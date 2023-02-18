Restaurant header imageView gallery

KTM BAR & LOUNGE 75-32 Broadway

75-32 Broadway

Queens, NY 11373

KTM Food

Appetizers

Aloo Dum

$8.00

Ktm wings

$13.00

Aloo ko achar

$8.00

Pyaazi pakoda

$8.00

Shyabhale

$12.00

Kaakro Ra Khursan

$8.00

Chicken chilli

$12.00

Pork chilli

$12.00

Beef chilli

$12.00

Chips chilli

$12.00

Sausage chilli

$12.00

Masala papad

$7.00

Bhatmas sadeko

$9.00

Peanuts sadeko

$9.00

Edamame

$8.00

Chicken pangra

$12.00

Chicken choila

$12.00

Beef choila

$12.00

KTM fries

$8.00

Assorted Momo Platte

$22.00

Beef sukuti

$15.00

KTM charcuterie

$35.00

The Must Try Nepali Street Food

Sausage on stick

$12.00

Mushroom on stick

$12.00

Potatoes on stick

$12.00

Chicken Chatpate

$12.00

Chatpate

$11.00

Wai wai sadeko

$9.00

Bhuteko Bhat

$13.00

Ktm khaja set

$16.00

wai wai Fry

$12.00

Nepali style Macaroni

$12.00

Keema Noodles

$12.00

Beef Chowmein

$13.99

Chicken chowmein

$13.99

Pork chowmein

$13.99

Veg chowmein

$12.00

Ramen fry

$12.00

Momo

Chicken Momo

$12.00

Beef Momo

$12.00

Pork Momo

$12.00

Veg Momo

$12.00

Chili Momo

$13.99

Kothey Momo

$13.99

Jhol Momo

$13.99

Sides

Roti

$3.00

Tingmo

$3.00

White rice

$3.00

Dessert

Ice cream

$8.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Mochi

$8.00

Shots

Mixed shots

Hajmola

$7.00

Green tea shot

$10.00

Lemon drop shot

$10.00

Pickle back shot

$10.00

Jagerbomb shot

$12.00

NA BEVERAGE

Bar beverages

Water

$3.00

Redbull

$6.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Passion fruit Juice

$5.00

Kitchen Beverages

Nepali Tea

$3.00

Nepali Coffee

$3.00

Lassi

$5.00

Mahi

$5.00

Karaoke

Karaoke weekdays

SR 1 Hour 1-5

$40.00

SR 2 Hour 1-5

$60.00

SR 1 Hour 6-8

$60.00

SR 2 Hour 6-8

$100.00

BR 1 Hour 8-10

$75.00

BR 2 Hour 8-10

$120.00

BR 2 Hour 11-16

$120.00

BR 2 Hour 11-16

$160.00

Additional person

$10.00

Karaoke weekend

SR 1 Hour 1-5

$50.00

SR 1 Hour 6-8

$80.00

SR 2 Hour 1-5

$75.00

SR 2 Hour 6-8

$140.00

BR 1 Hour 8-10

$100.00

BR 1 Hour 11-16

$150.00

BR 2 Hour 8-10

$150.00

BR 2 Hour 11-16

$200.00

Additional person

$10.00

Bar Snacks

Piro Chips

Chips

$7.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

75-32 Broadway, Queens, NY 11373

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

