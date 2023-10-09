Dinner Menu

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$5.99+

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, choice of dressing (GS, V, V+)

Greek Salad

$9.99+

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, Kalamata olives, Greek dressing (GS, V)

Clam Chowder

$7.99+

Indian Head's classic, homemade recipe since 1942!

French Onion Soup

$7.99

Caramelized onions with beef broth, topped with melted gruyere

Soup of the Day

$5.99+

Ask the Chef for the soup of the day

Appetizers

Appetizer of the Day

$14.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99+

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Chips & Dips

$12.99

Tortilla chips with salsa, guacamole, and hummus

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

6 jumbo shrimp breaded and fried with coconut flakes and served with a piña colada sauce drizzled on top

Mozzarella Wedges

$11.99

Crispy, fried wedges of mozarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$10.99

Baked potato skins topped with bacon, cheese, and a side of sour cream

Quesadilla

$10.99

Happy Hour App

$5.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$4.99

Dinner Roll

$1.00

French Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Rice

$4.99

Side Chicken

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Vegetable of the Day

$5.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Chocolate Decadence (GS)

$7.99

Dessert of the Day

$9.99

Fresh Fruit

$7.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Indian Pudding

$7.99

NY Cheesecake

$7.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Applewood Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Applewood smoked turkey, Havarti cheese, and ale mustard on sourdough rye bread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.99

Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Classic Burger

$14.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with choice of grilled chicken or a black bean burger

French Dip

$16.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Fried haddock, lettuce, and tartar sauce on a bulky roll

Rodeo Burger

$16.99

Bacon, cheddar, tobacco onions, barbeque sauce

Steak & Cheese

$15.99

Grilled steak on a sub roll with American cheese

Entrées

Baby Back Ribs

$22.99

Baked Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Creamy Vermont cheddar mac and cheese

Baked Stuffed Seafood Casserole

$24.99

Haddock and shrimp baked with stuffing and topped with cracker crumbs, served with rice and vegetable of the day

Chicken Carbonara

$19.99

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Fresh, crispy fried haddock served with french fries

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Grilled salmon topped with lemon butter and capers, served with rice and vegetable of the day

USDA Prime Sirloin

$32.99

14 oz New York strip steak served with rice and vegetable of the day

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Meat Pizza of the Day

$18.99

Veg Pizza of the Day

$16.99

GS Cauliflower Pizza

$14.99

Kid's Dinner

Kid's Clam Chowder

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

Kid's Pizza

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid's Pasta

$6.99

Kid's Tossed Salad

$4.99

Kid's Burger

$8.99

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Orange Soda

$2.99

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Prune Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Tonic

$2.99

Chocolate Shake

$8.25

Vanilla Shake

$8.25

FRZ Strawberry Shake

$8.25

FRZ Virgin Colada

$8.25

FRZ Virgin Straw Daiquiri

$8.25

Virgin Mary

$7.50

Specials

Burnt Marinated Salmon

$24.99

Cilantro Lime Baked Haddock

$20.99Out of stock

Maple Bacon Pork Chop

$24.99Out of stock

Sub Special

$16.99Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$44.99Out of stock

Pan Seared Scallops

$27.99

Maple Bacon Burger

$19.99

New England Baked Haddock

$20.99

Misc $

GRP Adult Buffet

$18.00

GRP Kid's Buffet

$8.00

GRP Lunch Buffet

$15.00

Wedding $35

$35.00

Wedding $40

$40.00

Bar

Draft Beer

*Allagash White

$8.75

*Bud Light

$4.50

*Moose Juice

$8.75

*Sam Adams

$8.75

*Stoneface

$8.75

*Tuckerman's

$8.75

*HH Allagash White

$5.00

*HH Bud Light

$3.50

*HH Great North

$5.00

*HH Moose Juice

$5.00

*HH Tuckermans

$5.00

Bottled Beer

603 Seltzer

$8.75

Angry Orchard

$8.75

Beer Special

$7.50

Bud Light

$5.25

Budweiser

$5.25

Citizen Cider

$8.75

Coors Light

$5.25

Corona Extra

$7.50

Fiddlehead

$9.50

Guiness

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

High Noon

$8.75

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Mike's Hard

$7.50

Miller Light

$5.25

Moat Mtn Czech Pilsner

$9.50

NA Heineken 0.0

$7.50

NA Sam Adams

$8.75

Pumpkin Head

$7.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.50

Sea Dog Blueberry

$7.50

Stella Artois

$7.50

Switchback

$9.50

Truly

$8.75

Twisted Tea

$5.50

White Claw

$8.75

White Wine

*CR Chardonnay

$9.50

*CR Moscato

$9.50

*CR Pinot Grigio

$9.50

*CR Riesling

$9.50

*CR Sauv Blanc

$9.50

*CR White Zin

$9.50

*Clean Slate Riesling

$12.00

*Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

*Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$10.00

*Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$12.00

*White Sangria

$9.50

Clean Slate Riesling

$23.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$29.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$30.00

*HH Chardonnay

$5.00

*HH Moscato

$5.00

*HH Pinot Grigio

$5.00

*HH Reisling

$5.00

*HH Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

*HH White Zin

$5.00

Red Wine

*CR Cabernet

$9.50

*CR Malbec

$9.50

*CR Merlot

$9.50

*CR Pinot Noir

$9.50

*Alamos Malbec

$12.00

*Hanh Pinot Noir

$12.00

*Josh

$12.00

*Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

*Red Sangria

$9.50

Alamos Malbec

$30.00

Hanh Pinot Noir

$29.00

Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Carmen Red Blend Frida Kahlo

$32.00

Carmen Cabernet Frida Kahlo

$32.00

*HH Cabernet

$5.00

*HH Malbec

$5.00

*HH Merlot

$5.00

*HH Pinot Noir

$5.00

Champagne

*La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

*Wycliff

$9.50

Ruffino Prosecco

$13.50

La Marca Prosecco

$27.00

Wycliff

$24.00

A-Z Cocktails

Baybreeze

$9.25

Vodka, cranberry, pineapple juice in a old fashioned glass

Black Russian

$9.25

Blue Hawaii

$12.50

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Dark n Stormy

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$8.75

Irish Coffee

$10.25

Kamikaze

$9.25

Long Island Tea

$14.50

Madras

$8.00

Vodka, cranberry, and OJ in an old fashioned glass

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.50

Mojito

$12.00

Mudslide ROCKS

$12.50

Negroni

$12.50

Old Fashion

$10.50

Planters Punch

$10.00

Rum Runner

$12.50

Screwdriver

$8.25

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

SideCar

$8.75

Sombrero

$9.25

Kahlua and milk in a rocks glass

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.25

Toasted Almond

$9.25

Whiskey Sour

$8.25

White Russian

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

The Notch

$9.25

Mimosa

$10.50

Northern Lights

$10.25

Sangria

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Chilly Cherry

$9.25

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Blueberry Cosmo

$13.00

Raspberry Lime Rickey

$9.25

Frozen Drinks

FRZ Bahama Mamma

$12.50

FRZ Banana Banshee

$13.50

FRZ Margarita

$13.25

FRZ Mudslide

$13.50

FRZ Pina Colada

$13.25

FRZ Rum Runner

$13.25

FRZ Straw Daiquiri

$13.25

FRZ Straw Margarita

$13.25

FRZ Chocolate Shake

$8.25

FRZ Strawberry Shake

$8.25

FRZ Vanilla Shake

$8.25

FRZ Virgin Colada

$8.25

FRZ Virgin Straw Daiquiri

$8.25

Martini Specials

Blueberry Martini

$13.00

Candy Apple Martini

$13.00

Caramel Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

CinToast Crunch Martini

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Tiramisu Martini

$13.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$8.25

3 Olives Espresso

$10.25

Absolut

$9.25

Absolut Citron

$9.25

Grey Goose

$11.25

Ketel One

$9.25

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$9.25

Smirnoff Caramel

$9.25

Stoli Blueberry

$9.25

Stoli Orange

$9.25

Stoli Raspberry

$9.25

Stoli Vanilla

$9.25

Tito's

$9.25

Gin

Well Gin

$8.25

Beefeater

$9.25

Bombay Saphire

$10.25

Hendricks

$10.25

Tanqueray

$9.25

Rum

Well Rum

$8.25

Bacardi

$9.25

Capt Morgan

$9.25

Goslings

$10.25

Malibu

$9.25

Mount Gay

$9.25

Myers Dark

$9.25

Rumchata

$9.25

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.25

1800 Blanco

$12.75

1800 Reposado

$12.75

Casamigos

$14.25

Casamigos Amber

$14.25

Corralejo Reposa

$14.75

Cuervo 1800

$9.25

Cuervo Gold

$9.25

Hornitos

$9.25

Patron Anejo

$15.75

Patron Reposado

$14.75

Patron Silver

$14.25

Scotch

Well Scotch

$8.25

Ardmore

$18.00

Chivas

$16.75

Dalwhinie 15

$16.50

Dewars

$9.25

Glenlivet

$14.25

J&B

$9.25

JW Black

$14.25

Laphroaig

$16.50

MacCallan 12

$18.00

Sheep Dip

$16.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$8.25

Well Whiskey

$8.25

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.25

Bulleit Rye

$13.25

Canadian Club

$9.25

Crown Royal

$9.25

Crown Royal Apple

$10.25

Fireball

$8.25

Jack Daniels

$9.25

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.25

Jameson

$10.25

Jim Beam

$9.25

Knob Creek

$11.25

Maker's Mark

$11.25

Paddy's Irish

$9.25

Screwball

$10.25

Seagram's 7

$9.25

Seagrams VO

$9.25

Senator's Club

Southern Comfort

$9.25

Wild Turkey

$10.25

Wild Turkey Honey

$10.25

Woodford Bourbon

$13.25

Yukon Jack

$9.25

Brandy/Cordials

Well Brandy

$8.25

Absinthe

$9.50

Amaretto

$8.25

Apricot Brandy

$8.25

B&B

$10.50

Bailey's

$9.25

Bailey's Almond

$10.25

Blackberry Brandy

$8.25

Butter Shot

$8.25

Campari

$9.25

Chambord

$10.25

Cherry Brandy

$8.25

Coffee Brandy

$8.25

Cointreau

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$18.00

Creme de Menthe

$8.25

Dark Creme de Cocoa

$8.25

Di Saronno

$11.00

Dr. McGillicuddy

$8.25

Drambuie

$12.75

Frangelico

$9.75

Grand Marnier

$12.75

Hennessey VS

$18.00

Jagermeister

$9.25

Kahlua

$9.25

Lemon Schnapps

$7.50

Limoncello

$9.25

Midori

$9.25

Peach Schnapps

$8.25

Peppermint Schnapps

$8.25

Remy Martin

$12.50

Sambuca

$9.25

Sambuca Black

$9.25

Sloe Gin

$8.25

St. Germaine

$9.25

Tia Maria

$9.25

Wht Creme de Cocoa

$8.25

Wht Creme de Menthe

$8.25

Kid's Drinks

Bear Beer

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Sparkling Orange Lemonade

$3.75

Sunrise

$3.75

Sunset

$3.75

FRZ Chocolate Shake

$8.25

FRZ Maple Mama

$8.25

FRZ Pine Coco Refresher

$8.25

FRZ Pine Mango Slush

$8.25

FRZ Strawberry Lemonade

$8.25

FRZ Strawberry Shake

$8.25

FRZ Vanilla Shake

$8.25

FRZ Whip Creamsicle

$8.25

Drink Specials

Beer Special

$7.50

Drink of the Day

$12.75

HH Drink Special

$6.00

Martini of the Day

$13.00

Miami Vice

$12.75

October Noggin

$12.75

Pumpkin Pie

$12.50