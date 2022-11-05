Restaurant header imageView gallery

Il Brutto

1,180 Reviews

$$

1601 E 6th St

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MARGHERITA
SALAMINO
PAPPARDELLE

Insalate

FARM SALAD

FARM SALAD

$13.00

agua dulce farm mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, olives, pecorino

ROASTED BEET SALAD

ROASTED BEET SALAD

$14.00

radicchio, goat cheese, raisins, almonds, dill, lemon

Pizze

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$18.00

san marzano sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil

BURRATA

BURRATA

$25.00

san marzano, n'duja sausage, parmigiano, basil

FUNGHI

FUNGHI

$23.00

shiitake mushrooms, mozzarella, taleggio, black pepper

4 CHEESE

4 CHEESE

$21.00

mozzarella, gorgonzola, taleggio, parmigiano, basil

SALAMINO

SALAMINO

$21.00

san marzano sauce, mozzarella, calabrian salami, olives, basil

KIDS MINI PIZZA

KIDS MINI PIZZA

$10.00

tomato, mozzarella, olive oil

Pasta

AGNOLOTTI

AGNOLOTTI

$26.00

goat cheese, parmigiano reggiano, thyme, pistacchio, orange zest

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$25.00

lamb ragù, sangiovese, carrot, rosemary

LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE

LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE

$27.00

beef ragu, bechamel, parmigiano reggiano, basil

GNOCCHI

$26.00

Dolce

TIRAMISU

TIRAMISU

$10.00

mascarpone marsala mousse, espresso lady fingers, cinnamon chocolate streusel

Make at Home

TOMATO + BASIL SAUCE

TOMATO + BASIL SAUCE

$6.00

san marzano tomatoes, onions, garlic, basil (16 oz)

ROASTED LAMB RAGU

ROASTED LAMB RAGU

$18.00

san marzano tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, chianti wine, thyme, rosemary, sage (15 oz )

CLASSIC BEEF BOLOGNESE

CLASSIC BEEF BOLOGNESE

$16.00

san marzano tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, chianti wine, thyme, rosemary, sage (15 oz)

4 CHEESE HEAVEN

4 CHEESE HEAVEN

$10.00

whole milk, corn starch, gorgonzola, parmigiano, taleggio, pecorino (choice of 8 oz or 15 oz)

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$12.00

flour, eggs, extra virgin olive oil (12 oz)

GLUTEN-FREE TAGLIOLINI

GLUTEN-FREE TAGLIOLINI

$15.00

gluten-free wheat, cornstarch, rice starch, water, eggs (12 oz)

GOAT CHEESE AGNOLOTTI

$16.00

goat cheese, parmigiano, eggs, flour, lemon, thyme, orange zest (10 oz)

PIZZA DOUGH

PIZZA DOUGH

$10.00

flour, water, yeast, salt, time (makes 4 pizzas)

Bottega

FLOUR

FLOUR

$2.00

caputo italian flour (2 lb)

OLIVE OIL

OLIVE OIL

$8.00Out of stock

house olive oil (8.5 oz)

PREMIUM OLIVE OIL

$14.00Out of stock

tuscan extra virgin olive oil (8.5 oz)

SEA SALT

SEA SALT

$2.00

sicilian coarse sea salt (8 oz)

ANCHOVIES

ANCHOVIES

$7.00

italian anchovy fillets in oil (4 oz)

OLIVES

OLIVES

$12.00

the best damn olives you've ever had: house-marinated kalamata, cerignola, taggiasche, orange, thyme, black pepper, extra virgin olive oil (16 oz)

PECORINO ROMANO

PECORINO ROMANO

$8.00

aged 14 months, finely grated (8 oz)

PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

PARMIGIANO REGGIANO

$11.00

aged 26 months, finely grated (8 oz)

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$9.00

aged 24 months, thinly sliced (3 oz)

WOOD-FIRED ROASTED PEPPERS

WOOD-FIRED ROASTED PEPPERS

$5.00

in olive oil (8 oz)

ROASTED BEETS

ROASTED BEETS

$9.50

golden and red beets, thyme (16 oz)

CHARRED SPRING ONIONS

$6.00

olive oil, fresh mint (16 oz)

BASIL PESTO

BASIL PESTO

$8.00

parmigiano, pecorino, garlic, pinenuts (8 oz)

Beverages

TOPO CHICO

$2.00

12 oz bottle

MEXICAN COCA COLA

$3.00Out of stock

12 oz bottle

DIET COKE

$3.00

8 oz bottle

Gifts + Merch

"CACIO E PEPE" BEANIES

"CACIO E PEPE" BEANIES

$30.00

real ones know. show your love for our iconic cacio e pepe with this unisex black beanie with "cacio e pepe" embroidery.

LIMONCELLO CLUB GIFT SET

LIMONCELLO CLUB GIFT SET

$36.00Out of stock

join the club with this gift set, which includes one large bottle of house-made limoncello, 2 serving glasses, a limoncello club pin + a recipe for brewing it at home. *must be 21+ + order with at least one food item per TABC laws; one hour notice needed*

BOTTLE SERVICE

BOTTLE SERVICE

$20.00+Out of stock

gifting a bottle of wine finally got personal. let our in-house expert play wine matchmaker: pick your price, tell us what you're in the mood for + we'll pick the perfetto bottle that fits your needs.

IL BRUTTO SPRITZ KIT

IL BRUTTO SPRITZ KIT

$55.00Out of stock

everything you need for a proper spritz at home - our signature recipe, complete with mini Prosecco bottles, orange slices, party glasses and enamel pins. makes 4 cocktails, perfect to share with a friend or 3. *must be 21+ + order with at least one food item; one hour notice needed*

BANDANA

BANDANA

$12.00

black square bandana with il brutto logo + white cat print. cute for humans, cagne o gatti!

FACE MASK

FACE MASK

$20.00Out of stock

it's called moda sweetie, look it up! il brutto branded black cat mask keeps you + others safe and goes a long way to supporting our restaurant. handmade with amore in hawaii.

MINI LIMONCELLO SANITIZER

MINI LIMONCELLO SANITIZER

$5.00Out of stock

house-made limoncello-based hand sanitizer. recommended for hands only; check out our flasks for sale for the drinkable version!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markPet Friendly
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:50 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open Mon 5p-10p, Tues-Thurs from 4p-10p + Fri-Sat from 4p-11p.

Location

1601 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Il Brutto image
Il Brutto image

Similar restaurants in your area

Easy Tiger - East
orange star4.9 • 17
1501 East 7th St. Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Blenders and Bowls
orange star4.8 • 868
1625 E 6th st Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Oseyo Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 620
1628 E Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Buenos Aires Café - East 6th
orange starNo Reviews
1201 East 6th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand Plaza Saltillo
orange starNo Reviews
1109 E. 5th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Cenote - 1010 E. Cesar Chavez
orange star4.1 • 955
1010 E. Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Juniper
orange star4.6 • 2,657
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
orange star4.4 • 2,432
3235 East Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sawyer & Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,162
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Rosewood
orange star4.4 • 1,840
1401 B Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston