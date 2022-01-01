Main picView gallery

Kavos Grill II 67 North Main Street

No reviews yet

67 North Main Street

Harriman, NY 10926

Sharing Platters

Mixed Grill For 2

$53.00

Our Famous Platter With Chicken Gyro, Beef/Lamb Gyro, Bifteki, Greek Sausage, Chicken Stick, Pork Stick With Tzatziki, Pita, And One Side

Santorini Platter For 2

$40.00

Moussaka, Pistachio, And Spinach Pie

Whole Baked Chicken

$25.00

With Lemon Potatoes Or Rice

Gyro Mix For Two

$35.00

Classic Beef/Lamb Gyro And Chicken Gyro, Served With Pita Bread, Tzatziki And One Side

Stick With Kavos For 2

$40.00

2 Chicken Sticks 2 Lamb Sticks 2 Pork Sticks With Pita Bread, Tzatziki. & One Side

-----------------

Utensils?

Our Famous Fried Baskets

Bakaliarakia

$20.00

Fried Whiting Served With Garlic Dip

Fried Shrimp Basket

$20.00

W/ French Fries

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Chicken Fingers Basket

$15.00

Fried Calamari Basket

$17.00

-----------------

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

W/ French Fries

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

W/ French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

W/ French Fries

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

W/ French Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

W/ French Fries

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

W/ French Fries

Kids Pasta W/ Butter Sauce

$7.00

W/ French Fries

-----------------

Dessert Corner

Baklava

$6.00

walnuts in phyllo pastry soaked in honey syrup

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$6.00

Ekmek

$7.00

Galaktoboureko

$6.50

baked phyllo filled with custard

Greek Cookies

$6.00

Portokalopita

$6.00

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Yogurt

$7.00

Served with walnuts & honney or cherry preserves

Hot Appetizers

Saganaki

$11.00

Pan-Fried Cheese

Kavos Feta

$11.00

Feta In Phyllo Topped With Honey And Sesame Seeds

Kalamarakia

$13.00

Calamari Lightly Floured Coated And Deep Fried

Octapodi

$21.00

Grilled Octopus

Kavos Calamari

$14.00

Served With Breaded Chickpeas And Peppers

Loukaniko

$11.00

Greek Style Sausage

Grilled Calamari

$14.00

Falafel

$9.00

With Tzatziki

Tiropitakia

$8.00

4 Mini Cheese Pies

Spanakopitakia

$8.00

4 Mini Spinach Pies

Keftedakia

$10.00

Fried Greek-Style Meatballs

Gigantes

$9.00

Baked Giant Beans In Tomato Sauce

Kolokitakia Tiganita

$8.00

Sliced Fried Zucchini Chips

Kolokithokeftedes

$10.00

Pan-Fried Zucchini Cakes With Feta And Spices

-----------------

Gyros app

$9.00

Cold Appetizers

Dolmadakia

$7.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Feta

$7.00

Served W/ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Oregano & Pita

Tzatziki

$7.00

Greek Yogurt Dip With Garlic, Cucumber & Dill, Served W/ Pita

Taramosalata

$8.00

Caviar Dip, Served W/ Pita

Tirokafteri

$8.00

Spicy Feta Dip, Served W/ Pita

Skordalia

$7.00

Garlic Potato Dip, Served W/ Pita

Melitzanosalata

$7.00

Roasted Eggplant Dip, Served With Pita

Hummus

$7.00

Chickpea Purée W/ Tahini, W/ Pita

Kavos Assorted Dips

$16.00

Assorted Greek Dips W/ Pita

-----------------

Soup

Lentil

$5.50

Chicken Lemon

$5.50

Split Pea

$5.50

Vegetable Soup

$5.50

-----------------

Gyro Sandwiches

Classic Beef/Lamb Gyro

$10.75

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Chicken Gyro

$10.75

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Pork Souvlaki

$10.75

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Lamb Souvlaki

$12.00

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Chicken Bacon Souvlaki

$12.00

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Chicken Souvlaki

$11.00

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Kavos Gyro

$12.00

Beef/Lamb Or Chicken Gyro W/ Sauteed Onions & Peppers & Tzatziki

Kavos Souvlaki

$12.00

Chicken Souvlaki With Sauteed Onions, Peppers & Tzatziki

Bifteki

$10.00

Greek Beef Patty W/ Sauteed Onions & Peppers

Shrimp Stick Souvlaki

$12.00

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Veggie Stick Souvlaki

$9.00

Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes

Falafel Gyro

$9.00

By the Stick

Chicken Stick

$6.00

served with toasted bread

Pork Stick

$6.00

served with toasted bread

Lamb Stick

$8.00

served with toasted bread

Chicken Bacon Stick

$7.00

served with toasted bread

Shrimp Stick

$9.00

served with toasted bread

Veggie Stick

$6.00

served with toasted bread

-----------------

Traditional Greek Dishes

Moussaka

$18.00

Layers Of Eggplant, Potatoes, Ground Beef, Topped With Creamy Béchamel

Veggie Moussaka

$18.00

Layers Of Eggplant, Potatoes, Ground Beef, Topped With Creamy Béchamel

Pastichio

$18.00

Baked Pasta Dish With Ground Beef And Creamy Béchamel Sauce. The Greek Version Of Lasagna

Spinach Pie

$10.00

w greek salad for $6

Half Baked Chicken

$17.00

w/ lemon potatoes

Veggie Platter Combo

$18.00

Hummus, Mini Spinach Pies, Zucchini Cakes & Falafel

Lamb Chops

$32.00

With One Side

Lamb Shank

$25.00

Served With Orzo Pasta

Twin Chicken Kebabs Over Rice

$23.00

2 Kebabs With Peppers And Onions

Twin Lamb Kebabs Over Rice

$25.00

2 Kebabs With Peppers And Onions

Charcoal Grilled Pork Chops

$23.00

With One Side

Rib-Eye Steak

$37.00

Served With Sauteed Mushrooms & Onion Rings

Spinach pie w salad

$16.00

-----------------

Kavos 1/2 Lb. Burgers

Classic Burger

$9.00

Deluxe Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & French Fries, Sub Sweet Fries Or Waffle Fries Or Onion Rings For $2

Texas Burger

$12.00

B.B.Q. Sauce Bacon, Cheddar & Onions

Greek Burger

$12.00

Feta, Tomato, Onion

Woodbury Burger

$12.00

Bacon Swiss, Avocado & Sauteed Onions

Santa Fe Burger

$12.00

Guacamole, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, And Cheddar

Southern Burger

$12.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Onions, Chipotle Mayonnaise

Falafel Burger

$10.00

W/ Tzatziki Sauce

-----------------

Grilled Chicken Creations

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.00

With Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Athenian Chicken

$12.00

With Tomato, Feta, And Red Onion

Texas Chicken

$12.00

B.B.Q. Sauce, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar

Southern Chicken

$12.00

Chipotle Cheddar Onions And Bacon

Santa Fe Chicken

$12.00

Guacamole, Jalapeño, Tomato, And Cheddar

Blackened Chicken

$12.00

With Avodcado Mozzarella, Sauteed Onions And Peppers

-----------------

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Greek Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Feta, Lettuce, Tomato, And Vinaigrette

Gyro Wrap

$15.00

Classic Beef/Lamb Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki

Woodbury Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken With Lettuce, Mayo, Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Chipotle Mayo

California Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki

Zucchini Cakes Wrap

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki

-----------------

Fresh Greek Gourmet Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Onions, And Grape Leaves

Horiatiki Salad

$12.00+

Tomato Chunk, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Onions & Green Peppers

Corfu Salad

$10.00+

Choped Romaien With Feta, Tomato, Dill, Scallions And Olives

Dakos Salad

$11.00+

Rusk Bread, Crushed Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta, Capers, Olives And Oregano

Kavos Roka Salad

$10.00+

Baby Arugula Shaved Parmesan, And Balsamic

Avocado Salad

$11.00+

Arugula, Feta Cheese, Avocado, Toamto And Almonds

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Romaine Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar

Island Salad

$10.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Corn, And Chickpeas

Quinoa Salad

$12.00+

Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Black Beans, Red Onion, Carrots, Tomato, Cucumber Cilantro, Feta And Avocado

Garden Salad

$8.00+

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Onions & Olives

-----------------

Grilled Seafood Salad

$27.00

Sides

Sapanakorizo

$6.00

Stewed Spinach And Rice

Broccoli

$6.00

Steamed Or Sauteed

Fasolakia

$6.00

Stewed String Beans

Horta

$6.00

Steamed Chicory

Greek Fries

$7.00

French Fries W/ Feta & Oregano

Extra Pita

$1.00

Extra Tzatziki

$1.00

Lemon Potatoes

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

-----------------

EXTRAS

EXTRA PITA

$1.00

EXTRA TZATZIKI

$1.00

EXTRA FETA

$1.00

EXTRA DOLMADAKIA

$1.00

Seafood

Grilled salmon

$25.00

Whole Branzino

$32.00

Med Snapper Filet

$33.00

In lemon butter sauce

Med Branzino Filet

$34.00

In lemon butter sauce with capers

Grilled Swordfish

$27.00

Whole Sea Bass

$32.00

Broiled Brook Trout

$22.00

Shrimp Corfu

$25.00

Salad only Sautéed Shrimps in light red sauce with feta over rice

Sautéed Shrimps

$25.00

Salad only. Shrimps sautéed in butter lemon wine sauce over rice

Seafood Pasta

$24.00

Shrimp and calamari in mild red sauce over spaghetti. Salad only

-----------------

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$5.75

Hot Cappuccino

$5.75

Iced Cappuccino

$5.75

Latte

$5.75

Frappe

$4.25

Blended iced coffee

Greek Coffee

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Bottled water

$1.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Our Famous Homemade Dips

Small Tirokafteri

$20.00

Small Tzatziki

$18.00

Small Hummus

$19.00

Small Melitzanosalata

$20.00

Large Tirokafteri

$30.00

Large Tzatziki

$28.00

Large Hummus

$29.00

Large Melitzanosalata

$30.00

Pita

$1.00

Mixed Green Salad

Half Tray Mixed Green Salad

$25.00

Half Tray Corfu Salad

$40.00

Half Tray Greek Salad

$40.00

Half Tray Horiatiki Salad

$60.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$30.00

Full Tray Mixed Green Salad

$36.00

Full Tray Corfu Salad

$70.00

Full Tray Greek Salad

$70.00

Full Tray Horiatiki Salad

$90.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$50.00

Gyros & Souvlaki

Half Tray Lamb/Beef Gyro

$45.00

Half Tray Chicken Gyro

$45.00

Half Tray Chicken Souvlaki Sticks

$55.00

Half Tray Pork Souvlaki Sticks

$55.00

Full Tray Lamb/Beef Gyro

$85.00

Full Tray Chicken Gyro

$85.00

Full Tray Chicken Souvlaki Sticks

$95.00

Full Tray Pork Souvlaki Sticks

$95.00

Homemade Greek Specialties

Half Tray Moussaka

$60.00

Half Tray Veggie Moussaka

$60.00

Half Tray Pistachio

$60.00

Half Tray Spinach Pie

$60.00

Half Tray Kolokithokeftedes

$50.00

Half Tray Falafel

$46.00

Full Tray Moussaka

$110.00

Full Tray Veggie Moussaka

$110.00

Full Tray Pistachio

$110.00

Full Tray Spinach Pie

$100.00

Full Tray Kolokithokeftedes

$100.00

Full Tray Falafel

$96.00

Sides

Half Tray Lemon Potatoes

$30.00

Half Tray Rice

$25.00

Half Tray Spanakorizo

$40.00

Half Tray Fasolakia

$40.00

Full Tray Lemon Potatoes

$45.00

Full Tray Rice

$40.00

Full Tray Spanakorizo

$70.00

Full Tray Fasolakia

$70.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

67 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

