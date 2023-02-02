Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken

Jaxon's Downtown

231 Reviews

$$

381 Depot Street

Franklin, NC 28734

Appetizers

Bean Dip w/ Pita Chips

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Bread Sticks

$4.49+

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.99

Smokehouse Fries

$8.99

Side of Fries

$1.99

Side of Chips

$1.99

Side Fries Loaded

$3.98

Side Chips Loaded

$3.98

Side Ranch Fries

$2.24

Side Cajun Fries

$2.24

Side Ranch Chips

$2.24

Side Cajun Chips

$2.24

1 pretzel

$6.99

2 pretzel

$9.99

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Pita Chips

$1.50

Custom

10" Cheese Pizza

$7.75

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.75

18" Cheese Pizza

$14.75

Specialty

Margarita

$10.75+

Philly Steak

$11.75+

Philly Chicken

$11.75+

BBQ Chicken

$11.75+

Hawaiian Pizza

$10.75+

Supreme

$11.75+

Carnivore

$11.75+

Veggie Delight

$10.75+

Buffalo Bleu

$11.75+

Pizza Slice

Cheese Slice

$2.50

Pepperoni

$0.25

Sausage

$0.25

Ham

$0.25

Meatball

$0.25

Sliced Tomato

$0.25

Grilled Chicken

$0.25

Bacon

$0.25

Jalapeno

$0.25

Pineapple

$0.25

Feta Cheese

$0.25

Banana Peppers

$0.25

Spinach

$0.25

Mushroom

$0.25

Onion

$0.25

Black Olives

$0.25

Cheese Slice with Drink

$4.00

Green Peppers

$0.25

Extra

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Chicken

Wings

$7.49+

Tenders

$7.49+

1.00 smoked to go

$10.00+

Salads

House Salad

$5.49

Greek Salad

$6.29

Antipasta Salad

$7.99

Buffalo Bleu Salad

$7.99

Smokehouse Salad

$7.99

Side House Salad

$2.99

Subs

Italian Sub

$7.99

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Philly Steak Sub

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.49

Hamburger

$8.99

Pizza Burger

$8.99

Sloppy joe

$7.99

Beer cheese burger

$10.99

Kids

Personal Pizza

$3.49

Hot Dog

$3.49

3 Chicken Tenders

$3.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Kids BBQ

$3.49

Desserts

Brownie Explosion

$3.99

Cannolis

$2.99

Dough Knots (6)

$2.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.79

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Mtn Dew

$1.99

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Kids Drink

$0.50

Smokehouse

Addee's Platter

$9.99

Jaxon's Pulled Pork

$8.99

A la carte Jaxons Sandwich

$5.00

Pound of Pork

$11.99

Brisket Nachos

$8.99

BBQ Nachos

$8.99

Smokehouse Duo

Smoked Wings and Pulled Pork

$12.99

Sides a la carte

Coleslaw

$1.99

Mac n Cheese

$2.49

Baked Beans

$1.99

Lunch

BBQ Slider

$1.50

BBQ Slider Special

$6.00

Brunswick Stew

Stew Only

$4.00

Stew and Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Custom

Personal Cheese Calzone

$8.75

Regular Cheese Calzone

$11.75

Specialty

Supreme Calzone

$11.75+

Carnivore Calzone

$11.75+

Veggie Delight Calzone

$11.75+

Philly Steak Calzone

$11.75+

Philly Chicken Calzone

$11.75+

Custom

Personal Cheese Stromboli

$7.75

Regular Cheese Stromboli

$10.75

Specialty

Supreme Stromboli

$10.75+

Carnivore Stromboli

$10.75+

Veggie Delight Stromboli

$10.75+

Philly Steak Stromboli

$10.75+

Philly Chicken Stromboli

$10.75+

Pizza and Wings

18" pizza and 10 wings

$23.99

Snow Day Special

14" 2 Topping

$9.99

18" 2 Topping

$12.99
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza, BBQ, Wings, Subs, Salads

381 Depot Street, Franklin, NC 28734

