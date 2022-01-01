Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

L.A. Brisket - Chinatown

review star

No reviews yet

736 N Broadway, #104

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Order Again

Popular Items

O.G. Bowl
The 405
The 710

Specials

Taco Twosday (Only Tuesdays!)

$15.75

Smoked Pulled Pork, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, pickled pineapple, golden corn tortilla. Side of tortilla chips. Serving size: 2 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. Thank you!

Crispy Chicken Skin

Crispy Chicken Skin

$5.50Out of stock

We’ll say less.

Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$17.00

With crema, scallions, extra sharp cheddar

#FORKYEAH

O.G. Bowl

O.G. Bowl

$16.50

Steamed garlic jasmine rice, side of LA Slaw, side of our famous salsa verde aka "THAT GREEN SAUCE" 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 405 Bowl

$16.50

Steamed garlic jasmine rice, organic baby arugula, sautéed mushroom, carmelized onion, crumbled bleu, garlic aioli. Served with smoked pulled chicken. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 101 Bowl

$16.50Out of stock

Steamed garlic jasmine rice, carmelized onion, L.A. Slaw, garlic aioli. Served with pulled pork 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The LAB Salad

The LAB Salad

$16.50

Baby arugula, shredded iceberg, LA Slaw, pepperoncini, crumbled bleu, cotija, parm, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, creamy herb vin. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

O.G. Loaded Fries

O.G. Loaded Fries

$16.50

Shoestring fries, garlic herb purée, crumbled bleu, cotija, parm, BC cream, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, LA Slaw 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 5: Loaded

$16.50Out of stock

Shoestring fries, house spices, pepperoncini, onion, cotija cheese, chipotle crema and our block-famous Salsa Verde. Served with smoked pulled pork 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

SANDWICHES

The Broadway

The Broadway

$16.50

Pork baby back rib, creamy bbq, LA Slaw. Homeboy brioche bun. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The New High

The New High

$15.00

Pulled chicken, garlic aioli, bread & butter pickles. Homeboy brioche bun. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 55

$14.50

Vegetarian. Garlic aioli, mustard, creamy herb vin, organic baby arugula, shredded iceberg, LA Slaw, caramelized and raw onion, pepperoncini, sautéed mushrooms, crumbled bleu, cotija, parm. Hoagie roll. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 710: Pulled Pork

$15.50Out of stock

Smoked pulled pork, BBQ. Homeboy brioche bun. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 710

The 710

$15.50

Smoked brisket, BBQ. Homeboy brioche bun. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 405

The 405

$16.00

Smoked brisket, garlic aioli, mustard, sauteed mushrooms, organic baby arugula, crumbled bleu, caramelized onion. Hoagie roll 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The 101

The 101

$16.00

Smoked brisket, garlic aioli, mustard, sliced Gruyère, carmelized onion, L.A. Slaw. Hoagie roll. 🙏 Kindly, substitutions, additions, and/or omissions WILL NOT BE HONORED. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

The Pioneer

The Pioneer

$16.00

Smoked brisket, garlic aioli, mustard, onion, shredded iceberg. Hoagie roll. 🙏 Please, no substitutions, additions, or omissions. For dietary restrictions or concerns, please phone the store. Thank you!

A LA CARTE SMOKED MEAT

PULLED PORK

PULLED PORK

$8.00+Out of stock

Pork shoulder, dry rubbed, smoked, and pulled. Side of BBQ sauce.

PULLED CHICKEN

PULLED CHICKEN

$8.00+

Chicken thighs dry rubbed, smoked, and pulled off the bone. Side of BBQ sauce.

BRISKET

BRISKET

$9.25+

Dry rubbed with our secret spice blend and wood-smoked, low and slow. Sliced to order. Side of BBQ sauce.

BABY BACK RIBS

BABY BACK RIBS

$15.00+

Pork baby back ribs, dry rubbed, wood-smoked, and finished with a light mop. Served on the rack (bones attached). Side of BBQ sauce.

SIDE PC

Fries

Fries

$5.50

Shoestring, fleur de sel. Served with garlic aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Quarter inch cut sweet potato fries, honey-cayenne glaze, fleur de sel

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.50

Shoestring, white truffle oil, black summer truffle zest, parm

Elote

Elote

$8.00

Fire roasted super sweet white corn, house spices, cotija, chipotle crema. Served off-the-cob

Rice

Rice

$8.00

Steamed fragrant white jasmine, garlic essence. 1 pint.

L.A. Slaw

L.A. Slaw

$8.00

Angel hair red cabbage, honey peppercorn vin. 1 pint

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$7.50

IYKYK🍟🧄🧀

C-Town Toast

$5.00

Homeboy brioche thicc sliced, butter, fleur de sel

Hoagie Bread

Hoagie Bread

$5.00

Daily white hoagie bread, served warm

REFRESHMENTS & AFTERS

Handmade Refreshments

Handmade Refreshments

Daily selection of fresh drinks handmade with certified organic non-GMO ingredients.

Curated Beverages

Curated Beverages

Price based on selection

Cinnaminis

$4.00Out of stock

Three piece mini cinnamon rolls, served warm. Browned butter, fleur de sel.

Buko Toast

$10.00

Thick sliced brioche, browned coconut butter, ube condensed milk, fleur de sel.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles, CA 90012

