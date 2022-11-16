Kebab Grill - Madera Madera
720 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
We are an authentic Mediterranean Fast Casual Restaurant located in the heart of Madera. Come in and see what people are raving about! We serve Kebabs, Shawarma, plates, salads, wraps, burgers, pizzas and more.
300 N Gateway Dr, Madera, CA 93637
