp stuffed in tortilla triangles then deep fried. Served with sweet and sour cucumber sauce.

Heavenly Shrimp

$10.95

House Fresh Roll

$7.95

Refreshing blend of tofu, lettuce, basil, carrot, and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce and crushed peanut.

Mee Krob

$11.95

Chicken and shrimp stuffed in tortilla triangles then deep fried. Served with sweet and sour cucumber sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Lightly battered and fried golden shrimp.. Served with house-made plum sauce.

Siam Spring Rolls

$7.95

Deep fried spring roll stuffed with silver noodles, cabbage, celery, and carrots. Served with plum sauce.

Tofu Sa-te

$8.95

Skewered tofu grilled to perfection. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

Westside Wontons

$8.95

Shrimp and chicken stuffed wontons fried crispy. Served with plum sauce and crushed peanuts.

Lunch

L .Chicken Noodle

$12.79

Chicken, wide noodles, egg, bean sprouts, and green onions cooked on the wok and topped with crushed peanuts.

L. Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with fresh broccoli and carrots in a garlic oyster sauce.

Lunch Chicken Sa-te

$13.99

Tender chicken marinated in Thai spices. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

L. Combination Fried Rice

$14.99

A mix of beef, chicken, pork, and shrimp with egg, corn, green onions, tomatoes, carrots, and onion. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

L. Fried Rice

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

L. Fried Rice Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

L. Garlic Lover

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic and broccoli. Garnished with cilantro.

L. Gentle Silver Noodles

$12.79

Chicken cooked with bean thread noodles, egg, tomatoes, bean sprouts, celery, carrots, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with cilantro.

L. Green Curry

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green beans, corn, carrots, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.

L. Ka Pow

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with chili, garlic, green onions, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Thai basil.

L. Lunch BBQ Combo

$14.99

Pork spare ribs and chicken marinated in our Thai B.B.Q. sauce and grilled. Served with plum sauce.

L. Massaman Beef

$13.79

Rib-eye beef steak, potatoes, carrots, onion, and peanut.

L. Mixed Veggies

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.

L. Pad see ew

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli.

L. Pad Thai

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.

L. Pad Thai w/ Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.

L. Panang

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, corn, carrot, and basil.

L. Prik-King

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp seasoned with a red curry paste and cooked with green beans and carrots

L. Red Curry

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, bell pepper, corn, carrots, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.

L. Spicy Drunken Noodles

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, bell pepper, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and sweet basil.

L. Spicy Fried Rice

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro

L. Spicy Fried Rice Shrimp

$14.99

Shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro

L. Spicy Ginger & Mushroom

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with bell pepper, fresh ginger, carrots, green onions, celery, onion, white mushrooms, and black mushrooms. Cooked in a ginger sauce.

L. Spicy Mixed Veggies

$12.79

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.

L. Sweet N Sour

$12.79

Battered chicken, fried until golden, and mixed with pineapple, green onions, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, and cucumber.

L. Teriyaki

$12.79

Chicken or beef marinated in teriyaki and cooked with cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and onion. Topped with sesame seeds and served with a side of white rice.

L. Tofu Sa-te

$12.79

Skewered tofu grilled to perfection. Served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

L. Yellow Curry Chicken

$13.79

Chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onion.

Side Lunch Soup / Salad / Dressing

Xtra Soup Lunch

$2.75

Xtra Salad

$2.75

Xtra Giger Dressing

$1.00

Xtra Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Entree

Beef Oyster Sauce

$15.49

Sliced rib-eye sauteed with onion, mushroom, and bell pepper in a brown sauce.

Broccoli Oyster Sauce

$14.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with fresh broccoli and carrots in a garlic oyster sauce.

Duck Delight

$25.95

Marinated duck that is deep-fried to a crisp and drizzled with warm honey. Served with plum sauce and cilantro.

Garlic Lover

$14.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic and broccoli. Garnished with cilantro.

Ka Pow

$14.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with chili, garlic, green onions, bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, and Thai basil.

Mixed Veggies

$14.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.

Nutty Chicken

$15.49

A combination of chicken, cashew, water chestnut, onion, dried chili, bell pepper, and carrot. A house favorite!

Prik-King

$15.49

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp seasoned with a red curry paste and cooked with green beans and carrots

Spicy Ginger Mushroom

$14.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with bell pepper, fresh ginger, carrots, green onions, celery, onion, white mushrooms, and black mushrooms. Cooked in a ginger sauce.

Spicy Mixed Veggies

$14.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok-fried with cabbage, mushrooms, celery, carrots, bamboo shoot, broccoli, bean sprouts, and onion.

Sweet & Sour

$14.95

Battered chicken, fried until golden, and mixed with pineapple, green onions, bell pepper, onion, carrot, tomato, and cucumber.

Seafood

Calamari Garlic Sauce

$14.95

Stir-fried calamari with garlic, onion, mushroom, and broccoli.

Crab and Shrimps in Curry Sauce

$25.95

Crab and shrimp cooked in curry and coconut milk with bamboo shoot, carrot, celery, onion, bell pepper, green bean, green onion, and basil.

Crab and Shrimps in Hot Pot

$25.95

A combination of crab and shrimp mixed with bean thread noodles, ginger, cabbage, carrot, celery, garlic, and onion baked in a clay pot.

Curry Salmon

$20.95

Salmon cooked in panang curry with bell pepper, corn, carrot, cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and basil.

Pineapple Shrimp Curry

$18.95

Shrimp and pineapple cooked in panang curry with bell pepper and basil.

Salmon Teriyaki

$20.95

Grilled salmon, marinated with teriyaki sauce, and served on top of steamed cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and onion. Topped with sesame seeds.

Scallop Garlic Sauce

$24.95

Spiced with garlic, chili, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and sweet basil.

Sizzling Asparagus & Shrimp

$18.95

Shrimp, sliced asparagus, mushroom, carrot, green onion, and fresh chili stir-fried in a spicy Thai brown sauce.

Spicy Calamari & Shrimps

$16.95

Spiced with fresh chili, garlic, onion, carrot, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil.

Spicy Seafood Combination

$27.95

A combination of mussel, scallop, calamari, shrimp, crab, and salmon stir-fried in a red curry paste with bamboo shoot, carrot, celery, bell pepper, green bean, onion, green onion, basil, and pickled galangal.

Soup

Coconut Chicken Soup

$11.95

Coconut broth, tomato, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion seasoned with galangal.

Coconut Shrimp Soup

$13.95

Coconut broth, tomato, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion seasoned with galangal.

Spicy Seafood Soup

$19.95

Spicy lemongrass soup with mussels, scallop, crab, calamari, shrimp, and salmon.

Tom Yum Chicken

$11.95

Lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion in hot and sour soup.

Tom Yum Shrimp

$13.95

Lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, and green onion in hot and sour soup.

Wonton Soup

$11.95

Stuffed wonton with chicken, shrimp, and bok choy in chicken broth. Topped with green onion and cilantro.

Woon Sen Soup

$11.95

Tofu, chicken, shrimp, silver noodles, mushroom, and celery in chicken broth. Topped with green onion and cilantro

Salad

Garden Salad

$10.75

Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pineapple, celery, bean sprout, cilantro and a hard boiled egg. Served with house-made ginger dressing.

House Salad

$13.95

Chicken and shrimp on lettuce, tomato, celery, bean sprout, cilantro, and a hard boiled egg. Served with house-made peanut sauce and a westside wonton on top.

Papaya Salad

$14.95

Green papaya, shrimp, green bean, and cashew tossed in lime, fish sauce, chili, and garlic.

Spicy Chicken Salad (Larb)

$14.95

Grilled and minced chicken mixed with lime, chili, cilantro, and green onion.

Grilled Beef Salad

$15.95

Grilled and sliced rib-eye steak mixed with cucumber, tomato, onion, cilantro, and a spicy lime dressing. add shrimp $3 Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pineapple, celery, bean sprout, cilantro and a hard boiled egg. Served with house-made ginger dressing. Garden Salad Pick for it to be spicy on a level from 1-5 Salads

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Grilled shrimp mixed with lime, chili, garlic, cilantro, and green onion.

Roasted Duck Salad

$18.95

Grilled duck mixed with cucumber, mint leaf, chili, tomato, onion, cilantro, and a spicy lime dressing

Silver Noodle Salad

$15.95

A mix of silver noodles, chicken, shrimp, tomato, and onion tossed with chili paste and lime juice.

Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$15.95

A mix of beef, chicken, pork, and shrimp with egg, corn, green onions, tomatoes, carrots, and onion. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Crab Fried Rice

$24.95

Rice cooked with crab, egg, corn, carrot, and onion. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Crispy Ch Over Rice

$13.95

Crispy golden fried pieces of chicken served on top of our special fried rice with a side of plum sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

A combination of chicken and shrimp with tomato, currants, onion, pineapple, cashew nut, and egg. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Roast Duck Fried Rice

$18.95

Rice cooked with roasted duck, egg, corn, carrot, onion, and tomato. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Special Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Special Fried Rice w/Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp with egg, green onions, tomatoes, onion, corn, and carrots. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

Spicy Fried Rice

$13.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro

Spicy Fried Rice w/ Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp with sweet basil, onion, green onions, and bell pepper. Garnished with cucumber and cilantro

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

$25.95

Rice cooked with mussel, scallop, crab, calamari, shrimp, and salmon. Mixed with chili, sweet basil, onion, green onion, and bell pepper.Garnished with cucumber and cilantro.

BBQ

BBQ Combo

$21.95

A combination of Thai B.B.Q. Beef, B.B.Q. Pork Spare Ribs, and Thai B.B.Q. Chicken. Served with plum sauce, a side salad, and shrimp fried rice

BBQ Pork Sparerib

$16.95

Pork spare ribs marinated in our Thai B.B.Q. sauce and grilled. Served with plum sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.

Crying Tiger

$24.95

Angus rib eye steak grilled until tender and layed on top of a bed of salad with tomatoes and cucumber. Served with a spicy house made sauce and a side of white rice.

Hibachi Salmon

$20.95

Grilled salmon with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.

Hibachi Chicken

$16.95

Choice of grilled chicken or steak with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.

Hibachi Scallop

$24.95

Grilled scallop with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice

Hibachi Shrimp

$17.95

Grilled shrimp with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.

Hibachi Steak

$17.95

Choice of grilled chicken or steak with seasoned mixed vegetables on the side. Served with hibachi sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.

Teriyaki

$14.95

Chicken or beef marinated in teriyaki and cooked with cabbage, carrot, broccoli, and onion. Topped with sesame seeds and served with a side of white rice.

Thai BBQ Chicken

$14.95

Marinated chicken cooked with our house made Thai B.B.Q. sauce until just tender. Served with plum sauce, a side salad, and a side of white rice.

Thai BBQ Pork

$16.95

Garlic crusted pork on top or a fresh bed of salad and served with plum sauce and hibachi sauce

Stir Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

$14.49

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.

Pad Thai w/ Shrimp

$16.49

Shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.

Combo Pad Thai

$15.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.

Crab Pad Thai

$25.95

Crab wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprout, green onion, and topped with crushed peanut.

Chicken Noodle

$13.95

Chicken, wide noodles, egg, bean sprouts, and green onions cooked on the wok and topped with crushed peanuts.

Spicy Drunken Noodles

$14.49

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, bell pepper, tomatoes, garlic, onion, and sweet basil.

Pad-See-Ew

$13.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, egg, and Chinese broccoli.

Gentle Silver Noodles

$14.95

Chicken cooked with bean thread noodles, egg, tomatoes, bean sprouts, celery, carrots, mushrooms, and onion. Topped with cilantro.

The Chow Mein

$14.95

A blend of beef, chicken, pork, and shrimp cooked with egg noodles and mixed vegetables.

Laht Nah

$14.49

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp cooked with wide noodles, Chinese broccoli, garlic, and topped with a brown gravy sauce.

Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodles Soup

$12.95

Chicken, shrimp, and tilapia fish ball with lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, chili, bean sprout, and rice vermicelli noodles.

Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.95

Chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, bean sprout, and rice vermicelli noodles flavored with lime juice and chili.

Shrimp Tom Yum Noodles Soup

$14.95

Chicken, lemongrass, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, bean sprout, and rice vermicelli noodles flavored with lime juice and chili.

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup

$13.95

Coconut soup with chicken, garlic, mushroom, tomato, bean sprout, rice vermicelli noodles, and a touch of lemongrass. Topped with cilantro and green onion.

Coconut Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.95

Coconut soup with chicken, garlic, mushroom, tomato, bean sprout, rice vermicelli noodles, and a touch of lemongrass. Topped with cilantro and green onion.

Coconut Seafood Noodle Soup

$15.95

Coconut soup with mussels, tilapia fish ball, calamari, shrimp, mushroom, tomato, bean sprout, rice vermicelli noodles, lemongrass, cilantro, and green onion.

House Egg Noodle Soup

$13.95

Bean sprout, egg noodle, cilantro, and green onion. With shrimp, chicken, tilapia fish ball, ground pork, and wontons.

Com Egg Noodle Soup

$13.95

Shrimp, chicken, tilapia fish ball, calamari, and fried wontons

Shrimp Egg Noodle Soup

$13.95

Bean sprout, egg noodle, cilantro, and green onion with shrimp,

Seafood Egg Noodle Soup

$13.95

Shrimp, mussel, tilapia fish ball, and calamari.

Thai Boat Noodles

$13.95

Beef broth with slices of tender rib-eye steak, beef meatball, rice vermicelli noodles, bean sprout, cilantro, and green onion.

Curry

Yellow Curry Chicken

$15.95

Chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onion.

Panang

$15.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, corn, carrot, and basil.

Green Curry

$15.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.

Red Curry

$15.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, bell pepper, corn, carrots, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.

Massaman Beef

$16.95

Rib-eye beef steak, potatoes, carrots, onion, and peanut.

Yellow Curry Chicken Noodles

$15.95

Chicken, coconut milk, potato, carrot, and onion.

Panang Noodles

$15.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, corn, carrot, and basil.

Green Curry Noodles

$15.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, green beans, corn, carrots, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.

Red Curry Noodles

$15.95

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp with coconut milk, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, Asian eggplant, and basil.

Massaman Beef Noodles

$16.95

Beef stew, rib-eye steak, potato, carrot, onion, and peanut.

Bevarages

Thai Ice Tea

$3.95

Thai Ice Coffee

$3.95

Ice Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

S.Pellegrino

$3.25

Bottle Water

$1.25

Side of Rice & Noodle

Side White Rice

$2.75

Side Brown Rice

$2.75Out of stock

Side Fried Rice

$3.75

Side Sticky Rice

$2.75

Side Steam Noodle

$2.75

Side Egg Noodle

$3.00

Side Silver Noodle

$3.00

Side Chow Mein Noodle

$3.00

Side Steam Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side of Sauce & Dressing

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce 16 Oz

$6.95

Side Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Side Ginger Dressing 16oz

$6.95

Side Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Side Plum Sauce

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Side Yellow Curry Sauce

$1.00

Side Red Curry Sauce

$1.00

Side Green Curry Sauce

$1.00

Side Panang Curry Sauce

$1.00

Chili Sauce

Chili Flakes

Soy Sauce

Side of Veggies & Salad

Side Salad

$2.75

Side Steam Mixed Veggies

$3.00

Side Steam Broccoli

$3.00

Side Steam Green Bean

$3.00

Side Steam Bell Pepper

$3.00

Side Steam Carrot

$3.00

Side of Cucumber

$3.00

Desserts

Sticky Rice & Mango

$9.95

Coconut Sticky Rice

$4.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.95

Specials

Chicken Teriyaki Noodle

$15.95

Pumpkin Curry w/ Chicken

$14.95Out of stock

Spicy Tangy Chicken

$14.95

Eggplant Ka Pow

$15.95

Nutty Noodle

$15.95

PadThai Soft Shell Crab

$20.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2025 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany, OR 97322

Directions

