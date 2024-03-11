Icehouse Urban Creamery LLC. 125 West 2nd Street
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Local Dairy Farm in Oklahoma, opens up a urban creamery, making house made flavored ice creams, an array house fashioned locally roasted coffee and espressos, local dairy for sale in our seating area, and just for another added touch, we put in an Italian Panini deli, that will sell freshly sliced meats and cheeses, along with Twisted Trees pastries for sale baked fresh daily..... Give us a try, i promise we will not disappoint.....
Location
125 West 2nd Street, Edmond, OK 73003
