Gio's Bar & Grill New City 253 South Little Road
253 South Little Tor Road
New City, NY 10956
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
AHI TUNA TARTAR
Avocado, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Fried Plantains and Spicy Chipotle Mayonnaise
AVOCADO ROLLS
Fresh Avocado, Cilantro, Sundried Tomato and a Tangy Tamarindo Sauce
BONELESS WINGS
Flavor: Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze
FRIED CALAMARI
Crispy Fried Calamary, Marinara Sauce, Tartar Sauce & Lemon Wedge
LOLLIPOP LAMB CHOPS APP
(3) Served with Mint Jelly
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with Homemade Marinara Sauce
NACHO PLATTER
Jack/Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos Pinto Beans, Avocado and Scallions ADD Chicken 4.95, Shrimp 5.95, or Steak 7.95
POT STICKERS
Filled with Chicken and Vegetables with a Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Mix Mushrooms, Garlic and Gravy Sauce
WINGS
Traditional BONE -IN - Flavor: Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze
TACOS
CHICKEN TACO
Two Soft Tortilla, Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Cilantro
STEAK TACO
Two Soft Tortilla, Peppers & Onions, Cilantro
BLACKENED SHRIMP TACO
Two Soft Tortilla, Blackened Shrimp, Onions, Tomatoes, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Beans and Rice
FRIED CODD TACO
Two Soft Tortilla, Fried Codd, Coleslaw, Avocado, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Beans and Rice
SALADS
TOSTADA CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy Taco Shell, Pinto Beans, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Sweet Corn, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar/Jack Cheese and Avocado Ranch Dressing
AHI POKE BOWL
Mixed Greens, Rice, Avocado, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Carrots Fried Plantains and Spicy Chipotle Mayonnaise
COBB CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Bacon, Blue Cheese Hard Boiled Egg, Romaine Lettuce, Avocado Tossed in Creamy Avocado Dressing
THAI CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Green Onions, Cilantro, Bean Sprouts, Slivered Almonds, Tossed in Thai Peanut Dressing
GRILL COMBO SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Carrots, Blue Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Grilled Steak, Chicken and Shrimp
SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD
Seasoned Sliced Seared Ahi Tuna, Avocado Tomato, Cucumbers, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Tossed in Rice Wine Vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Lettuce, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Tossed in Creamy Caesar Dressing
PIZZA & FLATBREADS
CHEESE PIZZA
12" Classic Crust, Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Blend
MARGHERITA PIZZA
12" Pizza Crust, Homemade Pizza Sauce, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Fresh Mozzarella
BURRATA PIZZA
12" Pizza Crust, Topped with Arugula, Prosciutto, Cherry Tomato, Burrata and Balsamic Drizzle
VEGETARIAN PIZZA
12" Pizza Crust, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Broccoli and Tomatoes
C.B.R FLATBREAD
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread, Ranch Drizzle
WHITE FLATBREAD
Garlic & Oil, Ricotta Cheese & Spinach
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
CLASSIC BURGER
Half Pound Charbroiled Burger Meat with Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Burger Sauce
KOBE BEEF BURGER
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, Burger Sauce and Topped with Sauteed Mushroom
TURKEY BURGER
Grilled Burger Party with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, and Garlic Aioli
VEGIE BURGER
Grilled Burger Party with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayonnaise, and Garlic Aioli
CHICKEN AVOCADO CLUB
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Herb Garlic Aioli
SHRIMP BACON CLUB
Blackened Grilled Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, and Chipotle Mayonnaise
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy Chicken Your Way, (Tradition, Buffalo, Chipotle) Lettuce, Tomato
CHICKEN DISHES
PARM ROMANO
Crusted Chicken Cutlet Served with Spaghetti Pasta in Marinara Cream Sauce and Fresh Basil
CHICKEN MILANESE
Breaded Chicken, Arugula, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle
CHICKEN FRANCAISE
Lemon Butter Sauce Served over Spaghetti
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Lightly Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Baked with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Served over Spaghetti
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Flour Tortilla, Sliced Chicken Breast Jack/Cheddar Cheese, Green Onions, Green Chiles, Cilantro, Beans with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
CHICKEN MARSALA
Sautéed Shiitake and sliced Mushrooms Over Penne pasta
BALSAMIC GLAZE CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken, Balsamic Glaze Over Rice Pilaf Topped with Mixed Greens, Tomato & Onion Strings
PASTA & MORE
BOLOGNESE PASTA
Bolognese Sauce, Fettuccini topped with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley
PENNE ALA VODKA
Penne Pasta, Onions in a Lite Pink Cream Sauce
SPICY THAI PASTA
Spaghetti, Sautéed Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Green Onions, Cilantro, Peanut Sauce, Topped with Bean Sprouts, Toasted Peanuts
FETTUCCINI ALFREDO
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Creamy Alfredo Sauce
ZUPPA DI PESCE
Clams, Muscles, Shrimp , Calamari, Cherry Tomato in a red sauce over Fettuccini Choice of Traditional Marinara or Arrabiata
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
Choice of Traditional Marinara, Vodka Sauce or Alfredo
VEGETABLE PASTA
Penne Pasta, Sliced Mushrooms, Peppers Sundried Tomatoes, Garlic, Broccoli, with Fresh Basil and Parmesan Cheese. Choice of Marinara or Pesto Sauce
GARLIC SHRIMP SCAMPI
Spaghetti Pasta, Jumbo Shrimp, Garlic, Wine, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Tossed in Chardonnay Lemon Butter Sauce. Garnished with Fresh Parmesan Cheese and Parsley
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Cheese
JAMALAYA
Sautéed Blackened Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausages, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Spicy Cajun Sauce over Rice
SHEPHERD'S PIE
Ground Beef, Peas, Carrots , Onions, Brown Gravy Topped with Garlic Mashed Potato
STEAKS & SEAFOOD
SKIRT STEAK
Marinated Skirt Steak with Rice and Green Beans, Topped with Chimichurri Sauce
RIBEYE
Charbroiled Ribeye Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli
FILET MIGNON
10 oz Charbroiled Filet, Served with Loaded Mashed & Asparagus
LOLLIPOP LAMB CHOPS
Seasoned Grilled Bone-in Lollipop Lamb Chops, Served with Mashed Potato, Sautee Spinach & Mint Jelly
SMOKLED BBQ RIBS
Whole Rack of BBQ Ribs, Served with French Fries and Sauteed Green Beans
GRILLED PORK CHOP
Seasoned Grilled 14 oz. Bone-in Pork Chop, Served with Baked Potato, Broccoli and topped with Apple Sauce
BRANZINO
Fresh Branzino Filet, Served with Rice Pilaf and Asparagus
SALMON
Fresh Salmon with Rice Pilaf, Broccoli Topped With a Chardonnay Lemon Sauce
FISH FRY
Traditional Crispy Fried Cod Fish, Calamari, Tempura rock Shrimp Served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce
COMBINATIONS
PERUVIAN CUISINE
CHICKEN SALTADO
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice
BEEF SALTADO
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Beef with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice
SHRIMP SALTADO
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice
COMBO SALTADO
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken, Beef & Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, French fries, Cilantro Served with White Rice
CHICKEN CHAUFA
Peruvian Fried Rice with Chicken, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice
BEEF CHAUFA
Peruvian Fried Rice with Beef, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice
SHRIMP CHAUFA
Peruvian Fried Rice with Shrimp, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice
COMBO CHAUFA
Peruvian Fried Rice with Chicken, Beef & Shrimp, Eggs, Hot Dogs, Ginger, Green Onions, Tossed in Rice
CHICKEN TALLARIN
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti
BEEF TALLARIN
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Beef with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti
SHRIMP TALLARIN
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti
COMBO TALLARIN
FAMOUS Peruvian Marinated Chicken, Beef, Shrimp with Sauteed Onions, Tomatoes, Cilantro with Spaghetti
KIDS
KIDS BURGER
Two Mini Burgers with Ketchup, Lettuce and Tomatoes
KIDS PASTA
Served with a choice of French Fries or Vegetable Choice of Pasta - Penne, Spaghetti or Fettuccini Choice of Sauce - Marinara, Alfredo or Butter
KIDS CHX TENDERS
Served with a choice of French Fries or Vegetable & Honey Mustard
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
Served with a choice of French Fries or Vegetable
KIDS QUESADILLA
Flour Tortilla and Mozzarella Cheese Served with French Fries or Vegetables
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
Made with American Cheese Served with French Fries or Vegetables
KIDS BONELESS WINGS
Choice of wing sauce Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze Choice of side French Fries or Vegetables
KIDS WINGS
Traditional BONE-IN Wings Choice of wing flavor Buffalo, Mild, BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey Sauce, Nashville or Root Beer Glaze Choice of Side- French Fries or Vegetables