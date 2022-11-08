Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Gleason's

329 Reviews

$$

911 South st

Peekskill, NY 10566

Popular Items

Build A Pizza
Beet & Arugula Salad
Large Caesar Salad

Small Plates

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Baby romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$13.00

Baby romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan

Small Mixed Green Salad

Small Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Baby mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

Large Mixed Green Salad

Large Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Baby mixed greens, cucumbers, pickled carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

Beet & Arugula Salad

Beet & Arugula Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, goat cheese, fennel, pumpkin seeds, lemon vinaigrette

Fall Salad

Fall Salad

$14.00

Baby kale, roasted butternut squash, Fuji apples, pears, goat cheese, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, apple cider vinaigrette

Wings

Wings

$16.00

8 per order** With pickled carrots and blue cheese or Ranch dressing

Appetizer Meatballs

Appetizer Meatballs

$12.00

Veal, pork, and beef; marinara, melted fontina and mozzarella

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Basil garlic pesto, Parmesan, mozzarella, marinara dipping sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar and fontina, toasted bread crumbs

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Choice of sweet Thai chili or marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00Out of stock

Served with marinara dipping sauce

Crispy Chicken Fingers

Crispy Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with your choice of Buffalo, Thai Chili, Ranch, BBQ, or Honey Mustard dipping sauce

Signature Pizzas

Sausage & Rabe

Sausage & Rabe

$19.00

Pork sausage, broccoli rabe, Parmesan

Margherita

Margherita

$16.00

Roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella

Flammkuchen

Flammkuchen

$18.00

Creme fraiche base, bacon, Parmesan, red onion

Mushroom & Leek

Mushroom & Leek

$17.00

White base, melted leeks, roasted mushrooms, shredded mozzarella

California

California

$18.00

Olive oil base, artichoke hearts, crumbled goat cheese, roasted red pepper, shredded mozzarella

Hot-Cha-Cha

Hot-Cha-Cha

$18.00

Red base, crispy chicken, cherry peppers, mozzarella, caramelized onions

For Cheese!

For Cheese!

$17.00

Mozzarella, fontina, ricotta, Parmesan

Meatball Pizza

Meatball Pizza

$17.00

Red base, Gleason's meatballs, Parmesan, shredded mozzarella

Octopus

Octopus

$19.00

Pesto base, braised octopus, arugula, pickled red onions

Boardwalk

Boardwalk

$19.00

Red base, sausage, pepperoni, caramelized onions, green peppers, shredded mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella base, BBQ crispy chicken, raw red onion

Autumn Harvest Pizza

$19.00

While garlic Parmesan base, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, butternut squash, fontina, Pecorino

Bacon & Brussels

$19.00

Hawaii 5.0

$19.00

Red base, bacon, pepperoni, pineapple, crispy chicken, mozzarella

Build A Pizza

Build A Pizza

$13.00

Pasta & Wedges

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.00

Classic house-made vodka sauce with penne

Penne Vodka w/ Chicken

Penne Vodka w/ Chicken

$21.00

Classic, house-made vodka sauce, penne, crispy chicken

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$19.00

Marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, Gleason's meatballs, spaghetti

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$20.00

Chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, spaghetti

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$19.00

Breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, spaghetti

Meatball Parmesan Wedge

Meatball Parmesan Wedge

$18.00

Marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan, Gleason's meatballs

Chicken Parmesan Wedge

Chicken Parmesan Wedge

$18.00

Chicken cutlet, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan Wedge

$18.00

Breaded eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, Parmesan

Pasta Marinara- Full

$9.00
Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$19.00

Fried shrimp, Iceberg lettuce, tomato, house pickles, remoulade sauce; served with seasoned fries

Half Fettucine Beef Ragu

$14.00Out of stock

Full Fettucine Beef Ragu

$20.00Out of stock

Sides

Seasonal Vegetable - Zucchini

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetable - Asparagus

$6.00
Side Broccoli Rabe

Side Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Bread

Side Marinara

Side Parm

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Side Mayo

Side Ranch

Cup of Soup - Kabocha Squash

$5.00

Bowl of Soup - Kabocha Squash

$9.00

Side Sweet Chili

Kids Meal

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Red base, shredded mozzarella

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Gemelli pasta with choice of marinara sauce or butter

Kids Chicken Cutlet & Veggie

$10.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Rich chocolate cake with whipped cream cheese and ricotta frosting *Gluten-free

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$9.00

Warm chocolate chip cookie baked in a small skillet, served with a scoop of ice cream *Made to order

Scoop Gelato

$3.00

Zeppolis

$7.00

With Nutella

Gelato Trio

$8.00

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Small Plate Specials

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, basil, red onion, feta, Italian vinaigrette

Clams Oreganata

$13.00

Steak Nachos

$15.00

Pizza Specials

Kabocha Pizza

$19.00

Kabocha garlic Parmesan sauce, roasted kabocha squash, Brussels sprouts, yellow squash, roasted sweet potatoes, goat cheese

Buffalo Cauliflower Pizza

$19.00

Mozzarella base, Buffalo cauliflower, blue cheese crumbles, Ranch drizzle

Veal Marsala Pizza

$20.00

Mozzarella base, veal, Portobello mushrooms, marsala sauce

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.00Out of stock

Provolone and cheddar base, tender steak, green peppers, caramelized onions, mushrooms

Full Moon Fever Pizza

$20.00

Red base, crispy chicken, Burrata, fresh basil, heirloom cherry tomatos, Grana Padano

Entree Specials

Salmon

Salmon

$24.00

Spinach caper risotto

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$27.00

Mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee/Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet

Refill Sprite

Refill Club

Refill GingerAle

Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pizza Kits

Just Dough

$5.00

DIY Dough & Red

$8.00

DIY Dough & White

$8.00

DIY Gluten Free, Just Dough

$5.00

DIY Gluten Free & Red

$8.00

DIY Gluten Free & White

$8.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy! Out of Range For Online Delivery? Please Call to Place Your Order!

Website

Location

911 South st, Peekskill, NY 10566

Directions

