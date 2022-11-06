Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Pizza

Gio's Bar & Grill New City 253 South Little Road

No reviews yet

253 South Little Tor Road

New City, NY 10956

KIDS BURGER
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
WINGS

APPETIZERS

AHI TUNA TARTAR

$14.50

Avocado, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Fried Plantains and Spicy Chipotle Mayonnaise

AVOCADO ROLLS

$13.50

Fresh Avocado, Cilantro, Sundried Tomato and a Tangy Tamarindo Sauce

BONELESS WINGS

$14.50

Flavor: Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze

FRIED CALAMARI

$14.50

Crispy Fried Calamary, Marinara Sauce, Tartar Sauce & Lemon Wedge

LOLLIPOP LAMB CHOPS APP

$14.99

(3) Served with Mint Jelly

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.50

Served with Homemade Marinara Sauce

NACHO PLATTER

$11.50

Jack/Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos Pinto Beans, Avocado and Scallions ADD Chicken 4.95, Shrimp 5.95, or Steak 7.95

POT STICKERS

$13.50

Filled with Chicken and Vegetables with a Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$13.50

Mix Mushrooms, Garlic and Gravy Sauce

WINGS

$14.50

Traditional BONE -IN - Flavor: Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$17.99

Two Soft Tortilla, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cilantro

STEAK TACO

$17.99

Two Soft Tortilla, Peppers & Onions, Cilantro

BLACKENED SHRIMP TACO

$17.99

Two Soft Tortilla, Blackened Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Beans and Rice

FRIED CODD TACO

$17.99

Two Soft Tortilla, Fried Codd, Coleslaw, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Beans and Rice

SALADS

TOSTADA CHICKEN SALAD

$17.95

Crispy Taco Shell, Pinto Beans, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Sweet Corn, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar/Jack Cheese and Avocado Ranch Dressing

AHI POKE BOWL

$23.95

Mixed Greens, Rice, Avocado, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Carrots Fried Plantains and Spicy Chipotle Mayonnaise

COBB CHICKEN SALAD

$17.95

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado Tossed in Creamy Avocado Dressing

THAI CHICKEN SALAD

$17.95

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Green Onions, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Slivered Almonds, Tossed in Thai Peanut Dressing

GRILL COMBO SALAD

$20.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

$18.95

Seasoned Sliced Seared Ahi Tuna, Avocado Tomato, Cucumbers, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tossed in Rice Wine Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing

PIZZA & FLATBREADS

CHEESE PIZZA

$13.99

12" Classic Crust, Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Blend

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$15.99

12" Pizza Crust, Homemade Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella

BURRATA PIZZA

$16.99

12" Pizza Crust, Topped with Arugula, Prosciutto, Cherry Tomato, Burrata and Balsamic Drizzle

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$15.99

12" Pizza Crust, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli and Tomatoes

C.B.R FLATBREAD

$14.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread, Ranch Drizzle

WHITE FLATBREAD

$12.99

Garlic & Oil, Ricotta Cheese & Spinach

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BURGER

$14.99

Half Pound Charbroiled Burger Meat with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Burger Sauce

KOBE BEEF BURGER

$16.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, Burger Sauce and Topped with Sauteed Mushroom

TURKEY BURGER

$14.99

Grilled Burger Party with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, and Garlic Aioli

VEGIE BURGER

$14.99

Grilled Burger Party with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, and Garlic Aioli

CHICKEN AVOCADO CLUB

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Herb Garlic Aioli

SHRIMP BACON CLUB

$16.99

Blackened Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, and Chipotle Mayonnaise

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.99

Crispy Chicken Your Way, (Tradition, Buffalo, Chipotle) Lettuce, Tomato

CHICKEN DISHES

PARM ROMANO

$22.99

Crusted Chicken Cutlet Served with Spaghetti Pasta in Marinara Cream Sauce and Fresh Basil

CHICKEN MILANESE

$22.99

Breaded Chicken, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$22.99

Lemon Butter Sauce Served over Spaghetti

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$22.99

Lightly Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Baked with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Served over Spaghetti

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$17.99

Flour Tortilla, Sliced Chicken Breast Jack/Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions, Green Chiles, Cilantro, Beans with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

CHICKEN MARSALA

$22.99

Sautéed Shiitake and sliced Mushrooms Over Penne pasta

BALSAMIC GLAZE CHICKEN

$22.99

Grilled Chicken, Balsamic Glaze Over Rice Pilaf Topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato & Onion Strings

PASTA & MORE

BOLOGNESE PASTA

$21.99

Bolognese Sauce, Fettuccini topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley

PENNE ALA VODKA

$17.99

Penne Pasta, Onions in a Lite Pink Cream Sauce

SPICY THAI PASTA

$20.99

Spaghetti, Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onions, Cilantro, Peanut Sauce, Topped with Bean Sprouts, Toasted Peanuts

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$20.99

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Creamy Alfredo Sauce

ZUPPA DI PESCE

$24.99

Clams, Muscles, Shrimp , Calamari, Cherry Tomato in a red sauce over Fettuccini Choice of Traditional Marinara or Arrabiata

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$24.99

Choice of Traditional Marinara, Vodka Sauce or Alfredo

VEGETABLE PASTA

$17.99

Penne Pasta, Sliced Mushrooms, Peppers Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic, Broccoli, with Fresh Basil and Parmesan Cheese. Choice of Marinara or Pesto Sauce

GARLIC SHRIMP SCAMPI

$23.99

Spaghetti Pasta, Jumbo Shrimp, Garlic, Wine, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Tossed in Chardonnay Lemon Butter Sauce. Garnished with Fresh Parmesan Cheese and Parsley

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$18.99

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Cheese

JAMALAYA

$22.99

Sautéed Blackened Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausages, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spicy Cajun Sauce over Rice

SHEPHERD'S PIE

$22.99

Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots , Onions, Brown Gravy Topped with Garlic Mashed Potato

STEAKS & SEAFOOD

SKIRT STEAK

$29.99

Marinated Skirt Steak with Rice and Green Beans, Topped with Chimichurri Sauce

RIBEYE

$33.99

Charbroiled Ribeye Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli

FILET MIGNON

$36.99

10 oz Charbroiled Filet, Served with Loaded Mashed & Asparagus

LOLLIPOP LAMB CHOPS

$32.99

Seasoned Grilled Bone-in Lollipop Lamb Chops, Served with Mashed Potato, Sautee Spinach & Mint Jelly

SMOKLED BBQ RIBS

$29.99

Whole Rack of BBQ Ribs, Served with French Fries and Sauteed Green Beans

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$25.99

Seasoned Grilled 14 oz. Bone-in Pork Chop, Served with Baked Potato, Broccoli and topped with Apple Sauce

BRANZINO

$24.99

Fresh Branzino Filet, Served with Rice Pilaf and Asparagus

SALMON

$24.99

Fresh Salmon with Rice Pilaf, Broccoli Topped With a Chardonnay Lemon Sauce

FISH FRY

$24.99

Traditional Crispy Fried Cod Fish, Calamari, Tempura rock Shrimp Served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce

COMBINATIONS

Choise of (2) Two Proteins; Grilled Chicken, Skirt Steak, Grilled Shrimp, BBQ Ribs, Salmon, Tuna Steak or Scampi Shrimp with (2) Sides
GIO'S COMBINATIONS

$28.00

Choise of (2) Two Proteins; Grilled Chicken, Skirt Steak, Grilled Shrimp, BBQ Ribs, Salmon, Tuna Steak or Scampi Shrimp with (2) Sides **Note for (2) of the SAME Side Selection - Click Double and Side Choice**

PERUVIAN CUISINE

CHICKEN SALTADO

$17.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice

BEEF SALTADO

$18.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Beef with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice

SHRIMP SALTADO

$18.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice

COMBO SALTADO

$19.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken, Beef & Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice

CHICKEN CHAUFA

$17.99

Peruvian Fried Rice with Chicken, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice

BEEF CHAUFA

$18.99

Peruvian Fried Rice with Beef, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice

SHRIMP CHAUFA

$18.99

Peruvian Fried Rice with Shrimp, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice

COMBO CHAUFA

$19.99

Peruvian Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef & Shrimp, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice

CHICKEN TALLARIN

$16.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti

BEEF TALLARIN

$18.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Beef with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti

SHRIMP TALLARIN

$18.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti

COMBO TALLARIN

$19.99

FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken, Beef, Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti

KIDS

KIDS BURGER

$11.00

Two Mini Burgers with Ketchup, Lettuce and Tomatoes

KIDS PASTA

$11.00

Served with a choice of French Fries or Vegetable Choice of Pasta - Penne, Spaghetti or Fettuccini Choice of Sauce - Marinara, Alfredo or Butter

KIDS CHX TENDERS

$11.00

Served with a choice of French Fries or Vegetable & Honey Mustard

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$11.00

Served with a choice of French Fries or Vegetable

KIDS QUESADILLA

$11.00

Flour Tortilla and Mozzarella Cheese Served with French Fries or Vegetables

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$11.00

Made with American Cheese Served with French Fries or Vegetables

KIDS BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

Choice of wing sauce Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze Choice of side French Fries or Vegetables

KIDS WINGS

$11.00

Traditional BONE-IN Wings Choice of wing flavor Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze Choice of Side- French Fries or Vegetables

KIDS PIZZA

$11.00

SIDES

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.99

SIDE GRILLED STEAK

$9.99
SIDE SALMON

$8.99

SIDE GRILL SHRIMP

$8.99
SIDE SCAMPI SHRIMP

$8.99

LOBSTER TAIL

$15.99
SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$6.99

SIDE SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.99
SIDE MASHED

$6.99
SIDE LOADED MASHED

SIDE LOADED MASHED

$7.99

SIDE LOADED BAKED

$7.99

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$6.99
SIDE ONION STRINGS

$6.99
SIDE APSARAGUS

$6.99

SIDE BROCCOLI

$6.99

SIDE SPINACH

$6.99
SIDE GREEN BEANS

$6.99
SIDE RICE

$6.99
SIDE RICE PILAF

$6.99
SIDE COLESLAW

$6.99
SIDE PINTO BEANS

$6.99

SOUP & SIDE SALADS

GARDEN SALAD

$5.99
SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$5.99
FRENCH ONION

$5.99

SOUP du JOUR

$5.99

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$8.50
CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$8.50
LEMONCIELO CAKE

