Amalfi Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Seafood

Amalfi Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

200 NY-32

Central Valley, NY 10917

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

From The Grill

Hamburger

$7.00Out of stock

Cheeseburger

$8.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Lg. Chicken Soup

$4.82+Out of stock

Lg. Minestrone Soup

$4.82+Out of stock

Cheese Pizza OO

16" Cheese

$14.75

18" Cheese

$16.75

Gluten Free

$14.00

Pizzetta

$10.50

Healthy Choice Menu OO

Cheese Healthy Choice

$7.00

Massimo Healthy Choice

$10.00

Alessia Healthy Choice

$10.00

Sinatra “My Way” Healthy Choice

$10.00

First Down

1st Large Cheese Pizza

$46.00

2nd Large Cheese Pizza

Garlic Knots

2 Liter Soda

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 NY-32, Central Valley, NY 10917

Directions

Gallery
Amalfi Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Villa Positano
orange star4.3 • 374
475 NY-17M Monroe, NY 10950
View restaurantnext
Gleason's
orange star4.3 • 329
911 South st Peekskill, NY 10566
View restaurantnext
fourteen railroad - 14 Railroad Ave
orange starNo Reviews
14 Railroad Avenue Warwick, NY 10990
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Restaurant - 8 Old Post Road South
orange starNo Reviews
8 Old Post Road South Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Harmon Deli
orange starNo Reviews
358 S Riverside Ave Croton On Hudson, NY 10520
View restaurantnext
Primavera Cafe and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
106 Rte 59 Monsey, NY 10952
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Central Valley

Black Dirt Bourbon Barn
orange star4.3 • 106
498 Red Apple Ct Central Valley, NY 10917
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Central Valley
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Goshen
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Beacon
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston