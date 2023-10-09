Indian Head Resort Restaurant
664 US-3
Lincoln, NH 03251
Dinner Menu
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, choice of dressing (GS, V, V+)
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, Kalamata olives, Greek dressing (GS, V)
Clam Chowder
Indian Head's classic, homemade recipe since 1942!
French Onion Soup
Caramelized onions with beef broth, topped with melted gruyere
Soup of the Day
Ask the Chef for the soup of the day
Appetizers
Appetizer of the Day
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Wings
Chips & Dips
Tortilla chips with salsa, guacamole, and hummus
Coconut Shrimp
6 jumbo shrimp breaded and fried with coconut flakes and served with a piña colada sauce drizzled on top
Mozzarella Wedges
Crispy, fried wedges of mozarella cheese served with marinara sauce
Potato Skins
Baked potato skins topped with bacon, cheese, and a side of sour cream
Quesadilla
Happy Hour App
Sides
Desserts
Burgers & Sandwiches
Applewood Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Applewood smoked turkey, Havarti cheese, and ale mustard on sourdough rye bread
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Chicken Sandwich
Classic Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion with choice of grilled chicken or a black bean burger
French Dip
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried haddock, lettuce, and tartar sauce on a bulky roll
Rodeo Burger
Bacon, cheddar, tobacco onions, barbeque sauce
Steak & Cheese
Grilled steak on a sub roll with American cheese
Entrées
Baby Back Ribs
Baked Mac & Cheese
Creamy Vermont cheddar mac and cheese
Baked Stuffed Seafood Casserole
Haddock and shrimp baked with stuffing and topped with cracker crumbs, served with rice and vegetable of the day
Chicken Carbonara
Chicken Parmesan
Fish & Chips
Fresh, crispy fried haddock served with french fries
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with lemon butter and capers, served with rice and vegetable of the day
USDA Prime Sirloin
14 oz New York strip steak served with rice and vegetable of the day
Shrimp Scampi
Pizza
Kid's Dinner
N/A Beverage
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Orange Soda
Root Beer
Sprite
Soda Water
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Prune Juice
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
FRZ Strawberry Shake
FRZ Virgin Colada
FRZ Virgin Straw Daiquiri
Virgin Mary
Specials
Misc $
Bar
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
603 Seltzer
Angry Orchard
Beer Special
Bud Light
Budweiser
Citizen Cider
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Fiddlehead
Guiness
Heineken
High Noon
Michelob Ultra
Mike's Hard
Miller Light
Moat Mtn Czech Pilsner
NA Heineken 0.0
NA Sam Adams
Pumpkin Head
Sam Adams Boston Lager
Sea Dog Blueberry
Stella Artois
Switchback
Truly
Twisted Tea
White Claw
White Wine
*CR Chardonnay
*CR Moscato
*CR Pinot Grigio
*CR Riesling
*CR Sauv Blanc
*CR White Zin
*Clean Slate Riesling
*Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
*Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
*Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
*White Sangria
Clean Slate Riesling
Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc
Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
*HH Chardonnay
*HH Moscato
*HH Pinot Grigio
*HH Reisling
*HH Sauvignon Blanc
*HH White Zin
Red Wine
*CR Cabernet
*CR Malbec
*CR Merlot
*CR Pinot Noir
*Alamos Malbec
*Hanh Pinot Noir
*Josh
*Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
*Red Sangria
Alamos Malbec
Hanh Pinot Noir
Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
Carmen Red Blend Frida Kahlo
Carmen Cabernet Frida Kahlo
*HH Cabernet
*HH Malbec
*HH Merlot
*HH Pinot Noir
Champagne
A-Z Cocktails
Baybreeze
Vodka, cranberry, pineapple juice in a old fashioned glass
Black Russian
Blue Hawaii
Cosmopolitan
Dark n Stormy
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kamikaze
Long Island Tea
Madras
Vodka, cranberry, and OJ in an old fashioned glass
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mojito
Mudslide ROCKS
Negroni
Old Fashion
Planters Punch
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
SideCar
Sombrero
Kahlua and milk in a rocks glass
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Toasted Almond
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Cocktails
Frozen Drinks
Martini Specials
N/A Beverage
Fountain Bev
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Iced Tea
Iced Tea - Unsweet
IHR Water Bottle
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Prune Juice
Red Bull
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic
NA Sam Adams
NA Heineken 0.0
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Shake
FRZ Strawberry Shake
FRZ Virgin Colada
FRZ Virgin Straw Daiquiri
Virgin Mary
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Scotch
Whiskey/Bourbon
Well Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Paddy's Irish
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Seagrams VO
Senator's Club
Southern Comfort
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey Honey
Woodford Bourbon
Yukon Jack
Brandy/Cordials
Well Brandy
Absinthe
Amaretto
Apricot Brandy
B&B
Bailey's
Bailey's Almond
Blackberry Brandy
Butter Shot
Campari
Chambord
Cherry Brandy
Coffee Brandy
Cointreau
Courvoisier VS
Creme de Menthe
Dark Creme de Cocoa
Di Saronno
Dr. McGillicuddy
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessey VS
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemon Schnapps
Limoncello
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Remy Martin
Sambuca
Sambuca Black
Sloe Gin
St. Germaine
Tia Maria
Wht Creme de Cocoa
Wht Creme de Menthe
Kid's Drinks
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Join us for scenic dining in The Profile Room.
664 US-3, Lincoln, NH 03251