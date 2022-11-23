- Home
- /
- Houston
- /
- Energy Corridor
- /
- Impero Italiano
Impero Italiano
263 Reviews
$$
14028 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX 77079
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
3 Homemade bread slices topped with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, oregano and EVOO from Sicily.
Impepata Napoletana
Fresh mussels delicately sauteed with lemon zest, black pepper, white wine sauce, garlic and EVOO, served with toasted bread and lemon slices.
Mozzarella sticks
7 Classic mozzarella sticks served with our famous marinara sauce.
Arancini
2 lightly fried large breaded rice filled with parmesan, mozzarella, beef and tomato sauce served with spicy marinara sauce.
Impero Meatballs
6 Our famous Angus beef meatballs served with our special red tomato sauce, topped with parmesan grated and Italian parsley.
Carpaccio crudo
Prosciutto crudo di Parma, burrata cheese, arugula salad, parmesan shaved and EVOO.
Soup and Salad
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato with mozzarella and a drizzling of balsamic vinegar reduction, EVOO and fresh basil.
Cesare Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan served with our caesar dressing.
Minestrone Toscano
Classic Italian Soup served with fresh vegetable medley of the day.
Impero Salad
Seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, Sicilian-citrus fruits, cheese of the day, onions, Evoo and Balsamic vinegar of Modena.
Cesare Salad side
Impero Salad side
small size Impero salad
Pasta
Spaghetti Meatballs
Pasta with (3) three of our famous Angus beef meatballs in red sauce.
Ravioli of the Day
Fresh Homemade ravioli served with butter and sage.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta with chicken OR shrimps, panna sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Carbonara
Spaghetti made with pancetta/italian bacon, eggs, pecorino or parmesan cheese. NB: To avoid scramble eggs effect we recommend ideally not a take out dish.
Gnocchi sorrentina
New summer version Homemade potato dumplings with cherry tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano reggiano and basil.
Penne Ferrari
Classic Italian Dish made with tomato sauce, chicken, hot peppers, EVO , garlic and parsley. Gluten Free available.
Impero 2
Spaghetti with seafood medley, shrimps, in our evoo, garlic, italian parsley, white wine and cherry tomatoes sauce. *Gluten Free available.
Pesto Genovese
Fettucini with chicken or shrimps served with our homemade pesto sauce.
Lasagna Bolognese
Fresh lasagna with our famous Bolognese Ragu.
Spaghetti cacio e pepe
the original spaghetti cacio e pepe with pecorino and black pepper.
Gnocchi salsiccia e funghi
Homemade potato dumplings served with our popular Italian cream sausage, mushrooms and parmesan cheese.
Impero
Spaghetti with clams, white wine sauce, garlic and Italian parsley.
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Spaghetti, anchovies, cappers, black olives, grape tomatoes and italian Parsley.
Alfa GT
Spaghetti with garlic, Evoo, chili peppers and Italian Parsley.
Main Entrees
Cotoletta Milanese
Chicken breaded plain (Italian style), served with Impero salad.
Chicken Parmigiana
chicken cotoletta breaded, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and basil served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.
Classica Parmigiana
Traditional parmigiana eggplants with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil.
500 fiat
Fried calamari and shrimps served with our marinara spicy sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Our sliced chicken, dredged in flour, then sautéed in a sauce containing EVO lemon juice, butter, and capers served with pasta spaghetti.
Kid's Menu 10 & Under
Pizza
Margherita
The real thing from Naples, home made San Marzano DOP premium tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella , fresh basil and EVOO.
Amore carnale
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Angus ground beef, italian sausage, pepperoni, onions EVOO DOP.
Tonno E Cipolla
tomatos sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish chunks, black olives and cappers white onions EVOO and oregano.
Calabrese
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella spicy calabrian salami, crushed red peppers and EVOO.
Capricciosa
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, shaved parmesan.
Puttanesca
Tomato sauce, anchovies, black olive, garlic, oregano and mozzarella cheese.
Norma
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, fried eggplant, salted grated ricotta, EVOO and fresh oregano.
Pernus Crudus
Dop Con Crudo E Rucola Pizza, Mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, rugola, parma prosciutto crudo DOP and EVOO.
Pepperoni
Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, highest quality imported premium italian pepperoni crefted using only the best meatand spices.
Classic Cheese
Home Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and Evoo. 12"
Vegetarian
Tomato sauce, onions, zucchini, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, parmesan shaved and EVOO.
Polpettius
Bolognese sauce, homemade meatballs, Mozzarella cheese, Basil.
Sapore di Mare
Homemade tomato sauce, pomodoro, mozzarella, shrimps, mussels, clams, dry tomatoes.
Pizza Parmigiana
Tomato sauce, eggplants, ham, eggs, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
White Pizza
Sorrentina
Fior di latte, Sorrento walnut kernels, provolone, lemon peel, truffle oil, marinated baby artichoke hearts, and EVOO.
4 formaggi
Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Goat Cheese, Provolone, Smoked Mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, EVOO and Fresh Basil.
Focaccina Bread
Our fabulos focaccina bread with garlic, mozzarella, Evoo, and Italian seasoning.
O' Sole Mio
Half Calzone filled with mozzarella cheese, calabrese salame, and mozzarella cheese, half pizza topped with Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, provolone, grape tomatoes, fiordilatte cheese, basil, parmesan shaved and EVOO.
Pestonious Tuscan Chicken
Pesto & spinach sauce, provolone, mozzarella & smoked scamorza, tuscan grilled chicken strips & EVOO.
Costantino
Italian Ham, mushrooms, mozzarella and fontina cheese, truffle oil and parmesan shaved.
Drinks
Dessert
Cannolo Siciliano
Our authentic and real fresh cannolo (pistacchio or chocolate)with goat ricotta imported from Sicily served with candied orange or lemon peel.
Mini Cannoli Cioccolato Bianco o Fondente
One mini white chocolate cannolo and one mini dark chocolate cannolo filled with goat ricotta imported from Sicily.
Pizza Nutella
Served with Italian nutella, powder sugar and nuts.
Tiramisu
Our original and authentic artisan Homemade Classic Tiramisu’ or strawberry tiramisu.
Fiasconaro Torrone
Fiasconaro Torrone Stecca pistacchio.
Impero Wine Bottle
Montepulciano
Fruity with a touch of spice, food pairing pasta with meat, cheese.
SanGiovese
Well made, fruity Sangiovese. Plums and soft cherry with a touch of savory. Food paired Pasta with tomatoes sauces, and meet and cheese board.
Cabernet
Intense, dry generous and harmonious, food paired red and white meat or with hard cheese.
Merlot
Intense, winey and fragrant dry and pleasant Food pairing white and red meat, cheese.
Chardonnay
Dry, good acidity, excellent aperitif, food pairing appetizers, cheese and fish.
Pinot Grigio
Aromas of fresh juicy Golden Delicious apple, refreshing with hints of lime well balanced and very easy to drink. Excellent with fish, chicken and pork.
Baby Amarone Tinazzi Corvina
Chianti Rigoletto Wine
Nero D'Avola JUDEKA
Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore
Prosecco DOC
Moscato Rose'
Appetizers
Bruschetta
3 Homemade bread slices topped with grape tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, oregano and EVOO from Sicily.
Impepata Napoletana
Fresh mussels delicately sauteed with lemon zest, black pepper, white wine sauce, garlic and EVOO, served with toasted bread and lemon slices.
Mozzarella sticks
7 Classic mozzarella sticks served with our famous marinara sauce.
Arancini
2 lightly fried large breaded rice filled with parmesan, mozzarella, beef and tomato sauce served with spicy marinara sauce.
Impero Meatballs
6 Our famous Angus beef meatballs served with our special red tomato sauce, topped with parmesan grated and Italian parsley.
Carpaccio crudo
Prosciutto crudo di Parma, burrata cheese, arugula salad, parmesan shaved and EVOO.
Soup and Salad
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato with mozzarella and a drizzling of balsamic vinegar reduction, EVOO and fresh basil.
Cesare Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons and shaved parmesan served with our caesar dressing.
Minestrone Toscano
Classic Italian Soup served with fresh vegetable medley of the day.
Impero Salad
Seasonal greens, grape tomatoes, Sicilian-citrus fruits, cheese of the day, onions, Evoo and Balsamic vinegar of Modena.
Cesare Salad side
Impero Salad side
small size Impero salad
Pasta
Spaghetti Meatballs
Pasta with (3) three of our famous Angus beef meatballs in red sauce.
Ravioli of the Day
Fresh Homemade ravioli served with butter and sage.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta with chicken OR shrimps, panna sauce, mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Carbonara
Spaghetti made with pancetta/italian bacon, eggs, pecorino or parmesan cheese. NB: To avoid scramble eggs effect we recommend ideally not a take out dish.
Gnocchi sorrentina
New summer version Homemade potato dumplings with cherry tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmigiano reggiano and basil.
Penne Ferrari
Classic Italian Dish made with tomato sauce, chicken, hot peppers, EVO , garlic and parsley. Gluten Free available.
Impero 2
Spaghetti with seafood medley, shrimps, in our evoo, garlic, italian parsley, white wine and cherry tomatoes sauce. *Gluten Free available.
Pesto Genovese
Fettucini with chicken or shrimps served with our homemade pesto sauce.
Lasagna Bolognese
Fresh lasagna with our famous Bolognese Ragu.
Spaghetti cacio e pepe
the original spaghetti cacio e pepe with pecorino and black pepper.
Gnocchi salsiccia e funghi
Homemade potato dumplings served with our popular Italian cream sausage, mushrooms and parmesan cheese.
Impero
Spaghetti with clams, white wine sauce, garlic and Italian parsley.
Spaghetti Puttanesca
Spaghetti, anchovies, cappers, black olives, grape tomatoes and italian Parsley.
Alfa GT
Spaghetti with garlic, Evoo, chili peppers and Italian Parsley.
Main Entrees
Cotoletta Milanese
Chicken breaded plain (Italian style), served with Impero salad.
Chicken Parmigiana
chicken cotoletta breaded, topped with our marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and basil served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.
Classica Parmigiana
Traditional parmigiana eggplants with tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan and basil.
500 fiat
Fried calamari and shrimps served with our marinara spicy sauce.
Chicken Piccata
Our sliced chicken, dredged in flour, then sautéed in a sauce containing EVO lemon juice, butter, and capers served with pasta spaghetti.
Kid's Menu 10 & Under
Pizza
Margherita
The real thing from Naples, home made San Marzano DOP premium tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella , fresh basil and EVOO.
Amore carnale
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Angus ground beef, italian sausage, pepperoni, onions EVOO DOP.
Tonno E Cipolla
tomatos sauce, mozzarella, tuna fish chunks, black olives and cappers white onions EVOO and oregano.
Calabrese
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella spicy calabrian salami, crushed red peppers and EVOO.
Capricciosa
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, artichokes, mushrooms, olives, shaved parmesan.
Puttanesca
Tomato sauce, anchovies, black olive, garlic, oregano and mozzarella cheese.
Norma
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, fried eggplant, salted grated ricotta, EVOO and fresh oregano.
Pernus Crudus
Dop Con Crudo E Rucola Pizza, Mozzarella, fresh cherry tomatoes, rugola, parma prosciutto crudo DOP and EVOO.
Pepperoni
Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, highest quality imported premium italian pepperoni crefted using only the best meatand spices.
Classic Cheese
Home Premium tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and Evoo. 12"
Vegetarian
Tomato sauce, onions, zucchini, black olives, bell peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella, grape tomatoes, parmesan shaved and EVOO.
Polpettius
Bolognese sauce, homemade meatballs, Mozzarella cheese, Basil.
Sapore di Mare
Homemade tomato sauce, pomodoro, mozzarella, shrimps, mussels, clams, dry tomatoes.
Pizza Parmigiana
Tomato sauce, eggplants, ham, eggs, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
White Pizza
Sorrentina
Fior di latte, Sorrento walnut kernels, provolone, lemon peel, truffle oil, marinated baby artichoke hearts, and EVOO.
4 formaggi
Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Goat Cheese, Provolone, Smoked Mozzarella, shaved Parmesan, EVOO and Fresh Basil.
Focaccina Bread
Our fabulos focaccina bread with garlic, mozzarella, Evoo, and Italian seasoning.
O' Sole Mio
Half Calzone filled with mozzarella cheese, calabrese salame, and mozzarella cheese, half pizza topped with Prosciutto di Parma, mozzarella, provolone, grape tomatoes, fiordilatte cheese, basil, parmesan shaved and EVOO.
Pestonious Tuscan Chicken
Pesto & spinach sauce, provolone, mozzarella & smoked scamorza, tuscan grilled chicken strips & EVOO.
Costantino
Italian Ham, mushrooms, mozzarella and fontina cheese, truffle oil and parmesan shaved.
Drinks
Dessert
Cannolo Siciliano
Our authentic and real fresh cannolo (pistacchio or chocolate)with goat ricotta imported from Sicily served with candied orange or lemon peel.
Mini Cannoli Cioccolato Bianco o Fondente
One mini white chocolate cannolo and one mini dark chocolate cannolo filled with goat ricotta imported from Sicily.
Pizza Nutella
Served with Italian nutella, powder sugar and nuts.
Tiramisu
Our original and authentic artisan Homemade Classic Tiramisu’ or strawberry tiramisu.
Fiasconaro Torrone
Fiasconaro Torrone Stecca pistacchio.
Impero Wine Bottle
Montepulciano
Fruity with a touch of spice, food pairing pasta with meat, cheese.
SanGiovese
Well made, fruity Sangiovese. Plums and soft cherry with a touch of savory. Food paired Pasta with tomatoes sauces, and meet and cheese board.
Cabernet
Intense, dry generous and harmonious, food paired red and white meat or with hard cheese.
Merlot
Intense, winey and fragrant dry and pleasant Food pairing white and red meat, cheese.
Chardonnay
Dry, good acidity, excellent aperitif, food pairing appetizers, cheese and fish.
Pinot Grigio
Aromas of fresh juicy Golden Delicious apple, refreshing with hints of lime well balanced and very easy to drink. Excellent with fish, chicken and pork.
Baby Amarone Tinazzi Corvina
Chianti Rigoletto Wine
Nero D'Avola JUDEKA
Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore
Prosecco DOC
Moscato Rose'
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Pizzeria Ristorante Trattoria
14028 Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77079