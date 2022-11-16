Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kebab Grill - Madera Madera

720 Reviews

$$

300 N Gateway Dr

Madera, CA 93637

Plates

Chicken Kebab Plate

$12.50

Beef Kebab Plate

$14.50

Combo Kebab Plate

$15.50

Shish Kebab Plate

$16.00

Gyro Plate

$12.50

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$12.00

Beef Shawarma Plate

$13.00

Salmon Plate

$16.99

Shrimp Plate

$16.50

Kafta Plate

$14.99

Vegetarian Plate

$13.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Shish Kebab Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Kebab Wrap

$9.50

Beef Kebab Wrap

$10.50

Tri Tip Sandwich

$12.00

Lulu Lavash Wrap

$12.00

Kafta Wrap

$11.00

Salmon Wrap

$13.50

Salad

Greek Salad-Full

$9.00

Fatoush Salad-Full

$9.00

Shawarma Salad-Full

$9.00

House Salad-Full

$9.00

House Salad-Half

$7.50

Greek Salad-Half

$7.50

Fatoush Salad-Half

$7.50

Shawarma Salad-Half

$7.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.19

Water Bottle

$2.09

Bai Water

$2.65

Snapple

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.95

Pellegrino Water

$2.45

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.25

Yogurt Drink

$2.49

Capri Sun

$0.95

Hot tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Starbucks Frapuccino

$3.45

Pizza

Med Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Greek Flat Bread Pizza

$10.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Rice Bowl

$7.50

Beef Rice Bowl

$8.00

Pita Pizza

$7.50

Chicken Strips

$7.50

Pita Quesadilha

$7.50

Sides

Hummus LG

$7.00

Hummus SM

$4.00

Juju Fries

$4.50

Garlic Sauce LG

$5.99

Garlic Sauce SM

$0.65

Juju Sauce Large

$5.99

Juju Sauce SM

$1.00

French Fries

$3.90

Tabouli LG

$7.00

Tabouli SM

$4.00

Baba Ganoush LG

$7.00

Baba Ganoush SM

$4.00

Pita Bread

$1.25

House Yogurt Dip LG

$7.00

House Yogurt Dip SM

$4.00

Rice Pilaf Side LG

$5.00

Rice Pilaf Side SM

$3.50

Falafel 3 pcs

$5.99

Tahini Sauce SM

$0.99

Tzatziki Sauce SM

$0.99

Lentil Soup LG

$6.50

Lentil Soup SM

$4.50

Pita Chips

$1.25

Shrimp Side 6 pcs

$11.99

Salad Dressing

$0.99

Grilled Veggies LG Side

$4.99

House Salad Side

$3.99

Feta Cheese

$1.49

Grape Leaves

$6.50

Pickles

$0.99

Beef Shawarma LG

$7.99

Beef Shawarma SM

$4.99

Kafta Side 3 pcs

$5.99

Beef Kebab LG

$7.99

Beef Kebab SM

$4.99

Chicken Kebab LG

$5.99

Chicken Kebab SM

$3.99

Gyro Meat Side- 4

$7.99

Chicken Shawarma LG

$5.99

Chicken Shawarma SM

$3.99

Shish Kebab LG

$12.99

Shish Kebab SM

$7.99

Desserts

Golden Harvest Carrot Cake

$7.99

Baklava

$1.75

Napolean

$2.95

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Passion Mango Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Cookies-3

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Rockslide Brownie

$4.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Vanilla Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Macaron

$2.75Out of stock

Beers

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Pale Ale

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona Xtra

$5.00

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

New Castle

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

805

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Wine

Cab-Red

$4.99

Merlos

$4.99

Pinot Noir-Red

$4.99

Chardonnay

$4.99

Moscato

$4.99

White Zinfandel

$4.99

Pinot Grigio

$4.99

Riesling

$4.99

Sweet Red

$4.99

Burgers

Greek Burger

$11.00

Lamb Burger

$13.00

Jr Greek Burger

$8.00

Catering Proteins

Catering Chicken

$15.99

Catering Beef

$16.99

Catering Combo

$17.99

Catering Rice Pilaf

Catering Pilaf Tray SM

$29.99

Catering Pilaf Tray LG

$45.99

Catering House Salad

House Salad Tray LG

$45.99

House Salad Tray SM

$29.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an authentic Mediterranean Fast Casual Restaurant located in the heart of Madera. Come in and see what people are raving about! We serve Kebabs, Shawarma, plates, salads, wraps, burgers, pizzas and more.

Location

300 N Gateway Dr, Madera, CA 93637

Directions

Gallery
Kebab Grill - Madera image
Kebab Grill - Madera image

