Aroy Thai Cafe 11325 Katy Freeway

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Wok Seared White Meat Chicken with Carrots, Onions, and Garlic Severed with Lettuce, House Sweet Chili Sauce, and Peanut Sauce

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Chicken Seasoned with Curry Powder and Coconut Milk Served with Peanut Sauce

Crab Rangoon

$6.00

Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese Wrapped in Wonton and Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chill Sauce

Crispy Rolls

$7.00

Stir-Fried Seasoned Chicken Mixed with Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Onions in Crispy Shell Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed Soybeans Served with Sea Salt

Fresh Rolls

$5.00

Lettuce, Carrots, Avocado, and Cilantro Wrapped in Bahn Trang Rice Paper Served with Peanut Sauce

Gyoza

$7.00

Choice of Steamed or Pan-Fried Handcrafted Pork Dumplings Japanese Style with House Soy Sauce

Ika Karaage

$6.00

Skewered Squid Tentacles Golden Deep Fried Served with House Katsu Sauce

Kama Sugoi

$15.00

Traditional Japanese Hamachi Kama ̶ Grilled Yellowtail Collar (the Best Part of the Fish) Marinated Thai-Style with Kaffir Lime Leaves and Lemongrass Served with House Spicy Lime Sauce

Moo Yang

$8.00

Traditional Thai-Style Skewered Grilled Pork Seasoned with Garlic and House Soy Sauce

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Fresh Marinated Japanese Seaweed Salad

Shrimp Lollipops

$8.00

Golden Deep Fried Breaded Skewered Shrimp Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Shrimp in Crispy Battered Crumbs Golden Deep Fried Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

Spicy Cheese Rolls

$6.00

Crispy Handcrafted Dumplings Filled with Cream Cheese and Thai Chili Served with House Sweet Chili Sauce

Spicy Dumpling

$6.00

Handcrafted Steamed Pork Dumplings Mixed with House Chili Soy Sauce and Topped with Green Onions

Takoyaki

$5.00

Fried Balled Shaped Octopus and Cabbage Topped with Mayonnaise, House Katsu Sauce, Green Onions, and Fish Flakes

Soup

Tom Yam Goong

$7.00+

Shrimp in Spicy Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro

Tom Yam Gai

$6.00+

Chicken in Spicy Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro

Tom Yam Talay

$21.00

Scallops, Shrimp, Calamari, and Mussels in Spicy Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, and Basil Leaves

Tom Kha Gai

$6.00+

Chicken in Coconut Milk Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Galangal, Mushrooms, Onions, and Cilantro

Tom Kha Goong (Shrimp)

$8.00+

Shrimp in Coconut Milk Lime Broth with Lemongrass, Galangal, Mushrooms, Onions, and Cilantro

Salad

Grilled Chicken MA Salad

$14.00

Grilled Honey Chicken with Tamari Sauce (GF) with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, and Carrots Topped with Mango and Avocado Served with Sweet and Sour and Peanut Sauce

House Salad

$5.00+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, and Carrots Served with House Dressing

Larb

$13.00

Choice of Chicken or Pork with Lettuce, Onions, and Cilantro in Lime Dressing and Roasted Rice

Nam Tok Mue

$14.00

Grilled Pork Belly with Lettuce, Onions, and Cilantro in Lime Dressing and Roasted Rice

Som Tam Thai

$11.00

Shredded Green Papaya and Carrots with Roasted Peanuts, Tomatoes and Garlic in Lime Dressing

Yum Nuah

$18.00

Seasoned Beef Ribeye with Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, and Cilantro in Lime Dressing

Yum Talay

$21.00

Seafood of the Day with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Onions, and Cilantro in House Lime Sauce

Yum Woon Sen

$15.00

Chicken and Shrimp with Glass Noodles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, and Onions in a Special Sweet Chili Sauce

Fried Rice

Aroy Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg Scrambled with Tomatoes and Onions with Stir-Fried Rice in House Soy Sauce

Curry Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg Scrambled with Tomatoes and Onions with Stir-Fried Rice in Curry Powder and House Soy Sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg Scrambled with Pineapple and Cashew Nuts with Stir-Fried Rice in House Sweet Chili Sauce

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg Scrambled with Onions, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves with Stir-Fried Rice in House Garlic Basil Sauce

Noodles

Pad Thai

$12.00

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles Tossed in Thai Sweet and Sour Sauce with Egg, Bean Sprouts, Onions, and Roasted Crushed Peanuts Topped with Lime

Pad See Ew

$12.00

Stir-Fried Flat Noodles Cooked in House Soy Sauce with Egg, Broccoli, and Carrots

Pad Kee Mow

$12.00

Stir-Fried Flat Noodles Cooked in House Spicy Basil Sauce with Egg, Onions, and Bell Pepper

Rad Na

$12.00

Flat Rice Noodles Topped with Broccoli, Baby Corn, and Carrots in House Gravy Sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$12.00

Stir-Fried Glass Noodles Tossed in House Sweet Chili Sauce with Egg, Snow Peas, Carrots, Baby Corn, Bean Sprouts, and Onions

Gai Kua (Chicken Only)

$14.00

Stir-Fried Flat Rice Noodles Scrambled with Chicken and Egg and Served Over Lettuce

Khao Soi

$13.00

Steamed Northern Style Egg Noodles in Special Curry Soup Topped with Crispy Fried Noodles, Onions, and Lime

Thai Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice Noodles with Choice of Chicken or Pork with Bean Sprouts, Onions, and Cilantro Topped with Fried Garlic

Entrées

Hot Basil

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Green Beans, and Carrots in House Garlic Basil Sauce

Fresh Ginger

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Ginger, and Broccoli in House Sauce

Pepper Garlic

$13.00

Stir-Fried Meat Choice Served with Steamed Broccoli and Cabbage Topped with Fried Onions and Cilantro

Pad Prik Khing

$13.00

Stir-Fried Red Chili Paste, Green Beans, and Bamboo Shoots in House Sauce

Cashew Nut

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, and Pineapple in House Sweet Chili Sauce

Broccoli

$13.00

Stir-Fried Broccoli and Carrots in House Garlic Sauce

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$13.00

Stir-Fried Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Bell Pepper, and Pineapple in House Sweet and Sour Sauce

Veggie Lover

$13.00

Stir-Fried Vegetable of the Day in House Special Sauce

Mango Chicken

$14.00

Fried Chicken in House Mango Sauce over Broccoli, Cabbage, and Carrots

Curries

Panang

$13.00

Most Popular Thai-Style Curry in Coconut Milk, Snow Peas, Bell Pepper, and Lime Leaves

Red Curry

$13.00

Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, and basil Leaves

Yellow Curry

$13.00

Southern Thai-Style Yellow Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, and Carrots

Green Curry

$13.00

Green Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Bamboo Shoots, Green Beans, Eggplant, Bell Pepper, and Basil Leaves

Massaman

$13.00

Massaman Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Cubed Potatoes, Onions, Carrots, Pineapple, and Topped with Cashew Nuts

Roasted Duck Curry

$20.00

Boneless Duck using Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk with Pineapple, Tomatoes, and Basil Leaves

Dessert

Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.00

Brown Butter Cake with Fresh Mango

$8.00

Chocolate LaVa

$6.00

Side Dish

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Steamed Vegetable

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Plain Fried Rice

$6.00

Beverages

Non-Alcoholic

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hot Ginger Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
