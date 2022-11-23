Restaurant header imageView gallery

Impero Italiano

263 Reviews

$$

14028 Memorial Dr.

Houston, TX 77079

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheese
Margherita
Fettuccini Alfredo

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

3 Homemade bread slices topped with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, oregano and EVOO from Sicily.

Impepata Napoletana

Impepata Napoletana

$22.00

Fresh mussels delicately sauteed with lemon zest, black pepper, white wine sauce, garlic and EVOO, served with toasted bread and lemon slices.

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$12.00

7 Classic mozzarella sticks served with our famous marinara sauce.

Arancini

Arancini

$10.00

2 lightly fried large breaded rice filled with parmesan, mozzarella, beef and tomato sauce served with spicy marinara sauce.

Impero Meatballs

$18.00

6 Our famous Angus beef meatballs served with our special red tomato sauce, topped with parmesan grated and Italian parsley.

Carpaccio crudo

$25.00

Prosciutto crudo di Parma, burrata cheese, arugula salad, parmesan shaved and EVOO.

Soup and Salad

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Sliced tomato with mozzarella and a drizzling of balsamic vinegar reduction, EVOO and fresh basil.

Cesare Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan served with our caesar dressing.

Minestrone Toscano

$12.00

Classic Italian Soup served with fresh vegetable medley of the day.

Impero Salad

$14.00

Seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, Sicilian-citrus fruits, cheese of the day, onions, Evoo and Balsamic vinegar of Modena.

Cesare Salad side

$8.00

Impero Salad side

$9.00

small size Impero salad

Pasta

Spaghetti, pancetta ,eggs, pecorino or parmesan,
Spaghetti Meatballs

Spaghetti Meatballs

$17.00

Pasta with (3) three of our famous Angus beef meatballs in red sauce.

Ravioli of the Day

Ravioli of the Day

$21.00

Fresh Homemade ravioli served with butter and sage.

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Fettuccini pasta with chicken OR shrimps, panna sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti made with pancetta/italian bacon, eggs, pecorino or parmesan cheese. NB: To avoid scramble eggs effect we recommend ideally not a take out dish.

Gnocchi sorrentina

Gnocchi sorrentina

$19.00

New summer version Homemade potato dumplings with cherry tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano reggiano and basil.

Penne Ferrari

Penne Ferrari

$17.00

Classic Italian Dish made with tomato sauce, chicken, hot peppers, EVO , garlic and parsley. Gluten Free available.

Impero 2

Impero 2

$26.00

Spaghetti with seafood medley, shrimps, in our evoo, garlic, italian parsley, white wine and cherry tomatoes sauce. *Gluten Free available.

Pesto Genovese

Pesto Genovese

$20.00

Fettucini with chicken or shrimps served with our homemade pesto sauce.

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$26.00

Fresh lasagna with our famous Bolognese Ragu.

Spaghetti cacio e pepe

Spaghetti cacio e pepe

$21.00

the original spaghetti cacio e pepe with pecorino and black pepper.

Gnocchi salsiccia e funghi

Gnocchi salsiccia e funghi

$23.00

Homemade potato dumplings served with our popular Italian cream sausage, mushrooms and parmesan cheese.

Impero

Impero

$23.00

Spaghetti with clams, white wine sauce, garlic and Italian parsley.

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$20.00

Spaghetti, anchovies, cappers, black olives, grape tomatoes and italian Parsley.

Alfa GT

$15.00

Spaghetti with garlic, Evoo, chili peppers and Italian Parsley.

Main Entrees

Cotoletta Milanese

Cotoletta Milanese

$19.00

Chicken breaded plain (Italian style), served with Impero salad.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

chicken cotoletta breaded, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and basil served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.

Classica Parmigiana

Classica Parmigiana

$18.00

Traditional parmigiana eggplants with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil.

500 fiat

500 fiat

$25.00

Fried calamari and shrimps served with our marinara spicy sauce.

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

Our sliced chicken, dredged in flour, then sautéed in a sauce containing EVO lemon juice, butter, and capers served with pasta spaghetti.

Kid's Menu 10 & Under

Kids Pasta with 2 meatballs

$10.00

Pasta served with 2 meatballs with red sauce.

Kids Cheese pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese. 8"

Pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Milk

Juicy

$2.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce, cheese and pepperoni. 8"

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$19.00

The real thing from Naples, home made San Marzano DOP premium tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella , fresh basil and EVOO.

Amore carnale

$22.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Angus ground beef, italian sausage, pepperoni, onions EVOO DOP.

Tonno E Cipolla

Tonno E Cipolla

$21.00

tomatos sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish chunks, black olives and cappers white onions EVOO and oregano.

Calabrese

Calabrese

$21.00

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella spicy calabrian salami, crushed red peppers and EVOO.

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$23.00

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, shaved parmesan.

Puttanesca

Puttanesca

$21.00

Tomato sauce, anchovies, black olive, garlic, oregano and mozzarella cheese.

Norma

Norma

$21.00

Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, fried eggplant, salted grated ricotta, EVOO and fresh oregano.

Pernus Crudus

Pernus Crudus

$23.00

Dop Con Crudo E Rucola Pizza, Mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, rugola, parma prosciutto crudo DOP and EVOO.

Pepperoni

$17.00

Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, highest quality imported premium italian pepperoni crefted using only the best meatand spices.

Classic Cheese

Classic Cheese

$16.00

Home Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and Evoo. 12"

Vegetarian

$23.00

Tomato sauce, onions, zucchini, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, parmesan shaved and EVOO.

Polpettius

Polpettius

$24.00

Bolognese sauce, homemade meatballs, Mozzarella cheese, Basil.

Sapore di Mare

Sapore di Mare

$29.00

Homemade tomato sauce, pomodoro, mozzarella, shrimps, mussels, clams, dry tomatoes.

Pizza Parmigiana

Pizza Parmigiana

$25.00

Tomato sauce, eggplants, ham, eggs, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

White Pizza

Sorrentina

Sorrentina

$23.00

Fior di latte, Sorrento walnut kernels, provolone, lemon peel, truffle oil, marinated baby artichoke hearts, and EVOO.

4 formaggi

4 formaggi

$21.00

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Goat Cheese, Provolone, Smoked Mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, EVOO and Fresh Basil.

Focaccina Bread

$12.00

Our fabulos focaccina bread with garlic, mozzarella, Evoo, and Italian seasoning.

O' Sole Mio

O' Sole Mio

$28.00

Half Calzone filled with mozzarella cheese, calabrese salame, and mozzarella cheese, half pizza topped with Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, provolone, grape tomatoes, fiordilatte cheese, basil, parmesan shaved and EVOO.

Pestonious Tuscan Chicken

$27.00

Pesto & spinach sauce, provolone, mozzarella & smoked scamorza, tuscan grilled chicken strips & EVOO.

Costantino

Costantino

$25.00

Italian Ham, mushrooms, mozzarella and fontina cheese, truffle oil and parmesan shaved.

Drinks

Acqua Naturale Panna

Acqua Naturale Panna

$4.00
Acqua San Pellegrino

Acqua San Pellegrino

$4.00

small bottle

Polara Siciliana

Polara Siciliana

$7.00

sicilian drinks choice of mandarine, aranciata, gassosa, pomegrane,chinotto

Coke

Coke

$2.00

coke, diet coke, sprite.

Birra Peroni

Birra Peroni

$6.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Limonata San Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Cannolo Siciliano

Cannolo Siciliano

$8.00

Our authentic and real fresh cannolo (pistacchio or chocolate)with goat ricotta imported from Sicily served with candied orange or lemon peel.

Mini Cannoli Cioccolato Bianco o Fondente

Mini Cannoli Cioccolato Bianco o Fondente

$7.00

One mini white chocolate cannolo and one mini dark chocolate cannolo filled with goat ricotta imported from Sicily.

Pizza Nutella

Pizza Nutella

$18.00

Served with Italian nutella, powder sugar and nuts.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Our original and authentic artisan Homemade Classic Tiramisu’ or strawberry tiramisu.

Fiasconaro Torrone

Fiasconaro Torrone

$18.00

Fiasconaro Torrone Stecca pistacchio.

Impero Wine Bottle

Montepulciano

$30.00

Fruity with a touch of spice, food pairing pasta with meat, cheese.

SanGiovese

$30.00

Well made, fruity Sangiovese. Plums and soft cherry with a touch of savory. Food paired Pasta with tomatoes sauces, and meet and cheese board.

Cabernet

$30.00

Intense, dry generous and harmonious, food paired red and white meat or with hard cheese.

Merlot

$30.00

Intense, winey and fragrant dry and pleasant Food pairing white and red meat, cheese.

Chardonnay

$30.00

Dry, good acidity, excellent aperitif, food pairing appetizers, cheese and fish.

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Aromas of fresh juicy Golden Delicious apple, refreshing with hints of lime well balanced and very easy to drink. Excellent with fish, chicken and pork.

Baby Amarone Tinazzi Corvina

Bottle

$50.00

Chianti Rigoletto Wine

Well balanced, flavors of plum, cherry and red fruit. Excellent with appetizers and meats.

Bottle Chianti

$35.00

Well balanced, flavors of plum, cherry and red fruit. Excellent with appetizers and meats.

Nero D'Avola JUDEKA

Cartagirone Porcelain Bottle Nero D'avola

Cartagirone Porcelain Bottle Nero D'avola

$95.00

Strong hints of black cherry blend with light notes of vanilla. Excellent with meat and cheese.

Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore

Bottle

Bottle

$60.00

Prosecco DOC

White Sparkling Wine

Prosecco Bottle

$40.00

Good Intensity, fresh and elegant soft on the palate and pleasantly sugary. Excellent as an aperitif or with starters.

Sides

French fries

$7.00

Mushrooms Sautè

$9.00

Broccoli sautee

$9.00

Moscato Rose'

Bottle

$32.00

Retail

Chocolate bready

Chocolate bready

$4.00Out of stock
kinder egg

kinder egg

$3.00
Kinder bueno

Kinder bueno

$4.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria Ristorante Trattoria

Website

Location

14028 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079

Directions

Gallery
Impero Italiano image
Impero Italiano image
Impero Italiano image
Impero Italiano image

