Kavos Grill II 67 North Main Street
67 North Main Street
Harriman, NY 10926
Sharing Platters
Mixed Grill For 2
Our Famous Platter With Chicken Gyro, Beef/Lamb Gyro, Bifteki, Greek Sausage, Chicken Stick, Pork Stick With Tzatziki, Pita, And One Side
Santorini Platter For 2
Moussaka, Pistachio, And Spinach Pie
Whole Baked Chicken
With Lemon Potatoes Or Rice
Gyro Mix For Two
Classic Beef/Lamb Gyro And Chicken Gyro, Served With Pita Bread, Tzatziki And One Side
Stick With Kavos For 2
2 Chicken Sticks 2 Lamb Sticks 2 Pork Sticks With Pita Bread, Tzatziki. & One Side
Utensils?
Our Famous Fried Baskets
Kids
Dessert Corner
Hot Appetizers
Saganaki
Pan-Fried Cheese
Kavos Feta
Feta In Phyllo Topped With Honey And Sesame Seeds
Kalamarakia
Calamari Lightly Floured Coated And Deep Fried
Octapodi
Grilled Octopus
Kavos Calamari
Served With Breaded Chickpeas And Peppers
Loukaniko
Greek Style Sausage
Grilled Calamari
Falafel
With Tzatziki
Tiropitakia
4 Mini Cheese Pies
Spanakopitakia
4 Mini Spinach Pies
Keftedakia
Fried Greek-Style Meatballs
Gigantes
Baked Giant Beans In Tomato Sauce
Kolokitakia Tiganita
Sliced Fried Zucchini Chips
Kolokithokeftedes
Pan-Fried Zucchini Cakes With Feta And Spices
Gyros app
Cold Appetizers
Dolmadakia
Stuffed Grape Leaves
Feta
Served W/ Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Oregano & Pita
Tzatziki
Greek Yogurt Dip With Garlic, Cucumber & Dill, Served W/ Pita
Taramosalata
Caviar Dip, Served W/ Pita
Tirokafteri
Spicy Feta Dip, Served W/ Pita
Skordalia
Garlic Potato Dip, Served W/ Pita
Melitzanosalata
Roasted Eggplant Dip, Served With Pita
Hummus
Chickpea Purée W/ Tahini, W/ Pita
Kavos Assorted Dips
Assorted Greek Dips W/ Pita
Gyro Sandwiches
Classic Beef/Lamb Gyro
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Chicken Gyro
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Pork Souvlaki
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Lamb Souvlaki
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Chicken Bacon Souvlaki
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Chicken Souvlaki
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Kavos Gyro
Beef/Lamb Or Chicken Gyro W/ Sauteed Onions & Peppers & Tzatziki
Kavos Souvlaki
Chicken Souvlaki With Sauteed Onions, Peppers & Tzatziki
Bifteki
Greek Beef Patty W/ Sauteed Onions & Peppers
Shrimp Stick Souvlaki
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Veggie Stick Souvlaki
Served On Pita W/ Onions, Tomatoes, & Tzatziki, Combs Come With Fries, Platters Served With Corfu Salad & Choice Of Rice, Fries, Or Lemon Potatoes
Falafel Gyro
By the Stick
Traditional Greek Dishes
Moussaka
Layers Of Eggplant, Potatoes, Ground Beef, Topped With Creamy Béchamel
Veggie Moussaka
Layers Of Eggplant, Potatoes, Ground Beef, Topped With Creamy Béchamel
Pastichio
Baked Pasta Dish With Ground Beef And Creamy Béchamel Sauce. The Greek Version Of Lasagna
Spinach Pie
w greek salad for $6
Half Baked Chicken
w/ lemon potatoes
Veggie Platter Combo
Hummus, Mini Spinach Pies, Zucchini Cakes & Falafel
Lamb Chops
With One Side
Lamb Shank
Served With Orzo Pasta
Twin Chicken Kebabs Over Rice
2 Kebabs With Peppers And Onions
Twin Lamb Kebabs Over Rice
2 Kebabs With Peppers And Onions
Charcoal Grilled Pork Chops
With One Side
Rib-Eye Steak
Served With Sauteed Mushrooms & Onion Rings
Spinach pie w salad
Kavos 1/2 Lb. Burgers
Classic Burger
Deluxe Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & French Fries, Sub Sweet Fries Or Waffle Fries Or Onion Rings For $2
Texas Burger
B.B.Q. Sauce Bacon, Cheddar & Onions
Greek Burger
Feta, Tomato, Onion
Woodbury Burger
Bacon Swiss, Avocado & Sauteed Onions
Santa Fe Burger
Guacamole, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, And Cheddar
Southern Burger
Bacon, Cheddar, Onions, Chipotle Mayonnaise
Falafel Burger
W/ Tzatziki Sauce
Grilled Chicken Creations
Grilled Chicken Breast
With Lettuce, Tomato & Onion
Athenian Chicken
With Tomato, Feta, And Red Onion
Texas Chicken
B.B.Q. Sauce, Bacon, Onions, Cheddar
Southern Chicken
Chipotle Cheddar Onions And Bacon
Santa Fe Chicken
Guacamole, Jalapeño, Tomato, And Cheddar
Blackened Chicken
With Avodcado Mozzarella, Sauteed Onions And Peppers
Wraps
Caesar Wrap
Greek Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Feta, Lettuce, Tomato, And Vinaigrette
Gyro Wrap
Classic Beef/Lamb Gyro, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki
Woodbury Wrap
Grilled Chicken With Lettuce, Mayo, Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch
Salmon Wrap
Grilled Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Chipotle Mayo
California Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Cheddar, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Falafel Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki
Zucchini Cakes Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Tzatziki
Fresh Greek Gourmet Salads
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Onions, And Grape Leaves
Horiatiki Salad
Tomato Chunk, Cucumber, Feta, Olives, Onions & Green Peppers
Corfu Salad
Choped Romaien With Feta, Tomato, Dill, Scallions And Olives
Dakos Salad
Rusk Bread, Crushed Tomatoes, Red Onions, Feta, Capers, Olives And Oregano
Kavos Roka Salad
Baby Arugula Shaved Parmesan, And Balsamic
Avocado Salad
Arugula, Feta Cheese, Avocado, Toamto And Almonds
Caesar Salad
Romaine Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar
Island Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Corn, And Chickpeas
Quinoa Salad
Mixed Greens, Quinoa, Black Beans, Red Onion, Carrots, Tomato, Cucumber Cilantro, Feta And Avocado
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers, Onions & Olives
Grilled Seafood Salad
Sides
Sapanakorizo
Stewed Spinach And Rice
Broccoli
Steamed Or Sauteed
Fasolakia
Stewed String Beans
Horta
Steamed Chicory
Greek Fries
French Fries W/ Feta & Oregano
Extra Pita
Extra Tzatziki
Lemon Potatoes
Rice
French Fries
Waffle Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Seafood
Grilled salmon
Whole Branzino
Med Snapper Filet
In lemon butter sauce
Med Branzino Filet
In lemon butter sauce with capers
Grilled Swordfish
Whole Sea Bass
Broiled Brook Trout
Shrimp Corfu
Salad only Sautéed Shrimps in light red sauce with feta over rice
Sautéed Shrimps
Salad only. Shrimps sautéed in butter lemon wine sauce over rice
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp and calamari in mild red sauce over spaghetti. Salad only
Our Famous Homemade Dips
Mixed Green Salad
Gyros & Souvlaki
Homemade Greek Specialties
Half Tray Moussaka
Half Tray Veggie Moussaka
Half Tray Pistachio
Half Tray Spinach Pie
Half Tray Kolokithokeftedes
Half Tray Falafel
Full Tray Moussaka
Full Tray Veggie Moussaka
Full Tray Pistachio
Full Tray Spinach Pie
Full Tray Kolokithokeftedes
Full Tray Falafel
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
67 North Main Street, Harriman, NY 10926